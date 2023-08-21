The Comfy Shoes I Wore Every Day in High School Are Finally Back in Style—but They’re Selling Out Fast

Strolling down store aisles and spotting a style that takes you down memory lane—for better or worse—can either be exciting or cringey. For instance, I’m shielding my eyes from low-rise jeans and peplum tops, but there’s one resurging nostalgic trend I can’t wait to repurchase: Birkenstock clogs.

I wore the Birkenstock Boston clogs every day throughout high school as my uniform required all black shoes, and I wanted to keep up with what other girls were wearing. I had the same pair for all four years, and they remained comfy and durable after repeated use. Over the last year or so, they’ve gained popularity again, and it’s time I get a new pair before they sell out ahead of fall.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs

The clog features a foam-padded cork footbed with a molded arch support and a durable suede upper. It includes a raised toe bar that supports the natural gripping of your feet when you walk and a deep heel to distribute your weight evenly. There’s even an EVA outsole that provides shock absorption and grip while you walk—believe me, I’ve foolishly treaded through the Minnesota snow each winter in these shoes without slipping. Just let them air-dry if they get wet. Note: The brand also recommends keeping them away from concentrated heat.

You can snag the clogs in five neutral colors—black, mocha, carmel, taupe, and gray—and in European sizes 35 to 46. There’s even a corduroy version and a suede style that features a shearling footbed for added comfort and warmth. All styles are selling out quickly, so be sure to add them to your cart before fall even starts. Head to Zappos to shop my favorite shoes from high school now that they’re back and bigger than ever.

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clog

Birkenstock Boston Corduroy Clog

