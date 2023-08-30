Home Cleaning Cleaning Products This Exclusive Code Will Save You 20% on the Bissell’s ‘Magic’ Little Green Machine Reviewers call it “so handy,” and say it makes cleaning “satisfying.” By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Labor Day is already proving to be the go-to sale weekend for the best deals on vacuum cleaners, and now, Bissell is quietly marking down some of its most popular products, too. When we say “quietly,” we mean it, because only shoppers with an exclusive code (LABORDAY23) can reap the benefits of Bissell’s 20-percent-off sitewide sale. That sale includes best-sellers like the beloved Little Green Machine, the multi-purpose, compact cleaner that one of our shopping writers called “a true jack of all trades” after it easily took on her five-by-eight-foot area rug. With a large-capacity tank that can hold up to 48 ounces of water, The Little Green Machine comes with a self-cleaning feature that rinses out the hose after each use, and a three-inch stain tool that sprays then suctions away tough stains. Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Bissell Buy on Bissell.com $124 $99 It can be used on carpet, upholstery, and auto interiors, and has been heralded by pet owners as one of the most effective ways to tackle pet messes. “We bought [this] for a white stair carpet runner,” one Bissell.com reviewer wrote, adding, “The times I’ve used it have been like magic, so easy and effective.” At about 10 pounds with three amps of power, buyers also appreciate the power it has even for its compact size, which makes for convenient portability. Another reviewer called it “so handy,” for using it both in the car and at home. Someone else in the reviews described it as getting “a big clean from a small machine,” adding that it has worked wonders getting “blood out of the carpet,” and “other nasty messes.” Your purchase also comes with a trial size of the eight ounce Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula, which is a cleaning solution designed to target and remove odors and stains. “It was satisfying to see all the dirty water coming [out] from the cleaning,” another reviewer wrote. You can shop Bissell’s sitewide Labor Day sale from now until Wednesday, September 5 on Bissell.com. Shop now with the code LABORDAY23 at checkout, and while some exclusions apply, you can score 20 percent off The Little Green Machine and more best-selling cleaning gadgets—listed below. Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer Bissell Buy on Bissell.com $41 $33 Bissell air320 Max Smart WiFi Air Purifier Bissell Buy on Bissell.com $350 $280 AirRam Cordless Vacuum Bissell Buy on Bissell.com $268 $214 Bissell IconPet Turbo Edge Cordless Stick Vacuum Bissell Buy on Bissell.com $397 $319 Bissell ReadyClean Cordless XRT 14.4V Stick Vacuum Bissell Buy on Bissell.com $160 $128 Bissell Featherweight PowerBrush Vacuum Bissell Buy on Bissell.com $50 $40 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Everything at Rifle Paper Co. Is 25% Off Right Now, and You Can’t Miss These 15 Finds 12 Must-Haves to Shop From Brooklinen’s Labor Day Sale While Everything Is 20% Off Shop 50 of the Best Deals on Real Simple-Tested Products This Labor Day