The Comfy Shoes I Wore Every Day in High School Are Finally Back in Style—but They’re Selling Out Fast

Hurry, the Birkenstock clogs are flying off the shelves ahead of fall.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray
Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Strolling down store aisles and spotting a style that takes you down memory lane—for better or worse—can either be exciting or cringey. For instance, I’m shielding my eyes from low-rise jeans and peplum tops, but there’s one resurging nostalgic trend I can’t wait to repurchase: Birkenstock clogs. 

I wore the Birkenstock Boston clogs every day throughout high school as my uniform required all black shoes, and I wanted to keep up with what other girls were wearing. I had the same pair for all four years, and they remained comfy and durable after repeated use. Over the last year or so, they’ve gained popularity again, and it’s time I get a new pair before they sell out ahead of fall. 

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs

Zappos Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed - Suede (Unisex)

Zappos

The clog features a foam-padded cork footbed with a molded arch support and a durable suede upper. It includes a raised toe bar that supports the natural gripping of your feet when you walk and a deep heel to distribute your weight evenly. There’s even an EVA outsole that provides shock absorption and grip while you walk—believe me, I’ve foolishly treaded through the Minnesota snow each winter in these shoes without slipping. Just let them air-dry if they get wet. Note: The brand also recommends keeping them away from concentrated heat. 

You can snag the clogs in five neutral colors—black, mocha, carmel, taupe, and gray—and in European sizes 35 to 46. There’s even a corduroy version and a suede style that features a shearling footbed for added comfort and warmth. All styles are selling out quickly, so be sure to add them to your cart before fall even starts. Head to Zappos to shop my favorite shoes from high school now that they’re back and bigger than ever. 

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clog

Zappos Birkenstock Boston Shearling - Suede (Unisex)

Zappos

Birkenstock Boston Corduroy Clog

Zappos Birkenstock Boston - Corduroy (Unisex)

Zappos

Birkenstock Super Birki 

Zappos Birkenstock Super Birki by Birkenstock

Zappos
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit
Shoppers Are 'Speechless' Over How White This Best-Selling $19 Cleaner Makes Their Years-Old Shoes
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
These Cozy Birkenstock Clogs Are Bound to Sell Out, so Scoop Up a Pair While You Can
Eddie Bauer Coat Tout
This Popular Eddie Bauer Trench Coat Is 48% Off in a Fall-Ready Color—but Only for 3 More Days
Related Articles
New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker Tout
If You’re Looking for a Sneaker With ‘Great Arch Support,’ Amazon Shoppers Say This New Balance Style Is It
I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer (New Fall Arrivals Roundup) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These 12 Finds Are the Best From Target’s 500+ New Fall Arrivals
Best Sandals
The 14 Best Sandals of 2023 for Every Style
navy blue slippers real simple selects badge
The 12 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes on a Purple Patterned Background
The 14 Best White Sneakers of 2023
Comfortable Shoe One-Off tout
Score! The Popular New Balance Sneakers That Provide All-Day Comfort Are Currently Up to 49% Off
One of the most comfortable shoes on a blue background.
The 22 Most Comfortable Shoes of 2023
Tomato Girl Trend Tout
There's Still Time to Try Out the TikTok-Viral Tomato Girl Fashion Trend Before Summer Ends
Lap desk on a yellow patterned background
The 50 Best Gifts for College Students of 2023
One pair of the best slip-on sneakers on a blue background.
The 12 Best Slip-On Sneakers of 2023
sarah-jessica-parker-skincare
The Skincare Hack Sarah Jessica Parker Swears By
90s-preppy-fashion
‘90s Preppy Fashion Is Back—These Are the 9 Staples You Need In Your Wardrobe
One of the best daybeds, the West Elm Shelter Daybed, on a blue background.
The 10 Best Daybeds of 2023
Collage of Knickey The Keyhole Bralette on Pink Background
The 13 Best Bralettes of 2023 for Every Size and Style
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson’s Got This
RS-6-best-gardening-shoes-test-social
The 6 Best Gardening Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed