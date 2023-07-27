Shopping The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off These markdowns are hiding in this secret deals section. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Deals Overall Best Amazon Home Deals Best Amazon Kitchen Deals Best Amazon Cleaning Deals Best Amazon Fashion Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Just in case you didn’t know, Amazon is dropping major discounts on tons of items across the board. Read: There are massive sales to score on home, kitchen, fashion, and beyond right now—up to 79 percent off. Oh, and you’ll find markdowns on picks from top brands, too. Whether you’re in the market for a new vacuum, want to upgrade from scratched-up cookware, or need a total wardrobe revamp—you can do so now at a steep discount. Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals hub is filled with sales on all of the above with prices starting at just $10. Have we piqued your interest? Good, because you have to check out these sales on luxurious towels and cooling sheets, Staub and Le Creuset pots and pans, and Shark robot vacuums and carpet shampooers. There are also flowy dresses and accessories on sale from top names like Michael Kors and Kate Spade. There’s no telling when these deals will be gone, so snap them up while you can. These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon Best Amazon Deals Overall Budding Joy Large Storage Bags Pack, $16 with coupon (was $45) Hpd Half Price Drapes Signature Blackout Curtains, $52 (was $180) GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $149 (was $299) J.A. Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (was $345) Lefant M210-Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $105 (was $500) Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $850 (was $950) Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Underwire Bra, $20 (was $48) Dolce Vita Noles Heel Sandals, $40 (was $100) Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Wallet, $52 (was $119) Best Amazon Home Deals Amazon Stay cool all summer long with breathable bed sheet sets, cooling fans, and plush pillows that are on sale up to 77 percent off. Yes, you read that right. In fact, this cooling sheet set from Cgk Unlimited has more than 75,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear they are “cool to the touch.” Another popular cooling essential is this air purifier and fan hybrid from Dyson. It cleans the air while keeping you comfortable—and it’s $151 off. Hammam Linen Bath Towel Set, $30 (was $37) Cgk Unlimited Cooling Bed Sheet Set, $28 with coupon (was $45) Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat, $14 (was $25) Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (was $650) Nourison Grafix Persian Area Rug, $77 (was $299) Amazon Basics Faux Shearling Comforter Bed Set, $49 (was $59) Cozsinoor Cooling Down Alternative Bed Pillow Set, $23 with coupon (was $100) Shark HEPA Air Purifier, $250 (was $450) Belador Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $30 (was $60) Vck Oscillating Tower Fan, $50 (was $73) Best Amazon Kitchen Deals Amazon Cookware, appliances, and dining furniture are heavily marked down in the Gold Box Hub as well. And they’re from top brands like Staub, Lodge, Le Creuset, and more. Lodge’s best-selling grill pan that’s 41 percent off lets you cook burgers, kebabs, and the like inside your home. Plus, when flipped around, it can be used as a griddle to make eggs, bacon, and pancakes. And for a sweet treat, you can count on Cuisinart’s ice cream soft-serve that can also make sorbets, frozen yogurt, and more for under $100. Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, $219 (was $320) Molimoli Coffee Bar Syrup Dispenser Set, $19 (was $43) Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill and Griddle, $35 (was $60) Linon Gina Mid-Century Bar Cart, $90 (was $113) Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, $100 (was $185) Whall 12-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $120 (was $400) Braun 12-Cup Food Processor, $160 (was $349) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, $202 (was $290) Staub Ceramics Baking Pans Set, $150 (was $220) Leaves and Trees Y Glass Storage Jars with Wooden Lids Pack, $28 (was $35) Best Amazon Cleaning Deals Amazon You can finally take care of every single mess under the sun, including tracked-in dirt, wine spills, and crumbs with tools from Bissell, Shark, Dyson, and more. For example, Rubbermaid’s clever power scrubber is designed with an oscillating head to remove stained grout and tiles with the push of a button—and it’s just $20. Meanwhile, this on-sale Bissell vacuum cleaner also steams floors at the same time to disinfect hidden grime. Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, $330 (was $550) Rug Doctor Pet Portable Spot Cleaner, $148 (was $190) Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $32 with coupon (was $50) Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $220 (was $300) Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $250 (was $320) Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, $20 (was $26) Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Corded Vacuum Cleaner, $328 (was $400) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $181 (was $240) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $70 (was $90) Bissell PowerFresh All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Best Amazon Fashion Deals Amazon Tons of cute dresses are on sale right now, including beach maxis and elevated party dresses with thousands of five-star ratings. Shoppers like to wear this fun V-neck option to baby showers, weddings, and more—and it’s on sale for just $29. There are also cute blouses, shoes, and bags marked down this week, including this leather Fossil bag that has an over-the-shoulder handle and a crossbody strap, so you can wear it two ways. SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Blouse, $22 with coupon (was $33) Dream Pairs High Heel Pump Sandals, $34 (was $77) Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Lace Bralette, $19 (was $40) Michael Kors Tote, $141 (was $198) Lexsion Felt Purse Bag Organizer, $10 (was $40) Anrabess Casual Split Maxi Dress, $37 (was $53) Sojos Trendy Round Sunglasses, $14 (was $27) Fossil Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse, $135 (was $195) Ouges Short-Sleeve V-Neck Floral Dress, $29 (was $46) Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $14 Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $650 $499 Belador Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $30 Molimoli Coffee Bar Syrup Dispenser Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $19 Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $185 $100 Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $550 $330 Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $320 $250 SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $22 Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Lace Bralette Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $19 Fossil Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Amazon Buy on Amazon $195 $135 