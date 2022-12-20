This Vitamin C Oil Is Making Shoppers’ Skin Look ‘Years Younger’ and It’s 25% Off—for One More Day

During this super busy time of year, we’re often limited in our personal time—and that includes time spent doing our skincare routine. Finding products that offer a number of benefits rather than just targeting one area is key so we can maximize our time, money, and results. Biossance’s Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil does exactly that by moisturizing and protecting skin, evening skin tone, and enhances skin’s firmness all while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The best part? It’s on rare sale for 25 percent off right now, but just for today.

With a sitewide sale happening until 11:59 p.m. on December 20, Biossance’s products—including this best-selling face oil—are all discounted with code GET25.

Biossance

To buy: $56 with code GET25 (was $74); biossance.com.

As its name suggests, the oil includes Biossance’s key ingredient across all of the brand’s products: squalane, an ingredient that comes from sugarcane and helps the skin to retain moisture. The other main ingredient, vitamin C, evens out skin tone and boosts elasticity to keep skin smooth and free of fine lines, while rose extract gives skin a much-needed glow during the winter.

The Rose Oil can be used before bed to improve skin texture while you sleep, and again in the morning for an extra boost of nourishment. Using the dropper, simply apply a few drops on top of your moisturizer to help lock in hydration and prevent dreaded dry, winter skin. The brand recommends using less product if you’re already oil-prone, or dampening skin first to avoid looking too shiny. The drops of oil can also be mixed in with your foundation for even coverage and a natural-looking glow. Plus, with its subtle rose-scent, it leaves behind a calming, clean fragrance.

Shoppers praised the oil for the results it provides, with one person sharing that it “has been saving [their] winter skin.” The shopper said it “layers well” and that they use it “under makeup to give that glowy look” without causing any irritation. A separate reviewer who is 54-years-old said that their “face, neck, and chest look years younger, super soft, and hydrated.” They also mentioned that it softened “the fine lines and wrinkles on [their] face.”

A third shopper, who said they live in the desert, shared that their “skin feels moist all day” when they use it at night and in the morning. Shoppers also like that it gives skin a radiance without looking oily, with one noting that it made their skin look “dewy but not shiny.”

If you’re looking for a skincare product with a multitude of benefits, grab the Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil and use code GET25 before the sale ends on December 20.