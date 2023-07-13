To find the best white sneakers, we researched dozens of options while considering product material, size range, and return policy. From platform soles for an elevated style to slip-on picks for running errands, we selected a range of white sneakers that will quickly become your everyday favorites.

"A good way to gauge if the shoe fits length-wise is to put your thumb sideways and press down on the space between your big toe and the top of the shoe," says Nelli Kim, the founder of shoe brand Rēden. "There should be about a thumb-width gap so there is enough room for your feet to expand and contract as the day progresses. As you're trying on, walk around a bit indoors to ensure there is no uncomfortable rubbing or tightness on other parts of your foot."

White sneakers are a classic wardrobe staple that works with just about any outfit. The best white sneakers are easy to maintain, expertly crafted, and comfortable without sacrificing style.

These sneakers from Winnoh are equal parts comfortable and stylish, even if you have wide feet. They have extra space in the toe box, which creates a roomy fit for those with wider feet, or anyone who stands for long periods or experiences swelling during the day. The light memory foam insole and suede collar at the back of the ankle provide comfort while a signature stripe runs down the side of these leather shoes.

These comfy sneakers require no break-in time, so you can wear them without blisters or discomfort right upon arrival. They have a classic rounded toe, a low-slung collar, and additional interior padding for comfort. The streamlined and minimalist design of the Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoe makes this a perfect pick for everyday errands and casual events. The ReLeather material is made of recycled leather scraps, making this a more sustainable option than your traditional leather shoe.

These sneakers are comfortable to wear right out of the box.

Rothy's The Original Slip-On Sneaker is stylish and environmentally conscious, justifying the slightly elevated price. The shoes come in half sizes and various widths to suit every shape and size of feet, but they don't stretch much, so be sure to follow the sizing guide. Each pair of sneakers is made of 13 post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and is washer-friendly, taking the hassle out of keeping these white sneakers in pristine shape.

The Vans Seldan Sneaker is a popular, classic style that remains a closet staple. The construction includes a double-padded upper for durability and a rubber outsole to ensure the shoe's longevity. Since these shoes are designed for skateboarders, the tread keeps feet steady and prevents slipping, though it is admittedly low. And for those who want ample comfort, a padded tongue, collar, and cushioned footbed make it suitable for daily wear.

They might be too flat for those with high arches.

The tread on the bottom of the sneaker increases traction.

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is the latest redesign of the classic Air Force 1 sneakers, with the addition of slightly elevated details. A foam footbed and grooved outsole prevent the shoe from feeling too stiff or heavy while maintaining comfort for all-day wear. The upper portion of the sneaker is a mix of synthetic materials and leather, all of which make the shoe semi-weather resistant. Be sure to spot-clean any scuffing or dirt to maintain these sneakers.

If minor blue and red detailing isn't for you, the shoe comes in 13 other shades with the option of customization when purchased directly from the Converse site.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic is a namesake shoe that has stuck around for decades with its unique yet versatile design. This flatbed shoe has a rubber outsole and canvas upper perfect for casual wear with a retro-fitted flair. The high-top design sits slightly above the start of the ankle for a classic silhouette, and the added eyelets on the sides of the canvas allow for airflow and breathability.

There is no arch support on these sneakers.

These classic sneakers have stood the test of time and can pair well with most outfits.

The New Balance 574 sneakers offer chic, athleisure-inspired appeal in extensive sizes ranging from 5 to 19, with a standard width that can accommodate narrow and wide feet alike. This off-white pick has a suede and mesh upper, a rubber tread and outsole for stability, and an EVA foam footbed that provides comfort and keeps the shoe lightweight.

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers have a structured design, comfortable canvas construction, and a slightly elevated rubber platform that gives them a unique touch. The design of these sneakers is the ideal blend of casual, functional, and recreational, making them incredibly versatile for everyday use. Just be sure to size up if you're between sizes, as they tend to run small.

These canvas sneakers have an elevated but versatile style at an affordable price.

Authentic leather is also easy to wipe off and will become softer and more flexible with time. Keep in mind that the tongue may touch your ankle, which could be uncomfortable for some.

The Veja Esplar Leather Sneakers have a simple, low-profile silhouette you can easily pair with your favorite summer dress, high-waisted jeans , or denim shorts. While leather can come with a high cost, this pick maintains an affordable price despite its high-quality materials. We also love that the suede has a protective coating of water-repellent oils, which prevent damage from light rain and sweat.

The tongue can rub against the top of your ankle.

The sneakers also have a zipline construction, allowing the foot to remain supported when moving in any direction. Plus, the midsole has APL's FutureFoam for shock absorption, compression, and easy rebounding, all essential components for speed and distance running.

APL is a favorite among athletes and non-athletes alike for its advanced shoes, and the TechLoom Zipline sneakers are no exception. The lightweight design and cushioned midsole give you all the support you need for running. Available in sizes 5–11, this futuristic design has a single-layer upper with ribbed edges to provide breathability and stretch.

The shoe is incredibly lightweight and breathable thanks to the knitted upper.

Tennis-inspired and incredibly versatile, On's The Roger Advantage white sneakers are comfortable without compromising style. These lightweight sneakers weigh 260 grams (around half a pound), allowing them to transition from your daily walks to high-intensity cardio without weighing you down. The shoe features a heel-to-toe drop of 7 millimeters, which keeps the heel slightly higher than the toes, creating less strain on the ankles and distributing weight evenly. This feature, paired with the brand's patented CloudTech footbed, makes these shoes comfortable for round-the-clock wear.

They are only offered in one width, so they may not suit narrow or wide feet.

The Common Projects Original Achilles Sneaker is an investment shoe built to last. The sneakers are made in Italy using authentic leather to construct the classic upper, while durable rubber makes up the outsole. The price tag may not be in everyone’s budget, but these sneakers are a high-quality option that will stay in your wardrobe for years. Each shoe is emblazoned with the factory ID code in golden foil for a finishing touch that personifies luxury. Since these sneakers are genuine leather, they can take some time to break in. And keep in mind that the brand only offers whole sizes, so you may want to size down if you wear a half size.

The iconic Keds Champion Originals Sneaker is an affordable and comfortable sneaker that belongs in your wardrobe. The cotton canvas upper and rubber outsole offers a casual aesthetic perfect for summers at the beach or running errands. We love that you can clean these shoes in the washer on a gentle cycle and air-dry them when they get dirty. Plus, the size range is expansive and includes options for both narrow and wide feet.

You can toss these sneakers in the washer.

The white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are a classic silhouette that can dress up any casual outfit. The design has been around for 50 years, and the latest iteration uses Primegreen, a blend of high-performance recycled materials with the durable appeal of genuine leather. The rubber outsole offers traction and is easily spot-cleaned, while the cotton laces are easy to toss into the wash when they need a refresh. These shoes are also semi-customizable, with 15 color variations to accommodate any personal style.

This classic sneaker is comfortable and versatile enough to wear with many outfits.

Final Verdict

The Adidas Stan Smith Shoes are our top selection for white sneakers, thanks to their customizability, extensive size range, and versatile style. For anyone searching for a budget-friendly canvas design, the Keds Champion Originals Sneaker is a timeless option worth adding to your wardrobe.

How to Shop for White Sneakers Like a Pro

Material

Most white sneakers have leather or canvas as the primary material. Nelli Kim, the founder of the shoe brand Rēden, prefers white leather (vegan or genuine) as it "is the most durable and easiest to clean." She adds that canvas is a great option too, but beware, the textile is more likely to stain and won't have the longevity of a leather shoe.

Use

While shopping, consider where and when you plan to wear your sneakers. "White sneakers are a wardrobe staple and appropriate most of the time, except for super formal or more conservative professional occasions,” says Kim. “Personally, I love that white sneakers offer a cool and modern way to wear a comfortable flat shoe all day long without sacrificing style.”

If you want to dress up your white sneakers, Kim recommends leather, which you can pair with skirts and trousers. Meanwhile, canvas white sneakers tend to be a casual, everyday style. Of course, a tennis shoe feels fit for spring or summer, whereas court-style sneakers instantly make an outfit sporty. Whatever the purpose white sneakers play in your life, their versatility makes them worth the investment.

Fit and Comfort

A sneaker’s internal support and cut can make or break how comfortable they are, according to Kim. "When trying on the shoe, make sure you try it on the way you intend to wear it (ex: sock-less, thin sock, athletic sock), as that will impact the volume of your foot and the fit of the shoe,” she says. “Once the sneaker is on, feel if you have enough space in the toe box both width and lengthwise. Your toes should be able to move around and not feel squished." You can consult this handy guide to find your shoe size from home.

As for comfort, look at the footbed of the shoe. "Sneakers offer a wide range of cushioning and arch support,” says Kim. “This feature is a personal preference, as some people don't mind having very little cushioning. Generally, the more cushion and support, the more comfortable it will be."

Questions You Might Ask

How long do white sneakers last?

If you take care of your white sneakers and clean them regularly, they can last for at least five years. The cleaning method will depend on the sneaker material, but proper care will result in a long-lasting shoe.

Because you can wear white sneakers with so many outfits, Kim recommends looking for a high-quality pair that lasts through daily wear and tear.

What can you wear white sneakers with?

"White sneakers are the MVP of casual footwear," says Kim. "They instantly 'cool' up any outfit. Anything from your favorite denim to a dress. I even like it under a midi-length skirt or a wide-leg trousers and blazer combo for work."

And, since white is a neutral color, it pairs well with everything from vibrant summer hues to deep winter jewel tones. So long as you're comfortable, white sneakers can work with any style.

How much should you expect to spend on a good pair of white sneakers?

No matter your budget, there are white sneakers in plenty of styles. "At the opening price point, there are timeless white sneakers from classic brands like Nike, Adidas, Converse, and New Balance which generally range between $60–$100 depending on fabrication," says Kim.

"In the mid-range, sneakers from smaller independent brands are generally between $150-$250. The limited edition styles or collaborations with the big sneaker brands fall into this category too—if you can get your hands on them," says Kim.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless products and brands to find the best white sneakers catering to various styles and budgets. Samantha also consulted Nelli Kim, founder of the shoe brand Rēden, for her expert input.

