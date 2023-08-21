Style Shoes & Accessories Shoes The Comfy Shoes I Wore Every Day in High School Are Finally Back in Style—but They’re Selling Out Fast Hurry, the Birkenstock clogs are flying off the shelves ahead of fall. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Strolling down store aisles and spotting a style that takes you down memory lane—for better or worse—can either be exciting or cringey. For instance, I’m shielding my eyes from low-rise jeans and peplum tops, but there’s one resurging nostalgic trend I can’t wait to repurchase: Birkenstock clogs. I wore the Birkenstock Boston clogs every day throughout high school as my uniform required all black shoes, and I wanted to keep up with what other girls were wearing. I had the same pair for all four years, and they remained comfy and durable after repeated use. Over the last year or so, they’ve gained popularity again, and it’s time I get a new pair before they sell out ahead of fall. Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs Zappos Buy on Zappos $158 The clog features a foam-padded cork footbed with a molded arch support and a durable suede upper. It includes a raised toe bar that supports the natural gripping of your feet when you walk and a deep heel to distribute your weight evenly. There’s even an EVA outsole that provides shock absorption and grip while you walk—believe me, I’ve foolishly treaded through the Minnesota snow each winter in these shoes without slipping. Just let them air-dry if they get wet. Note: The brand also recommends keeping them away from concentrated heat. The 22 Most Comfortable Shoes of 2023 You can snag the clogs in five neutral colors—black, mocha, carmel, taupe, and gray—and in European sizes 35 to 46. There’s even a corduroy version and a suede style that features a shearling footbed for added comfort and warmth. All styles are selling out quickly, so be sure to add them to your cart before fall even starts. Head to Zappos to shop my favorite shoes from high school now that they’re back and bigger than ever. Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clog Zappos Buy on Zappos $170 Birkenstock Boston Corduroy Clog Zappos Buy on Zappos $142 Birkenstock Super Birki Zappos Buy on Zappos $80 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Are 'Speechless' Over How White This Best-Selling $19 Cleaner Makes Their Years-Old Shoes These Cozy Birkenstock Clogs Are Bound to Sell Out, so Scoop Up a Pair While You Can This Popular Eddie Bauer Trench Coat Is 48% Off in a Fall-Ready Color—but Only for 3 More Days