Shoppers Say This Cordless Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum 'Gets All the Pet Gunk' From Their Floors—and It's on Sale

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy Vazquez

Published on March 7, 2023 06:00PM EST

BISSELL, 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max All
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Nothing is more frustrating than coming home from work and being faced with a long list of chores. First, you need to sweep your floors and vacuum to ensure you pick up all the dirt and debris from your high-traffic areas. Afterward, you'll have to mop your hard surfaces. Just thinking about the entire process is exhausting. The good news is that brilliant gadgets like the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop can simplify your cleaning routine without missing a beat. And the wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop is down to its Black Friday low price of $300, according to CamelCamelCamel, so grab it while it's still on sale.

The vacuum-mop hybrid is the secret to simultaneously collecting debris, sucking up wet spills, and cleaning grime from various surfaces in your home. The Bissell CrossWave combines these tasks so you can tackle tough messes in a pinch, whether it be a spilled bowl of cereal or pesky pet dander.

BISSELL, 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max All

Amazon

To buy: $300 (was $412); amazon.com.

The 36V rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 30 minutes of power on sealed and pressed wood floors, linoleum, tile, laminate, and even area rugs. Unlike traditional mopping, the model uses a two-tank system that separates dirty and clean water and features improved edge cleaning capabilities from previous models to readily dust-bust tight corners and baseboards.

In addition to charging and storing the vacuum mop, the three-in-one base also enables its self-cleaning mode, which cleans the brush roll and the machine's interior after each use. You can even connect your Bissell Crosswave to the accompanying app via WiFi to receive alerts, maintenance reports, usage tips, and access to Amazon Dash Replenishment to order formulas and accessories with just a few taps.

"It gets all the pet gunk you didn't know you had," raved one reviewer. "I can zoom in and around everything on my first floor in less than 24 minutes…it works magic for sure." Another shopper commented, "I am amazed and totally disgusted at the same time by how much dirt this thing picks up off my floors. We have a 1,400-square-foot rancher, all hardwood floors and tile, and I have yet to run out of water or have to stop to empty the tank."

The Bissell CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop makes maintaining your floors far more convenient than ever before. Right now, grab the wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop while it’s down to its Black Friday low price at Amazon.

