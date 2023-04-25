Style Shoes & Accessories Hurry! Snag This Limited Edition Tasseled Version of Birdies' Best-Selling Sneaker Before It Sells Out The 21Seeds collab is so cute. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Birdies Need some fun shoes for spring? Birdies just dropped a new collab that has exactly what you need. Birdies partnered with infused tequila brand 21Seeds to create a collection of Top-Shelf Sneakers. The collaboration between the two women-led companies combines style and function—that’s something we can all get behind. The limited edition style won’t be here for long, so you’ll want to grab a pair now while you can. The Top-Shelf Sneakers are a new spin on Birdies’ best-selling Roadrunner. The bright colors are inspired by 21Seeds’ popular flavors Cucumber Jalapeno (green), Valencia Orange (orange), and Grapefruit Hibiscus (pink). Not only do the shoes come in three springy, vibrant shades, but they also have adorable pom-poms and tassels that feature hand-cast wooden beads. Birdies To buy: $165; birdies.com. Like the classic Roadrunner, the limited edition sneakers have a retro look with a hidden wedge heel. The seven “cloud-like” layers and removable memory foam insole provide extreme support and all-day comfort. You can walk on a variety of surfaces without slipping with the nonslip rubber soles, too. Birdies To buy: $165; birdies.com. I've Been Wearing These Slide Slippers Nonstop, and They're Perfect for Warmer Weather The green and orange options are made of leather and suede, and the pink hue is made of summery raffia. The inside has a woven blanket design that can be found on every 21Seeds bottle, and even the laces are limited edition with stripes that match the color of the shoe. Shoppers rave about how comfy the Roadrunner is, with several people saying they’ve purchased multiple pairs. One reviewer called them their “absolute favorite sneaker,” noting that they “always get compliments on them.” According to other customers, the style is “polished” enough to wear to work and “chic for going out, but perfect for working out and long walks.” Don’t wait to buy a pair of these Top-Shelf Sneakers—the limited edition style won’t be around for long. Birdies To buy: $165; birdies.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off This Surprisingly Spacious On-Sale Belt Bag Kept Me Calm, Cool, and Hands-Free Through a Recent Flight Here Are the Best Cookware Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day on Amazon—Up to 64% Off