To find the best water flossers, we considered factors like pressure settings, number of jet tips, reservoir size, charging type, and price. We also spoke with Dr. Kalasho for her expert advice on what to look for in a good-quality water flosser.

While string flossing is effective for upkeeping your oral hygiene, water flossers have been shown to remove more plaque below the gumline. The best water flossers can have a whole host of benefits, according to Rhonda Kalasho, DMD, CEO of TruGlo Modern Dentistry. “Water flossing is incredible for minimizing staining, bad breath, and plaque in the mouth, and I highly recommend its use,” she says.

The water flosser has 10 pressure settings, so you have lots of options depending on the type of cleaning you feel like having on any given day. It comes with five tips as well as a storage case for the tips. While this has a pretty small footprint considering its dual use, if you share a bathroom with lots of family members or roommates you may not want to take up this much counter space.

This do-it-all water flosser-electric toothbrush combo is surprisingly small, considering it’s a two-in-one device. It has the largest water reservoir of the water flossers on this list, with an impressive 650-milliliter tank, so you don’t have to refill it in the middle of cleaning. The toothbrush has three settings (whiten, massage, and clean) as well as a two-minute timer so you can make sure you’re brushing long enough . It also has a 30-second “pacer” so that you can know when to move on to the next quadrant of teeth. The toothbrush also comes with a handy carrying case and two heads.

If many people in your family share a bathroom, this may not be practical.

With daily use, the included batteries should last around one to two months before needing to be replaced. Keep in mind that this set only comes with two flossing tips and doesn’t include a carrying case. The reservoir also only holds around 150ml of water which makes it lightweight but also means you’ll probably have to add more water in the middle of your cleaning.

If you have braces, you know how difficult it can be to keep food from getting stuck in brackets or wire and tartar from building up around the brackets. Luckily, this simple flosser is just the thing for people with braces. It’s lightweight and compact, so it’s easy to bring anywhere to clean your teeth after a meal easily. It also operates on three AA batteries, so you can keep it in your bag without worrying about charging it. The two settings have just enough pressure to clean food and more from your teeth and gums (the lower setting is around 45psi, while the higher is about 75psi).

This doesn’t have as many settings as other flossers if that’s important to you.

It’s lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to bring with you in case food gets stuck in your braces.

The design of this water flosser also has a clever “gravity ball” which allows you to spray/floss even if you’re holding the flosser upside down. It has five intensity settings (low, soft, medium, strong, and super high) with the highest setting reaching an impressive 110psi, which is quite a bit more powerful than the average cordless water flosser. Keep in mind that with a full charge, this will last around 10 to 15 days (when consistently used at a higher setting), which isn’t bad, but is a little lower than comparable cordless/portable water flosser models.

If you’re in the market for a way to keep your teeth and gums clean on the go, consider this water flosser/toothbrush combo from H2oFloss. It comes with a carrying case for the handle/reservoir as well as a hard case for the tips so that they stay clean. We love that this is at a low price point but includes a variety of tips along with a toothbrush head so you can have a clean mouth whether you’re at the gym or work.

A fully charged battery lasts around 10 to 15 days, which isn't as long as others on this list.

This comes with a good range of jet tips as well as a toothbrush head.

This also comes with eight replaceable tips of different types (classic, classic high-pressure, low-pressure, plaque seeker, orthodontic, pik pocket, and tongue cleaner), which is more than most water flossers include. This means you won’t have to buy replacement tips for a long, long time. This flosser comes with a convenient storage/carrying case and is also waterproof, so you can even floss in the shower if you want. It’s available in four colors (rose gold, white, gray, and black), so you can choose the color that suits your style.

This handy portable water flosser has a rechargeable battery that fully charges within six hours for around 20 days of battery life. The reservoir holds 350 milliliters, which is right in between a larger model that has a non-portable reservoir and a smaller cordless flosser. While the water in the reservoir will most likely not need to be refilled while you’re flossing, if you tend to take longer than average to floss, you should expect to have to refill it before you’re finished.

It has a smaller reservoir, which means you may need to add more water during flossing.

We also love that it includes a convenient storage or traveling case so you can throw it in a suitcase or bag when you travel. Keep in mind that while this lightweight design is easy to use and portable, it doesn’t have a separate larger reservoir like other models on this list, so it will have to be refilled a few times throughout the flossing process. Also, as with all water flossers, make sure that you empty any remaining water from the reservoir when you’re finished to prevent mildew.

This easy-to-use water flosser may be small, but it packs an effective punch when it comes to getting your gums healthy. We love that this comes with four jet tips, so you can easily switch the tip without having to order more for a couple of years (most tips will last around three to six months). Another plus is that this model is cordless and comes with rechargeable batteries. Just charge the batteries overnight for a full charge that will last for weeks! This water flosser also has three modes (soft, normal, or pulse), which is fewer than other models but great for people looking for a simple flosser.

It has a smaller reservoir than some of the other water flossers, so it will require refilling during the flossing process.

This water flosser also has some convenient bells and whistles, like a magnetic dock that automatically shuts off when you place the cleaning handle back. Keep in mind that this doesn’t come with a traveling case, so it’s probably best to be used at home rather than for travel. The reservoir holds enough water for one cleaning but is also conveniently dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Our pick for the best overall water flosser is the Philips Sonicare, thanks to a few key features. This flosser is very quiet to operate, so you won’t disturb your partner, kids, or anyone else if you’re using it later at night or early in the morning. We also love the Quad Stream technology that’s used for this flosser—basically, the water comes out in an “X” shape that cleverly covers more surface area so that you spend less time flossing. This also guides you through the water flossing process , pulsing gently when it’s time to move on to the next tooth. You can also choose between two flossing modes: everyday mode or deep clean for the times you need a little something extra. Additionally, you can choose from 10 intensities depending on how you’re feeling that day—just adjust it to your comfort level.

Final Verdict

Our best overall pick, the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000, is easy to use, has 10 pressure settings, a generous reservoir size, and special Quad Stream technology that covers more surface area in a shorter time than other water flossers.

How to Shop for Water Flossers Like a Pro

Stream Style

Rhonda Kalasho, DMD, says that studies that are independent of the companies that make water flossers have not published great data on the most effective stream style. “However, I certainly believe just for cleanliness purposes that a steady, relatively firm stream is the best for the most effective clean,” she says. “A steady stream ensures you are cleaning out as much as you can at and below the gum surface, minimizing plaque debris.” Flossing properly can also prevent bleeding gums.

Power Source

While Dr. Kalasho says that battery-powered water flossers are great for on-the-go or travel, she says that plug-in models usually perform better. Our list includes water flossers that run on AA batteries, rechargeable batteries, and electricity (for at-home use). If you need a portable water flosser that can be thrown in your weekend bag, opt for one with rechargeable or regular batteries instead of one that needs to be plugged in.

Pressure Settings

Dr. Kalasho prefers the pressure settings that have a turn knob rather than the quick options like slow and medium. “You have more autonomy over the pressure when you have a wheel, and it’s better for some areas where you need help cleaning out lodged food or plaque, like around bridges or implant-supported dentures," she says. "For these areas, the highest power setting is sometimes advised.” With the quick settings, some people may notice that the highest pressure may not be strong enough for these specialized areas.

Attachment Nozzles

“Each water flosser does come with a manual, and the many attachment nozzles that come with the unit have a suggestion on where to use it," Dr. Kalasho says. "I love the classic tip for everyday use." She advises making sure you read the manual to see which attachment fits your needs.

Questions You Might Ask

How do water flossers work?

“Water flossers work by cleaning below the gum line and the surface of the gums,” Dr. Kalasho explains. They tend to use higher-pressure water to get under the gums, making them more effective at removing food and plaque than regular flossing.

Do dentists recommend water flossers?

“I am a dentist who loves to read the science, and I am certainly critical of what I read before advising the use of a product to a patient,” says Kalasho. “Water flossers have been shown to remove more plaque below the gum line, however, they don't break the contact between teeth as regular flossing does. I believe a water flosser is excellent for patients who get plaque-induced gingivitis, but if you are also cavity prone, you should also incorporate flossing traditionally as well.”

Are water flossers better than string floss?

“I believe the short answer to this question is yes, but traditional flossing still serves an enormous oral hygiene purpose by helping you clean between tooth contacts and dislodging debris and food that the pressure of the water flosser may not be able to debride,” Dr. Kalasho says.

She recommends flossing first, then brushing, then water flossing. “If you want to see the effectiveness of water flossing, try that first, then floss, instead of vice versa, you will almost certainly see less come out," she says. "Water flossing is incredible for minimizing staining, bad breath, and plaque in the mouth, and I highly recommend its use.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Hannah Baker, a freelance writer and editor with a decade of experience researching and writing about home products. She’s written about products for Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, Apartment Therapy, Brides, MyDomaine, SHOP Today, and Drew and Jonathan Reveal, to name a few. To come up with this list, she researched the best water flossers on the market. She also spoke with Rhonda Kalasho, DMD, CEO of TruGlo Modern Dentistry.

