We’ve tested approximately 290 vacuums to date both in our testing Lab and in our homes. To determine which are the best for hardwood floors, we evaluated them on how effective they are at cleaning hardwood floors specifically, in addition to their maneuverability, portability, noise level, ease of emptying, and value. For expert insight we spoke with White, as well as Jeff Meltzer of the Flooring Detective.

“Hardwood floors optimally need a vacuum with a soft bristle brush to avoid scratching the surface,” says Whitney White, Airbnb cleaning specialist. “When sweeping hardwood floors, dust tends to go up in the air and come back down, while with vacuuming you are tackling dust and dirt on the spot.”

As beautiful as hardwood floors are, they can be a hassle to keep clean, especially if they’re placed in a room that gets frequent use. Having the right cleaning tools is vital, including a vacuum designed specifically to tackle hardwood floors.

Best Overall Vacuum for Hardwood Floors Dyson Omni-Glide+ Cordless Vacuum 4.8 Dyson View On Dyson.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 2.5 /5

Portability 4.8 /5

Noise Level 4 /5 Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight vacuum that glides over hardwoods without scratching them. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vacuum they can use on carpet in addition to hardwood. For a highly effective and easy-to-use vacuum that’ll do wonders on your hardwood floors, we recommend this option from Dyson. It’s a compact, lightweight vacuum that’s far more powerful than its design lets on: It proved fast and effective at picking up hair and debris in our testing. The Omni-Glide+ doesn’t come with a beater brush of any kind, so it’s not going to scratch your hardwoods (just keep in mind that this means it won’t be effective on carpet). This vacuum comes with multiple helpful attachments, including a mini motorized tool ideal for small surfaces and a light pipe precise tool that’s great for narrow spaces. The primary cleaning head is designed to swivel and glide easily across hardwood—it comes covered in a soft nylon to capture large debris, while the anti-static carbon fiber filaments simultaneously remove fine dust. And because the vacuum is so lightweight, it takes almost zero effort to lift, even to reach a high shelf on a bookcase. Additionally, the vacuum moved very smoothly over the stairs and was not too loud, either. Plus, it’s fairly simple to assemble, despite its many parts. This vacuum is on the pricier end, though, which might be a deterrent to some shoppers, especially if they only want to splurge for a vacuum that has a super long battery life and a high-capacity dustbin, both of which this device lacks. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Type: Cordless stick

Cordless stick Weight: 4.2 pounds

4.2 pounds Cord Length: N/A

N/A Battery Life/Runtime: 20 minutes

20 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.2 liters Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Budget Vacuum for Hardwood Floors Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 4 /5

Portability 4.8 /5

Noise Level 2.5 /5 Who it’s for: People who want an affordable yet powerful vacuum that works well on both hardwood and carpets. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vacuum that’s light and easy to use on steps. You can’t go wrong with a classic upright vacuum, and we’re big fans of this option from Shark. It’s a reasonably priced, easily assembled device with powerful suction and swivel steering, making it a great tool to have at your disposal. This vacuum comes with a detachable pod and nozzle so you can get into hard-to-reach areas, as well as an upholstery tool and a crevice tool, both of which did an excellent and quick job getting rid of debris and hair. You can go from carpet to hardwood and vice versa, thanks to the brushroll shutoff feature. Plus, the dust cup is large enough for fairly long cleaning sessions. And despite its large size, the vacuum was still easy to maneuver around and under furniture. Still, that size does make it a heavy vacuum and thus difficult to move around steps, and there’s no portable attachment to help with reaching those more awkward areas. But if you’re okay with the device’s weight, then you’ll be glad you picked up this affordable vacuum. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 16 pounds

16 pounds Cord Length: 25 feet

25 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: 0.9 liters Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum for Hardwood Floors Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Maneuverability 4.3 /5

Ease of Emptying 4.3 /5

Portability 3.5 /5

Noise Level 3.3 /5 Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight and cordless vacuum with a long runtime. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vacuum with many helpful attachments. Love the ease and feel of a cordless stick vacuum? This lightweight and portable vacuum from Samsung has seriously strong suction, among several other perks. When used on both stairs and hardwood floors, this vacuum moved smoothly over both surfaces and was 100 percent effective at picking up pet hair and coffee grounds. It comes with a mini motorized tool as well as a long-reach crevice tool to reach tight corners, and its lightweight, swiveling design makes it easy to change up the angle. It also features a digital display where you can check on airflow issues, power levels, noise settings (it comes with three) and more, and the vacuum’s battery life can last an impressive 60 minutes. This is a fairly high-priced vacuum, especially since it doesn’t come with any other attachments or an extra battery, and it’s also a bit difficult to set up. But power-wise, it more than does the trick, and its ergonomic design means that you won’t get too tired while using it unlike with many other vacuums. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Type: Cordless stick

Cordless stick Weight: 6 pounds

6 pounds Cord Length: N/A

N/A Battery Life/Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.8 liters Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Upright Vacuum for Hardwood Floors Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Ease of Emptying 4.8 /5

Portability 4.5 /5

Noise Level 4 /5 Who it’s for: People who want a heavy-duty vacuum that can pick up hair without it getting tangled around the brush roll. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vacuum for cleaning stairs. If you’re willing and able to splurge on your vacuum, consider this upright model from Dyson. We like it for its strong suction and hair detangling ability, making it a great choice for anyone with pets, in particular. This vacuum thoroughly collects and removes all different types of debris, sucking them instantly into the dust cap without tangling them in the roller. Whether coffee grounds, cereal, corn kernels, hair or lint, the Dyson removed these with ease in just a few passes. The vacuum transitions easily from hardwood floors to carpets, too, and it comes with a range of height settings so you can adjust it as needed. It also features a detachable hose, stair tool, and tangle-free turbine tool, among other attachments. The vacuum’s dust cup is capacious enough to complete an entire cleaning session without requiring you to stop to empty it. The device maneuvers well around furniture and into corners, thanks to Dyson’s Ball technology. As for negatives, setting up the vacuum can be complicated, and it did spit some larger debris. It’s also fairly large and heavy, making it less than ideal for stairs. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 17.3 pounds

17.3 pounds Cord Length: 35 feet

35 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: 1.7 liters Real Simple / Dera Burreson

Best Canister Vacuum for Hardwood Floors Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum 4.4 Shark View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Effectiveness 4 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 Who it’s for: People who want a vacuum that moves smoothly and can get into tight spaces. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a canister vacuum with a bag. Canister vacuums can be great options for hardwood floors, because they’re less likely to disperse dust. This pick from Shark is a particularly strong choice, thanks to its long, flexible wand, compact yet spacious canister, and smooth wheels that make it easy to use and maneuver, even underneath furniture and in tight crevices. It was especially effective on hardwood, yet it still transitions smoothly to carpet, so you can anywhere in your home. This vacuum is easy to assemble, too, and is fairly lightweight, despite the attached canister (which can be removed for emptying). It features LED headlights to help you see debris, as well an LED display panel so you can switch between cleaning modes and suction levels. The vacuum also comes with both a pet crevice tool and an upholstery tool, for even more precise cleaning. While this vacuum isn’t ideal for long, heavier carpets, it moves smoothly across hardwood, and the canister is very easy to empty once it fills up. Just keep in mind that, while convenient, the bagless design doesn’t seal in dust and allergens as well as bagged canister vacuums. But overall, this vacuum’s ease of use, plus its powerful suction, make it absolutely worth its price. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Type: Canister

Canister Weight: 9 pounds

9 pounds Cord Length: 25 feet

25 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: 1.8 liters

Best Pet Vacuum for Hardwood Floors Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum 4.2 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Effectiveness 3.5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4.8 /5

Noise Level 3.5 /5 Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight vacuum for quickly cleaning hair, litter, food crumbs, and more. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vacuum that comes with attachments for upholstery or dusting. If you’re constantly finding pet hair on your hardwood floors, consider opting for a vacuum like this one from Hoover, which is specifically designed for pet hair. The sleek, lightweight stick vacuum picks up hair, cat litter, and pet food crumbs really well, and the large dustbin (which automatically shuts off the vacuum when it fills up) means that you won’t have to constantly empty it out during use. This vacuum features a swivel head that makes maneuvering it around the house a breeze, and you can switch from hardwood to carpet mode with one click of a button (no need to bend over and adjust the height yourself!). It also has a removable antimicrobial brush roll and pet filter to prevent odors from getting out, and the light weight of the vacuum made it easy to carry up and down the stairs. And unlike most cordless vacuums, which need to be mounted or propped up against the wall, this one can stand upright on its own. Unfortunately, this vacuum doesn’t come with any attachments (like a wand or upholstery tool), so you’ll need to buy those separately if you want more than it currently offers. But on the upside, it’s fairly low-priced, and its ease of use and lack of cord will make it your go-to for quick clean-ups. Price at time of publish: $203 Product Details: Type: Upright cordless stick

Upright cordless stick Weight: 8.6 pounds

8.6 pounds Cord Length: N/A

N/A Battery Life/Runtime: 35 minutes

35 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 1 liter Real Simple / Dera Burreson

Best Lightweight Vacuum for Hardwood Floors eufy by Anker HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Ease of Emptying 3.5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 2 /5 Who it’s for: People who want a handheld vacuum that doubles as a stick vacuum. Who it isn’t for: People who want a quiet vacuum with a large dustbin capacity. To avoid straining your back while cleaning, pick up a lightweight vacuum such as this stellar option from Eufy. The handheld vacuum weighs under two pounds, which makes it easier to carry and allows you to tackle small spaces and high shelves with minimal effort. On hardwood stairs, the vacuum picked up 100 percent of the Cheerios, popcorn kernels, and coffee grounds we dispersed within 10 seconds. The included crevice tool and pet brush are also quite helpful in getting debris off trickier areas, like furniture, and you can transition the device into a stick vacuum if you need a longer reach. On the downside, this vacuum is pretty loud, and you might have to empty the dustbin multiple times due to its relatively small size. Also, it isn’t uncommon for hair to get wrapped around the roller in the pet brush, requiring manual removal. But for low-key jobs, this vacuum will more than do the trick, and it costs less than many other options on the market. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Type: Cordless stick/handheld

Cordless stick/handheld Weight: 1.8 pounds

Cord Length: N/A

N/A Battery Life/Runtime: 20 minutes

20 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.25 liters Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Robot Vacuum for Hardwood Floors iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Noise Level 3.5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Features 3 /5

Ease of Emptying 4.5 /5 Who it’s for: People who want to spend less time vacuuming. Who it isn’t for: People who want a robot vacuum with smart mapping capabilities. Why spend time cleaning your home yourself when a robot vacuum can do it for you? The Roomba 694 will self-sufficiently move around every room and pick up tons of dirt, hair, and crumbs as it goes, automatically docking itself once it’s finished its task. We found this vacuum to be very agile and to move very quickly, picking up even more debris than many stick vacuums with far less effort. Setting up the vacuum is super simple, with an app that lets you control the device from afar and go through its settings. Additionally, emptying the dustbin and cleaning hair out of the brushroll are also very easy, and hair doesn’t often get tangled up in the brushes, either. It’s true that this vacuum doesn’t come with extra features (other than connecting to WiFi), and it could benefit from a mapping capability that would allow it to focus on specific areas of your home, especially if you live in a larger space. But for those with open floor plans and/or smaller homes, the device will make cleaning so much easier. Price at time of publish: $275 Product Details: Type: Robot

Robot Weight: 6.8 pounds

6.8 pounds Cord Length: N/A

N/A Battery Life/Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.35 liters Real Simple / Henry Wortock