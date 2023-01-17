Shoppers Call This Drugstore Cleansing Oil ‘Liquid Gold’ for Banishing Dry Winter Skin and Eczema

Who doesn't love a hot shower to melt away the tension of a long day and escape the cold weather for a bit? Unfortunately, your already parched skin objects. That's why winter calls for thoughtful skincare swaps that replenishes dry skin in its tracks. Although gentle cleansers can relieve tight, itchy skin, the surfactants in them can also strip it of its natural oils and cause it to become flaky.

Thousands of shoppers with very dry, sensitive skin swear by the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil in lieu of their typical body wash. The non-greasy, soap-free emulsifier cleanses without drying out your skin thanks to vitamin B3, which helps restore the skin's barrier, and coco and sunflower biolipids to soothe, strengthen, and hydrate. The formula is also hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, noncomedogenic, and free from parabens, alcohol, and preservatives. It works as a silky body and face cleanser that visibly calms and nourishes, while providing 24 hours of hydration. You can grab a long-lasting 34-ounce bottle for $30.

To feel the difference for yourself, rub the oil onto your wet skin to create a milky foam and rinse it off. One shopper used the "liquid gold" as an alternative to shaving cream and achieved their smoothest skin ever. Another reviewer with "ultra-dry" skin used the cleansing oil to shave as well and noted that it helped prevent pesky razor burns and bumps.

A third customer bought the Atoderm Cleansing Oil to combat her and her daughter's "unbearable" eczema flare-ups and wasn't disappointed. They explained, "the eczema outbreak on my stomach instantly felt more comfortable, and my lotions/treatments all worked more effectively." They were even impressed by how little of the cleansing oil they needed to use in order to see and feel results.

Add a little wallet-friendly luxury to your bath and shower routine with the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil. Your winter skin will thank you.