Shopping These Are The Most Comfortable Leggings I've Ever Worn—and They're on Sale for Up to 50% Off They come in seven fun colors. Published on December 16, 2022 04:30PM EST We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: BeyondYoga I've become a legging connoisseur recently—from working out to running errands, there's no end to the uses for them. And I finally found the most comfortable pair ever: Beyond Yoga's Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Leggings. They're stretchy enough to be able to exercise in while also being comfy enough to literally sleep in, not to mention they fit perfectly. Luckily, they're currently on sale for up to 50 percent off, so you can buy a pair (or three) at a discount. These super smooth leggings are made with Beyond Yoga's "buttery soft" performance fabric, and I can attest to that—they're so cozy that it almost feels like you're not even wearing them. The fabric has four-way stretch so they move with you, and it's moisture-wicking to keep you dry even if you're sweating up a storm. Plus, the fabric even has UV protection. BeyondYoga To buy: From $49 (was $97); beyondyoga.com. The leggings are available in seven fun colors, including aquamarine, red, coral, light green, dark teal, lavender, and silverberry (a muted mauve). With a 5-inch waistband, they sit comfortably at your natural waist so they won't dig into you and you won't have to worry about constantly pulling them up. The leg hits just above your ankle, and the leggings are tested on the Beyond Yoga team to ensure they fit a variety of body sizes and shapes. They're available in sizes XS through 4XL. If you don't want to take just my word for it, there are tons of rave reviews from other shoppers, too. One reviewer commented, "Spacedye never disappoints… Get them before they're gone." Another shopper said the leggings are "truly the best leggings" ever made: "The material is SO soft, but still so supportive and snug." They continued, "Hands down the most flattering and most comfortable leggings ever!" You definitely won't regret buying these Beyond Yoga leggings, especially while they're on sale. They would make an amazing and useful gift for fitness lovers, or just snag a pair for yourself to up your legging game. Right now they're up to 50 percent off, so hurry to buy your favorite color now. They're so comfortable and flattering, they'll quickly become your new go-to leggings.