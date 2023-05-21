“If I could only have one white tee in my closet, I want a classic fitted silhouette that will pair with any bottom in my closet, has a classic crew neck and cap sleeve that can be layered under jackets or blazers, and is a tightly woven knit that looks high end,” says López.

For such a staple item, finding a good white T-shirt can be surprisingly challenging. There are many factors to consider, like material, style and fit, weight, and care. That's why we spent hours researching white T-shirts and weighing those qualities to round up the best ones and streamline your shopping. We also spoke with fashion stylist Audree Kate López for expert advice on how to shop for white tees.

Like a pair of blue jeans or a little black dress, a plain white T-shirt is a must-have item in your wardrobe that is perennially in style. A reliable white tee exudes an effortlessly cool vibe whether worn for a casual everyday look or dressed up to elevate your style.

Best Overall White T-Shirt Madewell Northside Vintage Tee Madewell View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com What Stands Out This simple white T-shirt is a happy medium: not too tight or too bulky; not too long or too boxy. What Could Be Improved The slightly shrunken style might not work for those who want an oversized or longer tee. The Madewell Northside Vintage Tee excels in nearly every category in our search for the perfect white T-shirt. For starters, it has a great fit: form-fitting but not too tight or bulky, so you can layer it effortlessly or style it alone for a classic, vintage vibe. It’s made entirely from cotton, so it’s soft and breathable. While lightweight, the fabric isn’t see-through, so you can throw it on and walk out the door. Another highlight of this T-shirt is its size range. It’s available in sizes XXS-3X and fits a wide range of body types, but be sure to check the size guide because it does have a slightly shrunken fit. It comes pre-shrunk, you don’t have to worry about it shrinking in the wash. The cotton fabric is also durable, so it won’t rip or pill easily. At such an affordable price, you can stock up on multiple shirts without breaking the bank. Plus, Madewell has a 30-day return policy, so if you decide it’s not for you, you can send it back free of charge—but we’re sure this slim-fit tee will become a staple of your closet. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XXS-3X | Care: Machine wash

Best Budget White T-Shirt H&M Cotton T-shirt H&M View On Hm.com What Stands Out It has a midweight feel and ribbed neckline, so it can be dressed up or down. What Could Be Improved The fabric could be softer. This H&M tee has a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders to create a flattering yet casual silhouette. It can look polished tucked into trousers or more casual when thrown over a pair of jeans, making it a wardrobe must-have. This shirt is made from jersey cotton, which is stretchy and comfortable, just like a T-shirt should be. While the fabric is far from sheer, it’s not heavy, so it feels light and breezy for warmer months. The ribbed crew neckline adds to its classic T-shirt look and gives the garment shape, preventing it from sliding around on your collarbones. We also love that this tee goes up to a size 4XL and has a slightly longer fit to prevent it from looking cropped on longer torsos. In addition to being affordable and stylish, this shirt is machine-washable for straightforward cleaning, though H&M recommends that you line-dry it. While it may not be the softest or highest-quality top out there, it fits well, has a great size range, and can pair with lots of outfits. Price at time of publish: $6 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-4XL | Care: Machine wash, line dry

Best Plus-Size White T-Shirt Universal Standard Tee Rex Shirt Universal Standard View On Universalstandard.com What Stands Out You can customize the style and sleeve length. What Could Be Improved The curved hem might not work for those with longer torsos. Universal Standard has a unique sizing philosophy that not only caters to an impressive size range but reflects the size of the average person in the United States. Their Tee Rex is available in sizes 4XS-4X, or 00-40, and includes petite sizes. You can also choose between a crew or V-neckline and short sleeves or long sleeves for a tailored T-shirt that suits your exact needs. A few design details make this top stand out among other options. It has a curved hem, which elongates the torso and adds more visual interest to your outfit, as well as stovepipe sleeves that eliminate excess fabric. The result is a shirt that’s a little more eye-catching than a typical plain white tee. While you can't put this top in the dryer, it is machine-washable and made with wrinkle-resistant fabric, so it’ll stay crisp and smooth. The comfy fabric is a blend of soft Peruvian cotton, eco-friendly modal, and stretchy elastane that will soften the more you wash and wear it. While it is more expensive than other options, you’ll get tons of use out of this closet essential, making it worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Cotton, modal, elastane | Size Range: 4XS-4XL | Care: Machine wash, line dry

Best Organic Cotton White T-Shirt Pact Softspun Crew Neck Tee Pact View On Amazon View On Wearpact.com View On Zappos What Stands Out It's made with GOTS-certified organic cotton. What Could Be Improved The sizing is a bit tricky, so we recommend sizing up. Sustainable clothing has an expensive reputation, but the Pact Softspun Crew Neck proves that you can be eco-conscious and stylish on a budget. This tee is made in a Fair Trade factory and features a classic crew neck, slim fit, and straight hem ideal for layering. It hits right at the hip for a flattering length that’s not too short or long. In addition to being well constructed, this shirt is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, meaning the entire supply chain is free from pesticides, chemicals, and unethical labor practices. This shirt can be machine washed and dried, so keeping it clean is a breeze. However, we want to note that it’s slightly sheer, so it works best as a layering piece, and it comes with a small tag on the hem which may not be to your tastes if you want a true plain T-shirt. Also, we recommend sizing up. Otherwise, this affordable tee is a stylish, sustainable, and long-lasting addition to your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $24 Material: GOTS-certified cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Oversized White T-Shirt Aerie Distressed Basic Boyfriend T-Shirt 5 AMERICAN EAGLE View On Ae.com What Stands Out This lightweight oversized tee comes distressed for a lived-in look. What Could Be Improved It's slightly sheer. The Aerie Distressed Basic Boyfriend T-Shirt is a must-have for any casual, cool outfit. It comes pre-distressed with a slight slub texture, so you get that lived-in look without having to borrow your partner’s favorite tee. The fit is boxy, but the hem goes just past your hip so it’s not too oversized, and is the perfect length to wear with your favorite leggings or tucked into jeans. The dropped shoulder seams add to its easy-going vibe and give you plenty of room to move around. If you want something a little less boxy, you can always size down. This tee is made from soft and breathable cotton. While we like this lightweight fabric, it is a bit sheer, so you may need to wear a skin-toned cami or nude bralette underneath. Despite the thin fabric, this top is durable and can be washed and tumble-dried for quick cleaning. It’s also affordable, so you can stock up on multiple colors to wear throughout the week. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Lightweight White T-Shirt Buck Mason Slub Easy Crew View On Buckmason.com What Stands Out It has a relaxed, vintage look for a classic style. What Could Be Improved It's definitely a bit see-through. If you want to channel the classic style of your favorite 1950s star, this is your shirt. Inspired by the fit and look of vintage T-shirts, the Buck Mason Slub Easy Crew has a relaxed fit, roomy shoulders and sleeves, and a crew neckline that creates a timeless silhouette. The straight hem hits right at the hips so you can tuck it in or leave it out, while ladder-stitched details have a polished look. Made from American-grown cotton, this shirt is incredibly soft and breathable. The fabric is lightweight and slightly sheer, so we recommend wearing a nude bra or camisole underneath. It also has a slight slub texture, lending itself to a distressed vibe that exudes vintage charm. This shirt comes pre-washed, so it arrives feeling like your favorite lived-in tee, and you don’t have to worry about it shrinking. Another bonus is that it can be tumble-dried for extra convenience. While this may not be the top for you if you want a crisp, opaque T-shirt, it’s the perfect laid-back piece to throw on for an effortless look. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-2X | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Heavyweight White T-Shirt Uniqlo U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com What Stands Out It has a structured fit and opaque fabric, so it can easily be dressed up. What Could Be Improved Because it's structured, you might want to size up if you're looking for a looser fit. “Uniqlo has great basics and layering pieces, and you cannot beat the price,” says fashion stylist Audree Kate López. The U Crew Neck is no exception—it’s made from soft cotton, and the fabric has a structured feel to give this shirt more shape. While thick, it's still plenty breathable and can last through years of wear and tear. Plus, it’s completely opaque so you can wear it alone. This shirt has a chunky collar that doesn’t stretch over time, ensuring it will look fresh for years. Since the fit is somewhat slim, it layers nicely, doesn’t look bulky, and is a great length for tucking into trousers. When it’s time to wash your tee, just toss it in the wash—but make sure it’s on a cold cycle so it doesn’t shrink. The sturdy fabric is durable, and should get softer and more comfortable with time and wear. In short, if you’re looking for a durable, structured T-shirt that’s stylish and easy to care for, the Uniqlo U Crew Neck fits the bill. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Care: Machine wash

Best White T-Shirt With Pocket Miholl V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out The longer, looser fit is perfect for casual wear. What Could Be Improved It's pretty sheer, and the poly-blend material might not be to everyone's liking. The chest pocket on this T-shirt is a cute detail, but that’s not the only thing going for it. You can dress this loose, relaxed tee up or down, and the V-neckline has a sturdy collar, so it won’t slip off your shoulders. This shirt also has dropped shoulder seams and rolled sleeves, which give it an elegant drape. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend, which is soft, smooth, and durable. Keep in mind that the fabric is a bit sheer, and it's not made with 100 percent cotton, which may be a con for some people. When layering, this roomy T-shirt can be tucked into high-waisted jeans or worn under oversized cardigans with no problem. Since it’s slightly oversized, you can also knot it at the hem for a more form-fitting look. It’s a great choice if you want a white top that’s a little less basic and can add some laid-back style to your outfits. Price at time of publish: $29 Material: Cotton, polyester | Size Range: S-XXL | Care: Machine wash

Best White T-Shirt for Layering Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What Stands Out This form-fitting T-shirt hugs the body without constricting it. What Could Be Improved This shirt is slightly off-white, not true white. This form-fitting Skims tee is made with buttery soft cotton and spandex, which comfortably hugs your body. The fabric is thicker, so it won’t show your undergarments despite fitting like a glove. It can also stand up to your washer and dryer for convenient cleaning. Because of its sleek fit, this shirt is an ideal layering piece. It looks smooth tucked into jeans or worn under sweaters, and it moves with your body instead of constricting it. The simple crew neck looks chic when poking through layers, and the longer sleeves add more coverage, preventing them from sliding around your arms throughout the day. An added bonus is that this shirt comes in a great size range, including sizes XXS-4X. Keep in mind that this shirt is more of an ivory shade, so if you’re looking for a pure white top, this isn’t the option for you. But if you want a fitted, basic tee to meet your layering needs, this ultra-soft pick is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-4X | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Soft White T-Shirt Jungmaven Ojai Tee Jungmaven View On Jungmaven.com What Stands Out It has an elegant drape and comes in 16 colors. What Could Be Improved It's not for those who are looking for a structured look. Made in the USA from a blend of jersey cotton and hemp, the Jungmaven Ojai Tee is as soft as it is durable. Organic cotton is soft and long-lasting, while the strong hemp fibers add more longevity to this top without sacrificing its buttery texture or breezy fit. It can withstand countless spins in the washer and dryer and will only get more comfortable with wear. This T-shirt has a relaxed fit that drapes effortlessly over jeans or slacks. The neckline is wider than a traditional crewneck, so it sits nicely on your collarbones without sliding off your shoulders. The hemline stops right at your hip, so you can tuck it in or leave it out, and the loose sleeves allow for lots of unrestricted movement whether you’re dressing it up or down. Plus, the lightweight material has a slight texture for a vintage, distressed look, perfect for going out in the summer or lounging around at home. Price at time of publish: $46 Material: Cotton, hemp | Size Range: XS-XXL | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Scoop Neck White T-Shirt Graceful District Sophia Scoop Neck Tee Graceful District View On Gracefuldistrict.com What Stands Out This scoop neck shirt isn't too low cut. What Could Be Improved It might be too lightweight for some. The scoop neck on this Graceful District shirt fits just right—it creates an elegant line on your chest without falling off your shoulders or going too low, perfect for layering necklaces or other accessories. Thanks to its self-bound neckline, it keeps its shape and stays in place as you move about your day. This T-shirt is made with 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton, which makes for a super soft top. It’s also durable, so you can throw this tee in the washer and dryer without worrying. The material is lightweight and breathable, so it’ll be comfortable even in warmer seasons. Aside from its chic scoop neck, this shirt has a curved hemline that flatters your silhouette, and features double-stitched seams for extra durability. Graceful District also pre-shrinks their tops twice, which gives them a consistent fit even after washing and makes them remarkably comfortable right out of the box. Just be sure to tumble dry on a cool setting to prevent it from shrinking more. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best V-Neck White T-Shirt Quince Cotton Modal V Neck Tee Quince View On Quince.com What Stands Out The V-neck isn’t too deep, and the modal-blend means it's moisture-wicking. What Could Be Improved The size range is limited. Finding a good V-neck shirt can be tricky, but this pick from Quince has a great fit. The V-neckline elevates this garment beyond a basic tee, and it doesn’t go too low so you can easily wear it from the office to happy hour. The fabric, which is a cotton-modal blend, is remarkably soft, smooth, and wrinkle-resistant. Modal also has moisture-wicking properties, which makes it great for summer. This tee has a casual fit, so while it’s not skin-tight it’s not too baggy—but if you want a loose fit, you probably have to size up. It has classic cap sleeves and straight hems that go all the way to your hips for a clean silhouette and full coverage. While the fabric is lightweight, it’s not sheer, so you can layer it or style it alone. Since cotton and modal are durable materials, you can toss your shirt into the washer and dryer, so long as you use a low heat setting to prevent shrinkage. While we wish it had a few more sizing options, its unbeatable price and quality make it ideal for those seeking a well-made V-neck tee. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Cotton-modal blend | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Boxy White T-Shirt Richer Poorer Pima Boxy Crop Tee Richer Poorer View On Richer-poorer.com What Stands Out The chest pocket adds some extra flair. What Could Be Improved The size range is limited. This boxy cropped tee will become a staple of your summer wardrobe. It oozes laid-back vacation vibes when paired with cut-offs or baggy jeans, and its lightweight fabric will help you beat the heat. Made from Pima cotton, this shirt is super soft and breathable for extra comfort. Because of its cropped fit, this is not the best T-shirt if you want to tuck it into jeans or wear it in a professional setting. Its relaxed silhouette is better suited for lounging in the house or running errands with some extra style. The timeless crew neck adds structure to its silhouette, and we love the chest pocket for an understated stylish flair. Perhaps the best feature of this shirt is that it's convenient to care for: just stick it in the wash and tumble dry it, but be sure to use a low heat setting to prevent it from shrinking. Also, if you’re tall or have a longer torso, this tee may be a tad too cropped for your tastes, so be sure to check the size guide before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Ribbed White T-Shirt Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Crew Tee in White 4.3 EVERLANE View On Everlane.com What Stands Out It's form-fitting for easy layering. What Could Be Improved The fabric is slightly sheer. Simply put, the Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Crew Tee is beyond soft. It’s made from American-grown Supima Cotton, a long-staple cotton variety that's gorgeously smooth and buttery. Everlane also adds elastane to its fabric blend, which helps this shirt hug you in all the right places without constricting your movement. Long-staple cotton is also more durable, ensuring you get ample use from this garment. Plus, it can be machine washed and tumble-dried for easy care. The fit on this T-shirt is clean and polished, for an elevated yet casual look. The crisp crew neck and cap sleeves make any outfit instantly sophisticated, and a middle seam in the back adds extra visual interest. While the ribbed knit makes this shirt cozy, it’s still airy and breathable so you can wear it every season. That said, the fabric is slightly sheer, so you may want a nude cami or bra underneath, but you can always layer it under a blazer for workday attire that's stylish and comfortable. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Cotton, elastane | Size Range: XXS-XL | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry