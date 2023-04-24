To determine the best vacuum sealers, we spent hours researching top options and considering factors such as type, sealing settings, bag storage and cutters, accessories, price, and warranty. In addition to Darkwah, we also spoke to Laurie Klein, consumer test kitchen specialist for Hamilton Beach Brands, for expert guidance on choosing the right vacuum sealer.

“Vacuum sealers help food last longer, so it won’t go bad so quickly,” says Nana Darkwah, executive sous chef at Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida. “They also prevent food from spoiling because they minimize the number of bacteria that can get to the product.”

Vacuum sealers suck air from a bag or container, creating an airtight seal that helps keep food fresh. If you’re trying to save money on groceries, these vacuum sealers are especially good for preserving bulk meat or fresh produce. Plus, they make an ideal choice for sous vide cooking.

With this vacuum sealer, we like that you don't have to stick with Weston sealer bags for heat sealing and the fact that it can seal bags up to 15 inches wide. And although it may not be the best for watery liquids, it handles moist and oily foods well. Bear in mind, this vacuum sealer is expensive—but there is a two-year warranty in case you need to repair or replace it.

A double-piston pump seal bar gets rid of all the air in the bag, ensuring a completely airtight seal. Plus, you can control the suction power, which is super helpful when you're dealing with fragile food items.

If you're looking for a way to save time when sealing large amounts of game meat, produce, or fish, a commercial vacuum sealer like the Weston Pro 2300 is the way to go. It features a powerful 935 Watt motor—more than triple the power of many home vacuum sealers—and a wide heating surface that can securely seal almost anything including moist food items. If you're looking to invest in a heavy-duty vacuum sealer that can last for years, we think this is a great pick

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t plan to use a vacuum sealer too often.

Who it’s for: People who need a heavy-duty vacuum sealer for poultry, meats, fish, and large quantities of produce.

Keep in mind that the NutriChef does not double-seal, so you’ll want to double-check bags for leaks after you’re done. We would have preferred if the manufacturers included a pulse setting so you can control the suction power and also bag storage, too. But overall, it’s an affordable sealer that can safely seal most foods without issue. It’s available in black, stainless steel, silver, and black/stainless steel combo options.

It comes with a full-starter kit that features five medium vacuum seal bags, extra-long vacuum rolls, a hose to take the air out of jars and canisters, and a wine cork that you can use to reseal wine, vinegar, or oil bottles. In addition to being waterproof and reusable, the vacuum bags are heat-resistant and can withstand temperatures of up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that you can use them for sous vide cooking as well.

Two sealing modes make this vacuum sealer strong enough to suck the air out of dry and moist foods, yet gentle enough to handle soft and delicate foods like berries or cake. For parents who like making their own baby food, the NutriChef vacuum sealer is a great choice because it can make tight seals around any package—even if it’s extra-moist.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a vacuum sealer that has bag storage.

Who it’s for: People who want to keep foods like bread and pastries fresh without crushing them.

This vacuum sealer also stands out because you can store the bag roll inside of the sealer. You’ll also find cord storage at its base, allowing you to neatly tuck away the cord after you’ve finished using it. Although this sealer is efficient, it may take a bit longer to seal your bags than other models.

We like that it features a low-pressure suction, which is ideal for wet foods, plus a manual pulse setting for soft pastries and bread. You can also use the Anova for preserving dry foods like coffee grounds, and grains.

Thanks to its one-touch sealing mode, you can vacuum and seal by pressing a single button. Plus, it’s conveniently designed to use with one hand. In addition, it can handle up to 100 continuous vacuum seals in one session. The starter kit comes with a 20-foot-long bag roll and a built-in cutter, so you can cut sealer bags to the size you need. There is also an extra accessory port and hose for sealing jars and containers.

Sous vide is a French cooking technique that involves placing food in plastic bags and letting them cook under precise temperatures to get flavorful and consistent results. A vacuum sealer like the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro makes it easy to do it—just like pro chefs.

Another beneficial feature is that its accompanying sealer bags are perfect for sous vide cooking , because they’re heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they come with a plastic zip and are reusable. You can even purchase vacuum seal containers with a port that’s compatible with the pump, too. But since the Zwilling is a handheld device, you can’t cut custom-sized bags.

What makes this vacuum sealer different from others on our list is that it comes with an app that allows you to track how long you can keep food items before they expire. All you have to do is scan the QR code on the vacuum bags and then describe or take a photo of the food items you want to store. The app will then let you know when it's nearing the expiration date.

When you don’t want to bring out a bulky vacuum sealer just to seal a bag of grapes—a handheld vacuum sealer like the Zwilling is an excellent alternative. It’s a good device to have when you need an airtight seal for fresh food items like bagels, cereals, fruits, or meat cuts.

Who it isn’t for: People who have bulk packages of meat, fish, or produce to seal.

Who it’s for: People who want an ultra-compact vacuum sealer for more sporadic use.

Keep in mind that the VacMaster is made out of stainless steel and is extremely heavy—weighing close to 90 pounds. It’s also expensive but could be worth it for use in commercial settings or if you preserve food regularly.

Once you shut the lid, this VacMaster will automatically start sealing bags. But, settings are adjustable so you can stop the process or change the time range at any time. You can also remove the filer plate inside to seal bigger containers and mason jars. It comes with 60 chamber pouches in three different sizes.

Chamber sealer vacuums work by enclosing the sealer bag inside a chamber, then pumping the air out of both the chamber and bag to seal it. This makes it the ideal vacuum sealer for sealing soups and wet marinades without needing to freeze them first. Additionally, if you're someone who regularly hunts or fishes or who owns a restaurant or catering business, a vacuum sealer like the VacMaster VP230 can be an excellent investment. It’s designed to seal in bulk due to a wide sealing bar that can seal bags of up to 12 inches.

The starter kit comes with five heat-sealing bags and an extra bag roll. There is also a hose attachment for sealing containers and wine bottles. One downside is that since the Geryon is small, you won’t get storage for your bag rolls. While this vacuum sealer is a great choice for casual use—it has trouble suctioning and sealing bags with excess moisture.

In terms of size, the sealer is quite compact and can fit neatly in any cabinet or large kitchen drawer. There is also a built-in cutter that allows you to make your own custom-sized bags, so you don’t waste the roll. Additionally, you’re able to detach the inner vacuum chamber, which makes it easy to clean. Although it is recommended to use Geryon plastic bags for sealing, you can also use plastic bags up to 12 inches from other brands as well.

If you’re new to preserving foods, this is a great vacuum sealer to start with. The Geryon is extremely user-friendly to operate and features large soft-touch buttons and LED indicator lights on the top panel. It features two modes: a dry mode for cereals and snacks and a moist mode for poached or steamed foods.

We recommend this sealer for bulk meats, cheese, fruits, and vegetable purchases from grocery stores or farmer’s markets. Just be aware that it may not properly seal foods that are extremely moist (think marinated meats) or liquids like soup. In that case, you’ll have to freeze them in the bags so that they harden first.

At a very affordable price point, vacuum sealer has many of the functions you would expect in a standard vacuum sealer plus an air suction hose for sealing jars and food storage containers . It’s perfect for anyone looking for an easy-to-use vacuum sealer with a simple interface. Five large buttons display user settings, including both dry and moist settings. Do note that this sealer does not come with built-in bag storage or a cutter, so you’ll need to use scissors (it does come with five pre-cut vacuum bags).

Who it’s for: People who want an inexpensive vacuum sealer with a hose attachment for jars and containers.

Overall, it’s a pretty versatile vacuum sealer that’s good for both beginners and novices to use. However, it would have been nice if it came with extra add-ons like a hose attachment for sealing jars.

The handle at the front is thick and sturdy and features an easy-lock function that lets you open and close without a struggle. It’s also fairly light—weighing only six pounds, so you can stow it away in a drawer or cabinet. This Nesco comes with two vacuum bag rolls in different sizes and a built-in cutter that lets you make your airtight bag to the length you want. You can also find a clear viewing window at the top so you can see how much plastic roll you have left.

If you're looking for a way to save money on meat and produce, the Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer is a great option to help keep your food fresher for longer. It is designed to be user-friendly and comes with three sealing settings: dry, moist, and double-heat seal (the last-mentioned provides added security for liquid-based foods). You can also choose between different levels of vacuum pressure, including normal mode and gentle mode, the latter of which safely stores soft, delicate food items like pastries and berries. And finally, a pulse feature lets you manually control the suction so you can choose when to stop and start sealing.

Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a vacuum sealer with extra accessories.

Who it’s for: People who want a beginner-friendly vacuum sealer that can be used on delicate foods.

Final Verdict

We chose the Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer as our top pick because of its size, user-friendly design, and ability to seal both dry and moist foods. If you’re looking for a vacuum sealer at a more affordable price, the Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Machine VS2100 will get the job done and even comes with a bonus air suction hose for jars and containers.

How to Shop for Vacuum Sealers Like a Pro

Type

When looking for a vacuum sealer, there are three types to choose from: external, chamber, and handheld vacuum sealers. External vacuum sealers are the most common in home kitchens. These seal bags from outside of the machine, using suction to remove air from the front of the bag (and thus, they cannot typically be used on liquids). They require you to use special vacuum bags with a mesh lining, and oftentimes feature roll storage and a bag cutter, allowing you to cut a vacuum bag to any length.

Chamber sealers, on the other hand, require that the bags be placed inside the chamber, where the air is then evacuated, leaving the air pressure equal both inside and outside the bag and keeping liquids securely inside the bag. Chamber sealers are your best option if you want to seal soups, sauces, and marinated food items. And with chamber sealers, you can use any vacuum bags, not just mesh bags. Just keep in mind that chamber sealers take up far more space on a countertop and generally come with much higher price tags, so they’re likely overkill for anyone who doesn’t vacuum seal on a regular basis.

According to Laurie Klein, consumer test kitchen specialist at Hamilton Beach Brands, external vacuum sealers are the best types to have in home kitchens. “They allow you to make bags of your own size whether it is for snacks, portion control, or large family meals,” she says.

Handheld vacuum sealers are smaller, cheaper, and easier to store compared to countertop versions. They are great for sealing small or single portions of food. But, their suction power is not as strong as a chamber or external vacuum sealer. “They also require a special bag with a zipper feature and a port to extract air,” says Klein.

Sealing Settings

Many vacuum sealers have settings for moist and dry foods. Moist settings are ideal for liquids like soups or marinated foods, while dry settings can be used for all other food types. However, it’s worth noting that not all vacuum sealers are designed to handle liquids.

In addition to automatic settings, some vacuum sealers offer manual settings that let you adjust the suction time when sealing delicate foods like cakes and pastries. This helps prevent them from getting squished while sealing.

Bag Storage and Cutters

Although many vacuum sealers come with bag storage inside the machine, not all do. But, having it is a convenient feature that makes it easy to store and provides more countertop space. You’ll also find that most vacuum sealers come with built-in cutters so you can cut bags to the length you need, but this is not the case for all models.

Included Accessories

Vacuum sealers often come with features such as a bag cutter, bags, and a hose to seal jars or canisters. That being said, jar sealers that work with the hose are not always included, and you might have to buy them separately.

“The most useful accessories that come with the vacuum sealer will be the bags, as not all vacuum sealers come with bags,” says Nana Darkwah, executive sous chef at Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Price and Warranty

Vacuum sealers can range in cost depending on how much you plan to use them and what you plan to use them for. “If you plan to use it a few times a month, a basic external or handheld vacuum sealer under $100 would be a good price point to consider,” says Klein. “For weekly use or for big batches of sealed food, a vacuum sealer costing anywhere from $100-$200 that has more features and power would be something to consider. Once you get to the $300-600 range, you’re likely a serious home cook or preservation specialist. This is great for larger food like big cuts of meat. Plus, you won’t be limited by bag size.”

Most vacuum sealers have a one or two-year warranty where you can get them repaired or replaced if they break during that time frame.

Questions You Might Ask

What foods should you not vacuum seal?

While you can vacuum seal almost anything—not all foods are meant to be vacuum sealed. “Liquid products could explode or get very messy when vacuum sealed,” says Darkwah. “Tomatoes, mushrooms, and lettuce in particular are products that could be destroyed when sealed.”

Klein agrees and adds, “Do not seal raw onions or garlic or vegetables in the brassica family such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts. They emit gasses that will cause the bag to expand and can possibly cause air to get into the bag.”

She also advises home chefs to avoid vacuum sealing raw mushrooms and bananas “because they ripen faster when in an airtight environment.” But, if you want to vacuum seal bananas, they should be peeled and frozen before vacuum sealing.

Also, you want to be careful with vacuum-sealing soft cheese since its higher moisture content makes it spoil faster even if it’s tightly sealed.

What else can you use a vacuum sealer for?

You can use vacuum sealers for more than just preserving food. Darkwah says that you can also use them to keep stored clothes and blankets safe from mold and mildew. You can also use a vacuum sealer to seal documents such as passports and important paperwork so that they’re not damaged by moisture or air exposure. It’s also possible to vacuum seal batteries to protect them from moisture.

How long does vacuum-sealed food last?

There are many ways to store vacuum-sealed foods. You can refrigerate, freeze, or keep them in your pantry, depending on the type of food. “Vacuum-sealed foods store longer due to being in an airtight environment,” Klein explains. “Depending on the type of food, the general rule is vacuum-sealed foods last five times longer.”

For example, meats typically have a shelf life of four to 12 months, but can last up to two to three years if vacuum sealed. Vacuum sealers are also a great way to preserve produce in the fridge or freezer—especially bulk buys from the grocery store or harvests from the garden. Fruits and vegetables such as pineapples, green beans, and berries, which might only last a few months in the fridge, can stay fresh for up to a year or more once they are vacuum sealed.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple with two years of experience writing product reviews and home and lifestyle content. To put together this list, she spent hours researching vacuum sealers online to see which ones were best suited for home kitchens. She also received tips from Nana Darkwah, executive sous chef at Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, and Laurie Klein, consumer test kitchen specialist at Hamilton Beach Brands.