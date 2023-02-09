The 9 Best Wood Cutting Boards of 2023

Our top pick is the Angled Board by Material for its spill-proof edge, versatile size, and quality walnut construction.

“I think every type of cutting board serves a different purpose,” Cohen says. “While plastic is more easily sanitized, wood is much more durable.”

To find the best wood cutting boards, we researched hundreds of brands while considering qualities such as wood type, grain, and size. We also enlisted the advice of professional chef and cookbook author Leah Cohen .

A favorite among chefs and home cooks, wood cutting boards are great because they're long-lasting, easy on knives, and firm enough for precise cutting. Whether you're slicing vegetables or sawing through a loaf of crusty bread, wooden cutting boards are a must-have in your kitchen lineup .

Simple yet effective, the Sur La Table Maple Everyday cutting board is great for just that, everyday use. We love that it has a rounded handle, which makes it easy to grab and carry. The strong maple construction ensures no warping or liquid soak-up, and the board’s mid-size frame is easy to store.

Who it isn’t for: People who want more prep space or a grooved surface.

If you are looking for a gift or a statement piece, this checkerboard cutting board by Timbermade Shop on Etsy is a showstopper. Its mix of dark and light hickory wood makes a trendy checkerboard pattern, while the monogram adds a bit of flair. It is equally durable and stylish for a design you won’t mind leaving out on the counter.

Who it isn’t for: People who need a wood cutting board ASAP.

Who it’s for: People who want a unique and customizable cutting board.

Small but mighty, the John Boos Maple Cutting Board is our pick for the best small wood cutting board. At just 10 inches square, the compact frame is ideal for small apartments or those looking to dip their toes into the wooden cutting board world. The maple build is durable, and the edge grain ensures your knives will stay sharp no matter what your recipe calls for.

Who it isn’t for: People who need a larger work area or a grooved surface.

Who it’s for: People lacking storage space or those who don’t need a large cutting board.

Compact and sustainably sourced, the Grove Collaborative Prep Board is ideal for everyday work. Its small frame is great for apartment kitchens, and the lightweight frame allows you to carry it from room to room while serving without strain. The best part? Bamboo is one of the only wood cutting boards that doesn’t require special oils or treatments . Plus, bamboo is often considered an environmentally friendly material due to how fast it grows.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a grooved or larger working surface.

Who it’s for: People who want an eco-friendly, small cutting board.

Crafted for vegetables, bread, and meat, this Brabantia set comes with three medium-sized cutting boards—each with a distinct function. The bread board has pinstriped grooves designed to catch crumbs, the vegetable board has an angled catch-all for chopped pieces, and the meat board has angled grooves to direct juices away from you while carving.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a one-and-done, large cutting board.

Who it’s for: People who want a set of specialized cutting boards that are the same size.

With a large, inset groove, the Lipper International Acacia cutting board is our pick for the best cutting board for meat. The groove catches everything from juices to off-cuts and doubles as a handle when maneuvering or cleaning. Crafted from durable acacia, the wood’s tight pores mean minimal bacteria soak in for an easy clean.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an edge grain cutting board.

Who it’s for: Those who want a cutting board that can handle vegetables and meat.

Already know you love wooden cutting boards? Level up your culinary arsenal with Crate & Barrel’s splurge-worthy maple cutting board. The end grain gives a stunning, brick-like pattern and is easier on your knives than cutting boards with an edge grain. Plus, carved indentations on the sides allow for easier picking up and moving.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer end-grain cutting boards or those with smaller budgets.

Budget-friendly without sacrificing quality, the TeakHaus Edge-Grain Reversible cutting board is ideal for beginner chefs and pros alike. Often seen in chic outdoor furniture, teak wood is equally as durable in the kitchen. We like that you can flip sides and transition from vegetables to meat without washing up in between.

Who it isn’t for: People who need a large work surface or prefer end-grain.

Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality cutting board that won’t break the bank.

A professional chef favorite for a reason, the Material The Angled Board is our best wooden cutting board for any and all occasions. Crafted from sturdy and sustainably-sourced walnut, the board offers one grooved side and one smooth side. But our favorite element has to be the angled edge, designed to catch and move scraps and cuttings without having to scrape your precious knives along the wood.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a small cutting board.

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile and high-quality cutting board.

Final Verdict

Material’s The Angled Board is our top pick for its dual sides (one smooth and one with a handy groove), versatility, and sustainably-sourced wood. For anyone shopping on a budget, consider the TeakHaus Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board—it has a durable edge grain, sustainably sourced wood, and reversible sides.

How to Shop for Wood Cutting Boards Like a Pro

Grain

End-grain cutting boards are easier on your knives, but are more prone to bowing or expanding without regular upkeep. Edge grain, on the other hand, is more durable (you’re cutting on top of the wood grain rather than between) and easier to sanitize because it soaks up less water.

While there are benefits to both grains, Cohen believes there's a clear winner. “While both options are beautiful, I am an end-grain girl all the way,” she explains. “It's more durable, shows less wear and tear, and is better on your knives.”

Wood Type

Non-porous woods are the way to go when shopping for a wooden cutting board. The harder the wood, the less prone to warping and splitting it is. “Maple, cherry, and beech are all good options for wooden cutting boards because they are dense, closed grains,” Cohen says. “And they have small pores which are good at blocking bacteria.”

Size and Weight

According to Cohen, the ideal size and weight of your wood cutting board largely depend on the size of your kitchen. On average, smaller boards will be lighter but have a limited capacity when chopping and dicing. Cohen’s perfect working size is around 20 inches by 15 inches—ample space to chop and prep without feeling too crowded. It’s also important to consider the size and weight if you’re going to use the cutting board for serving, like a charcuterie board.

Questions You Might Ask

Which wood is the best for a cutting board?

Any dense type of wood is ideal when choosing a cutting board. Woods with small, tight grains and pores like acacia, maple, cherry, and beech are considered the best options. These cutting boards are durable and will hold their shape and quality for years, while softer woods like pine and oak will show too many knife scratches and nicks. Open types, like ash and red oak, are partial to staining and warping.

What woods should not be used for cutting boards?

“When looking for a quality cutting board, people should avoid woods that are too hard like mahogany and rosewood, or open-pored woods like ash and red oak,” Cohen says. Too-hard wood will damage your knives quickly, breaking them or dulling them out, while open-pored woods will soak up bacteria, making them unsafe to reuse regularly, or take in too much water and warp over time.

Are wood cutting boards better than plastic?

Each type of cutting board serves a different purpose. Plastic cutting boards are often dishwasher safe, meaning they are much easier to clean and sanitize, which is especially important after cutting raw meats. On the other hand, wooden cutting boards are more durable and better for the environment.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kate McGregor, a freelance design and home goods writer with vast experience in researching and sourcing the best home products. For expert tips, she consulted Leah Cohen, a professional chef and cookbook author who uses her cutting boards daily.

