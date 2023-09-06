Home Cleaning Cleaning Products Score the Bissell Vacuum That’ll Suck ‘Decades of Dirt Out’ of Carpets on Sale for $70 Get it while it’s on sale for its cheapest price in the past 30 days on Amazon. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 04:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Looking for a vacuum cleaner that delivers all the power without taking up too much space? Now’s your chance to score the best of both worlds because this popular Bissell upright vacuum has a compact design shoppers love—and it’s on sale at Amazon right now. The Bissell CleanView Compact Turbo Upright Vacuum is an Amazon shopper favorite, which is why more than 10,000 people have bought it in the past month. On top of earning hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon, the vacuum that delivers “some serious suction power” is also on sale, going for its cheapest price in the past 30 days for just $70. Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $70 The upright vacuum cleaner may be small in size, but it packs a powerful punch when sucking up debris. Shoppers say the vacuum is so impressive, it pulls in pet hair, dirt, dust, and even sand. It’s also equipped to suck up crumbs and spilled cereal on tiled floors without pushing the junk around thanks to what the brand calls its scatter-free technology. Dog and cat owners especially love this feature while cleaning pet hair, kitty litter, or really any lightweight debris. You can use the Bissell on both hard floors like vinyl and hardwood as well as carpets and low-pile rugs. Some credit the vacuum for fluffing up the carpets, making them look brand new, like this one reviewer who wrote, “This little guy will suck the decades of dirt out of your carpet and take it back to when it was first installed.” In addition to its incredible suction, the Bissell CleanView is also super compact. Reviewers who live in small homes like apartments or townhouses, especially love that it can be stored away in any nook or cranny. People stow it in tight spots, including the inside of their coat closet or next to the washing machine. Plus, the vacuum comes with an extendable wand that’s compatible with several attachments to clean everything else. The crevice tool is great for hard-to-reach spots, the dusting brush works for air vents or baseboards, and the pet tool is amazing for the dog bed or even the couch. “This Bissell is exactly what I was looking for,” wrote a shopper who lives in a shared home. “I was both impressed and disgusted at what came out of the cylinder—dirt, litter, dander, hair, dust, and probably so much more.” Now’s your chance to get the Bissell upright vacuum while it’s marked down to just $70 on Amazon. Want to see what other vacuums are on sale? Scroll through the best five below. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $160 Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $237 $170 Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $470 $354 Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum Amazon $250 $160 Kenmore Progressive Bagless Upright Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $110 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 13 Staples I’m Buying for My Fall Wardrobe We Found 10 ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Fall Dresses for $35 or Less at Target Hoover’s Spot Carpet Cleaner That Leaves Furniture ‘Looking Brand New’ Is on Sale for $100