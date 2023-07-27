To find the best vacuum storage bags, we tested 16 different options in our Lab. Depending on its size, each bag was stuffed with various sheets, pillows, bath towels, and coats. We evaluated the design, performance, capacity, durability, and value of each vacuum storage bag to come up with our top picks. And to understand how the pros use vacuum storage bags to their advantage, we consulted Gabai, as well as Leslie Kilgour, a professional organizer and founder of Get It Straight.

“Vacuum storage bags are great for keeping your things organized because you are compressing your belongings into a smaller space so you can free up valuable storage space in your home, luggage, or closet,” says Nicole Gabai, the founder of B. Organized, and the author of the bestseller The Art of Organizing: An Artful Guide to an Organized Life. “Typically, they come in four or five different sizes and can hold sweaters, blankets, comforters, towels, pillows, seasonal clothing, off-season bedding, or any other bulky fabrics. These items are then sealed inside and compressed flat by removing air with a vacuum cleaner hose or a hand pump. Most brands claim that their bags decrease volume by 80 percent.”

If you’re looking for a way to keep your belongings organized and protected from mildew, mold, odors, or dust while in storage, sealing them in a vacuum storage bag is one of the best ways to achieve this.

We ended up using one plush towel and one regular towel, but noted that this size bag may be better for baby or toddler clothes. After we vacuumed the air out, we noticed that the bags became extremely rigid to the point that they were able to stand on one side. We did experience a difference in our water tests. The bag that we vacuumed released all of its air during our 24-hour compression period, and we found some water droplets inside the bag after submerging it in water. However, the bag that we pumped by hand did not release any of its air and had no water inside after submersion. We believe this difference was due to a small hole somewhere in the bag that we vacuumed, but think it’s still worth noting. Overall, this set of small compression bags would be great to have on hand for traveling or storing children’s clothes.

Whether you’re looking to maximize storage space in your closet, suitcase, or U-haul, these AirBaker Vacuum Storage bags can help. We immediately noticed that this set is constructed of a different material, which felt softer than regular plastic. This set of bags is available in a 10-pack in four sizes: small, medium, large, and jumbo. But, for testing purposes, we went with the small 23.5- x 15.5-inch size. Our goal was to fit two bath towels in this size bag, which actually proved more difficult than expected.

These bags can stand up on one side and are ideal for storing items such as children's clothes.

Although the plastic seemed durable, the inner bubble lining was a little thin, so be careful if you have clothes with zippers that could accidentally puncture it. At a little over $11 ($33.95 for a set of three) per bag, the price for this set is higher than other options we tested. But, they are still a reliable choice and reusable so you should get more return on your investment.

We tested a large-sized bag to see whether ten bath towels could fit in one bag. Not all were able to fit, but we were able to squeeze six towels in. Sealing it was straightforward. All we had to do was attach our vacuum to the white disc near the opening and allow it to compress the bag.

If you plan on keeping your storage bag in a trailer or storage facility or you’re moving cross-country, it’s probably best to go for an industrial-strength bag like these Ziploc Space Bags. The bags are designed to be pliable and feature patented shield technology which gives it extra protection from the elements plus routine wear and tear. The bags come in multiple sizes including jumbo, large, medium as well as hanging options and travel-sized bags. Keep in mind these bags do not come with a pump, so you’ll have to have a vacuum on hand.

These bags have a one-way valve, so no air can re-enter the bag once it is sucked out with a vacuum. No pump came with this set, which is a slight drawback. (We used our shop vacuum to compress during testing.) Despite having no cover, the vacuum suction hole remained closed and kept the bag fully dry when we dunked it under water for one minute. In addition, there were no air leaks when we examined it one day after initially compressing.

Compression made a big difference in the size. The bag was 52.5 inches before we started compressing it. Afterward, the bag went down to 47 inches, losing a little over five inches in the process. At its new size, the bedding could easily fit under a bed or on a shelf.

To protect heavy down comforters and fluffy blankets from mildew and odors in storage, a cube-shaped storage bag like the MagicBag Vacuum Storage Cube is necessary. Because these bags are extra-large—measuring 27.5 x 39.35 x 12.6 inches—we almost had too much space to hold all our items. Our tests showed that the storage cube easily handled our two pillows and three sheet sets—which was significantly less than the manufacturer's recommendation of four comforters and two pillows. That said, we did have some trouble closing the zipper before vacuuming out the air and it took us a few tries to seal everything inside. However, the bag came with a plastic clip that made it easier to close.

It does not come with a pump, so you need to use your own vacuum to seal it.

Unfortunately, we found these bags slightly difficult to sort through because they are not labeled. Off the bat, it’s hard to tell what each size is unless you unfold and individually measure them. If you need a variety of sizes, this set is an excellent option. But, if you just need a certain size bag, this option might be less helpful.

The Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bag is a 16-pack variety set featuring two extra-large, two large, three medium, three small, and six travel compression bags. Plus, it comes with a pump. We tested the medium bag to see if we could compress five sheet sets in it. The results: the sheets fit perfectly and after shrinking them, we could slide the bag under our testing bed (which had a clearance of 12 inches) and place it on a shelf with room to spare. The bag keeps air out via a valve and a zipper at the top of the bag. After our 24-hour compression period, the seal held in place and we saw no signs of leaking.

The bags aren’t labeled, so it could be confusing to find the size you need.

We liked that there were instructions directly on the bag, so we knew exactly how to work the zipper and valves. However, these bags have a no-cap valve, so you simply twist the valve open and closed. This was the main cause of our frustration during the compression test because we had to hold the vacuum at the right angle to suck the air out of the port.

Even though the material was flexible, the plastic felt significantly thinner than the other storage bags on our list. That said, we encountered no ripping or tearing during testing. Additionally, it was a battle to get its long zip enclosure lined correctly with the bag. But, there are thumb clips to help seal the bag.

When we checked out the Taili’s capacity, we found that it was able to compress five coats along with their hangers. They all fit in a single bag, indicating that we don’t have to splurge on too many bags if we have multiple pieces to store. Because it only worked properly if the clothes were absolutely flat, it took a little work to compress our clothes completely. Also, our coats’ material tended to stick near the port opening and close off the air which made compression using our vacuum take longer. We were able to finish the task after two and a half minutes.

The Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags is a four-pack garment bag set consisting of two long (for extra long winter coats) and two short clear bags. Each bag has an inventive built-in hanger to hang clothes and decrease the chance of wrinkles while in storage. Plus, it comes with instructions that tell you exactly how to use them.

Each bag has space to vacuum seal your clothes with the hangers, so they will be less wrinkled.

We liked the price and quality of these bags so much that we would be more than happy to pay more for the size we needed. There are small, medium, large, jumbo, and combo size options available.

The bag features an orange and yellow plaid design which makes it stand out from the other transparent bags on our list. Although the colors were not our personal favorite, we could see the appeal it has for others. To compress, use the double zipper on the side to seal the bag before vacuuming. Afterward, just insert a pump (one is included) into its no-leak valve and draw the air out. As long as you don’t overfill the bag, you should not have a problem compressing it. It took us only 1 minute and 30 seconds to compress the entire bag with the provided pump. If you prefer to use a vacuum for this step, you can expect even speedier results (16 seconds in our experience). Additionally, this set also comes with a zip-clip to help seal each bag better.

Unlike other vacuum bags that tend to slide off of one another, the Storage Master Vacuum Storage Bag is made from thick plastic which makes it less squishy and more container-like. We tested the medium bag, which the brand says can free up to 80 percent more space. As part of our testing process, we managed to fit exactly five sheet sets in our bag (with no extra room).

Overall, this bag is specially designed for long-term storage. But, you do want to make sure that no clothes are obstructing the valve so you get maximum results. The bag is also impenetrable when it comes to moisture. It lost no air over our 24-hour testing period and suffered no leaks, even when we completely submerged it in water. Our only real beef with this bag has to do with the price. It’s $36 for a set—which is a lot to pay for just five bags.

Although we used a shop vacuum to compress our bag, any standard vacuum cleaner would be able to flatten it. Strangely enough, the hardest part for us was attaching zip tags—which were separate from the bag. Once we got over this hump, compressing the bag was easy. We were able to fit two pillows and three sheet sets with lots of leftover space. We think if the pillows were compressed beforehand, we probably could have squeezed more items into the bag.

With the Vacwel Vacuum Storage Bags, you get jumbo bags that you can use to pack away your clothes in a closet, garage, or under your bed. Each 47- x 35-inch bag features a double-seal plus an airtight vacuum valve system that protects your belongings from dust and moisture way better than a regular trash bag could. But, it does not come with a pump.

What was most important to us was that the bag remained sealed and had no leaks despite dunking it in water. Best of all, you can be sure that you have properly secured the bag because the zipper will change from yellow to blue when it's locked on the other side.

This set included a pump to manually take the air out. Using the pump was not tiring and it took us less than a minute to compress the towels, and we were able to reduce the circumference by 4 inches (an almost 14 percent change). Even though we felt that the bag’s plastic material wasn’t that thick, we were astonished by how sturdy it was. These bags also have an inner lining similar to bubble wrap, which also gave us the impression that they would hold up well over time. We were able to compress the towels without any tears or holes. However, the towels became extremely wrinkled once we took them out.

When you have lots of blankets or off-season clothes to pack away, a cheap option like the Hibag Vacuum Storage bag set is great if you want to save a buck. It’s a 10-pack set consisting of jumbo, large, medium, and small, plus travel roll-up bags. In our tests, we tried out one of the 15- x 23-inch small bags to see if the two bath towels we had were able to fit. While we had no major issues fitting the towels, we had to wrestle them into the bag a bit.

Our goal was to insert five queen-size sheet sets in the medium-sized bag. We were able to fit all five sheet sets in the bag and it also only took us 18 seconds to remove the air with the vacuum attachment. While we were unable to measure volume shrinkage during our testing, we did measure the percent change in each tested bag’s circumference. The medium bag shrank by almost 10 percent when compressed with the vacuum and by 14 percent with the hand pump. Although we wish these bags could shrink slightly more, these percent differences were on the higher end of our scale. All in all, you can expect a set of durable storage bags that are easy to store under a bed.

Sealing the bag was pretty straightforward. All we had to do was attach the zipper to the locking mechanism of the bag and slide it along. Then we attached the hand pump to the bag by screwing it into the valve. Overall, we didn’t find the process of using the hand pump too strenuous, and it didn’t take a long time to remove the air. It took us exactly one minute to finish.

For around $30, you get a 12-bag set in small, medium, large, and jumbo sizes. However, there are higher-priced sets available that have other size combinations. Each bag features a double-seal slider zipper at the top, along with a triple-seal turbo valve that prevents air from re-entering. On top of that, the bags are reusable so you get even more bang for your buck.

The Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bag Set made the top of our list due to its quality and the fact that it stayed compressed and showed no signs of air leakage long after the 24-hour testing period was over. In addition, we found no trace of water entering the bag after we submerged it underwater during testing. You can use the pump that comes with it to manually remove the air or any standard vacuum cleaner. We tested this bag with both a vacuum tube attachment and the provided hand pump.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bags because you get 12 bags in sizes ranging from small to jumbo. It’s made from a durable and pliable plastic material, that allows you to pack a lot in without tearing. For a cheaper option, we suggest the Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags. This set offers a variety of sizes and includes travel rolls as well.

Our Testing Process

We tested 16 vacuum storage bags in our Lab—including heavy-duty, stackable, hanging, small and budget options—and evaluated them on design, performance, capacity, durability, and value. Testing was divided into two parts: the first half involved initially compressing the bags, and the second was completed 24 hours after compression. Before we began testing, each bag was evaluated for overall quality, material thickness, port or pump style, and seal quality.

As part of our design test, our research team came up with a designated amount of items that had to fit in each size of bag. The amounts were as follows: two bath towels in small bags; five sheet sets in medium bags; 10 bath towels in large bags; two pillows and three sheet sets in extra-large bags; three pillows, one duvet, and two sheet sets in jumbo bags; and five coats for garment bags. We then filled each of our bags with the number of items according to their size and noted if we could not fit all of the items in a bag.

Once sealed, we measured the circumference of each bag before compression. To do this, we used a fabric tape measure and measured the bag’s widest point while it lay flat on a table. For bags that came with a hand pump, we compressed them with this and also used another bag (of the same size and fill) to test its compression with a vacuum. We timed and recorded how long each bag took to compress. For bags that did not come with a pump, we only used a vacuum for compression. After compressing, the circumference was once again measured and recorded.

For our performance test, we took each compressed bag to a mock bed to see how they fit under the bed (with a clearance of 12 inches). For garment bags, we conducted a similar test by hanging them on a Z-rack to see how well the bag could move back and forth. For cube bags, we checked to see if they fit on a shelf as well as under the bed. We also considered how well each bag compressed as a part of this test. Noting if it was difficult or slow to pull air out.

We also considered the capacity of each bag at this stage in our testing. We compared our own parameters to those claimed by each manufacturer. Durability was also a major factor during our tests, we noted how the material felt and whether we thought it could stand up to multiple uses.

Our second stage of testing was conducted 24 hours after we initially compressed the bags. We again were looking at the performance and durability of each bag at this stage. We inspected each bag to see if it remained compressed and remeasured the circumference at the widest point. To test their air-tight seals, we placed each bag in a bucket of water to see if the contents in the bag got wet. After one minute had passed, we took the bag out and inspected its contents to see if any water had gotten into the bag.

As our final evaluation during both phases of testing, we considered the value of each bag. We noted the features that we liked most and if there was anything we would change about the designs. We also took the time to review the price of each bag and consider whether the price matched the performance we witnessed during testing.

More Vacuum Storage Bags to Consider

Woolite Vac & Stow Air-Tight Storage Bags: Despite this pick advertising itself as a jumbo cube, it did not fit all of our items during testing. We tried to squeeze three pillows, one duvet, and two sheet sets, but could not fit any of the pillows in the bag. Otherwise, the bag comes at a superb price, and we were able to seal it with no air leaks detected.

Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags: This Spacesaver set is a 10-pack that includes different sizes. It is the only option on our list that comes with an electric pump accessory. We found filling and sealing the jumbo-size bag to be slightly challenging. Vacuuming the air out with the provided electric pump was thankfully straightforward. The contents of our bag also became really small after compression.

How to Shop for Vacuum Storage Bags Like a Pro

Material

You’ll find that vacuum bags are mostly made from polypropylene or polyethylene plastics. When sealed, these bags are airtight and highly durable, which makes them a great option to prevent your belongings from getting damaged by dust or mildew while they are in long-term storage. These materials are also designed to be pliable while resistant to tearing and punctures.

Size

Storage bags are often sold in sets consisting of bags with extra-large, large, medium, or small sizes or a variety pack where you’ll get assorted sizes in a set. “The biggest sizes are jumbo or extra large size bags which are typically 30 x 40 inches, and 24 x 32 inches respectively,” says Nicole Gabai, the founder of B. Organized, and the author of the bestseller The Art of Organizing: An Artful Guide to an Organized Life. “Both of which are great for bulky items such as comforters, pillows, blankets, and seasonal clothing.”

Smaller bags are also available to coordinate with less bulky items. “Medium 20 x 28-inch bags are a good size for storing documents, photographs,” says Gabai. “If you have small items, they would be good in small 16 x 24-inch bags.”

She also points out that some brands offer travel-size storage bags designed to fit in carry-on luggage. “The travel size, however, is not technically a vacuum-sealed bag. It's basically a large Ziploc bag, which requires you to squeeze out the air as you roll the clothes inside into a cylinder,” she says.

Seal Type

To make a vacuum storage bag airtight, you can seal it manually, or use a machine to make a stronger seal. “Manual seals are created by using a hand pump to remove the air from the bag. Automatic seals on the other hand use the hose or tube of a standard vacuum cleaner to seal the bag. These seals are typically more secure than manual ones,” Gabai says. Many vacuum storage bag brands include a pump accessory—but it’s not always the case.

Usage

The most common use of vacuum storage bags is for fabric items. “They are so helpful because you can take something that typically inhabits a lot of space, like a comforter or heavy jacket, and turn it into something that is easy to store and manage—and [it] is better for the item, too, as it won't get destroyed by being stuffed into a closet or bin,” says Leslie Kilgour, a professional organizer and founder of Get It Straight.

However, there are many other ways that these bags could make your life easier and more organized. Kilgour says: “One of the best hacks for using vacuum bags is for traveling. People often think about using vacuum bags for storage only, but I have helped clients pack for vacations using vacuum bags, and they are a wonderful way to compress clothing to make it easy to pack while maintaining the freshness of the clothing.”

Aside from storage, vacuum bags can be a great resource while transporting items. “I also like to use vacuum bags when packing boxes for moving,” says Kilgour. “It allows people to pack a lot more items in a box effectively and keeps the items a little safer.”

Gabai adds: “Vacuum storage bags are also great for storing off-season gear and clothing. If you have outdoor equipment or apparel such as coats you only use during certain times of the year, vacuum storage bags are a great solution. They will help you keep your gear clean and dry and protect it from the elements.” If you plan on using storage bags for off-season gear or clothing, be sure the bags are clean and dry before using them. “This will help to prevent mold and mildew from forming,” she says.

You can even get creative with your organization of vacuum bags. “Use different colors or sizes of bags to organize your belongings by type or season,” says Gabai. Just be sure not to overfill your storage bags. “This can cause the bags to burst,” she says. “Also, you should replace vacuum bags that are damaged or leaking.“

For Gabai, one of her best organizing hacks using vacuum bags is to store them vertically and place them in a large bin upright. “They act like a file folder so you can easily flip through each bag to see what you have stored and what you want to retrieve,” she says. “Also, be sure to label outside each bag what the contents are. Once they are all compressed, it's hard to see all the items in the bag.”

Features or Accessories

Vacuum storage bags come with special features and accessories to make them as useful as possible for storage purposes. For example, almost all will feature secure double-zip closures which help to ensure that your bags are airtight and secure. You’ll also find that many vacuum storage bag brands include a hand pump to help remove air from the bag. “These pumps make it easy to remove the air from the bags without using a vacuum cleaner,” says Gabai.

Plastic clips are another common accessory you’ll find. These clips help close the bag so you can seal it properly. They also assist in preventing air from escaping, just in case the seal starts to wear off.

In addition to their standard-sized bags, some vacuum storage bags have travel bags too. “These bags are designed to be portable and easy to pack due to their smaller size,” says Gabai. “Just remember not to overfill them. This can make it difficult to remove the air, and it can also damage the bags.”

Questions You Might Ask

How long do vacuum storage bags last?

“The lifespan of a vacuum storage bag depends on the quality of the bag and how it is used,” says Gabai. “In general, vacuum storage bags can last several years if properly cared for. However, if the bag is not sealed properly or if it is exposed to extreme temperatures or moisture, it won't last as long.”

How long can you store items in a vacuum storage bag?

Most experts agree that storing items such as clothing and bedding for longer than six months can cause them to lose their shape, and develop unsightly wrinkles and creases which could be hard to iron out. If you want to keep your clothes for the maximum amount of time, Gabai says that it’s best to “clean your belongings before you store them in vacuum bags. This will help to prevent mold and mildew growth. Also, make sure you store vacuum bags in a cool, dry place.”

What items should you not store in a vacuum storage bag?

Although vacuum storage bags can store lots of different items, there are some no-nos that you should avoid if you want to avoid damage and mildew. Gabai advises homeowners not to store items that are wet or damp, perishable, and sharp or pointed items that could tear the bag.

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To find the best vacuum storage bags, we tested 16 products in our Lab and evaluated them based on design, performance capacity, durability, and value. For expert tips, we also spoke to Nicole Gabai, the founder of B. Organized, and the author of the bestseller The Art of Organizing: An Artful Guide to an Organized Life, and Leslie Kilgour, a professional organizer and founder of Get It Straight.

