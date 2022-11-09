This Gentle, Plant-Based Retinol Serum Is Giving Shoppers Over 60 ‘Startling’ Results

And it’s on sale for just two days.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Published on November 9, 2022 07:00PM EST

SQUALANE + PHYTO-RETINOL SERUM
Photo:

Biossance

When it comes to skincare, adding a new product to your carefully curated collection is exciting, but as our tones and textures evolve, so should the ingredients we reach for. That’s especially true for anyone looking to diminish fine lines and wrinkles with powerful and effective retinols. Updating your products can feel risky, and that goes double for this potent piece of the puzzle. But hundreds of shoppers found a gentle alternative from a beloved and trusted brand — and it’s on sale. 

The Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum from Biossance has hundreds of rave reviews from shoppers over 60 who say they’ve seen “startling” results in how smooth, plump, and youthful their skin appears. This plant-derived serum is powered by a retinol-alternative called bakuchiol (an all-natural ingredient that’s much less irritating), plus squalane and niacinamide that work together to reduce the look of wrinkles while hydrating skin. Shoppers noted the “silky” and “not tacky” texture of this creamy serum upon application, and the fact that it doesn’t make them red, too. 

Typically, the serum is $74, but for just two days, you can save $11 on any purchase over $40 in honor of Singles Day by adding code SINGLES at checkout.

SQUALANE + PHYTO-RETINOL SERUM

Biossance

To buy: $63 with code SINGLES (was $74); biossance.com.

The serum has over 500 five-star ratings from shoppers who said the formula is “lightweight and instantly firming.” One reviewer in their 60’s who mentioned they have dry skin said they “highly recommend” it and added that it’s “so refreshing.” Another person in the same age group shared that they get “more compliments” on their skin than ever before since they started using the serum.

And a 70-year-old shopper said that they’ve tried other products that didn’t work for their sensitive skin, but that there was “no adverse effect” from this serum and that it “noticeably reduced” fine lines. 

Upgrade the ingredients in your skincare routine by adding Biossance’s gentle yet highly effective Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum to your rotation. And don’t forget to add code SINGLES at checkout for $11 off until Friday, November 11.

