Best Woven Bags for Fall, According to TikTok

This might just be the year of the woven bag. But it isn’t exactly a surprise. “Quiet luxury” is a major trend right now and there’s nothing that whispers luxury quite like a woven bag. Whether it’s made of leather, faux leather, canvas, or straw—this timeless look is the ultimate in elevated casual.

And there’s no better place to learn which woven bags are trending than TikTok. With nearly 7 million views and counting for #wovenbag, it’s clear that this style is having a moment. From designer dupes to everyday must-haves, here are the best woven bags for fall 2023.



Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel

Are you looking for a woven bag you can use every day? Whether you’re going to the office, running errands, or just doing everyday life, this TikToker found the perfect one. Reasonably priced, this Bottega Veneta dupe from Anthropologie ($128) is made from faux leather. Best of all, it’s available in eight different colors. While black is practical for every day, we can’t help but absolutely love the red and ivory colors as well.



JYG Knotted Woven Handbag

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a smaller knot woven bag ideal for brunch, date night, or even a concert, the JYG Knotted Woven Handbag ($50)is another designer-inspired accessory that looks cool and sophisticated. Did we mention it’s just $50? It’s available in six colors including green and yellow. Bet you can’t buy just one.



Marc Jacobs The Jacquard Small Tote Bag

We’re not surprised this woven Marc Jacobs bag ($295) is hot on TikTok. Available in black and warm sand, this tote is like having two bags in one. It can be carried with the top handle, or the removable strap and lets you wear it as a crossbody. This bag is certainly versatile but pairs best with a casual look such as jeans and a T-shirt or a solid cotton dress. We also like that you can use it during any season, making it worth the money.



Target Basket Straw Bag

Basket bags are another part of the trend we've seen on the social media platform. Ideal for fall, spring, and summer months, they’re perfect for wearing to the farmer’s market or taking a stroll around town. One TikToker found a great one from Target ($38) that looks just like a much more expensive option from Lowe. It screams coastal chic. At this price, you can even use it at the beach next summer. Because it has a nice tan liner, you can easily shake out the sand at the end of the day.

Zara Basket Bag

Zara has several basket bags, all of which are hard to resist, but this black basket bag ($50) is particularly versatile and useful for the upcoming season. It can be used as a handbag—just hold the bamboo handles—or it can be carried it as a shoulder or crossbody bag using the gold chain. Either way, you can get a lot of use out of this small, chic accessory.