This Exclusive Code Will Save You 20% on the Bissell’s ‘Magic’ Little Green Machine

Reviewers call it “so handy,” and say it makes cleaning “satisfying.”

Published on August 30, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Labor Day is already proving to be the go-to sale weekend for the best deals on vacuum cleaners, and now, Bissell is quietly marking down some of its most popular products, too. When we say “quietly,” we mean it, because only shoppers with an exclusive code (LABORDAY23) can reap the benefits of Bissell’s 20-percent-off sitewide sale. That sale includes best-sellers like the beloved Little Green Machine, the multi-purpose, compact cleaner that one of our shopping writers called “a true jack of all trades” after it easily took on her five-by-eight-foot area rug.

With a large-capacity tank that can hold up to 48 ounces of water, The Little Green Machine comes with a self-cleaning feature that rinses out the hose after each use, and a three-inch stain tool that sprays then suctions away tough stains.

Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell

It can be used on carpet, upholstery, and auto interiors, and has been heralded by pet owners as one of the most effective ways to tackle pet messes.

“We bought [this] for a white stair carpet runner,” one Bissell.com reviewer wrote, adding, “The times I’ve used it have been like magic, so easy and effective.”

At about 10 pounds with three amps of power, buyers also appreciate the power it has even for its compact size, which makes for convenient portability. Another reviewer called it “so handy,” for using it both in the car and at home. Someone else in the reviews described it as getting “a big clean from a small machine,” adding that it has worked wonders getting “blood out of the carpet,” and “other nasty messes.”

Your purchase also comes with a trial size of the eight ounce Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula, which is a cleaning solution designed to target and remove odors and stains.

“It was satisfying to see all the dirty water coming [out] from the cleaning,” another reviewer wrote.

You can shop Bissell’s sitewide Labor Day sale from now until Wednesday, September 5 on Bissell.com. Shop now with the code LABORDAY23 at checkout, and while some exclusions apply, you can score 20 percent off The Little Green Machine and more best-selling cleaning gadgets—listed below.

Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer

Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer

Bissell

Bissell air320 Max Smart WiFi Air Purifier

Bissell air320 Max Smart WiFi Air Purifier

Bissell

AirRam Cordless Vacuum

Bissell AirRam Cordless Vacuum

Bissell

Bissell IconPet Turbo Edge Cordless Stick Vacuum

Bissell ICONPET TURBO EDGE Cordless Stick Vacuum

Bissell

Bissell ReadyClean Cordless XRT 14.4V Stick Vacuum

Bissell ReadyClean Cordless XRT 14.4V Stick Vacuum

Bissell

Bissell Featherweight PowerBrush Vacuum

Bissell Featherweight PowerBrush Vacuum

Bissell
