The 20 Best Washable Rugs of 2022 to Spruce Up Your Home

Below, you’ll find the best washable rugs for your budget and decor, along with advice on what to consider when shopping for one.

“While there are certain inherent limitations with washable rug materials given their need to be stain-resistant and able to fit in a washing/drying machine, there is a bit more leeway with their design,” says Vera. “A washable rug manufacturer should be able to work with the fabric and create a design that works in tandem with the construction of the weave.”

The best washable rugs elevate your space while adding a layer of easy-to-clean comfort. To determine which washable rugs are best, we researched a wide range of rug options and considered factors like material, pile height, and care when making our final selections. For expert advice on how to shop for washable rugs, we consulted Rob Vera, Chief Product Officer at Ruggable , and Jonathan Adler, designer and founder of Jonathan Adler .

Traditional rugs are notoriously difficult to clean —but with a washable rug, you can ditch the scrubbing and save the money spent on a professional cleaner. For a quick refresh, just throw your rug into the washing machine and it's as good as new.

Lorena Canals Reversible Washable Rug Amazon View On Amazon View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want to add some soft color to their space. Who it isn’t for: People who have a larger space in mind for their rug. This fuzzy, washable rug comes in three subtle color options that can coordinate with any room and is ideal for high-traffic areas of your home. It’s reversible, so if you get tired of one side, you can flip it over to reinvigorate your space. Each rug is handmade in India using recycled cotton, so no two pieces are the same, and all orders include an anti-slip mat to ensure your rug stays perfectly in place. That said, it doesn’t have too many sizes available, so check the dimensions of your room before placing an order. Product Details:

Sizes: 2.6 x 4.6 feet, 4 x 5.25 feet, 5.6 x 7.8 feet

2.6 x 4.6 feet, 4 x 5.25 feet, 5.6 x 7.8 feet Pile Height: 2 inches

2 inches Materials: Cotton, recycled textile fibers Price at time of publish: From $159

Safavieh Easy Care Trellis Rug Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a neutral rug to warm up their space. Who it isn’t for: People who plan on putting their rug by a door. You can never go wrong with a neutral rug with a simple pattern. This geometric rug has a rustic vibe that will warm up your space while guarding against spills and stains. In terms of height, this rug has a medium pile, so it’s plusher than a flat woven rug and makes things a little cozier in your home. Its thicker build also withstands use in busy areas. However, be mindful if you plan on using it near a doorway, as it may not fit all the way underneath. Product Details:

Sizes: 8 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 6 x 9 feet

8 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 6 x 9 feet Pile Height: 0.39 inches

0.39 inches Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $39

West Elm Rippled Stripe Washable Rug West Elm View On West Elm Who it’s for: People searching for a geometric rug with a lived-in look. Who it isn’t for: People who plan on putting furniture on top of their rug. The gorgeous hues and delicate pattern make this rug an excellent pick for any home. Made from polyester, it holds up against frequent use and has a medium pile which is nice and springy underneath your feet. This rug does have a non-slip backing; however, West Elm recommends buying a separate rug pad to protect your rug from friction against your floor. Furthermore, if you plan on sticking your rug underneath heavy furniture, you’ll have to rotate it regularly to prevent flattening. Otherwise, if you’re searching for a plush, washable rug with vintage charm, this one could be right up your alley. Product Details:

Sizes: 4 x 6 feet, 5 x 8 feet, 9 x 12 feet

4 x 6 feet, 5 x 8 feet, 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 0.3 inches

0.3 inches Materials: Polyester, cotton Price at time of publish: From $173

Troya Rugs Geometric Washable Rug Etsy View On Etsy Who it’s for: People who want a thin, non-slip rug. Who it isn’t for: People who want their rug to have a matte finish. If you’re searching for a rug with a simple, geometric pattern, this rug may be just right. You can easily tackle spills with a damp cloth thanks to the water-resistant barrier, and it features a grippy backside that won’t slip around. While the blend of acrylic, cotton, and polyester materials makes for a durable rug, it also creates a little bit of a sheen on the rug's surface. Notably, this rug comes in 12 different size options to fit pretty much any space in your home, and its low pile height means it can slide right underneath doorways and furniture. Product Details:

Sizes: 12 sizes ranging from 1.7 x 2.25 feet to 6 x 9 feet

12 sizes ranging from 1.7 x 2.25 feet to 6 x 9 feet Pile Height: 0.15 inches

0.15 inches Materials: Acrylic, polyester, cotton Price at time of publish: From $40 The 7 Best Rug Pads of 2022

NuLOOM Jacquie Machine Washable Rug Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it’s for: People who want a traditional rug available in a range of sizes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a plusher rug. This vintage-inspired rug from nuLOOM is low piled, making it ideal for entryways and frequently used areas since the thin material can fit underneath a door. You can also purchase a nuLOOM rug pad if you want a plusher feel. In terms of design, this rug offers a beautiful pattern: It nails the vintage look with its worn-down motif, though color enthusiasts may be disappointed that it’s more muted in appearance. Product Details:

Sizes: 16 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet

16 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: Not listed (low)

Not listed (low) Materials: Polypropylene Price at time of publish: From $24



ReaLife Modern Geometric Rug Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a rug with a bold, geometric pattern. Who it isn’t for: People looking for rugs with warmer hues. This ReaLife rug will make a statement in your home with its attention-grabbing design. Each rug is flat woven using recycled polyester to create a durable, lightweight feel, so you don’t have to struggle to load it into the wash. You can also toss this rug into your dryer on the no-heat setting. The flat woven design offers another benefit: It doesn’t hold on to dust, dirt, or debris, so it’s ideal for pet owners who don’t want to vacuum on a daily basis. ReaLife offers nine geometric prints and colorways to choose from, and while their pattern offerings may not match everyone's decor, their rugs can create a stylish and practical focal point in your home. Product Details:

Sizes: 6 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 7.5 feet x 9.5 feet

6 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 7.5 feet x 9.5 feet Pile Height: Not listed (medium)

Not listed (medium) Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $63

Fab Habitat Biltmore Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon View On Fabhabitat.com Who it’s for: People who want a washable rug for their outdoor space. Who it isn’t for: People searching for a patterned rug. Washable rugs don't need to be limited to the indoors. The Biltmore Area Rug from Fab Habitat is made from recycled soda bottles and is surprisingly soft and cushy. It’s tough enough to handle the outdoor elements and is UV-resistant so the colors won’t fade from sunlight exposure. The material is also stain-resistant, so you can clear any spills by wiping down the surface if you don’t feel like throwing it into the wash. This rug is also reversible, making it even more durable as you can flip it over to reduce wear on either side. Plus, the flecked-gray pattern will match any color scheme. Product Details:

Sizes: 7 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet

7 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet Pile Height: Not listed

Not listed Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $49

The 9 Best Indoor-Outdoor Rugs of 2022

Revival Stripe Rug Revival View On Revivalrugs.com Who it’s for: People who want a plush rug that isn't overly fluffy. Who it isn’t for: People living in a larger space. This medium-pile rug is made from recycled polyester to form thick channels, giving it a subtly striped appearance that’s as durable as it is chic. The channeled design also creates a soft and cushy feeling for a layer of comfort in your living space. The Stripe Rug is best for smaller spaces, as rug sizes above 5-by-8 feet need to be washed in a 60-pound laundry machine at a laundromat to accommodate their size. But if you have a smaller space, this neutral rug would be a great addition to your home. Product Details:

Sizes: 5 sizes ranging from 3.9 x 6.1 feet to 7.8 x 10 feet

5 sizes ranging from 3.9 x 6.1 feet to 7.8 x 10 feet Pile Height: 0.5 inches

0.5 inches Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $179

Threshold Vintage Distressed Rug Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a vintage-looking rug that’s easy to clean. Who it isn’t for: People who want a modern-looking rug. Vintage rugs are beautiful but can be pricey and challenging to care for. This washable version from Target falls into a super affordable price range and has the same rugged, distressed look that older rugs provide. The worn-down Persian pattern adds a cozy touch to your space, and its tufted design gives it a comfy feeling underfoot. This rug doesn't require much vacuuming, won’t become indented from your furniture, is skid-resistant, and comes in runner lengths so you can accessorize all areas of your home with its soft, tufted texture and ornate design. Product Details:

Sizes: 7 sizes ranging from 2.5 x 3.8 feet to 10 x 12 feet

7 sizes ranging from 2.5 x 3.8 feet to 10 x 12 feet Pile height: 0.5 inches

0.5 inches Materials: Nylon, olefin Price at time of publish: From $30

The 6 Best Carpet Cleaners, According to Our Testing

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Labyrinth Rug RUGGABLE View On Ruggable.com Who it’s for: People who want an understated accessory rug to add to their home. Who it isn’t for: People who want a colorful rug. This collaboration between Ruggable and Jonathan Adler is for those who want their space to be bold and practical. “Whatever I make–from a teapot to a table to a washable rug–needs to function. A teapot needs to pour tea, a washable rug needs to look and feel great spill after spill, wash after wash,” Adler told us. Since this rug is low-pile, it’s lightweight enough that you don’t have to struggle to carry it to your washer. This rug comes in various shapes, including a runner and a circular size so it can suit any room. There are also two non-slip rug pad options for either a smooth, flat look or a plusher vibe. Product Details:

Sizes: 10 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet

10 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile height: 0.125 inches

0.125 inches Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $109



Hook & Loom Flatweave Eco Cotton Rug HOOK & LOOM View On Hookandloom.com Who it’s for: People who want an eco-conscious rug that will last. Who it isn’t for: People who want a high pile rug. Hook & Loom creates washable rugs that look great in your home and are eco-conscious. Their Flatweave Eco Cotton Rug is a good pick for high-traffic areas of your home because its dark color disguises stains until your next wash, and its dense weave prevents pet hair from getting stuck on its surface. However, Hook & Loom does warn that their rugs will shrink a bit after the first wash. If you’re unsure if this is the rug for you, you can order a $1 rug swatch to get a feel for it before purchasing. Product Details:

Sizes: 11 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 10 x 14 feet

11 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 10 x 14 feet Pile Height: Not listed

Not listed Materials: Cotton, polyester, fabric fibers Price at time of publish: From $22



Willaby Hand-Loomed Rug Willaby View On Willabyshop.com Who it’s for: People who want a flatweave rug with no frills. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a high pile rug.

Willaby’s hand-loomed rugs are incredibly soft and stitched together by a family of Amish weavers, so you’re getting a one-of-a-kind accessory for your home. They use 100 percent GOTS-certified organic gauze, which means that they’re free from harmful chemicals and have a responsible supply chain. However, if you’re looking for a plush rug, you may want to consider other options—the rug is super soft, but doesn’t offer any fluff. Willaby offers rugs in various sizes, going from bath mats all the way up to 10-by-12 feet area rugs, though you may have to custom order larger sizes. If you dislike the citrine color it comes in six other muted options. Product Details:

Sizes: 8 sizes ranging from 2.25 x 2 feet to 10 x 12 feet

8 sizes ranging from 2.25 x 2 feet to 10 x 12 feet Pile Height: 0.375 inches

0.375 inches Materials: Organic gauze Price at time of publish: From $64



Joinery Junho Rug Joinery View On Shopjoinery.com Who it’s for: People looking for a one-of-a-kind rug. Who it isn’t for: People who are rug shopping on a budget. This beautiful rug is a bit of a splurge, but it's worth every penny. Joinery’s rugs are made in small batches at their weaver’s collective in Brazil, where they hand weave each rug on antique wooden looms. Each artisanal flatweave rug has a unique appearance that can’t be replicated. Plus, their rugs can also function as throw blankets or headboard covers to add an unexpected pop of color and texture to your room. The slate and ivory pattern is visually appealing without being too busy, and the fringed edges add a boho-chic touch. The Junho rug starts at a compact 3-by-5 feet size and goes up to 9-by-11 feet. The manufacturer notes that your rug will shrink slightly after its first wash, so use a cold, gentle cycle. Product Details: Sizes: 5 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 9 x 11 feet

5 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 9 x 11 feet Pile Height: Not listed

Not listed Materials: Cotton Price at time of publish: From $128

Tumble Petra Rug Tumble View On Tumbleliving.com Who it’s for: People looking for a patterned rug that’s not too bold. Who it isn’t for: People who want an attention-grabbing rug. This abstract rug from Tumble is a great way to add subtle texture and color to your space without being too overpowering. It features a gorgeous, muted pattern in four earth-toned colors and a cushioned non-slip rug pad to make things extra springy. The polyester fabric is spill-proof, so you can wipe away any accidents with a cloth or pitch it in the wash. Product Details:

Sizes: 4 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 8 x 10 feet

4 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 8 x 10 feet Pile Height: Not listed

Not listed Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $99



Ikea Tånum Rug IKEA View On Ikea Who it’s for: People looking for a colorful and small rug to brighten up a room. Who it isn’t for: Those who need a large rug. If you’re on the hunt for a pint-sized rug to bring some life to your space, Ikea’s Tånum Rug has you covered. Its small size makes it super convenient to wash, so it's ideal for places like your entryway or mudroom where you could be tracking in a lot of dirt—or you can use it as a welcome mat for a great first impression. Keep in mind that this rug might shrink a little after washing and requires line drying. The Tånum rug is also a sustainable option—each item is woven with leftover cotton from Ikea’s production process. The colors and fabric scraps used vary slightly with each piece, so your rug will be one-of-a-kind. Product Details:

Sizes: 2.9 feet x 2 feet

2.9 feet x 2 feet Pile Height: 0.25 inches

0.25 inches Materials: Cotton, mixed fibers Price at time of publish: $8

The 30 Best Welcome Mats for Every Style

Lahome Modern Abstract Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who prefer abstract designs to geometric ones. Who it isn’t for: People with a farmhouse aesthetic. This eclectic yet modern rug can fit into most design aesthetics. Its low pile design sits comfortably under doorways and can be an attractive focal point in your living room. And, despite its pile height, it still feels soft and fluffy under your feet. It also has a reinforced edge that withstands foot traffic in your home, as well as a convenient non-slip backing. Product Details:

Sizes: 5 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 5 x 7 feet

5 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 5 x 7 feet Pile Height: 0.39 inches

0.39 inches Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $25



Urban Outfitters Leona Washable Rug Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Who it’s for: People looking for a patterned rug that isn't too flashy. Who it isn’t for: People who want a large rug. Whether you’re a proud plant parent or just like botanical designs, we bet this rug from Urban Outfitters will catch your eye. The all-over leafy pattern is striking yet neutral thanks to the ivory and terracotta hues. The pattern also features some slight distressing, which gives the rug a cool, block-printed look. The rug is low pile and made from polyester, so it can stand up to repeated washes and fit into a standard-size washing machine. One downside is that this rug doesn’t have a non-slip backing, so if you want to prevent slippage, you’ll have to purchase a separate rug pad. Despite that, we think it’s still a great pick if you’re looking for a funky conversation piece that will bring some personality to your space. Product Details:

Sizes: 2 x 3 feet, 2 x 8 feet, 3 x 5 feet

2 x 3 feet, 2 x 8 feet, 3 x 5 feet Pile Height: Not listed

Not listed Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $49



AllModern Addison Washable Area Rug Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com View On Rugsusa.com Who it’s for: People looking for a high pile rug. Who it isn’t for: People who want a rug with color. While most washable rugs are on the thin side, this rug stands out for its graphic pattern and high pile. Each rug is hand tufted using wool, so it’s thick and comfortable, making it best suited for cozy areas of your home—think bedrooms, dens, or nurseries. Another benefit is that each rug comes in one piece, so you won’t have to realign it to a rug mat once it leaves the wash, though their fluffiness makes them a bit heavier when wet. But if you want a plush, washable rug with a chic pattern, this is a great choice. Product Details:

Sizes: 5 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 6 x 9 feet

5 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 6 x 9 feet Pile Height: 0.59 inches

0.59 inches Materials: Wool Price at time of publish: From $148

The 20 Best Rugs for Every Style

Ruggable Egret White Shag Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Who it’s for: People who want a shag rug. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to vacuum their rug frequently. If you’re on the fence about purchasing a shag rug, especially one that comes in a lighter color, Ruggable has your back with their Flokati-inspired washable rug. This fluffy rug invites you to lounge with cloudlike comfort—there’s also a rug pad with extra plush for even more cushioning underfoot. The rug works like all other Ruggable rugs: You wash the rug cover and attach it back to the rug pad once it dries. Since this rug has a high pile, it requires more vacuuming compared to low pile alternatives. Product Details:

Sizes: 8 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet

8 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 2 inches

2 inches Materials: Polyester Price at time of publish: From $129