“I always tell my customers to think about the cycles they actually use,” says Petrino. It’s easy to get distracted by all of the extra bells and whistles, but the key to shopping for a washer and dryer set is keeping your priority cycles at the top of mind. “Start there and maybe then consider some additional features that are exciting and new,” she says.

To determine the best washer and dryer sets, we spent hours researching top-rated units, considering factors like capacity, features, efficiency, price, and more. We also consulted Jessica Petrino , educator and appliance expert at appliance and home retailer AJ Madison , as well as John Carey , co-founder and vice president of appliance retailer Designer Appliances , for recommendations on choosing the best options for you.

Weekend chores are exponentially less intimidating when you have high-quality appliances to simplify your cleaning checklist . In the case of laundry, the best washer and dryer sets will take your garments from dirty to clean in record time—and maybe even self-start while you’re running errands miles away.

The dryer offers seven cycles with equally compelling features. There's an Extended Tumble option that gently tumbles your clothes without heat to keep them wrinkle-free, perfect for when you aren't able to remove your garments right after the cycle ends.

As for the uniquenesses of both products, respectively, the washer features seven wash cycles and three extra options that make life easier. There's a delayed start option (one to 12 hours), Extended Refresh (adds a rinse and spin after the wash cycle to keep your garments fresh until you can move them to the dryer), and Extra Rinse (for when you need an extra-deep clean).

Two immediate draws of this washer and dryer set are that both appliances feature a 20-minute fast wash and dry option to tackle several loads of laundry without taking up too much of your day. Another convenient bonus is that both the washer and dryer feature a reversible washer door so you can customize them to fit your unique space.

Electrolux washers are famed for their ultra-fast wash cycle, and the Front-Load Washer With LuxCare Wash is no exception. This is the brand's base model, which is the most affordable of its offerings. That said, it still packs major power while maintaining its Energy Star certification.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a Wi-Fi-compatible washer and dryer set.

Who it’s for: People who want a washer and dryer set with a quick wash and dry option.

Finally, if you or someone in your family has allergies, this single-unit laundry center is a great fit because it’s certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) . By selecting the "allergiene" wash cycle, the machine utilizes steam to remove over 95 percent of pet dander and dust.

One of this washer and dryer's most compelling features is its Wi-Fi connectivity. By pairing your phone to the brand's app, you'll get notifications when your laundry is finished, have the ability to check where it’s at in the cycle, and even start or stop it from afar. Another is its AI technology, which detects fabric texture and load size to customize both machines' cycles, including wash and dry settings and temperatures. This ensures your garments get the most optimized clean possible and saves you the stress of laundry guesswork.

Save space and funds with the sleek and modern LG WashTower, a reliable option for those who'd prefer to add just one machine to their shopping cart instead of two. The cleverly designed vertical unit features the washer on the bottom and the dryer on the top, with a centralized (and easy to reach) control panel that powers both systems. In other words, you won't need a step stool to access your dryer's settings.

Who it isn’t for: People looking to place their washer and dryer units side by side.

Who it’s for: People with limited space or people who prefer to invest in an all-in-one washer and dryer unit as opposed to two separate machines.

One of the only drawbacks to this washer and dryer set is that the end-of-cycle signal buzzer is quite loud and there's no straightforward way to lower its volume or turn it off. But per Best Buy, there is a way to turn it off entirely ; it just requires some minor DIY electrical work.

You can rely on this set to produce a clean—and completely dry—load of laundry. The washer features 11 wash cycles and six temperature settings, whereas the dryer has three (cotton, casuals, and time dry) and three (regular, medium, and no heat), respectively. One of its most popular options is the Deep Clean Cycle, which offers 67 percent more cleaning power than commonly used options like "Colors" or "Normal Cycle," per the brand.

People looking for an uncomplicated and affordable washer and dryer set will appreciate this budget-friendly option. It boasts all the necessary basics without the bells and whistles of more expensive models, such as a digital interface or Wi-Fi connectivity. While the appearance of an agitator and knobs aren't for everyone, it certainly has a fan base amongst those who prefer a more uncomplicated design to modern, digital-first appliances.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a unit that’s really quiet, as this one’s prone to being noisy.

Who it’s for: People looking for an uncomplicated washer and dryer set at an affordable price.

Finally, those who appreciate Wi-Fi compatible features will be pleased to hear that this washer and dryer set features remote start and cycle notifications so you can manage your laundry from afar (or maybe just your bed).

The matching Smart Top-Load Dryer is equally as powerful, with 11 dry cycles and four dryer options. One of our favorite features is its Wrinkle Prevent option, which continues to tumble clothes for up to 150 minutes after the cycle has ended to help keep wrinkles from forming . Another added convenience is the Extra Power Button, which is great for when you have large loads with hard-to-dry garments. Pressing it extends drying time, heat, and tumbling to help prevent under-drying.

Those looking for a top-load washer that can deep-clean a large load of laundry should look no further than the Maytag Smart Top-Load Washer. According to the brand, the 4.7 cubic feet drum can wash 19 towels at once. And you don't have to worry about them not getting a thorough wash, since this design features an agitator that works overtime to fight stains and messes. Better yet, it features six wash options and 11 wash cycles, the most notable being its heavy-duty cycle paired with its "Extra Power" button. Used together, it delivers the most powerful cleaning of all machines among leading brands, based on a cleaning score of a 16-pound load.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to stack their washer and dryer units.

Who it’s for: People who want to tackle large loads of laundry.

Finally, this washer-dryer set can be stacked or installed side-by-side depending on your personal preferences and the amount of space you have.

As for the dryer, one of its key features is Super Speed Dry, which dries clothes in 30 minutes flat. Another is its steam function—a key component of the washer, too. When used during the wash cycle, it helps to gently remove stains, whereas, during the dry cycle, it rids belongings of 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria—as well as wrinkles and static. Keeping with its modern design, both the washer and dryer have an AI-powered Smart Dial that learns and recommends your go-to wash cycles first for ease of use. And if you want to simplify the process even more, you can download the SmartThings app to start your laundry remotely.

Samsung Smart Dial With OptiWash Front-Load Washer and Dryer is our top choice for anyone looking for a high-efficiency, front-load washer and dryer set with modern features. As implied by its name, the washer features the brand's OptiWash technology, powered by its auto-dispense detergent system. It automatically senses soil levels during the washing cycle and adds more time or detergent to give you the best wash possible. To activate this feature, you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener. The machine will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash (which means you can finally stop filling up that detergent cap and let the unit do the work for you).

Who it isn’t for: People uninterested in high-tech features like Wi-Fi connectivity and auto-dispense technology.

Who it’s for: People looking for a modern front-load washer and dryer with advanced features.

Final Verdict

If you’re in the market for a front-loading washer and dryer set, the Samsung Smart Dial With OptiWash Front-Load Washer and Dryer is our top pick because it comes with many advanced features such as an auto-dispense detergent system in the washing machine and a steam function in the dryer to help keep wrinkles and bacteria at bay. The set can be installed either stacked or side-by-side, depending on your space. And it’s Wi-Fi compatible, so you can control your appliances from anywhere.

For a top-loading option, the Maytag Smart Top-Load Washer and Dryer is our favorite because it can handle large, heavily soiled loads. And like the Samsung set, it’s also WiFi-compatible for remote use.

How to Shop for a Washer and Dryer Set Like a Pro

Type



It’s important to consider what type of washer and dryer set works best for your laundry room and lifestyle. The different types go as follows:

Traditional Top-Loading Washing Machines: Top-loading washing machines utilize an agitator that oscillates during the wash cycle. These types of washers are considered easier to use because you don’t have to bend over to load your laundry, but a downside is that the agitator can sometimes cause wear and tear on your belongings.

Top-loading washing machines utilize an agitator that oscillates during the wash cycle. These types of washers are considered easier to use because you don’t have to bend over to load your laundry, but a downside is that the agitator can sometimes cause wear and tear on your belongings. High-Efficiency Top-Loading Washing Machine: High-efficiency (HE) top-loading washing machines don’t have an agitator. Instead, they utilize a rotating impeller that’s more gentle on your fabrics. This mechanism is usually situated at the bottom of the washer. Since there’s no agitator in the center, you have a larger load capacity.

High-efficiency (HE) top-loading washing machines don’t have an agitator. Instead, they utilize a rotating impeller that’s more gentle on your fabrics. This mechanism is usually situated at the bottom of the washer. Since there’s no agitator in the center, you have a larger load capacity. Front Load Washing Machines: Front-load washing machines rotate inside of your washing machine’s drum. One of the biggest draws to front-load washing machines is that they can be stacked with a dryer to save space.

Front-load washing machines rotate inside of your washing machine’s drum. One of the biggest draws to front-load washing machines is that they can be stacked with a dryer to save space. Laundry Centers: A laundry center is an all-in-one washer and dryer unit, ideal for small spaces thanks to its vertical design.

A laundry center is an all-in-one washer and dryer unit, ideal for small spaces thanks to its vertical design. Gas Dryer: Gas dryers are usually a bigger investment than electric dryers, but they’re more energy-efficient.

Gas dryers are usually a bigger investment than electric dryers, but they’re more energy-efficient. Electric Dryer: Electric dryers are generally less expensive than gas dryers and require easy installation.

Capacity



It’s crucial that you consider capacity when purchasing a washer and dryer set. Laundry machine capacity is measured in cubic feet, so the bigger the number, the more room you have to wash and dry your belongings. Medium to large washing machines range from 3.5 to 5+ cubic feet, but there are also smaller options in the 1.5 to 3.4 cubic feet range for those with limited space.

Your dryer shouldn’t match in terms of capacity since it needs more room to tumble dry. Medium to large dryers range from 4 to 7+ cubic feet, while compact dryers generally fall in the 2 to 4 cubic feet range.

Agitation



A washing machine agitator is the vertical spindle in the machine’s center that oscillates during the wash cycle. “The agitator twists, pulls, and rubs clothes together in order to get things clean,” says Carey. “People who work in dirty jobs (think landscapers and mechanics) tend to like these types of washing machines because they can handle really messy, greasy loads.” Conversely, “newer top-loaders rely on a flat repeller that’s gentler and requires less water.”

Consider the following food for thought in deciding whether to choose a top-load with an agitator or a flag repeller: “Agitators are better at cleaning very messy loads, but they are less efficient, noisier, and rougher on clothes,” says Carey. “Impellers are more efficient and do a great job on most everyday loads.”

Questions You Might Ask

How can you extend the life of your washer and dryer?



The average washer-dryer set today lasts approximately eight years, says Petrino, yet there are many things you can do to extend its lifespan. For starters, one of the simplest is to run self-clean cycles. Most modern devices will prompt you when it’s time to do so. “Not cleaning your washer puts extra stress on the machines and eventually, lines inside of your units can get clogged up,” adds Carey.

Another tip: You don't want to overload the washing machine. “I recommend filling up the machine half to two-thirds of the way full at most,” says Petrino, noting that having too much weight inside of the washer can cause problems.

How do you clean a washer and dryer?



Cleaning a washer requires daily and monthly tasks, says Carey. “After a day of doing laundry, we recommend wiping down the rubber gasket and detergent tray of your washer with a dry cloth to get rid of any excess moisture or soap suds,” he explains. “And when you are finished, keep the door open so the washer can continue to dry out to prevent mold growth.”

As for monthly cleaning recommendations, Carey advises you to run your washer’s built-in cleaning program once if it has one. “Some models will tell you to use bleach during this cycle, but others don't so check your user manual for that information,” he notes, adding that “you can also use white vinegar or a commercially available product made for the task such as Affresh.”

Fortunately, cleaning your dryer is uncomplicated. “Just make sure you clean out the lint trap after every use,” says Carey. In a previous interview with Real Simple, Laura Johnson, a consumer analyst, research and development at LG Electronics, also recommended clearing out the dryer vent of your dryer “at least once per year.”

What are some things you should never put in a washer?

As convenient as it is to throw all of your belongings in the washer, some things need the care of a dry cleaner, like suits, for example. If you’re unsure, Carey recommends an up-close look at your clothing label. But a general rule of thumb is that “leathers and other types of materials that don't respond well to moisture should be avoided.”

Be mindful of washing household essentials, too, like “large heavy bathmats with a rubber backing. “These absorb a ton of water during a wash cycle and can really put a ton of stress on your washer drum during the final spin cycle.” If you just can’t resist doing so, though, Carey recommends utilizing the ‘no spin’ option and hanging them to dry them afterward.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Marisa Petrarca, a contributing writer for Real Simple with over five years of editorial experience crafting product reviews and lifestyle content. To compile this list, she spent hours researching washer and dryer sets. She also consulted Jessica Petrino, educator and appliance expert at appliance and home retailer AJ Madison, as well as John Carey, co-founder and vice president of appliance retailer Designer Appliances for recommendations on choosing the best washer-dryer set to suit your lifestyle.