To determine the best vacuum mops, we tested 16 options in our Lab and evaluated their weight, features, maneuverability, ease of use, and effectiveness on various surfaces, including carpet. For expert insight on what to look for when buying a vacuum mop, we consulted Lauren Doss, cleaning expert and owner of Nashville Maids, in addition to Zarbock.

“Not all vacuum mops give you the ability to adjust ride height or shut the roller off, both of which are two factors that come into play when needing to clean varying heights of carpet,” says David Zarbock, a vacuum sales specialist at Abt Electronics. “You also want to make sure you clean the roller after use, especially if you are picking up liquids that might cause bacteria to grow on the roller.”

A vacuum mop can consolidate your broom, vacuum, and mop into one super-powered device. With powerful suction to clear all types of debris, dual tanks for clean and dirty water, and a roller to clean and wash floors, the best vacuum mop is a versatile tool that makes housework a breeze.

We also like that when paired with the Febreze freshness cleaning solution, it gets rid of odors left behind by pets, and is easy to use and empty out. When the brush roller was not in place though, the digital monitor displayed an error message, which we struggled to clear. Regardless of this small hiccup and the expensive price, this pick is worth it for those who want an effective, carpet-compatible vacuum mop.

Not all vacuum mops have carpet cleaning compatibility, so when you find one that does the job well, it feels like a stroke of luck. For effective cleaning of hard flooring, carpet, and rugs, we love the Bissell CrossWave X7. Though it took a couple of passes to get a carpet or rug fully clean and clear of debris, it cleaned each mess thoroughly. However, we struggled to apply suction between floorboards and smaller cracks and edges. In addition to its carpet cleaning capabilities, this model's next best feature is its maneuverability, as it moves around furniture smoothly without feeling as if the vacuum mop was self-propelled.

It has the best maneuverability of all the vacuum mops we tested.

This vacuum mop is extremely effective at cleaning wet and dry messes, although some wet debris ran from the bottom. However, we easily cleaned these small messes with an extra pass. We also like that the self-cleaning and hot air self-drying features kept the vacuum mop clean without a lot of maintenance or elbow grease. With a long-lasting battery runtime of 43 minutes, you can also clean the entire house in one pass. If you are constantly cleaning up large messes or using several cleaning tools to get the job done, you may want to consider this effective vacuum mop to make your to-do list smaller.

If you have pets and/or children, you know heavy messes are not only frequent but can be a pain to clean properly. Large debris in particular, like chunks of granola, cereal, coffee grounds, and broken eggs, can hinder a vacuum mop from doing its job, but the Roborock Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner goes above and beyond. This vacuum mop was exceptional at picking up large messes on every hard surface including hardwood, grouted, and laminate floors. If you don’t have a stable and secure Wi-Fi connection though, this vacuum mop may not be for you since this was an issue during our testing.

For those who like to maintain a strict cleaning regimen, this vacuum mop is compatible with the Tineco app, which provides reminders, cleaning reports, and other tips. It also has a solid battery runtime and a digital display to indicate battery life, mess level, suction power, and clean water flow. If you want to efficiently clean grout floors and don’t mind the price tag, this vacuum mop is your best bet.

Like hardwood floors, cleaning grout lines can take extra time and energy. The Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum uses heavy suction and a brush roller designed for hard-to-reach corners while gliding closely against baseboards for a well-rounded clean. We especially liked how quiet this vacuum mop is—of all the models we tested, this made the least noise. This vacuum was also incredibly maneuverable and easy to empty, so cleaning is less of a chore. However, it may be slightly overpriced since it has comparable effectiveness to cheaper vacuum mops we tested.

It comes with an app where you can set cleaning reminders and receive reports.

We also liked that the self-cleaning and self-drying features were relatively quiet. This vacuum mop comes with a cleaning brush, which helps remove leftover debris from the bottom nooks and crevices before or after using the self-cleaning feature. The only downside is that the vacuum left a line of wet debris when we stopped the machine and let it sit upright for a few minutes.

Cleaning hardwood floors can be a hassle when debris gets caught in the narrow spaces between the wood, trapping dirt and crumbs indefinitely. During our testing, the Proscenic WashVac F20 cleaned hardwood quickly and seamlessly. Most vacuum mops struggle with adequately cleaning up messes on hardwood floors, but this one picked up about 98 percent of wet and dry messes. Plus, the 45 minute runtime is the longest of any product on our list.

Like many other vacuum mops, this one also has a handy self-cleaning feature. It also has a display that indicates the mess level in different colors: red is heavy dirt, orange is medium dirt, and green is light dirt. The suction power adjusts based on the color/mess level so your vacuum mop can be at its most effective. While emptying the tanks was finicky at first, once we got a hang of it, the process was simple and we kept our hands clean throughout. Deep cleaning the entire vacuum and tanks, however, did require some elbow grease. Still, it’s ideal for those who want a cordless vacuum mop with smart features.

Appliances with cords can be cumbersome, becoming a tripping hazard or tangled mess while you clean. We love the Dreametech H11 Max Wet and Dry Vacuum for its sleek, cordless design and ability to clean up dry and wet messes, especially on grouted floors. It’s quiet compared to other models and has a smart voice assistant that lets you know when you need to empty the dirty water tank. One downside we noticed is that you have to tip the tank in a particular way to empty it—while noted in the manual, the design aspect itself was not very intuitive.

We also like this vacuum mop's convenient LED display and one-touch self-cleaning button. Although we noticed that the battery depleted quickly, it cleaned up all our messes within its 30 minute runtime. This vacuum mop maneuvers easily between and under furniture and through multiple surfaces, including rugs and carpets. You can also use this pick to sweep up messes without using any cleaning solution. For its efficiency and features, we think this is an excellent option for those on a budget.

When shopping for a vacuum mop, it's hard to find an affordable option that works as effectively as the high-priced picks. With the Ecowell LULU Quick Clean P05 vacuum, you don’t have to sacrifice quality and performance for a budget-friendly price. We were impressed with the powerful suction that quickly picked up nearly all types of debris within 30 seconds, as well as the smooth carpet cleaning ability. This model was comparable to the big brand names we tested, like Bissell, and was one of the easiest and most effective models because it cleaned well between different surfaces.

Despite these small setbacks, we still loved how well it worked on the carpet, cleaning up messes in under 30 seconds and drying it immediately. As for hardwood floors, this vacuum mop is able to dry them within a couple of minutes and get other types of floors, like tile, sparkling clean. If you want an effective vacuum mop that works on multiple surfaces at a reasonable price, this is your best option.

If you want a vacuum mop with extra features that are effective on rugs and carpets, opt for the Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus—it's also highly recommended by David Zarbock, a vacuum sales specialist at Abt Electronics . We were impressed with its quick and efficient cleaning power and maneuverability. Additionally, it has dual water tanks for clean and dirty water, a motorized brush roll to pick up debris and minimize hair tangles, and LED lights to illuminate hard-to-see places. We like that it is effective on several surface types, including grouted floors, laminate, and hardwood. While this vacuum mop's cord got in the way while we used it, it wasn’t a deal breaker. It is, however, quite loud, and we wouldn’t be able to watch TV or have a conversation while it’s running.

The noise level is a bit high and the cord can get in the way while cleaning.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for its effectiveness, handy features (including carpet compatibility), and reasonable price. If you want something even more affordable, we recommend the Ecowell LULU Quick Clean P05 Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum, which had an impressive performance.

Our Testing Process

We tested 16 vacuum mops in our Lab and assessed each model based on effectiveness, maneuverability, ease of emptying and cleaning, and overall value. First, we recorded how long it took to set up our vacuum mop using the manufacturer’s instructions. We also weighed the vacuum before and after filling the water tank. Then we turned the vacuum to its highest setting and lowest setting, if available, and measured the noise output from 3 feet away with a decibel reader.

To evaluate the effectiveness of the vacuum mops, we made several messes of eggs, egg shells, mayonnaise, and soggy milk and cereal on grouted floors and hardwood floors. With a timer of 1 minute, we attempted to suck up the mess, noting how easy or difficult it was to collect the debris, while also using any other available cleaning features. After the 1 minute period, we determined what percentage of the debris was cleaned, and continued to time how long it took to clean the remainder of the debris, if applicable. If the vacuum mop had a cleaning solution, we used it only after an initial cleaning with only water to see if there was a noticeable difference. If a model was compatible with carpets, we sprinkled coffee grounds and Rice Krispies over the floor and repeated the 1-minute cleaning test.

Next, we measured the maneuverability of the vacuum mops. We sprinkled coffee grounds near the edge of the furniture and spread mayonnaise and soggy milk, cereal, and granola on the floor. We timed how long it took to vacuum the mess while following a predetermined path, noting how easy it was to pick up the debris, paying attention to the edges of the furniture to see if the vacuum collected all of the coffee grounds. After we finished cleaning the area, we recorded the final time.

To assess the emptying and cleaning process of the vacuum mops, we used different methods depending on whether they had to be manually cleaned or had self-cleaning features. For traditional models, we emptied the collection bin and dirty water tank. For self-cleaning models, we timed how long it took for the vacuum to clean its roller brush while simultaneously measuring the noise output from 3 feet away. If a model also had a self-drying feature, we started a new timer to see how long it took for the roller brushes to dry. After completing these steps, we inspected the roller brushes for cleanliness and to see if they were dry.

How to Shop for Vacuum Mops Like a Pro

Corded vs Cordless

Corded and cordless vacuum mops each have their own pros and cons, according to our experts. The best one for you can vary depending on your preferences, outlet placement, and other lifestyle factors, such as pets and children.

“You don't have to worry about the battery going out on the corded models and the cord lengths are overall pretty good,” says Zarbock. Cordless vacuums are battery-powered, which can be a good or bad thing depending on how you look at it. While you won't have to deal with cords or outlets, you will have to charge your vacuum mop, and runtime will be limited compared to corded models.

Additionally, “battery-powered machines do free you from the cord, but tend to be a little heavier due to the additional battery weight.” During testing, our favorite cordless model was the Dreametech H11 Max Wet and Dry Vacuum, which was still lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Weight

Weight is one of the most important factors to consider before buying a vacuum mop, according to Lauren Doss, a cleaning expert and owner of Nashville Maids. If you carry your vacuum up and down stairs, consider how much weight you can comfortably lift. Zarbock also notes that the water/cleaning solution in the tanks adds more weight to your vacuum.

All of the models on our list weigh under 15 pounds, even with a filled water tank. The Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop and Roborock Dyad Pro are especially lightweight—both were under 10 pounds when empty.

Carpet Compatibility

Account for carpet compatibility, as you can't use every vacuum mop on carpets and rugs, says Doss. We loved the Bissell CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac specifically for its carpet compatibility—it can clean your carpets and rugs with just a few passes.

Zarbock adds that carpet cleaning features on a vacuum mop typically work best on low-pile rugs and carpets. Also keep in mind that a vacuum mop with carpet compatibility also means a slightly higher price tag.

Features

Features like an onboard water reservoir and steam function can enhance the cleaning power of your device and make it easier to use, according to Doss. Some of the best add-ons are self-cleaning and self-drying features, like on the Roborock Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, which help take time off your cleaning routine. Other features, like digital displays that indicate battery life, LED lights, voice assistant, smart sensors for types of messes, and Wi-Fi compatibility, are also common.

More Vacuum Mops to Consider

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum: This vacuum mop was one of the quietest we tested and can easily clean up wet and dry messes within 30 seconds. It also has a smart sensor, a long-lasting battery, and extra features that improved our cleaning process. While this pricey model seemed a bit complicated and has a smaller-than-average tank, it performed faster than other models and has excellent maneuverability.

Neakasa PowerScrub II Wet Dry Vacuum: With a quick self-cleaning feature, superior suction power, affordable price, and carpet compatibility, this is a great option for those who want to try out a vacuum mop for the first time. Unfortunately, the carpet feature is not as efficient as other combo vacuum mops (we preferred this model’s mopping feature over its carpet cleaning feature) and it needs to be cleaned thoroughly between messes for maximum efficiency.

Questions You Might Ask

Can you use a vacuum mop as a regular vacuum?

Unlike regular vacuums, vacuum mops have water tanks to suction debris and mop your floor using water and/or a cleaning solution. Doss says that vacuum mops do not typically have the same suction power regular vacuums have, which affects their power on carpets, rugs, and upholstery.

“Unless the vacuum mop has a specific carpet cleaning feature, it's important to avoid using it on carpets and rugs, as the moisture contained in the mop could cause damage,” Doss says. “For these surfaces, a regular vacuum is best suited.”

Are vacuum mop combos worth it?

If you have limited storage space to keep cleaning supplies, a vacuum mop with carpet compatibility may be a versatile machine to keep your floors sparkling. According to Doss, vacuum mop combos can be a worthwhile investment for streamlining your cleaning process, but it's really up to you and the type of messes you typically deal with, as well as the floor types in your home.

How much should you expect to spend on a vacuum mop?

The price of a vacuum mop varies depending on the features and functions it offers. Doss says you may be able to find basic, entry-level models starting as low as $50, while more advanced models with smart features can cost between $200 and $500. “It's important to consider your cleaning needs before making a purchase, so you can find the most cost-effective option for your needs,” she says.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, we tested 16 vacuum mops in our Lab. Daniela also consulted Lauren Doss, a cleaning expert and owner of Nashville Maids, and David Zarbock, a vacuum sales specialist at Abt Electronics.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn’t an option. All products go through the same rigorous process, whether they are purchased or sent by the company.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.

