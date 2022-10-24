Read on for more of the best weighted blankets, according to our testing.

The Threshold Microplush Weighted Blanket earned its place as our best overall pick for its soft and cozy material, high-quality construction, and affordable price tag.

To come up with this list, we tested 35 weighted blankets in our Lab, considering factors like quality, comfort, warmth, ease of cleaning, durability, and value. We also tapped Dr. Polos for expert tips on how to shop for a weighted blanket—including how to choose the right weight and materials for your preferences.

If you’re having trouble getting a good night’s sleep, a weighted blanket could help you wake up feeling well-rested . “Weighted blankets have become popular for their ability to allow people to feel the effects of deep-pressure stimulation from the comfort of their own home,” says Peter Polos, MD , sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number. “Weighted blankets help reduce stress and promote relaxation, so they are great options for people who have a hard time falling asleep.”

Keep in mind that this blanket is only available in one weight and size, so if you need a blanket heavier or lighter than 15 pounds, you may need to opt for another selection that has more options.

While the blanket isn’t explicitly advertised as a cooling weighted blanket, our tester says they felt “warm without overheating” while underneath it, which is likely due to the mostly bamboo cover (it also contains some polyester and cotton) and glass bead filling.

Bamboo is a soft and breathable fabric, making it an ideal material for hot sleepers who want a weighted blanket. Our tester highlighted the soft exterior cover and weight distribution of Cariloha’s Weighted Bamboo Blanket, noting that it “has nice even pressure.”

Who it isn’t for: People who want various size and weight options to choose from.

With six muted colors (including various shades of gray) and four weights ranging from 10 to 25 pounds, you can tailor this weighted blanket to suit almost any decor style. “This is a beautiful blanket that would look lovely styled at the end of a bed or on your living room sofa,” says our tester.

During our testing, this blanket stood out for its uniform knitting, evenly distributed weight, and elegant design. Though it's on the pricier side, we think its impressive performance makes it worth the cost. It’s even machine-washable, which is helpful since you may have some difficulty spot-cleaning the knitted material.

This chic knitted option from Bearaby has all the benefits of a weighted blanket without the typical filling or quilted construction. Instead, this pick gets its hefty weight from organic cotton fabric woven into a chunky knit pattern, which is great for hot sleepers because it’s super breathable. “The large knit allowed air to flow through and keep me warm without overheating,” says our tester.

The coffee stain was difficult to clean on the fleece side of this blanket, but with its affordable cost and overall quality performance, we think this weighted blanket is still worthy of a recommendation. Our tester said it was so “cozy and comfortable [they] didn't want to take it off.”

You can switch from the plush, faux-shearling side to the flat fleece side depending on your comfort preferences, making this pick versatile for most sleepers as “the fabric was warm without being suffocating.” Our tester also raved about the construction of this weighted blanket, saying, “each square is uniform, the edges had thick seams, and the blanket is potentially reversible depending on if you want the smooth fabric or the plush fleece.”

The Uttermara Faux-Shearling Fleece Weighted Blanket impressed our testers with its uniform construction, plush material, and color options. “I cannot get over just how soft and plush the fleece is,” says our tester. “Even the topside fabric was soft and pleasant to the touch.”

“This 10-pound blanket felt super heavy when folded, but had just the right amount of weight and comfort when distributed,” says our tester. “I could still move freely and comfortably. This is so super soft, I would consider using it without a top sheet.” While this weighted blanket performed impressively for comfort, warmth, ease of cleaning, and durability, it does come at a higher price point than many of our other selections. If you’re hoping to snag a weighted blanket on a budget, this pick may not be for you.

In addition to its luxe plush exterior, this weighted blanket is filled with a combination of glass beads and crystals (like amethyst, clear quartz, and rose quartz) that is evenly distributed throughout with the help of a small quilted design. And during our spill test, our tester found that the coffee stain “completely disappeared like magic when blotted with a towel.”

This sophisticated weighted blanket from Sunday Citizen looks nice enough to pass as a regular blanket. In fact, our tester says it has “a super soft microfiber exterior that has a slight basketweave-ish pattern, [which] adds a nice textured touch.” While the washable, microfiber exterior is “warm and super cozy,” according to our tester, it “did not trap body heat.”

We found that the cotton material helps prevent overheating, and the blanket also has corner loops so you can choose to attach a duvet cover, which is sold separately. Unlike many of the other weighted blankets we recommend, this pick is entirely machine-washable. In our tests, it held up well post-laundering with no noticeable signs of damage. However, the coffee spill did not quickly blot out—but the blanket is white, after all.

If the thought of sleeping under a weighted blanket causes a bead of sweat to form on your forehead, then you’ll want to opt for Baloo’s Weighted Blanket. It provides all the comfort and relaxation of a weighted blanket without adding too much warmth, so even hot sleepers can drift off peacefully. Our tester found this weighted blanket to have a “lightweight, sheet-like exterior that breathes well.” non-stuffy, cotton blanket from Baloo.

Unlike all the other selections on our list, this blanket comes with two covers—one that feels plush and cozy and another with Coolmax Technology for year-round use. The covers are machine-washable, so you can easily clean and swap them out between seasons, but note that our tester did notice some fuzz on the cover post-wash. While this blanket does offer a decent range of weights to choose from, it’s only available in two colors: navy and gray.

In our testing, this all-season weighted blanket earned stellar ratings for its flawless construction, soft polyester cover, and comfortable temperature. Our tester was pleasantly surprised that the blanket felt “comfortable without being too hot.”

If you want a weighted blanket that keeps you cool in warmer months but still feels snuggly in the depths of winter, look no further than the Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Weighted Blanket.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a weighted blanket that comes in a variety of colors.

Who it’s for: People who want a weighted blanket that’s cozy in the winter and cooling in the summer.

Our tester found it easy to remove the coffee stain with some basic blotting, but the blanket comes with a removable cotton cover so you can wash it with ease. The dimensions of the weighted blanket vary depending on which weight you choose, but there are sizes available ranging from 36 x 48 inches to 86 x 92 inches. Based on our testing, we think this pick is a solid choice for anyone looking for a weighted blanket that comes in more options than usual.

Whether you want a small weighted blanket to throw over your lap while working or a spacious option to share with a partner, the Quility Weighted Blanket is super versatile. It comes in six colors and 13 weights, so there’s a combination to suit just about anybody. The glass bead filling was “evenly distributed and did not cluster when moving around,” according to our tester, who recommends it for anyone “looking for a heavy, warm blanket.”

Unlike other selections, this blanket is not machine-washable. The manufacturer says it’s dry-clean only, but we were pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to spot clean: When our tester poured coffee on it, the liquid beaded up and made it easy to wipe away. Overall, we think that Saatva’s weighted blanket is worth the money if it fits your budget.

Our tester also gave this blanket a perfect score for its warmth, describing it as “perfect for all-season [use] except maybe summer.” If you sleep cold in the summer, you’ll still appreciate this blanket’s warmth—but people who sleep hot year-round may want to pick another weighted blanket.

This luxurious weighted blanket from Saatva is the most expensive of all our recommendations, but our tester says it's “fairly priced for the quality.” In our tests, we found this blanket had evenly distributed weight, thanks to the quilted stitching that keeps the glass beads in place. It was easy to adjust the blanket while underneath it. The organic cotton cover, which is Fair Trade Certified, was slightly rough but still impressively comfortable, according to our tester.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to launder their weighted blanket from home.

Who it’s for: People who are willing to spend more on a weighted blanket made with high-quality materials.

The most obvious downside to this weighted blanket is that it only comes in one color. Another thing worth noting: When inspecting the construction of the blanket, our tester found a few loose threads and some minor post-wash shrinkage, but they still think it seems pretty durable for the price.

With seven weights to choose from (ranging from 4 to 25 pounds), this weighted blanket is available in options to suit almost anyone. One tester appreciated that the blanket stays in place really well, noting that the weight is heavy enough to feel comfortable “but also easy to adjust yourself.”

Weighted blankets don’t have to be an expensive purchase. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, we recommend the Waowoo Weighted Blanket. Our testers loved that it has a well-distributed weight and a soft cotton cover that prevents you from overheating. Plus, its affordable price is the lowest on our list.

Who it’s for: People who want an affordable weighted blanket that comes in various weights.

We also think this pick comes at a very reasonable price, especially considering its impressive performance and quality. Though undoubtedly cozy, hot sleepers may want to opt for a weighted blanket made with a more breathable material (like bamboo), as the microplush cover is more likely to trap heat. Another bonus is that this blanket is Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified , which means that it’s been tested for harmful substances and proven safe for human health.

Despite the plush feel of this weighted blanket, our tester found that it was very easy to clean. (The stain from a big splash of coffee came out effortlessly.) The microplush cover—which our tester described as warm, cuddly, and fleece-like—is removable, so you can toss it in the wash with the rest of your laundry. One thing to keep in mind is that this pick only comes in three weights and three colors, which might be limiting if you’re looking for a specific size that coincides with your body weight.

This plush weighted blanket from Threshold stands out for its luxuriously soft feel, removable (and washable!) cover, and quality construction, all of which positioned it firmly at the top of our list. “I love this blanket and can not get over how soft this is,” our tester says. “Overall, this blanket was very cozy and comfortable.”

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Threshold Microplush Weighted Blanket for its impressive performance in our Lab testing. This weighted blanket has a machine-washable cover for easy cleaning and is made of a super soft, fleece-like material that our testers loved.

For an even more budget-friendly alternative, we recommend the Waowoo Weighted Blanket. It has a soft cotton cover and comes in various weights ranging from 4 to 25 pounds, so you can choose the size that works best for you.

Our Testing Process

To come up with these recommendations, we acquired 35 weighted blankets and tested them in our Lab. We first selected an appropriate blanket for each tester, keeping in mind that a weighted blanket should be approximately 10 percent of the user’s body weight. Our testers evaluated the overall construction of each blanket, checking for flaws like loose threads or unkempt seams. They also took and recorded the blanket's measurements at this point.

Next, our testers assessed the feel and quality of their weighted blanket, noting whether it felt smooth and well-made or scratchy and stiff. To mimic real-world usage, our testers spent five minutes underneath the blanket while monitoring the temperature, heat, airflow, and breathability. Our testers also moved the blanket to see if the filling and material produced a sound. They then folded, moved, lifted, and pulled the blanket, paying attention to whether the fill shifted or stayed evenly distributed.

Our testers also determined how easy it is to spot-clean their blankets by pouring one tablespoon of coffee onto its surface, letting it sit for 30 seconds, and blotting the area with a cool, wet towel. If a stain remained after this initial cleaning, they treated it with a Tide pen.

For weighted blankets that are machine washable, our testers washed them according to the manufacturer's instructions and evaluated whether the blankets showed any signs of wear or damage, like loose threads, separated seams, holes, tears, shifted fill distribution, and texture changes. They also measured the blanket again to see if it shrunk post-wash.

After our Lab tests were complete, testers saw the retail price of their weighted blanket and rated its overall value while factoring in its performance in the above tests.

REAL SIMPLE / DERA BURRESON

How to Shop for Weighted Blankets Like a Pro

Material



As with any bedding, the material of your weighted blanket can make a noteworthy difference. For hot sleepers, you may prefer a material like cotton, which is very breathable, or bamboo, which is temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking. (In our testing, Bearaby’s Cotton Napper allowed for plenty of airflow thanks to its breathable cotton and knit construction.) But if you’re always freezing at night, then look for a weighted blanket that will keep you warm, such as one with a faux-shearling or fleece backing to add an extra layer of warmth.

Weight



We tested weighted blankets ranging from 2 to 25 pounds, but there’s actually a science to choosing the best size for you. “Keep in mind that what works for you might not work for everyone since we all have different needs and preferences when it comes to sleep,” says Dr. Polos. “I’d recommend that you focus on looking for a weighted blanket that provides proper and even weight distribution. It’s best to get a blanket that is between 5 and 12 percent of your body weight, although most people prefer one that weighs 10 percent of their body weight.” So for a 150-pound person, a weighted blanket that’s 10 percent of their body weight would be 15 pounds.

Cleaning and Care



Unlike your standard blanket, you can't throw every weighted blanket into the washing machine. “If you’re planning to get a lot of use out of your weighted blanket, you want something that is easy to clean,” says Dr. Polos. “Look for blankets with removable covers that can go in the washing machine and dryer on low heat.”

Check the label and manufacturer’s description to ensure that your selection is machine-washable—along with the specifications about washer type and whether the blanket can go in the dryer. Due to the heft of weighted blankets, some can only be washed in industrial-grade machines and others will require air drying.

REAL SIMPLE / DERA BURRESON

Filling



From small glass beads to beans to sand, the filling of your weighted blanket plays a crucial role in its quality and heft. The type of fill can impact the cost, feel, and weight distribution, so it’s best to run through your options before landing on a final pick.

Weighted blankets with glass beads tend to come at a higher cost but are better for hot sleepers. (Most of the weighted blankets we recommend are filled with glass beads.) Plastic polypropylene pellets are the most common filling option because they’re cost-effective and generally machine-washable, but aren’t as environmentally friendly and don’t have the same cooling effect as glass beads. Some blankets rely on heavy fabric rather than a filling, which ensures evenly distributed weight no matter how often you toss and turn.

More Weighted Blankets to Consider

Sleep Number True Temp Weighted Blanket: This quilted and cooling blanket from Sleep Number stood out during our testing for its quality construction, evenly distributed weight, and luxe feel. For those who want a weighted blanket that doesn’t retain too much heat, this pick provides the perfect balance of comfort without becoming stuffy. The only thing to keep in mind is that we noticed some minor shrinkage after washing.

ZZZhen Weighted Blanket for All: This weighted blanket features a snuggly, velvet-like material perfect for curling up on winter nights. While the blanket has a thin construction, our tester found it to be very warm—so if you’re a hot sleeper, you might want to go with another pick.

REAL SIMPLE / DERA BURRESON

Questions You Might Ask

What are the benefits of a weighted blanket?



According to Dr. Polos, weighted blankets can create “deep pressure stimulation,” which promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and aids those who struggle with falling asleep. While some of the wellness claims surrounding weighted blankets remain anecdotal, a small study conducted at Uppsala University in Sweden found that participants who spent an hour under a weighted blanket before bedtime exhibited a notable increase in melatonin.

Can you wash weighted blankets?



Many of the weighted blankets on the market are washable, either due to a removable cover or a durable construction that can be tossed in the laundry. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions before you load your weighted blanket into the washing machine—some options require specific temperature cycles, and others may need to be air-dried. If routine, convenient cleaning is a priority for you, make sure to choose a washable option with easy care instructions.

How heavy should a weighted blanket be?



The general guidance when selecting a weighted blanket is that it should be roughly 10 percent of your body weight—so if you weigh around 200 pounds, a 20-pound blanket will hit the mark. You can find your optimal blanket weight with this guideline, but keep in mind that the number you land on doesn’t need to be perfectly precise—anywhere from five to 12 percent of your body weight should work.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Quinn Gawronski, associate commerce editor for Real Simple, who has three years of experience writing and editing product reviews and roundups. To compile this list, we tested 35 weighted blankets in our Lab and evaluated them on quality, comfort, warmth, ease of cleaning, durability, and value. For expert tips, we consulted Peter Polos, MD a sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number.

What is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn't an option. If that's the case, we test the product just like we test anything we buy, but we also disclose that we received it for free to be as transparent with you as possible.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.