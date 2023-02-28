Birkenstock Quietly Debuted 2 Exclusive Styles at Nordstrom, but They Won’t Stay in Stock for Long

There’s nothing better than comfortable sandals.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer.

Published on February 28, 2023 07:00AM EST

Birkenstock Launch at Nordstrom tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Although there’s still a chill in the air in many parts of the country, spring officially arrives in a few short weeks. And that means sandal season is not far away either. Rather than waiting until the warmer weather is officially here, now is the time to start adding new sandal styles to your rotation before they sell out—and you simply shouldn’t miss the two new Birkenstock styles that just debuted at Nordstrom. 

Every year, Birkenstocks are some of the most popular sandals. That’s likely because shoppers swear by their comfort, and many people also appreciate that the slide sandals are easy to style with jeans throughout the spring and with shorts and dresses throughout the summer. This year, Birkenstock debuted two new styles exclusively at Nordstrom: the Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal and the Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal. And both are likely to sell quickly. 

Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

To buy: $160; nordstrom.com.

The difference between a classic pair of Birkenstocks and this Big Buckle style does, in fact, come down to the buckles. In this pair, which is available in a dusty pink (Old Rose) or a warm beige (Sandcastle), the buckles are oversized for a fun take on the classic shoe, but many of the other details remain the same. You can still expect a nubuck leather upper, a synthetic sole, and a “contoured footbed for classic comfort,” according to the brand. Keep in mind that Nordstrom does recommend sizing up if you typically trend in between sizes. Buy a pair in standard whole sizes 5 to 10, or check out the same style in timeless leather

Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal

BIRKENSTOCK Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

To buy: $140; nordstrom.com.

If you love the Birkenstock slides but would prefer to wear a style that feels slightly more elevated and trendy, try the Madrid Big Buckle shoes. Rather than two straps, these shoes feature a single angled strap with a large buckle. They look bold, but you can still plan to feel the same Birkenstock comfort you would expect thanks to the arch support footbed that “absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot,” according to Nordstrom. Shop for a pair in whole standard sizes 5 to 10 in Old Rose, Sandcastle, or Matcha (a warm lighter green). 

Celebrate the start of the upcoming season with new Arizona Big Buckle or Madrid Big Buckle Birkenstocks and beat the rush that is sure to swoop in to scoop up these styles while they’re in stock in all sizes and colors exclusively at Nordstrom.  

