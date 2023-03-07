Shopping Shoppers Say This Cordless Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum 'Gets All the Pet Gunk' From Their Floors—and It's on Sale Simplify your cleaning routine. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 06:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon Nothing is more frustrating than coming home from work and being faced with a long list of chores. First, you need to sweep your floors and vacuum to ensure you pick up all the dirt and debris from your high-traffic areas. Afterward, you'll have to mop your hard surfaces. Just thinking about the entire process is exhausting. The good news is that brilliant gadgets like the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop can simplify your cleaning routine without missing a beat. And the wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop is down to its Black Friday low price of $300, according to CamelCamelCamel, so grab it while it's still on sale. The vacuum-mop hybrid is the secret to simultaneously collecting debris, sucking up wet spills, and cleaning grime from various surfaces in your home. The Bissell CrossWave combines these tasks so you can tackle tough messes in a pinch, whether it be a spilled bowl of cereal or pesky pet dander. Amazon To buy: $300 (was $412); amazon.com. The 36V rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 30 minutes of power on sealed and pressed wood floors, linoleum, tile, laminate, and even area rugs. Unlike traditional mopping, the model uses a two-tank system that separates dirty and clean water and features improved edge cleaning capabilities from previous models to readily dust-bust tight corners and baseboards. Shoppers Say This Viral Decorative Lamp Is an ‘Adorable Throwback’ to the ’70s—and It's Finally on Sale In addition to charging and storing the vacuum mop, the three-in-one base also enables its self-cleaning mode, which cleans the brush roll and the machine's interior after each use. You can even connect your Bissell Crosswave to the accompanying app via WiFi to receive alerts, maintenance reports, usage tips, and access to Amazon Dash Replenishment to order formulas and accessories with just a few taps. "It gets all the pet gunk you didn't know you had," raved one reviewer. "I can zoom in and around everything on my first floor in less than 24 minutes…it works magic for sure." Another shopper commented, "I am amazed and totally disgusted at the same time by how much dirt this thing picks up off my floors. We have a 1,400-square-foot rancher, all hardwood floors and tile, and I have yet to run out of water or have to stop to empty the tank." The Bissell CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop makes maintaining your floors far more convenient than ever before. Right now, grab the wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop while it’s down to its Black Friday low price at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 4 Categories to Shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the Biggest Discounts This Nostalgic Leggings Trend Is Back, and Amazon Shoppers Love This Under-$25 Find Booties Are the Best Kept Secret to Between-Season Footwear, and These 11 Pairs Are Up to 57% Off