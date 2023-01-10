The 20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets of 2023

Here are the best Valentine’s Day gift boxes and baskets to show your love and admiration.

“While you could buy a single item and call it a day, there's something special about a well-put-together Valentine's Day gift basket,” she says. “Whether the gift basket is intended for your special someone, a family member, or a friend, it should be just as thoughtful and unique as the recipient.”

We spent hours researching gift boxes and baskets specifically for Valentine’s Day to find the best options, from the usual yet elevated flowers and candy to the more unconventional and unique like popcorn and cheese. We also spoke with Marissa Johnson, professional event and party planner and founder of Inflatable Blast , to get some insight and tips on how to choose the best gift box and stand out from the rest.

Whether you’re putting together a Valentine’s Day gift basket yourself or choosing a curated, pre-made one, these fun and thoughtful gifts are a great way to spoil your Valentine and make them feel special and loved.

Harry & David Deluxe Valentine's Day Basket Harry & David View On Harry & David Harry & David has the market cornered when it comes to grand gift baskets and boxes, so it’s no surprise that we love their Deluxe Valentine’s Day Basket, which also comes highly recommended by Johnson. If your sweetheart is a snacker, this gift will satisfy their every craving. The Valentine-themed goodies include Harry & David’s signature Moose Munch Premium Popcorn in dark chocolate, heart-shaped crackers, sharp white cheddar cheese, sweet pepper and onion relish, roasted almonds, milk chocolate hearts, a frosted heart-shaped sugar cookie, gummy peach hearts, and dried fruits—all in a cute and festive fabric basket. There’s plenty to go around and share with this gift basket, or send it to your favorite couple as the ultimate Valentine’s gift. Price at time of publish: $80

Shari's Berries Sweetly Sprinkled Gourmet Dipped Berries Berries.com View On Berries.com If your partner likes the classics, you can’t go wrong with gifting Shari’s Berries Sweetly Sprinkled Gourmet Dipped Berries. Choose from a half, full, or two dozen of these decadent strawberries dipped in white and milk chocolate and sprinkled or drizzled in a Valentine’s hue. This delicious treat is a meaningful way to share a romantic moment, or even indulge yourself with a well-deserved sweet. Price at time of publish: From $45

Wicked Good Cupcakes Cupcakes & Rosé Gift Set Wicked Good Cupcakes View On Wickedgoodcupcakes.com Indulgence is the name of the game when it comes to Valentine's Day. Give your loved one a decadent gift that they can share or keep to themselves with the Wicked Good Cupcakes Cupcakes and Rosé Gift Set. Each set comes with two cupcake jars, one chocolate ganache and one red velvet, a spoon for easy enjoyment, and a bottle of Ilo California Rosé Wine. Each cupcake jar is the equivalent of two regular sized cupcakes and can be eaten within seven days or freezed immediately for up to six months. A sip of refreshing rosé combined with a bite of a decadent cupcake will be your partner's favorite Valentine's memory. Price at time of publish: $60

Nancy Silverton’s Favorite Gelato Gift Box Gold Belly View On Goldbelly.com Legendary baking chef Nancy Silverton created Nancy’s Fancy gelato in 2015, and ships its gelato and sorbet to Italian ice lovers nationwide. If your Valentine has a sweet tooth, the beautifully presented Nancy Silverton’s Favorite Gelato Gift Box is the ultimate gift. This box includes nine 4-ounce pints of Nancy’s favorite gelato flavors which can vary, but can include Butterscotch Budino with a Caramel Rosemary Swirl, Italian Custard with Marsala & Citrus Caramel Swirl, Whiskey Cake and Cream, and Amarena Cherry with Amaretti, among others. Leave a lasting impression on your loved one with this sweet box, finished with a branded grosgrain ribbon in the color of your choice. Price at time of publish: $100

Fountain Gifts Wine & Chocolate Bundle Box Fountain Gifts View On Fountaingifts.com Much like peanut butter and jelly, wine and chocolate make the perfect pair—especially on Valentine’s Day. This Wine & Chocolate Bundle Box from Fountain Gifts is luxurious, indulgent, and perfect to share with your loved one after a romantic dinner. The box includes a bottle of Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon by Duckhorn, a bag of Mayan chile chocolate popcorn by Art Of Caramel, a Madagascar chocolate bar by Ritual Chocolate, and milk chocolate truffles by Lolli & Pops. Price at time of publish: $90

Unboxme Cozy Nights Box Unboxme View On Etsy View On Unboxme.com It might be easy to forget that it's still winter during Valentine's Day, which is why we love this Cozy Nights Box from Unboxme. Whether you're looking for a comforting gift for your partner, a thoughtful gift for a friend, or a gesture of love for a parent, this box set has everything to make them indulge in a cozy winter night in. The box includes a spearmint and eucalyptus bath bomb, plush luxe knit socks, a calming and cuddly herbal tea blend, a speckled mug, and a cashmere and plum soy candle. You can even include a card with a personalized message to let your loved one know how much you care. Price at time of publish: $64

Godiva Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box Godiva View On Godiva.com A box of chocolates might just be the ultimate symbol of Valentine’s Day, so if your partner likes the classics, the Godiva Valentine’s Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box is a “sweet and indulgent way to show your love,” says Johnson. The festive heart-shaped box holds 14 luscious assorted gourmet chocolates including Godiva seasonal classics such as Dark Ganache Heart and the more whimsical Raspberry Star and Midnight Swirl. Each chocolate is made with the highest-quality ingredients so your loved one can truly taste and appreciate the sentiment. Price at time of publish: $41

Knack Salut! Gift Set Knack View On Knackshops.com If you want this Valentine’s Day to be a celebration (maybe you’re popping the big question), the Knack Salut! Gift Set is completely toast-worthy. This box includes two fluted champagne glasses with a gold hammered base and a 9-ounce Prosecco candle with notes of citrus, sugar, and lily of the valley. To really make this gift pop, you can customize it and add champagne gummy bears, a confetti push pop, and of course, a bottle of bubbly (there’s even a non-alcoholic option). Price at time of publish: $100

Vahdam Tea Weekend in Paris Gift Set Vahdam View On Vahdam.com While a trip to Paris may be the ultimate romantic gift, a more affordable but still charming gift is the Vahdam Tea Weekend in Paris Gift Set. This tea set is a great gift for the partner who is a tea lover and wants to give some new flavors a try. The set includes nine loose leaf herbal, black, and chai teas like Hibiscus Rose, Chocolate Vanilla, and Turmeric Chamomile. Each tea comes in its own round tin caddy and packaged in a beautiful Paris-themed box. Price at time of publish: $40

Bespoke Post Issue Seven Box Bespoke Post View On Bespokepost.com Whether your partner lives in an icy part of the country or you're spending it together snowbound in a cozy cabin, the Bespoke Post Issue Seven Box is like a warm embrace in a box. It includes a lush and custom-woven Doug Good Feather Adirondack Blanket, a 3D printed puzzle in your choice of bear, dog, or astronaut, a set of three Eau de Parfum in palo santo, desert kush, and cactus flower, and Vermont organic maple syrup in your choice of barrel-aged rum, whiskey, or bourbon. This luxurious and rugged yet comforting box gift is the ideal choice for a partner who likes the simple things in life. Price at time of publish: $85

La Monarca Breakfast in Bed Box La Monarca Bakery View On Lamonarcabakery.com Few things in life are more indulgent than having breakfast in bed. If your partner is a busy parent, tireless worker, or diligent student (or all three!), this box from La Monarca is the perfect Valentine’s gift for them. This box contains everything your partner needs for a convenient yet comforting breakfast—cafe de olla, a Mexican coffee mixed with cinnamon and brown cane sugar; Orejitas cookies, also known as palmiers; guava marmalade to spread on a piece of toast or pan dulce; and coconut granola sweetened with Mexican agave that pairs well with yogurt or overnight oats. Price at time of publish: $50

Olive & Cocoa At First Blush Crate Olive & Cocoa View On Oliveandcocoa.com Celebrating Valentine’s Day can be a great excuse to indulge in a variety of sweets, which is why we love the Olive & Cocoa At First Blush Crate. This set is the ideal present for a crush or for those in the new stages of a relationship. The petite handcrafted wood crate holds gummy puffs, pink taffies, pink and white puffy poles, sugar cookie popcorn, berry taffy staff, dark chocolate heart, and rock candy stick, while the large crate includes everything from the smaller version along with additional rock candy and taffy staffs, marshmallow nonpareils, a sugar cookie, and gray salt dark chocolate caramels. Price at time of publish: From $64

Edible Arrangements You're the Sweetest Gift Set Edible Arrangements View On Ediblearrangements.com If your partner isn’t a fan of flowers and doesn’t have a sweet tooth, give them a bouquet of fresh fruit instead. The Edible Arrangements You’re the Sweetest Gift Set comes in a small, regular, or large, each featuring an assorted arrangement of fresh fruit, like pineapple, cantaloupe, and chocolate-dipped strawberries, that form a lush, tropical bouquet potted into a festive bin. The set also includes a charming and festive kissing emoji balloon so your loved one knows you’re always thinking of them. Price at time of publish: From $97

Tasty Ribbon The Night-In Dinner Box Tasty Ribbon View On Tastyribbon.com A romantic Valentine’s dinner at a restaurant runs the risk of feeling hectic and crowded. If you and your partner are looking for a more intimate night-in this year, Tasty Ribbon’s The Night-In Dinner Box will help make your night the coziest and most memorable one yet. The box includes spaghetti, tomato sauce with ricotta and pecorino cheeses, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano cheese savory cookies, sun dried tomato and olive tapenade, vanilla cookies, hazelnut spread, and a milk chocolate bar with a hazelnut filling. Whether your partner is a self-proclaimed foodie or a novice cook, nothing says “food is my love language” more than this box. Price at time of publish: $98

Idlewild Farmhouse Gift Basket Idlewild Floral View On Idlewildfloral.com Fresh flowers, while alluring and elegant, can often be an expensive gift that only lasts for a few days. We love Idlewild’s Farmhouse Gift Basket because not only does it come with a beautiful and fragrant mini dried bouquet (that can last for years!), but it also includes a bag of lavender caramels, a ceramic face vase to fit a small succulent, and a natural lavender soap all packed in a bolga basket. For a couple dollars more, you can add a lovely greeting card with a personalized message that your partner is sure to love. Price at time of publish: $115

Epic Popcorn You're the Best Box Epic Popcorn View On Epicpopcorn.com Chocolates and other sweet treats are one of the easiest gifts to find as a Valentine's Day gift. To give your partner something that stands out in a sea of sugar, go with the Epic Popcorn You're the Best Box. This box features three bags of popcorn: Epic Mix, a delicious blend of caramel coated popcorn and bold cheddar cheese; Cheese-Louise Mix, a fine mix of white and yellow cheddar cheese popcorn; and Love is Love Mix, a sweet and spicy mix featuring caramel, kettle corn, and spicy white cheddar flavors. You can also include a free personalized greeting card with a handwritten message so your loved one can feel just as special and unique as this gift. Price at time of publish: $39

Megan Taber Self-Love Rose Petal Gift Set Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Valentine’s Day isn’t just for celebrating love between yourself and others. If you want to indulge in some self-care and treat yourself to a gift of your own, we recommend the Self-Love Rose Petal Gift Set found on Uncommon Goods. This box set is essentially a mini spa treatment that include a hydrating rose petal body oil, a soothing and floral bath bomb made with shea butter and grapefruit essential oil, and two nourishing lip and cheek tints in hibiscus petal and rose clay and carrot, all perfectly packaged into a rustic wooden box topped with a mini dried bouquet. Price at time of publish: $80

Cowgirl Creamery Just Add Wine Box Cowgirl Creamery View On Cowgirlcreamery.com If your partner likes savory treats more than sweets, a decadent cheese box is a sophisticated Valentine’s Day gift without compromising on romance, says Johnson. Cowgirl Creamery’s Just Add Wine Box pairs perfectly with several types of wine so you and your sweetheart can enjoy a delicate and romantic wine and cheese tasting at home. The box includes three California cheeses—triple cream Mt Tam, the versatile and snackable Wagon Wheel, and the bold Red Hawk—along with fig and black tea preserves, red wine and shallot confit, wildflower honey, and organic flatbread crackers. Price at time of publish: $145

Meeting Place Coffee Date Night Coffee Gift Box Meeting Place on Market View On Etsy View On Meetingplaceonmarket.com There’s nothing like the warmth and coziness of a coffee date, but a coffee date at home on Valentine’s Day adds an extra layer of intimacy and romance. We love this Coffee Date Night Gift Box from Meeting Place Coffee that has everything you need for the best coffee date with your partner. The gift box includes six bags of gourmet coffees (three seasonal flavors and three origin or house coffees) available in ground or whole bean, two speckled ceramic mugs that read “Hug in a mug,” a ceramic Melitta pour-over cone, two homemade biscottis, and a signature coffee scented soy candle. The box also comes elegantly packaged with a ribbon in a color or print of your choice. Price at time of publish: $89