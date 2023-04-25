Hurry! Snag This Limited Edition Tasseled Version of Birdies' Best-Selling Sneaker Before It Sells Out

Need some fun shoes for spring? Birdies just dropped a new collab that has exactly what you need. Birdies partnered with infused tequila brand 21Seeds to create a collection of Top-Shelf Sneakers. The collaboration between the two women-led companies combines style and function—that’s something we can all get behind. The limited edition style won’t be here for long, so you’ll want to grab a pair now while you can.

The Top-Shelf Sneakers are a new spin on Birdies’ best-selling Roadrunner. The bright colors are inspired by 21Seeds’ popular flavors Cucumber Jalapeno (green), Valencia Orange (orange), and Grapefruit Hibiscus (pink). Not only do the shoes come in three springy, vibrant shades, but they also have adorable pom-poms and tassels that feature hand-cast wooden beads.

To buy: $165; birdies.com.

Like the classic Roadrunner, the limited edition sneakers have a retro look with a hidden wedge heel. The seven “cloud-like” layers and removable memory foam insole provide extreme support and all-day comfort. You can walk on a variety of surfaces without slipping with the nonslip rubber soles, too.

The green and orange options are made of leather and suede, and the pink hue is made of summery raffia. The inside has a woven blanket design that can be found on every 21Seeds bottle, and even the laces are limited edition with stripes that match the color of the shoe.

Shoppers rave about how comfy the Roadrunner is, with several people saying they’ve purchased multiple pairs. One reviewer called them their “absolute favorite sneaker,” noting that they “always get compliments on them.” According to other customers, the style is “polished” enough to wear to work and “chic for going out, but perfect for working out and long walks.”

Don’t wait to buy a pair of these Top-Shelf Sneakers—the limited edition style won’t be around for long.

