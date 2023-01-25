The 7 Best Wine Fridges of 2023

If you think your home would benefit from a wine fridge, you’re in luck—we researched the best ones on the market and found options in a range of sizes, price ranges, and uses. Our top pick is the Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Freestanding Wine Cooler , which would make a large, efficient, and attractive addition to any home.

“Wine fridges are useful to keep wines at the perfect ‘cellar’ temperature,” explains Laura Donadoni , a wine journalist, educator, and certified sommelier. “Also, wine fridges have special racking technology to secure bottles and to store them in the ideal horizontal position.”

If you’re the kind of wine drinker who enjoys stocking up on bottles and letting them age over time, investing in a wine fridge can be a seriously worthwhile move. Not only will the fridge provide organized storage space for all of your bottles, it will also keep them safe from any light, temperature, and humidity that could otherwise damage their quality.

Best Overall Wine Fridge Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want a reliable, sleek wine fridge of ample size. Who it isn't for: People who want a dual-zone wine fridge. For a high-quality wine fridge that you’ll never tire of seeing in your home, consider this option from Ivation. It’s a sleek, sizable fridge that can hold up to 18 standard bottles of wine, and it’ll keep them all safe and cool thanks to its built-in fan and compressor technology, which automatically controls the temperature and ensures it is not affected by outside heat. The stately black fridge features a sturdy, double-paned tinted glass door, great for insulating the wines and keeping out damaging UV light. On the inside, there’s a subtle, energy-efficient LED light, as well as several removable shelves and a digital display featuring LED touch controls (so you can use them in the dark!) to change up the settings. And that built-in fan will be effective yet super silent as it continuously circulates air throughout the unit to keep everything cool. This is a single-zone wine fridge, so there’s only one temperature setting for all the bottles, but that’s really the only complaint. Otherwise, it’s a reliable, attractive, and useful pick that’ll preserve the quality of your wine as it ages to perfection. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.3 x 13.6 x 17.7 inches

Best Budget Wine Fridge Kalamera 12-Bottle Wine Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want an inexpensive wine fridge that will fit snugly into tight spaces. Who it isn't for: People who want a wine fridge that can hold more than a dozen bottles. Looking to stay under a tight budget in your search for a great wine fridge? No problem–we’ve got you covered. Check out this relatively inexpensive model from Kalamera, which boasts a lower price than many other fridges but still has plenty of excellent benefits. For one thing, this fridge comes in a cool silver and black color combo, making it a sleek, sophisticated addition to any home. For another, it’s small and lightweight enough to fit snugly into a corner, but it can still hold 12 bottles without issue. We also love that the fridge has six removable chrome shelves, so you can rearrange things as needed, as well as a soft LED light to let you read the labels even in the dark. There’s also a one-touch control pad you can use to change up the settings and a handy safety lock, among other perks. On the downside, the fridge’s smaller size means it won’t be the best fit for serious wine drinkers, and it can’t fit typical champagne bottles. Still, it’s hard to beat that low price and all those helpful features. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 31.2 x 9.9 x 17.7 inches

Best Splurge Wine Fridge EuroCave Premiere S Wine Cellar Wine Enthusiast View On Wine Enthusiast Who it's for: People who want a customizable, luxury wine fridge. Who it isn't for: People who want an inexpensive and subtle wine fridge. For wine lovers who are willing and able to spend a bit more on a fridge, we highly recommend this option from EuroCrave. The luxury wine fridge is as sleek and modern-looking as it gets, not to mention large, energy efficient, and truly intuitive. The fridge can hold a whopping 74 bottles of wine, with multiple wooden shelves that will keep them all safely in place. There’s a touch-screen control panel for changing up the settings, and a remote LED lighting system for easy navigation that you can use to spotlight the whole collection or a particular bottle. The fridge also has visual and audible temperature alarms in case anything goes awry, and a serious locking system. The whole system is precise and nearly silent, so you’ll never have to hear the fridge doing its magic. Even more, you can customize this fridge by choosing one of two door styles (solid or glass with black trim) and two hinge sides (left or right). Unfortunately, it’s a single zone fridge, not dual, but other than the steep price, that’s really the only negative of this fantastic fridge. Price at time of publish: From $2,295 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎ 38 x 27 x 27.3 inches

Best Dual-Zone Wine Fridge Ivation 33-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want to keep their reds and whites at separate temperatures. Who it isn't for: People who want a low-priced and ultra-quiet wine fridge. Dual-zone wine fridges are great if you’re looking to store both reds and whites, as you can set different temperatures for each type of wine to keep them both perfectly chilled. This great option from Ivation not only offers that helpful tech, but is large enough to fit 33 bottles and sports a sophisticated black look. This wine fridge also has removable shelves, so you can accommodate various bottle sizes, as well as a LCD touch display that lets you control the temperatures at all times. You can light up your bottles with the energy-efficient LED light, and keep everything protected from damaging UV light with the insulated double-paned glass door. There’s even a built-in door lock and two included keys. Price-wise, this fridge is on the higher end, and it can be a bit noisy at times, so if either of those things are problematic for you, you might want to opt for another option on our list. But if a reliable dual-zone fridge is what you’re looking for, don’t miss out on this pick. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎ 33.4 x 19.4 x 16.9 inches

Zones: Dual

Best Small Wine Fridge Cuisinart Private Reserve 8-Bottle Wine Cellar Crate & Barrel View On Wayfair View On Crate & Barrel Who it's for: People with smaller wine collections and limited space. Who it isn't for: People who want a fridge that can hold dozens of bottles. If you don’t have the space in your home to fit a larger wine fridge or you just don’t have that many bottles to store, you’re best opting for a smaller pick like this model from Cuisinart’s Private Reserve. It’s an elegant and compact fridge that’s able to store eight bottles (including Champagne), with a quiet, energy-saving cooling system that keeps them all at optimal temperatures. The sleek black fridge features a touchscreen control panel that you can use to adjust the temperature and interior light, an easy-to-see LED temperature display, subtle interior lighting, and three sturdy chrome racks to hold all the bottles. The fridge’s feet are adjustable, too, as an added bonus, so you can reposition it without issue. Because of the fridge’s smaller than average size, this definitely isn’t the best option for anyone who drinks wine on the regular or wants a substantial-looking appliance in their home. But if a fridge that’s relatively small and lightweight sounds up your alley (and you also don’t mind the inexpensive price tag that comes with it), then make sure this great choice is on your radar. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎ 17.3 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches

Best Large Wine Fridge Samsung 51-Bottle Wine Cooler Best Buy View On Wayfair View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy Who it's for: People who never want to run out of room in their wine fridge. Who it isn't for: People who don’t drink wine often or have limited space. Have plenty of room to spare and want to store a few dozen wines? Check out this seriously sizable option from Samsung, which has room to fit a whopping 51 bottles on its many sturdy shelves. You’ll never run out of space with this fridge, and you’ll always know that your bottles are safe and cared for while they wait to be opened. Plus, it’s a dual-zone fridge, so you can pick different temperatures for your reds and your whites to keep them both in their best shape. In addition to its large size, this fridge has an easy-to-read digital display controlled via touch, and warm interior lights so you can see all your bottles clearly even in the dark. There are five removable shelves for storage and a child lock on the door as an added safety measure. Since this fridge is larger than most others out there, it’s not going to be the right choice for anyone with limited space in their kitchen area or those who only drink wine on occasion. But for any regular drinkers out there, you’ll be glad you chose such a large and efficient fridge to store your bottles. Price at time of publish: $1,100 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.1 x 23.8 x 26 inches

