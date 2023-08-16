Home Bissell’s Air Purifier That Has Shoppers ‘Breathing So Much Better’ in Hours Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon Rid your home of smoke, dust, and dander with this Amazon find. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland As the weather begins to cool down, your seasonal allergies may start to act up once again this year. If you’re looking to skip out on the coughing, sneezing, and other usual symptoms this fall, the solution may be more simple than you would expect. Meet the popular Bissell Air Purifier that’s currently 56 percent off at Amazon. The Bissell Air320 Air Purifier keeps your home clean by eliminating dust, dander, or smoke in the air, so you can feel your best. Built for larger rooms, the device can cover areas up to 1,582 square feet, making it the perfect addition to your bedroom or living space. The best part? It’s $189 off its usual price. Amazon Buy on Amazon $340 $151 Designed with a three-layered filtering system, the purifier captures larger debris like hair, lingering allergens such as pollen, and hard-to-see smoke or even strong odors. You can sleep soundly, cook freely, and breathe deeply thanks to its HEPA filter that catches up to 99.97 percent of particles, according to the brand. One shopper wrote, “I could smell and sense a noticeable difference and started to feel better” after using the purifier for just a few hours. Score This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum for $155 Off While It’s at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon The air purifier can detect the surrounding air on auto mode and increase its fan speed accordingly from low to high. The Bissell device also has a light on the front that displays air quality readings—red for poor, yellow for moderate, and blue for good. And if you want to manually adjust one of the five speed settings, simply use the dial on top of the air purifier. It’s no surprise that the Bissell air purifier has earned more than 2,900 five-star ratings with shoppers raving about its “sleek and functional” look and powerful fan that “cleans the air in a vortex way.” A shopper even wrote, “This purified the air in our home and we noticed an immediate improvement in feeling and breathing after running this for a few hours.” Another reviewer with three dogs and who also has severe allergies wrote that the air purifier “helps significantly.” And one final person who was affected by surrounding wildfire smoke wrote, “I’m breathing so much better with this machine.” Keep your home’s air clean and grab the Bissell Air320 Air Purifier while it’s on sale for $151. And continue scrolling through to see even more air purifiers on sale at Amazon. Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $90 Aroeve Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $39 Blueair Pure 411 Auto Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $98 Afloia H13 True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $60 ToLife Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $33 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These 15 Clever—and On-Sale—Amazon Storage Solutions Will Declutter Your Entryway in Minutes The Amazon ‘Holy Grail Basic Tee’ With 31,100+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Just $8 Apiece Target’s Massive Furniture Sale Is a Sign to Transform Your Small Living Space, With Discounts Up to 57% Off