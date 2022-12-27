One of Our Favorite Air Purifiers Is More Than 50% Off Today

In the winter, when the conditions and weather outside can be frightful, a clean and fresh interior feels more important than ever—including the air you and your family are breathing. An air purifier can reduce airborne pollutants, trap allergens, filter dust and smoke, and monitor your indoor air in realtime, improving your home’s overall air quality. If you’ve yet to join the air purifier fandom (yes, there is a fandom), today is your lucky day: the Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier is currently on sale for $173, more than 50% off its regular price. 

The Bissell air400 is not just any air purifier, it’s a robust and efficient option that sailed through our testing process to be one of our favorites of the year. Out of 38 models, we named it as one of our five best for its efficiency and effectiveness, along with its ease of use and quiet operation. We’re not the only ones who love it; it currently has just shy of 1,000 5-star ratings. One buyer raved, “I love everything about this air purifier … [i]t's amazing, buy it as fast as you can!”

Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA

Amazon

To buy: $173; amazon.com.

With three stages of filtration (a pre-filter and a HEPA filter for airborne particles large and small, plus activated carbon for odors), we saw firsthand that it cleared the air in The Lab in just minutes. Your future self will also thank you when the seasons change, and spring and summer return in all their allergenic glory. Dust, pollen, and pet dander are among the irritants it handles with ease. And speaking of furry friends, we also recommend it for homes with pets, too.

It’s designed to handle rooms up to 432 square feet, so whether you’re using it in a kitchen, living room, or bedroom, and in a house, condo, or apartment, you’ll likely have plenty of options (as long as you have space for its roughly 10 by 16 inch base, along with its 24-inch height).

With weeks, or potentially even months of winter, plus lots of indoor time ahead of us, don’t overlook your home’s air quality. Grab the Bissell air400 while it’s marked down, and your future self will be so grateful. 

