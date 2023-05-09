To find the best zero-gravity chairs, we researched various options on the market while comparing their materials, size, weight capacity, and added features. In addition to Radermacher, we also spoke with John Gallucci, Jr., CEO of Jag-One Physical Therapy, for expert input. From oversized models that fit two adults to chairs with built-in canopies and cup holders, there’s a zero-gravity chair on this list that you’ll want to kick back and relax in.

"What I'm most concerned about when recommending zero-gravity chairs is the support the chair provides and the ability of the chair to be adjusted,” says Grant Radermacher, owner and chiropractor at Ascent Chiropractic. “You want a chair that can recline smoothly and lock into different positions. You also want a chair with a padded headrest and armrests, as well as lumbar cushioning that can support your lower back.”

Zero-gravity chairs are extremely comfortable and perfect for lounging because they keep your body in a neutral position that makes you feel weightless.

Best Overall Zero-Gravity Chair Phi Villa Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Overstock What Stands Out: This pick is stylish, available in many colors, and has a high weight capacity. What Could Be Improved: There’s no canopy or padded armrests. The roomy and comfortable Phi Villa Oversize XL Padded Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair has plush seating, a removable padded headrest, and the ability to recline anywhere from zero to 170 degrees so you can relax comfortably. The chair’s padding is 1.6 inches thick, and the headrest provides 2.6 inches of padding—perfect for dozing off. A convenient detachable tray can accommodate two drinks and a phone or tablet, so you don’t need to worry about getting up every time you need a sip of water or want to check your texts. It has a weight capacity of 400 pounds, and the steel frame is sturdy and rust-resistant. To avoid the panic of falling backward, there’s a locking system for extra safety and peace of mind. This zero-gravity chair comes in several colors to match your existing outdoor decor. It’s even foldable and compact enough to store in a shed or garage without taking up too much space. And if you want to bring this chair to a beach, campsite, or lake, you can easily toss it in the trunk. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.4 x 30 x 44.9 inches

35.4 x 30 x 44.9 inches Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Material: Alloy steel, padded polyester

Best Budget Zero-Gravity Chair Amazon Basics Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: This affordable, comfortable chair has breathable fabric and a padded headrest. What Could Be Improved: It only has a 200-pound weight capacity. The Amazon Basics Zero-Gravity Folding Reclining Chair has the comfort of a high-quality option at a fraction of the cost. It has a removable padded headrest pillow and gently contoured arms that invite you to unwind. Even though it only has a 200-pound weight capacity and is suited to smaller and shorter people, it still has a lot of perks, especially considering its reasonable price. The breathable, weather-resistant textilene seat is attached to the powder-coated steel frame with double-bungee supports, so you won’t feel as if you’ll rip through the seat. When folded, it takes up minimal space, and although there isn’t a carry handle, you can easily hold it by the frame if you want to take it on the go. It comes in navy blue, black, beige, and red, and it arrives fully assembled and ready for you to sit back and relax. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 26 x 41.14–65.11 x 29.76–43 inches (adjustable)

26 x 41.14–65.11 x 29.76–43 inches (adjustable) Weight Capacity: 200 pounds

200 pounds Material: Alloy steel, textilene fabric

Best Splurge Zero-Gravity Chair: Frontgate XL Dura Dore Mesh Zero-Gravity Chair with Memory Foam Pillow Frontgate View On Frontgate What Stands Out: It’s great for taller people thanks to its XL size, and the frame is thick and sturdy. What Could Be Improved: It’s not as wide as some other models. While this pick is slightly pricier than our other selections, the Frontgate XL Dura Dore Mesh Zero-Gravity Chair has superior qualities that we feel are worth the splurge. For starters, it has a memory foam padded headrest pillow for ultimate comfort, whether you’re relaxing with a drink, reading a book, or sleeping. The mesh fabric, which has a light padding all over, is incredibly thick and durable, but also breathable for all-season use. Though its 24-inch width is a little narrower than some other options, it’s still roomy enough to get comfortable on. The lightweight aluminum frame has a 4-inch circumference for superb stability and is powder-coated, making it rust-proof and resistant to the elements. The zero-gravity chair locks into position to keep you safe while plastic protective corners on the legs prevent it from slipping. The 300-pound weight capacity is reasonable, and the armrests are ergonomically shaped to accommodate your forearms while reclining. Unfortunately, this chair only comes in two colors—blue fabric with a white frame and taupe fabric with a black frame. Price at time of publish: From $299 Product Details: Dimensions: 71 x 24 x 45 inches

71 x 24 x 45 inches Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Material: Powder-coated aluminum, mesh fabric, memory foam pillow

Best Oversized Zero-Gravity Chair Timber Ridge XXL Oversized Zero-Gravity Chair 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out: This chair has a generous weight capacity and a comfortable, ultra-wide seat. What Could Be Improved: This chair could be longer to accommodate people over 6 feet tall. The Timber Ridge XXL Oversized Zero-Gravity Chair is a roomy option with an extra-wide seat that can accommodate up to 500 pounds. It has a foam-padded center and a soft, breathable mesh exterior that’s easy to clean. Though it’s large, the alloy steel frame is lightweight and easy to carry, making it a good option for camping and beach trips. It also comes fully assembled straight out of the box and is easy to open up and fold back down again. The chair comes with an attachable side table that has one cup holder and enough room for extras like a phone, book, or snacks. The head pillow can slide up and down to fit your exact height, although people over 6 feet tall might find that their head comes just above the pillow. If you want lumbar support, you can also pull the cushion down to rest behind your back. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 30.5 x 28.5 x 43.5 inches

30.5 x 28.5 x 43.5 inches Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

500 pounds Material: Alloy steel, foam padding, 600D fabric

Best Rocking Zero-Gravity Chair Outsunny Zero-Gravity Rocking Chair With Tray Walmart View On Walmart View On Home Depot View On Lowe's What Stands Out: This chair has a handy utility tray and a rocking base for added comfort. What Could Be Improved: It’s not as compact as other models when folded. There’s no denying the comfort that comes from a rocking chair. This one from Outsunny is a two-in-one option that combines the soothing nature of a rocking chair with the added benefits of a zero-gravity chair. Despite this added feature, it’s still around the same price as a standard zero-gravity chair, but with bowed leg stands that rock with your body movement. If you want it to be stationary, there are swing-out stops at the base. Aside from the rocking base, this chair has a bevy of convenient and comfortable add-ons. It has a moveable pillow you can adjust from head height to the lower back, and a detachable tray with slots for books, magazines, devices, and two drinks. The double-bungee fabric system keeps the mesh sturdy and doesn’t allow it to dip in too much, and the steel frame can hold up to 265 pounds. A single clip at the side locks and unlocks the chair in your preferred position, so you never worry about rocking back too far. Due to the shape of the chair’s legs, it doesn’t fold up as compact as some other models, but it will still fit in the trunk or a garage storage system without a problem. Price at time of publish: $113 Product Details: Dimensions: 47.25 x 26.5 x 40.25 inches

47.25 x 26.5 x 40.25 inches Weight Capacity: 265 pounds

265 pounds Material: Steel, textilene

Best Loveseat Zero-Gravity Chair Caravan Canopy Reclining Camping Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out: This 40-inch wide seat is designed to fit two people. What Could Be Improved: This chair could benefit from a built-in cupholder. The Caravan Canopy Reclining Camping Chair comfortably accommodates two people and is ideal for picnics, festivals, and beach trips. The seat is 40 inches wide and has two pillows, so each person can have their own. With an impressive weight capacity of 550 pounds and a durable, powder-coated steel frame, you can lounge effortlessly and safely. The simple design is also easy to recline and bring back up, and it comes fully assembled. The mesh fabric is breathable so you don’t get too hot (even if you’re snuggled up), and is attached to the steel frame with double-bungee rope to ensure it stays in place. Unfortunately, it’s only available in this brown frame and khaki fabric option, so there’s not a lot of choice if you wanted to perfectly match it with your existing outdoor decor. We also feel that a cup holder (or perhaps two; one on either side) would make it even more convenient. Price at time of publish: $235 Product Details: Dimensions: 42 x 40 x 40.5 inches

42 x 40 x 40.5 inches Weight Capacity: 550 pounds

550 pounds Material: Powder-coated steel, polyester

Best Zero-Gravity Chair With Canopy Goplus Zero Gravity Lounge Chair With Shade Canopy 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com What Stands Out: This chair comes with additional accessories for a sunny day at the beach or lounging in the garden. What Could Be Improved: The pillow could be a little softer. This zero-gravity chair has all the features you need for ultimate comfort and convenience, along with a spacious 32-inch seat. The flexible overhead canopy is adjustable to keep you in the shade no matter how the sun is angled. The cup holder can be placed to your right or left, has two slots for drinks, and has another two spaces for your devices or reading materials. The footrest is also non-slip and ensures that the chair stays put. The breathable material wicks sweat away so you can stay cool, even on scorching summer days. This chair also has a removable pillow—albeit not the softest available—but you can adjust it in any position you like. The chair reclines and locks in your desired position and is one of the most lightweight options at just 18.5 pounds, making it a breeze to carry with you. We also appreciate that it’s available in five different colors, including bright hues and subtle neutrals. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 37 x 32 x 48 inches

37 x 32 x 48 inches Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Material: Alloy steel, plastic mesh fabric

Best Zero-Gravity Chairs With Cup Holders Arlmont & Co. Niko Mesh Zero-Gravity Chair Set Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out: These chairs come with removable cup holder trays to keep your beverages and devices nearby. What Could Be Improved: The steel frame isn’t powder coated so could potentially rust if left outside uncovered. This set of folding chairs from Arlmont & Co. is not only affordable but has many of the added perks we want in a quality zero-gravity chair. The mesh fabric is highly breathable but durable enough to accommodate up to 250 pounds. Each chair has its own side tray with two slots for drinks, plus two additional slots for books, magazines, or devices. These chairs also have a removable and adjustable headrest pillow you can move down to provide back support. The reclining knobs are conveniently located on the arms to tighten the chair, so you can easily lie down and get back up without strain. We like the range of color selections too; you can choose from black, brown, gray, navy, or red. The chairs are certified by the American National Standards Institute, which means they can be used as seating in public areas, and they come with a one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. Price at time of publish: $190 Product Details: Dimensions: 60.5 x 25.5 x 43 inches

60.5 x 25.5 x 43 inches Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Material: Steel, mesh fabric



Best Zero-Gravity Chair for Camping Costway Oversize Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair Target View On Walmart View On Target View On Home Depot What Stands Out: This chair is lightweight yet heavy-duty. What Could Be Improved: We wish it had a sun canopy. If you’re an avid camper, the Costway Zero-Gravity Chair will keep you comfortable, relaxed, and cool even on hot summer days. The double fabric is lightweight, breathable, waterproof, and sun-resistant, so you’ll stay cool and won’t have to worry about it sitting in the outdoor elements. It also folds down into a compact size, so there will still be plenty of room in the car for all your camping gear. The easy ring-pull knob allows you to recline the chair and lock it into position. The armrests are ergonomically shaped, and there’s a pillow that can be removed or adjusted to your preferred height, either at the head or the lower back. This pick also has a cup holder tray that can hold all your necessities. With a 75-inch length and 500-pound weight capacity (due to its heavy-duty, rust-proof frame) anyone can comfortably use this chair. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 37.5–73.5 x 27.5 x 34–47.5 inches (seated to reclining)

37.5–73.5 x 27.5 x 34–47.5 inches (seated to reclining) Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

500 pounds Material: Steel, mesh fabric

Best Padded Zero-Gravity Chair Lafuma Futura Air Comfort Zero Gravity Recliner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target What Stands Out: This chair has a plush full-length seat that makes it feel more like sitting on a mattress than a chair. What Could Be Improved: The seat is fairly narrow. The Lafuma Air Comfort Reclining Chair has a full-length mattress-style pad for plush, ergonomic support, making it ultra-comfortable—so much so that you might even doze off while relaxing. Though the material is thick and sturdy, it’s breathable and resists sticking to your thighs and back on a hot day. The alloy steel frame chair can recline up to 127 degrees, and there’s a movable headrest that spans the entire width of the chair. This zero-gravity chair only weighs 18.1 pounds, so it’s easy to move around and carry. The manufacturer also provides a two-year warranty. While we love the additional padding on this chair, it does come at a higher price than our other selections and has a fairly narrow seat at 25.5 inches. If you need a chair with more space or a higher weight capacity, we recommend opting for another selection from our list. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Dimensions: 28 x 44.5 x 33 inches

28 x 44.5 x 33 inches Weight Capacity: 265 pounds

265 pounds Material: Alloy steel, Batyline