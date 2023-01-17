The 32 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023

To help you in the hunt for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift , we researched a variety of different options to find ideas that run from romantic to useful. Find all of our picks below, and keep scrolling to have your romantic gifting questions answered.

For a holiday that’s all about celebrating your loved ones , Valentine’s Day can cause a lot of stress—especially when you can’t come up with a good gift idea for your partner. Most people fall back on the traditional bouquet-plus-card combo, but there are plenty of presents that are unique, thoughtful, and show just how much you care.

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Heart Knob Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair For couples who like to chef it up, this mini Dutch oven from Le Creuset makes for a sweet surprise. It’s the perfect size to bake a gooey cobbler or savory gratin for two, and it can be used in your broiler or oven so you can whip up whatever your heart desires. The lid comes topped with an adorable heart that’s encased in real gold foil, and the smooth glaze is practically non-stick and won’t crack, ensuring that you'll get a lot of use out of your cocotte. Lastly, it’s only two inches tall and five inches wide, meaning it can easily be stored, even if you have a cramped kitchen. Price at time of publish: $32

Maude Burn Massage Candle No. 0 Sephora View On Anthropologie View On Getmaude.com View On Sephora Candles are a relaxing gift on their own, but the Maude Burn Massage Candle takes things to a whole new level of pampering. Each jar is filled with a mix of jojoba and soybean oils that can be poured onto the skin and used as massage oil as soon as it’s melted and extinguished. The wax combo has a soot-free burn that won’t leave any unpleasant aromas lingering in the air. There are several fragrances to choose from, like warm amber or fresh eucalyptus, as well as a fragrance-free option for those who are sensitive to smells. Lighting their massage candle and doing some self-care will quickly become your valentine’s favorite way to unwind after a long day. Price at time of publish: From $18

Adventure Challenge Scratch-Off Date Book for Couples Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Freepeople.com Want to take your relationship to new heights? The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition will help you and your boo go on more fun, unforgettable experiences and help you grow closer too. Each challenge is a surprise until you scratch it off and reveal what your adventure will be, but the book provides an estimated time and cost estimate so you have some idea of what you’re getting into beforehand. The only rule is that once you uncover the challenge, you’re committed to completing it. The book also gives you some space to document your experience with a photo and notes section so you’ll never forget all the memories you’ve made.

Plants.com Hoya Heart Succulent Plants.com View On Plants.com A bouquet of flowers may be standard Valentine’s Day fare, but this heart-shaped plant is a worthy alternative. It features either a single or double leaf from the Hoya kerrii plant, which is a type of succulent that’s easy to grow and care for, even if you have a brown thumb. It’ll look fresh and beautiful for years—way longer than traditional flowers—and it only needs a sunny location and fresh water every few weeks to thrive. It’s also pet-friendly, so you don’t have to worry about your fur babies accidentally getting into it. Price at time of publish: From $30

La Maison du Chocolat Coffret Maison La maison du chocolat View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Lamaisonduchocolat.com You can never go wrong with a box of chocolate for Valentine's Day, especially when it's from La Maison du Chocolat. The French chocolatier is known for its heavenly handmade confections, and your chocolate-loving partner will go gaga over their assortment of pralines and ganaches dipped in milk and dark chocolate. There are some almond paste confections in there too, which are delectable, but not the best if you or your valentine has a nut allergy. While this box is expensive, one bite of their creamy truffles will make it all worth it. Just don't expect your partner to share. Price at time of publish: $75 for 24-piece

Mejuri Engravable Necklace Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Simple yet stunning, this engravable necklace from Mejuri is the kind of jewelry your partner will cherish for years. Each necklace is made with high-quality 14k gold which won't oxidize and can stand up to wear and tear from daily use. Its sleek design pairs well with other jewelry, and it comes with an adjustable chain so it'll be just right in length. You can have their initial engraved for a personal touch or opt to leave it blank, and in case anything does happen to their necklace, Mejuri's two-year warranty will have them covered. Price at time of publish: $275

Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart They say that food is the key to the heart, especially if it’s made in an adorable heart-shaped mini waffle maker, like this one from Dash. It heats up quickly and evenly, and it comes with non-stick surfaces so you don’t have to deal with any breakfast disasters. At 2.8 inches tall and 5 inches wide, this waffle maker has a compact size that can neatly tuck away into kitchen drawers or cabinets. For culinary newbies, it also comes with a recipe booklet of sweet and savory meal ideas that range from waffles to hashbrowns that just about anyone can whip up. Lastly, there’s no set up required either: Just plug it in and you’re ready to go. Price at time of publish: $10

A Year of Dates Cards Etsy View On Amazon View On Etsy Tired of trying to figure out what to do for your next date night? Let this nifty gift decide for you instead. Each box comes with 52 cards to last the whole year and includes several blank cards so you can write in your own special date ideas or take a break for a week. There are two versions of this gift you can choose from: the categorized edition, which color-codes date ideas based on whether they require going out or staying in, or the surprise edition, which is perfect for couples who want to embrace more spontaneity in their relationship. Either way, you can expect to make lots of special memories with your sweetheart with this box that you wouldn’t have otherwise. Price at time of publish: From $39

Bouqs Persephone Bouquet Bouqs View On Bouqs.com Flowers are a Valentine's Day staple, but ordering a bouquet for your loved one can be a chore. Bouqs remedies that by hand-delivering farm-fresh flowers right to your door. Each bouquet is interpreted by a nearby florist, ensuring that your blooms will be unique to your area and unlike any kind of cookie-cutter arrangement you'd find at the grocery store. The Persephone bouquet offers a beautiful array of mixed white flowers that are soft and romantic, and it even comes with its own vase. Just a quick note that some flowers are toxic to pets, so make sure your bouquet stays out of reach from furry friends. Price at time of publish: $90

UnHide Marshmallow 4.7 UnHide View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Unhide.us If your partner is a known blanket thief, get them their own plush faux fur blanket instead. The Unhide Marshmallow throw is one of our favorites—it's made with incredibly soft and fluffy fabric that makes you never want to get off of the couch. It's also pretty hefty, clocking in at 10 pounds, which gives it a comforting weight. The fabric is double-sided with a smooth velvety lining that feels amazing against your skin, and it's breathable, meaning you won't get clammy while snuggling up with it. Additionally, this blanket is machine-washable, so your valentine doesn't have to trudge to the dry cleaners to take care of their throw. Price at time of publish: $219

Atlas Coffee Club Coffee Subscription Atlas Coffee Club View On Atlascoffeeclub.com The Atlas Coffee Club sends you unique coffee from all parts of the globe, making it a java-lover’s dream come true. Every two or four weeks, they’ll receive a bag of artisan grounds from places like China, Ethiopia, and Costa Rica right on their doorstep, paired with a postcard that details roasting notes and brewing tips so their morning cuppa will be just right. Your giftee can tailor their box based on their preferences, selecting their favorite coffee type, roast level, grind type, and delivery frequency. They’ll never get bored of their cup of joe again. Price at time of publish: $60 for 3 months

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe 5 Parachute View On Parachute Want to help your partner relax a little more in their day-to-day life? The unisex Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe will do the trick. It’s made out of luxuriously soft long-staple Turkish cotton, which literally feels like you’re lounging on a fluffy cloud. Cotton is a breathable fabric, which means your giftee won’t get uncomfortably hot or cold while wearing it either. This robe has a loose fit that’s comfy to lounge around in, and it has hidden pockets that make it functional too. It’s also machine-washable, so it won’t inconvenience your giftee to keep clean, and it comes in a variety of colors so you can find their favorite shade. Price at time of publish: $109 The 14 Best Robes of 2023

Lovebox Messenger Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Uncommon Goods Texting is convenient, but sometimes it’s not enough to show how much you really care, which is where the Lovebox Messenger comes in. From an app, you can create a message for your loved one to let them know you’re thinking of them and send it their way. The heart on the box will start spinning around until they open and read your digital note. There are a couple of Lovebox options to choose from: You can opt for the black and white version or the color version, which lets you send photographs in addition to emojis, and you can also order some extra spinners in case hearts aren’t their thing. Regardless of which version you get, the Lovebox is a sweet way to send some extra love to your S.O., no matter how far away they are. Price at time of publish: From $100

Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com The Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book is a gift that’s sure to be unique and as special as your relationship is. There are endless options to document your relationship, whether you want to focus on a special day or your entire time together. The books themselves are stunning too, featuring layflat binding and custom foil binding that brings a touch of elegance to your coffee table or bookshelf. You can opt for a 30, 40, or 50 page count and select from a variety of cover colors and foil shades for a book that feels true to your relationship. Price at time of publish: From $62



Pix Arts Co. Personalized Music Plaque Etsy View On Etsy With a Personalized Music Plaque, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on a thoughtful Valentine’s Day present. You can customize your gift by selecting the song title, artist name, plaque size, and picture displayed—you could go with a real song that has special meaning to your partner or your relationship, or you could put in your own custom message instead. Your partner will see your note every time they glance at their desk or nightstand, and the plaque’s sleek look will look great with the rest of their decor. Price at time of publish: From $11

Crated With Love 141 Outrageous Conversation Starters for Couples Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Uncommon Goods This card game will test how well you really know your partner, and make you two a little closer in the process. It comes with 141 cards that cover a variety of topics, ranging from silly to thoughtful, allowing you to get to know your significant other all over again. The prompts are creative too, which helps you get to the deep stuff that you wouldn’t think to ask—like what they think their most valuable trait is or when they knew you were the person for them. It’s a great way to help old and new couples alike pass time and learn some new things about each other while you’re at it. Price at time of publish: $20

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle Diptyque View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com The only thing more romantic than a bouquet of roses? A rose-fragranced candle, like this one from luxury candlemaker Diptyque. This candle uses high-quality wax for a smooth burning candle—no soot to be found here—and softly perfumes your space with its fresh, floral scent. Its clean look will also look chic when paired with your valentine’s decor, and your loved one can reuse the candle jar to store tchotchkes or display flowers to get some extra longevity out of your gift. Price at time of publish: $72

Lizush Heart-Shaped Shower Steamer Set Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods This shower steamer set will make your valentine’s morning or evening routine a little more relaxing with its aromatherapeutic powers. Each handmade steamer is fragranced with lavender oil, which is known for its soothing benefits. They can place their shower steamer in a corner of their tub and let the steam release its calming aroma, or they can crumble it under running water to transform it into an exfoliating body scrub and wash all of their stress away. Price at time of publish: $32

Leatherology Spiral Snap Journal with Pen Loop Leatherology View On Amazon View On Leatherology.com This leather notebook from Leatherology makes for a Valentine's Day gift that's practical and sophisticated. It features a smooth leather cover that you can emboss with your partner's initials in a variety of font types and colors. There are also a variety of cover colors to choose from, so you can customize a journal that matches their preferences. Inside, you'll find 130 pages of lightly lined paper, which gives them ample room to jot their thoughts down, and a snap closure with built-in pen loop so they'll never lose their pen again. Best of all is that you don't need to do any wrapping—each notebook comes in a fancy presentation box. Price at time of publish: From $65

DS Gifts Studio Personalized Whiskey Set Etsy View On Etsy The liquor lover in your life will look forward to unwinding after work with their very own shot glass and whiskey stones. You can choose between multiple design options to find the right style for your valentine and add their name and birth year for a personal touch. Each set comes with two elegant shot glasses and a pack of granite whiskey stones to keep their drink nice and cold. Your order will also come pre-wrapped, which gives you one less thing to worry about while prepping for your date night plans. Price at time of publish: From $70

Bearaby Cotton Napper 4.5 Bearaby View On Nordstrom View On Pottery Barn View On Bearaby.com Want to help your valentine get some extra Zzzs at night? This chic blanket is the perfect gift. It's weighted, which boosts sleep hormones to help them get in more shut-eye, and the chunky knit design will look stylish on their sofa or bed. It's made with organic cotton, which has temperature-regulating properties so it's a great choice for hot and cold sleepers alike. You can choose a blanket weight between 10-25 lbs to best fit your partner—Bearaby recommends selecting the option that's about 10 percent of their body weight—and it's machine washable which makes it easy to care for. Price at time of publish: From $199

Lagusta's Luscious Box of Hearts Lagusta's Luscious View On Lagustasluscious.com If you want to give your valentine something a little more unique than a standard box of chocolates, this is a great pick. The Lagusta's Luscious Box of Hearts chocolate box looks almost too pretty to eat, and it comes with an assortment of five unique confections, ranging from spicy cinnamon caramels to rich white wine and pear cream hearts to gooey chocolate caramels that will dazzle your tastebuds. Beyond their deliciousness, all bonbons from Lagusta’s Luscious are made from cruelty-free and conflict-free ingredients so you can feel good about your purchase too. Price at time of publish: $47

Ember Smart Mug 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart The Ember Mug 2 will save them from the disappointment of taking a sip of hot cup of coffee or tea and finding out it's gotten lukewarm and bitter instead. It lets them pick their preferred mug temperature, and it'll keep it at that level for a solid 1.5 hours while your giftee gets into the zone for the day. A smart LED light will let them know when their cuppa is perfectly warmed up, and once they're done, they can easily hand wash their smart mug before their next use. Price at time of publish: $125

Date Night In: More than 120 Recipes to Nourish Your Relationship Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Barnesandnoble.com Busy couples who don’t have time to go out every week can still prioritize their relationship—just ask Ashley and Gabe Rodriguez, authors of Date Night In. Their cookbook features over 120 delectable recipes, like Fennel-Crusted Lamb Chops and Tomato and Dulce de Leche and Nectarine Creamsicles, that will inspire you to get in some more quality time with your S.O. by cooking and sharing a meal together. It also features date night menus and meal plans to streamline things in the kitchen, even if you’re balancing kids and full time jobs. You’ll also find musings from Ashley as she reflects on her own relationship and encourages you to romanticize your daily life together. Price at time of publish: $28

Global Grub DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Uncommon Goods View On Williams-Sonoma Looking for a chill date night idea for Valentine's Day? Get your partner this DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit so you two can whip up some sweet treats together. It comes with pretty much everything you need to make this Japanese treat, including sweet rice flour, a dough cutter, matcha powder, and a silicone mochi mold. You do have to supply your own ice cream, but that just allows you to be extra creative with your flavor choices. For mochi newbies, it even comes with a step-by-step kit to help you get started. Price at time of publish: $34

UGG Tasman Slipper 4.5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Lined with fluffy sheepskin and wool, these slippers can be worn indoors or out, while keeping them cozy, even in the cold. The soles are the same as a classic Ugg boot, so they'll hold up to lots of grocery runs without breaking down. Plus, the slip-on style makes them super convenient to take on or off. In addition to being functional, these slippers are chic too: They feature a gorgeous suede lining and detailed stitching on the outside which will definitely catch the eyes of your stylish sweetheart. Price at time of publish: $100

Therabody Theragun Mini 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy This portable massager will help your loved one get rid of muscle cramps and knots on the go. Its compact size slips easily into a gym bag or backpack, and it's much quieter compared to other massagers. The maximum speed can provide up to 20 pounds of pressure, which is impressive given that this machine weighs just over a pound. It also has a long battery life, so they won't have to recharge it constantly, making it good for active people who are frequently on the go. Price at time of publish: $199

Sea Stones Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods If taking a nice bath with a glass of wine is your partner’s favorite way to unwind, this elegant wine holder will make their evening routine all the more relaxing. It has an artistic design that will elevate their bathroom decor, complete with an ash wood slab, handpicked beach, stones, and suction cups that easily attach to your bathroom walls. For those worried about bringing glass into the tub, it comes with a dishwasher-friendly, BPA-free plastic wine glass to prevent any Chardonnay from mixing with their bath bomb, giving your valentine one less thing to stress about. Price at time of publish: $38

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Aesop.com Hand soap may seem like a silly thing to splurge on for a Valentine’s Day gift, but Aesop hand wash is no ordinary soap. As a fixture of five-star hotels and restaurants, it’s renowned for its luxurious lather, skin-softening and brightening abilities, and divine scent. Your valentine will feel like they’re at a high-end spa every time they wash their hands since they won’t have to deal with harsh, drying soaps any longer, and they won’t get enough of its fresh, citrusy fragrance. Plus, the chic bottle adds a luxe touch to any bathroom sink. Price at time of publish: $40

Ozma 1930s Silk Bandana Ozma View On Ozmaofcalifornia.com The Ozma Silk Bandana is a gift that your chic valentine will definitely appreciate. It’s made from smooth and luxurious silk, which has temperature-regulating abilities so it’ll be their go-to accessory come winter or summer. Each bandana is screen-printed by hand in small batches, so each item is truly unique and displays stunning craftsmanship. It comes in a variety of rich, earthy tones that add a touch of class to every outfit, and it comes in a generous size that allows it to shapeshift as a scarf, headwrap, face covering, and more. It’s machine-washable too, which makes it convenient to take care of. Price at time of publish: $85

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set Le Labo View On Lelabofragrances.com Le Labo is known for their top-notch perfumes, and since they offer a wide array of delectable fragrances, it can be overwhelming for indecisive gift-givers to decide which one your partner will like the best. Enter the Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set: It contains the five most popular Le Labo fragrances so your S.O. can try out different scents and switch them up depending on their mood. Once they’ve chosen their favorite, you can go ahead and gift them a full bottle without second-guessing your gift-giving skills. Price at time of publish: $35