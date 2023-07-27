The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off

Just in case you didn’t know, Amazon is dropping major discounts on tons of items across the board. Read: There are massive sales to score on home, kitchen, fashion, and beyond right now—up to 79 percent off. Oh, and you’ll find markdowns on picks from top brands, too.

Whether you’re in the market for a new vacuum, want to upgrade from scratched-up cookware, or need a total wardrobe revamp—you can do so now at a steep discount. Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals hub is filled with sales on all of the above with prices starting at just $10.

Have we piqued your interest? Good, because you have to check out these sales on luxurious towels and cooling sheets, Staub and Le Creuset pots and pans, and Shark robot vacuums and carpet shampooers. There are also flowy dresses and accessories on sale from top names like Michael Kors and Kate Spade. There’s no telling when these deals will be gone, so snap them up while you can.

Best Amazon Deals Overall

Best Amazon Home Deals

Amazon

Stay cool all summer long with breathable bed sheet sets, cooling fans, and plush pillows that are on sale up to 77 percent off. Yes, you read that right. In fact, this cooling sheet set from Cgk Unlimited has more than 75,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear they are “cool to the touch.” Another popular cooling essential is this air purifier and fan hybrid from Dyson. It cleans the air while keeping you comfortable—and it’s $151 off.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Cookware, appliances, and dining furniture are heavily marked down in the Gold Box Hub as well. And they’re from top brands like Staub, Lodge, Le Creuset, and more. Lodge’s best-selling grill pan that’s 41 percent off lets you cook burgers, kebabs, and the like inside your home. Plus, when flipped around, it can be used as a griddle to make eggs, bacon, and pancakes. And for a sweet treat, you can count on Cuisinart’s ice cream soft-serve that can also make sorbets, frozen yogurt, and more for under $100.

Best Amazon Cleaning Deals

Amazon

You can finally take care of every single mess under the sun, including tracked-in dirt, wine spills, and crumbs with tools from Bissell, Shark, Dyson, and more. For example, Rubbermaid’s clever power scrubber is designed with an oscillating head to remove stained grout and tiles with the push of a button—and it’s just $20. Meanwhile, this on-sale Bissell vacuum cleaner also steams floors at the same time to disinfect hidden grime.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon

Tons of cute dresses are on sale right now, including beach maxis and elevated party dresses with thousands of five-star ratings. Shoppers like to wear this fun V-neck option to baby showers, weddings, and more—and it’s on sale for just $29. There are also cute blouses, shoes, and bags marked down this week, including this leather Fossil bag that has an over-the-shoulder handle and a crossbody strap, so you can wear it two ways.

Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat

Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

Belador Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

Molimoli Coffee Bar Syrup Dispenser Set

Amazon

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Blouse

Amazon

Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Lace Bralette

Amazon

Fossil Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse