Comfy Shoe Brand Birdies Just Launched 5 New Colors in Its On-Trend, Best-Selling Ballet Flat

One shoe trend that has been everywhere lately is ballet flats. The style is majorly back in fashion for 2023, and it makes the perfect addition to your spring capsule wardrobe. And if you’re looking for the perfect pair, you need to check out Birdies. The brand just launched five new colors in the best-selling Goldfinch Bow and Goldfinch Envelope. Not only are they cute and versatile, but they’re extremely comfortable, too, so be sure to scoop these up before they sell out.

The Goldfinch ballet flat is one of Birdies’ best-selling shoes. It’s a pointed-toe style with a nonslip rubber sole that can be worn indoors or outdoors. With the comfortable seven-layer cushioned footbed, you can walk in them all day long. The Goldfinch comes in two varieties, with or without a bow, and in suede, leather, velvet, and raffia materials. Plus, there are nine different shades. The style is versatile enough to be worn with dresses, jeans, or even leggings.

The recently-launched colors (Raspberry, Daffodil, and Ecru) in The Goldfinch bow style will have you pulling out all your warm-weather clothing. And the pink and yellow colors have a raffia outer with major spring vibes. The new Indigo and Tan shades of The Goldfinch Envelope are classic and will go with anything. The suede flats have a detailed crossover design on the toe in place of the bow featured on the other Goldfinch style.

Reviewers say The Goldfinch is “so stylish and functional,” and wearing the flats is like “walking on a cloud.” One shopper commented that they’re comfortable to stand in all day, even while commuting on the subway.

Birdies is a women-founded and owned shoe company that mixes comfort with style—or as the brand says, “chic AF shoes made for home entertaining.” Birdies makes flats, slides, sneakers, and sandals designed to be supportive and fashionable enough to “take you everywhere.”

You can feel good about shopping from Birdies, too. The company is a Certified B Corporation, which means it’s recognized for its social and environmental impact. Birdies has partnered with a variety of organizations that provide opportunities and mentorship to girls. The company also works with Soles4Souls to donate thousands of shoes, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and waste in landfills.

If you’re ready to add ballet flats to your spring wardrobe, you’ll want to buy The Goldfinch now. Shop the new colors from Birdies starting at $130.

