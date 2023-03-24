Whether you prefer a sturdy upright vacuum, a lightweight stick vacuum, or a canister vacuum with all the attachments that make it easy to get even the tightest corners clean, we’ve found the best vacuums for carpets in your home.

“Go for something that looks simple,” says Willatt of choosing a vacuum. “Adding [multiple features] might make it five percent more powerful, but at the cost of adding complexity.” In short, if one of those “convenient” features break, you could be without a vacuum at all.

To help you avoid decision paralysis, we’ve done the hard work for you and tested over 250 vacuums. When looking for the best vacuums for carpet, we particularly focused on maneuverability, noise level, ease of emptying, and effectiveness in picking up hair and household debris—everything from sand and coffee grounds to pet kibble. We also consulted Chris Willatt, founder of Alpine Maids in Denver, CO, for his cleaning expertise.

A good vacuum is a necessity for a clean home, especially if you have a lot of carpet. After all, carpets hold onto dust, dirt, and moisture—and don’t even get us started on pet hair. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to decide which vacuum is indeed good for your cleaning needs as well as your budget.

Best Overall Vacuum for Carpet Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: Anyone looking for a powerful vacuum that’s reasonably priced and works well on multiple types of floor surfaces. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a lighter stick vacuum. There’s a lot to like about this vacuum, which is why it made our overall top pick. We found that it cleaned up debris from the carpet very quickly, and can move seamlessly to hard surfaces. We liked the design (which wasn’t as bulky as other upright vacuums) and the variety of attachments. We found the setup easy thanks to clear instructions; in fact, unboxing it was the only thing that took long. We were impressed with the suction on this vacuum, and appreciated that the suction power was very easy to adjust. It is a bit top-heavy, but it had good maneuverability on carpet, which is where it worked the best. It has a swivel head that makes it easy to turn around objects like chair and table legs, but it’s still a bit too large to fit under furniture. On the other hand, it has a lift-away pod that detaches from the base, allowing you to easily reach areas above the floor—and there are few useful attachments to clean every nook and cranny, including a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool. Emptying the dustbin is a clean and easy one-handed task, and the filter is also easy to access for cleaning or replacing. Other great features include LED headlights, which make it easy to see what you’re vacuuming, and a HEPA filter to trap allergens so they aren’t released back in the air while you vacuum. Overall, this is a fantastic vacuum if you’re looking for something that’s powerful, effective on a variety of surfaces, and easily adjustable in terms of suction power. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 15.5 pounds

15.5 pounds Cord Length: 25 feet

25 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: 0.83 liters

Best Budget Vacuum for Carpet Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to save on a vacuum that’s effective on pet hair. Who it isn’t for: Those who prefer a vacuum with a sleeker design. Pet owners love their fur babies, but not the piles of hair and dander they leave behind. That’s why we love this vacuum, which cleared upholstery of hair with one pass of the hose and a touch-up with the upholstery attachment. This vacuum is easy to use right out of the box. It’s simple to put together, plus we love that all the attachments fit right on it for easy storage. Though this vacuum is lightweight, it does feel a bit bulky when using it. It’s not ideal for stairs, and we found wrapping up the cord to be a bit unwieldy. On the other hand, a lever changes the suction settings, so you can move from carpet to hard floors with ease. You might have to take a second pass on the hard floor—we found it was necessary when vacuuming both kibble and hair—but it did pick it up. It’s easy to pull off and empty the dustbin, though we would have liked it to snap back on a bit easier. If you’re looking for a sleek and modern vacuum, you might be disappointed like we were by the old-fashioned appearance of this vacuum. But performance far outweighs aesthetics, and for such a budget price, it’s a great addition to your pet-friendly household. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 17.1 pounds

17.1 pounds Cord Length: 27 feet

27 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: 2.5 liters Real Simple / Rachel Marek

Best Splurge Vacuum for Carpet Miele Triflex HX2 Cat & Dog Vacuum 4.2 Miele View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Mieleusa.com Who it’s for: Pet owners who are willing to pay extra for a sleek and powerful vacuum. Who it isn’t for: Budget-minded individuals who prefer an electric vacuum. This powerful vacuum cleaned up almost everything during our tests, including hair, and it only took about a minute when on the highest setting. This vacuum was effective on stairs without needing attachments, although an attachment would be needed to clear out coffee grounds from the crevices in the wood. We also liked that there are two places to put the power unit (at the top or the bottom of the stick) depending on your preference. The suction power is strong with this vacuum, though—too strong, depending on the type of carpet pile you have. Be sure to adjust the settings so it works effectively and doesn’t harm your rug. We did, and we found it cleaned medium- and high-pile carpets with efficiency, and we liked that there was a light to illuminate the floor so we could see what parts still needed to be vacuumed. The battery depleted faster than we had hoped despite our toggling through eco and high modes to conserve power, but there is an indicator that tells you when you’re losing juice so you can plan your cleaning accordingly. The vacuum transitions well from carpet to hard surfaces, though, and we liked how easily it maneuvered around furniture legs. Price at time of publish: $929 Product Details: Type: Cordless stick

Cordless stick Weight: 8 pounds

8 pounds Cord Length: N/A

N/A Battery Life/Runtime: Up to 60 minutes

Up to 60 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.5 liters Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum for Carpet Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.5 Dyson View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: Those who want a lightweight vacuum that’s effective and easy to use. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a less expensive vacuum. We loved almost everything about this vacuum, from its lightweight construction to its easy maneuverability. The attachments were especially easy to switch out, and we liked the satisfying click you hear once they lock into place. In fact, if you’ve got little helpers at home, they would have no problem with this vacuum. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal is particularly great on carpet for picking up kibble and hair— though if you’ve got hair clumps, don’t be afraid to engage the boost function; we loved how it grabbed the more stubborn bits of kibble and clumps of hair. It struggled a bit on tile floor, though, so you might find you’ll have to put the vacuum directly over any dirt to pick it up. Emptying couldn’t be any easier thanks to the lever that opens up the dustbin; the only complaint is that we had to reach in to remove the hair that had collected around the filter. The Dyson brand holds quite the reputation in the vacuum world, and we can see why with this cordless stick vacuum. The ease of use outweighs the fact that the attachments, though highly useful, do not store on board. We found the battery quite strong—after 18 minutes of continuous use, it was still going strong with no noticeable change in suction power. Price at time of publish: $550 Product Details: Type: Cordless stick

Cordless stick Weight: 5.71 pounds

5.71 pounds Cord Length: N/A

N/A Battery Life/Runtime: Up to 60 minutes (35 with Torque drive cleaner head)

Up to 60 minutes (35 with Torque drive cleaner head) Dustbin Capacity: 0.8 liters Real Simple / Rachel Marek

Best Upright Vacuum for Carpet Shark AZ2002 Vertex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a powerful upright vacuum that’s effective on carpets, hardwood, and stairs. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lightweight vacuum. We found this vacuum rather easy to maneuver, thanks to the pivot head that made it simple to turn. The roller is quite powerful when moving forward; however, pulling it backward requires a bit of an arm workout. It works great on carpet and trim and makes the transition well to hardwood surfaces, where it also is highly effective, making this a good choice for those with both carpeting and hard flooring. We really liked that you can use this model like a handheld vacuum, too—all you have to do is remove the pod from the base and add an attachment to clean upholstery, shelves, or stairs. Though it's heavy, we didn't find it tiring when using this method. Emptying the dirt bin is a one-hand operation; just push a button and the bottom opens to let out debris. We were pleasantly surprised that no excess hair got stuck around the roller brush, and the foam filter was not dirty after use. The cord is a good length and winds up easily, but we did find it odd that the base held only two of the three attachments. Still, this is a solid vacuum for the price, particularly if you plan to use it more on hardwood floors and carpets. Price at time of publish: $318 Product Details: Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 16.38 pounds

16.38 pounds Cord Length: 30 feet

30 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: 0.9 liters

Best Canister Vacuum for Carpet Kenmore Pet Friendly POP-N-GO Bagged Canister Vacuum 5 Target View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Hsn.com Who it’s for: Those who want a portable, powerful vacuum that comes with a HEPA filter. Who it isn’t for: Those who prefer bagless vacuums. Pet owners, take note: We really loved how well this vacuum picked up kibble. We were especially in business when we kicked it up to high or even medium, where we could pick up the kibble in just one or two passes, respectively. And even when it was pumped up to the highest setting, it seemed rather quiet. This vacuum was extremely effective on the carpet on just about all settings, though you’ll likely have to experiment with suction settings when you move to hard surfaces, depending on the debris. Hair can get tricky on hard surfaces—you might have to pick up the vacuum and place it directly on the strands to clean it up. The best part? There was no hair wrapped around the brushes or wheels. It’s easy to maneuver, too. You can carry the canister with one hand as you work the hose with the other. We found the canister trailed after us easily, thanks to the rather long cord, which is great if you hate swapping outlets while cleaning. We love that you can simply retract the cord at the touch of a button, and all the attachments are stored right on board the canister for even easier storage. And if you’re used to bagless vacuums, take heart—this vacuum’s bag was easy to remove and change, and it’s totally worth it for the HEPA filter, which traps allergens and irritants. Price at time of publish: $340 Product Details: Type: Canister

Canister Weight: 24 pounds

24 pounds Cord Length: 26 feet

26 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek

Best Pet Vacuum for Carpet Shark ZU62 Navigator Pet Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy Who it’s for: Anyone with pets and carpeting. Who it isn’t for: Those with vinyl flooring—it can scratch the surface. You may have noticed that there are a lot of pet-friendly vacuums on our list. That’s because vacuums made with pets in mind typically have stronger suction, which is good for vacuuming carpets. In particular, we recommend this Shark vacuum, which cleaned up cat food and dog hair very quickly from both hard floor and carpet. We loved how easily it seemed to navigate both hard surfaces and carpets of varying pile levels with ease, and how it managed the transition between the surfaces. The extra-large dustbin is easy to empty when there are larger or heavier pieces of debris, but dust and hair need a little extra effort to clean out. This vacuum is quite heavy if you attempt to manage it with just one hand, so it is a bit of a chore to use on stairs. However, it is very efficient with its stair cleaning, so you won’t mind the arm workout or having to take more time to wipe out the dustbin. The long cord makes it easy to carry up the stairs and all around the house without having to constantly plug in, unplug, and plug in again. We liked the extendable hose attachment, which made it easy to get into hard-to-reach corners and even remove some dust from the ceiling. While you might prefer a lighter cordless stick vac for easy on-the-spot cleaning, this powerful vacuum is really great for deep cleaning. If you’ve got pets, you’ll want this to clean your space, as it masterfully takes on both carpets and hard floors with ease—and it contains a HEPA filter, which will help keep pet dander contained while you clean. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 16 pounds

16 pounds Cord Length: 25 feet

25 feet Battery Life/Runtime: N/A

N/A Dustbin Capacity: 2.6 liters