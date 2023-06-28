“Once you've decided on whether you prefer a thick, Belgian-style waffle or a thinner traditional waffle, you'll want to pick a waffle shape,” says Laura Kasavan, creator and founder of the popular baking and desserts blog Tutti Dolci. “Another consideration is the size of the waffle iron. For added versatility, waffle makers with interchangeable plates can cook waffles and paninis, or open flat and cook pancakes, eggs, bacon, and more.

To find the best waffle makers, we researched dozens of appliances and narrowed down the options based on style, material, size, and settings. We also spoke to the pros for expert advice on choosing a waffle maker for your needs.

Waffles are a classic food for breakfast, brunch, and even dessert—but you don’t have to leave the house to enjoy restaurant-quality waffles. With a waffle maker, any home cook can whip up waffles that are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Plus, you’ll have total control over your recipes—meaning you can add the exact amount of chocolate chips you want.

Admittedly, its design isn’t the best and reminds us of those ’80s toasted sandwich makers, but at the end of the day, a waffle maker isn’t likely to be a countertop staple anyway. This model is also conveniently shaped, with a cord wrap and a locking lid so you can tuck it away neatly, either vertically or horizontally, in the cabinet when not in use.

The waffle maker is very intuitive. It has red and green indicator lights to let you know when the machine is on, when it’s ready for you to pour in the batter, and when your waffles are done. It will also beep when the waffles need to be taken out, so you don’t have to keep your eyes on the machine at all times. There are five browning settings to choose from via the simple adjustable knob, and it’s big enough to make four square waffles at a time.

Most of the best waffle makers on our list have nonstick plates that are easy to clean (simply wipe them down!). But the Krups 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker goes a step further with its removable plates that can be thrown in the dishwasher when you’re done cooking, making cleanup a truly effortless experience.

It has removable plates that you can pop in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning.

The waffle maker’s lid locks in place for cooking and rotating, and the waffles come out with super deep pockets for extra toppings. Its drip tray catches any overflow, keeping your kitchen counters mess-free, and can simply be run under the faucet for cleaning. We also like its sleek all-black design. Though small in size, it has a somewhat awkward shape with protruding handles—so it might take up more drawer or cabinet space than you’d like. The handles’ positioning, however, keeps them cool to the touch at all times.

Because it allows the batter to spread around and cook more evenly, the Black+Decker Rotating Waffle Maker whips up waffles that are light and fluffy. Its rotating design also means that you can use less batter, which is something that avoids a dense and chewy result. The other great thing about this machine is that, thanks to its double-sided waffle plates, it can make two waffles at a time. (This helps prevent anyone from fighting over the first waffle.)

This mini waffle maker also makes a wonderful gift idea for kids and adults alike as it’s available in 20 colors and patterns. In addition to the classic waffle shape, some versions can make bunny-, pumpkin-, and pineapple-shaped waffles.

This waffle maker is extremely easy to use. It’s nonstick, there’s only one setting, and it doesn’t even have any buttons to fiddle with—simply plug it into an outlet and it’s on. This does mean that you’ll have to monitor the waffle and go through a bit of trial and error at first to get your waffles exactly as you want them, but once you’ve mastered it, it’s smooth sailing.

This tiny machine is ideal for those who want mini waffles as a side dish or dessert. At just over 1 pound, this pick is super portable and a breeze to store—you can even take it with you on vacation. It heats up super quickly, so your waffle is ready in just minutes. It’s only big enough to make one 4-inch waffle at a time, but you won’t have to wait around too long for the next one to be ready.

It makes mini waffles very quickly and comes in many cute shapes and colors.

The Presto waffle maker has a signal light, an LED display with a timer and a countdown timer, and signals to let you know when it’s time to take the waffles out. It has a brushed stainless steel exterior that’s stylish and easy to keep clean, and its nonstick ceramic-coated plates mean no chunks will come out of your waffles while you’re transferring them to a plate.

Each waffle is divided into four sections, making it easy for you to cut it into separate pieces. The machine is lightweight (less than 5 pounds) and small enough for easy storage. Though the plates aren’t removable, they are nonstick so you can wipe them down once the machine has cooled off.

This rotating waffle maker from Presto makes a 7-inch diameter Belgian waffle in a matter of minutes. Once you’ve put the batter in and closed the lid, you manually flip over the machine to evenly spread the batter. This helps create consistently cooked and browned waffles that are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. The machine has a cool-touch handle, so you can rotate the waffle without reaching for oven mitts or a dish towel.

This All-Clad machine is also available in four-slice and round versions, too. While it’s a little heavy, it’s a great option for those who want a waffle maker that excels at making Belgian waffles.

The plates have a nonstick coating that easily releases the waffles when they’re done, and two easy-to-read LED lights signal the machine is on and let you know when your waffles are done. The steam-release system keeps away moisture, ensuring your Belgian waffles come out delicious and crispy. There’s also a drip tray to catch any spillage, and it’s removable so you can clean it easily.

This stainless steel waffle maker from All-Clad can make two restaurant-quality Belgian waffles at a time. At 4.5 inches big and 1 inch thick, each waffle comes out with extra-deep pockets that hold even more syrup (and other preferred toppings). The machine features seven adjustable browning settings so you get the perfect results every time.

There’s also a timer, a ready indicator light, and a “bit more” button that cooks the waffles longer without restarting the machine. Even though it takes a bit longer to heat up than some other waffle makers, it makes four thick waffles. Keep in mind that this is a pretty big (and expensive) waffle maker that will need a fair amount of storage space, so it’s better suited for die-hard waffle enthusiasts.

Once you close the lid, the top plate automatically gets to work according to the settings you’ve put in. There’s a moat to catch any spilled batter and prevent messy counters, and the plates are made of nonstick aluminum, which effortlessly releases cooked waffles with practically zero residue.

For individual square-shaped waffles that are consistently crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this smart waffle maker from Breville is the perfect kitchen addition. This machine is quite advanced, with an easy-to-read LCD screen where you can choose from five different batter types (classic, Belgian, chocolate, buttermilk, or custom) and 12 waffle color settings to customize your waffles exactly how you like them.

To clean, all you have to do is brush any crumbs off the plates once the machine has cooled and wipe them down with a clean and dry cloth. And when you’re ready to store the waffle maker, the cord wraps neatly around the base. This budget-friendly pick also comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and a recipe book with topping suggestions and tips on how to make the perfect waffles.

Despite its low price, the waffle maker has five browning levels that are set with a simple single lever. There’s also a regulating thermostat with indicator lights, though there’s no audible alert. Other helpful features include a weighted lid to keep the waffle in place while it's rising and rubber feet to keep the unit safely on the counter.

Another top product from Cuisinart, this simple waffle maker is small, easy to store, and affordable. It can make one large Belgian waffle with extra-deep pockets and lines so you can easily cut it into quarters. Its coated, nonstick, and BPA-free grids make the waffle come off cleanly when done every time. Plus, the brushed stainless steel design and black plastic handles make it look quite sleek.

It doesn’t have an audible alert when your waffle is done.

Each waffle comes out with a distinct pattern and criss-cross lines, so you can cut it in four to feed your (likely impatient) family while another waffle is being cooked. Though it only weighs 7 pounds, this waffle maker’s shape might be a bit awkward to store in an overcrowded appliance cabinet—but its ability to whip up scrumptious waffles without creating a mess makes it a winner in our books.

The indicator lights and an audible ping will let you know once your waffle has acquired your desired level of doneness. Then, unlatch the waffle maker’s cool-to-the-touch locking handle to reveal your evenly cooked waffle. The unit has nonstick-coated plates, ensuring that your waffle comes off in one piece and making cleanup super easy.

The Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker is our top pick for its reasonable price, five browning settings, and audible alerts that let you know when your waffles are perfectly cooked. It can’t get easier to use: It has a unique pour-in design, which helps you avoid messes. You just lift the waffle maker vertically, pour the batter in the special spout, set the level of browning you want, and let it start cooking your large and deliciously fluffy Belgian waffle.

Final Verdict

We love the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker for its unique easy-pour spout that allows you to simply drop in the batter for a mess-free waffle-making experience. The audible alert that lets you know when your waffles are ready, reasonable price, and modern design are all extra perks that helped it earn the top spot on our list of the best waffle makers.

How to Shop for Waffle Makers Like a Pro

Style

There are two main types of waffle makers on the market: Belgian and traditional. “For restaurant-worthy waffles, Belgian-style waffle makers have thick grooves and make perfectly shaped, thick waffles,” says baking expert Laura Kasavan. “Cooking time is about 4–5 minutes per waffle, depending on the browning settings. Traditional waffle makers have shallower grooves and make thinner waffles that cook more quickly.”

As for shape, both waffle maker styles can be pretty similar: “Belgian waffle irons and traditional waffle irons both come in square and round shapes,” she says. “You'll also have more novelty shapes to choose from, like hearts or seasonal shapes.”

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, interior designer and home chef, says a waffle maker that flips or rotates is great for creating perfectly even waffles, while one with extra deep pockets is great for thicker waffles. You’ll even find waffle makers with pre-sliced pockets that create individual waffles. Another option is a non-electric waffle maker, which relies on the heat from your stove and presses the batter into a waffle shape, adds Kasavan.

Size

Waffle makers are considered one of the smaller kitchen appliances and range from 7 to 15 inches in width and 3 to 10 inches in height. They can also weigh anywhere from 2–15 pounds. “Some waffle makers are more compact, and others are extra-large models,” says Kasavan, which is why it’s important to consider how much storage space you have in your kitchen before buying and how many servings you need at once.

“Round waffle irons generally cook one round four-slice waffle at a time,” says Kasavan. “Larger waffle irons can cook two or four waffle squares at a time (a nice timesaver!). If kitchen space is at a premium, you may prefer a vertical waffle maker. The more compact upright design saves space on the counter or in a cabinet.”

Malarkey also suggests considering how often you’ll be using your waffle maker, and what its main purpose in your kitchen will be. “Will you be using this every day or on special occasions?” she says. “Based on your intended wear and tear, you might want to think about the durability of the waffle maker.”

Settings

While some waffle makers only have one setting, others may have several additional settings and features you might find handy. “There are many types of waffle makers that have different features based on what is most important or appealing to you,” Malarkey says. “Some of these features include a browning control knob to help you decide how cooked you want your waffles to be, a barrier that catches batter overflow to create a no-mess waffle, and a doneness indicator or ‘a little bit more’ button to indicate how cooked the waffles are or to add a little bit more cooking time without overdoing it.”

Kasavan recommends looking for a waffle maker with adjustable temperature control and browning. “I also recommend a no-drip waffle maker with nonstick plates for no-mess cooking and easy cleanup,” she adds. Other notable features our experts recommend looking for include steam release systems (this helps create fluffy yet crispy waffles), indicator lights, and drip trays.

Questions You Might Ask

Are waffle makers worth it?

Homemade waffles are perfect for easy breakfast or weekend brunch, so “a waffle maker is a great investment to replicate the brunch-favorite treat at home,” says Kasavan.

“If you or members of your family love waffles, then why not!” says Malarkey. “It's a crowd-pleaser and fun to make for kids or when hosting a brunch. I think it's a nice touch to any kitchen. Last year my daughter had a ‘waffle’ birthday breakfast brunch party… We had a waffle buffet with all of the fun fixings to adorn them with. It was so much fun!”

How much should you expect to spend on a waffle maker?

Basic one-setting and mini waffle makers are pretty affordable (as little as $13), whereas a high-tech, durable, and top-of-the-line stainless steel model will cost considerably more. “A Belgian-style waffle maker can range from $60 to $300, depending on quality and brand,” Kasavan says. “Non-electric waffle makers (usually made from cast iron, similar to a panini press) range from $30 to $80.”

It's important to think about how often you will be using a waffle maker to see how much you are willing to invest. “If you are making waffles every weekend, it may be worth it to purchase a high-quality waffle maker,” says Malarkey. “If waffles are a special occasion brunch item for your family, then maybe a simple waffle maker makes more sense.” She also mentions that the more affordable mini waffle makers make excellent gifts.

What is the lifespan of a waffle maker?

According to Kasavan, the typical lifespan of an electric waffle maker with regular use is eight to 10 years. “Like all kitchen appliances, the lifespan of the waffle maker will depend on the wear and tear you put on it,” adds Malarkey. “This can depend on how often you use it, how often you clean it, and how rough you are while cooking.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce-writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed and tested multiple waffle makers, and researched and considered factors such as each product’s style, size, material, number of settings, and value for money. She also spoke to Laura Kasavan, creator and founder of the popular baking and desserts blog Tutti Dolci, and Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, interior designer and home chef.