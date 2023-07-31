To find the best under-cabinet lighting, we researched a wide variety of options while considering type, power source, color temperature, and features. In addition to Marie, we also spoke to Blake Sutton, the President of Est Est Interior Design, for his expert insight on integrating under-cabinet lighting into your space.

“Light bars provide a more evenly distributed light where the light from pucks is more concentrated,” says Eric Marie, founder of Get an Eric, a handyman/contractor company. “Pucks are great for corners and alcoves that are otherwise difficult to light. Tapes can feel like an easy, affordable DIY project, but they ultimately won't last very long.”

Under-cabinet lighting can instantly change and improve the mood and ambiance of your kitchen. Since under-cabinet lighting is hidden, it's never an eyesore with unsightly wires—plus, it saves valuable space while illuminating your countertop.

Each light works with three AAA batteries and is only an inch thick, keeping them hidden under your cabinets. Their casing is a white plastic that blends in with white or lighter-shade cabinets but might stand out on darker-colored units. They come with both adhesive tape or screws for mounting.

This six-pack of wireless RGB LED pucks comes with two remote controls, allowing you to choose between the tap function or remote to turn them on. You can dim the lights to your preferred brightness and choose from one of 16 color cycles or one of the four preset colors. These lights also have a timer that turns them off anywhere from 15 to 120 minutes, and they provide a 100-hour run time at full brightness.

They have 16 light colors and can be remote-controlled or tap-operated.

You can install these lights with the included adhesive tapes, but they also have a built-in magnet as an extra installation option. The metal casing is available in white or silver. Plus, they come in a pack of two and are also available in 7.8 or 12.5-inch lengths.

The charging indicator light is red when the unit is charging and green when fully charged, and there are three modes that can be set via a simple switch on the side—on for continuous lighting, off, or motion sensing. They charge via a micro charging port in just three hours, and each charge will power the lights for up to four weeks on motion sensing mode, but only three hours continuously—which is why we like them more as sensor lights.

For ultimate convenience and hands-free operation, the Lepotec LED under-cabinet lights have a built-in motion sensor that turns the light on whenever it detects movement up to a distance of 10 feet. The lights are only 0.4 inches thick—mainly because they don’t need bulky disposable or rechargeable batteries.

You have to recharge the batteries after three hours of continuous use.

A handy automatic timer can shut the lights off after 30, 60, 180, or 360 minutes, and they come in black or white casing that can be mounted with the included screws or adhesive pads. Each light lasts up to 100 hours, but they tend to eat through batteries quickly, so we recommend rechargeable batteries to power this pick.

The lights are impressively affordable for what they offer. This pick is touch controlled, so they are easy to turn on and off even if you don’t have the remote nearby. The remote works with a CR2025 3V lithium battery (included), while each puck needs three AAA batteries (not included). Plus, the lights are dimmable and can switch between 16 colors, with warm, neutral, and cool whites, and four dynamic modes for holidays and parties.

Remote-controlled lighting is convenient for many reasons; you don’t have to get up to turn the lights on, and you can illuminate a room without searching for a light switch in a dark room. These LED puck lights from Tecomlight have a handy remote that can operate multiple units, plus a wall-mounted fixture, so you can always find the remote when you need it.

Each puck takes three AAA batteries that only last up to 100 hours.

They're dimmable, have 16 colors, and come with four dynamic modes for party and holiday ambiance.

The lights are on the pricier end of the spectrum, but the adjustable color temperature (warm, warmer, and bright white), hardwired dimmable functionality, and rotating heads make this a quality pick worth the price. You can also link multiple units together so they operate with a single switch. These lights are available in sizes 12 to 40 inches and come in a white or bronze aluminum casing.

The ASD Swivel LED Under-Cabinet Lighting is ideal for hardwiring, but if you’re not ready for a kitchen overhaul you can also plug them into an outlet. Each LED light can replace a 40-watt fluorescent bulb, is bright at 1,180 lumens, and has a wide beam angle of 180 degrees.

If you’re building your kitchen from scratch or renovating, opt for hardwired under-cabinet lighting instead of battery-operated or corded electric options. You can control hardwired lights with the same (or adjoining) light switches for an integrated lighting system.

You can dim these lights, adjust the color temperature, and rotate them to suit your kitchen space.

Each light weighs under 0.3 pounds, and you can mount them with the included screws or adhesive patches. The light emitted is a bright, warm white rated at 65 lumens, and the LED bulbs are long-lasting.

The lights require three AAA batteries for up to 100 hours of runtime, so if you have many units, it may be tiring to change the batteries—not to mention expensive if you opt for the disposable kind. (Pro tip: Get rechargeable batteries and keep them handy in a nearby drawer.) That said, being battery-operated eliminates the unsightly cords and need for hardwiring.

The Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar is a super easy under-cabinet lighting solution—they’re touch controlled, so to switch the lights on and off, just gently tap them. While these lights aren't completely recessed, they’re less than an inch thick, making them subtle on your cabinetry.

You’ll need to replace the three batteries every 100 hours or so, which could be arduous if you have multiple units.

The lights are equivalent to a 30-watt incandescent light but are far more energy-efficient. The 18 bulbs in each puck are integrated, so you never need to change them out. They also have a lifespan of around 36,000 hours.

For recessed mounting, you need to cut a round hole in the cabinets of 2.5 inches—this might require professional carpentry assistance if you’re inexperienced with DIYs. The pucks need to be screwed in, and they come with all the mounting hardware required, including tacks to keep the 55-inch wire and power cable tidy and hidden. You also get a three-port hub that connects the lights.

Available in packs of three or six, the Getinlight Dimmable LED Puck Lights Kit can be surface mounted or recessed into the underside of your kitchen cabinets for an even more discreet and streamlined look. Their plastic shell comes in either white or dark bronze to blend in with most cabinet styles , and they come with easy-to-understand mounting instructions.

To recess the lights, you have to cut a 2.5-inch hole in the cabinetry for each light.

They can be recessed or surface mounted and come in white and bronze.

You can operate them via a smart device or voice control with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant, but you will need a Hue Bridge to access all the smart features. The bridge can also operate up to 50 Philips lights simultaneously.

The flexible strip allows you to position it in any direction under the cabinets, bending effortlessly around corners, and you can even cut it down to size. You can also attach cut pieces to the main strip with the connector kit. These practically weightless lights offer color-changing properties and are Bluetooth enabled for smart functioning.

A favorite with interior designers and homeowners everywhere, the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip Base Kit offers brilliant yet ambient kitchen lighting. Each kit includes an 80-inch multicolored output light strip, a power adapter, and a connector box that allows users to connect additional Hue light strips.

You can hardwire these lights or plug them into an outlet, and they come with all the needed mounting hardware to screw them into your cabinets. While this option is more expensive, the lights have impressive efficiency, brightness, dimmable functionality, color temperature selection, and a three-year warranty that make them a worthy investment.

These lights also come in a white or bronze durable aluminum casing, which you can coordinate with your wood or cabinet finish. Keep in mind that they aren't the smallest devices, so they might be visible because they don’t sit flush with the cabinets like light strips.

Though under-cabinet lighting isn't a substitute for an overhead light , the Torchstar LED Under-Cabinet Task Lights are bright enough for cooking, cleaning, and grabbing a midnight snack. The pack has four lights, and you can choose from 12-inch and 22-inch lengths. You can dim these lights from 10 percent power to full brightness, allowing you to tailor them as needed.

These powerful lights have three color temperatures and come in white and bronze to suit various kitchen styles.

The kit also includes adhesive tape, so you can easily install the lights without additional tools. You can connect these strips with the eight included straight and U-type connectors (that can go around corners and bends) to offer a total length of 9 feet. Setting them up is super easy—peel off the backing paper, add the optional connectors, and stick where you like. They have 10 adjustable light levels and five pre-set timers that switch the lights off after either 3, 5, 15, 30, or 60 minutes. The remote also has “hot buttons” that store your settings.

The Wobane Under-Cabinet LED Lighting Kit has six pre-cut light tapes, a power adaptor, and a wireless remote control, giving you all the equipment you need for streamlined kitchen lighting. While we like the remote control for its convenience and 60-foot range, connecting it is a multi-step process.

The Jusjubr light strips aren't limited to kitchen cabinets either; you can use them in offices, wardrobes, shelves, and bookcases. The on/off/dimming switch is far down the cord, but you can use the included wire clips to adjust the switch if you prefer more convenient access.

These lights are also dimmable from 10 percent brightness up to full power, and they keep your last setting when you switch them back on again. They come with strong double-sided adhesive tape for even easier installation, and there are four wire clips to affix the cord in place.

The super slim Jusjubr Under-Cabinet Lights are a versatile pick—they can be hardwired or plugged into the mains, so you can tailor them to your kitchen design. They come with three different white lights and have an impressive brightness with 33 LED lights along the 12-inch length of the bar.

The light switch is located 16 inches away from the bulbs on the cord.

Final Verdict

The slender Jusjubr Under-Cabinet Light is our top pick for its thin frame that ensures it stays well-hidden under the cabinets, impressive brightness, and dimmable function that remembers your last setting. While this pick is affordable, if you want to save even more, opt for the Wobane Under-Cabinet LED Lighting Kit, which is available in three shades of white to create your desired kitchen aesthetic.

How to Shop for Under-Cabinet Lighting Like a Pro

Light Type

Under-cabinet lighting is an excellent and affordable way to update a kitchen and comes in three main types—pucks, light bars, or light strips/tape.

Pucks are short, cylindrical light fixtures around 3 inches in diameter. They use halogen, xenon, or LED bulbs and affix them to the underside of the cabinets with mounting screws or adhesive.

Light bars are long and thin light fixtures for linear, consistent light distribution. While these lights used to be fluorescent, they now come in LED options, which have gained popularity. These lights can be hardwired or battery-powered and affixed to the cabinets with screws or strong adhesive tape.

Light tape or light strips come in reels of around 6 feet, with small LED lights along the length, and are flexible enough to be manipulated to fit around corners and crevices. You can install them on bumpier surfaces, and even cut them to the perfect length for your cabinetry. They are usually easy to install with adhesive or nails. Generally, they emit less light than the other two options.

Blake Sutton, the president of Est Est Interior Design, loves and recommends LED tape lights for under cabinets. “Every electrician is able to provide LED tape, making it convenient and easy to install in your kitchen,” he says.

Power Source

Under-cabinet lights can use three power sources—battery-operated, hardwired electric, and plug-in electric. Plug-in options may show the cord (unless your outlet is under the cabinets), so while they are easy to install, they might be less sleek than other power sources.

Battery-powered under-cabinet lights can be charged by USB or use disposable or rechargeable batteries. “Battery-powered solutions are stand-alone and are more of a DIY solution,” says Sutton. “We would never use a battery solution when building a new space or remodeling an existing one.”

Both Sutton and Eric Marie of Get an Eric recommend hardwired electric under-cabinet lighting. “A hard-wired solution allows you to incorporate the under-cabinet lights into your overall lighting controls,” Sutton says. Marie adds that they are easier to manage, and batteries may cost more over time than installing hardwired lights.

“I don’t recommend that people try installing under-cabinet lighting on their own,” Marie says. “There are several products out there that seem like an easy DIY project, but when installed correctly under-cabinet lighting should be hardwired. This often means finding an electrical source, and at that point, you should really hire an expert.”

Color Temperature

Most under-cabinet lighting is cool white or warm white. However, many options also have multi-color lights in practically every shade, which you can change and set via remote control. For a timeless and functional look, opt for cool white lights. If you prefer a warm, glowing ambiance reminiscent of a sunset, opt for warm white lighting.

Features

Some under-cabinet lighting solutions, particularly battery-powered ones, have a range of colors you can change via remote control. Other features are dimmers, automatic timers, and automatic color modes.

“Dimmers and color-changing lights are really the two things you should look for, along with LED lighting for longevity,” says Marie. “If you have a smart home, you can find some pretty good products that are voice or app activated. However, while it seems cool, it can go awry, and it's not as fast as flicking a switch.”

Questions You Might Ask

Can under-cabinet lights save money on your energy bill?

While under-cabinet lighting might not be a standout energy-saving solution, it can minimize how often you use your high-powered overhead light. Most under-cabinet lights aren't bright enough for kitchen tasks and cooking but can stand in for your heavy-duty overhead light for quick trips to refill a glass of water or grab a midnight snack.

What color light is best for under kitchen cabinets?

“Cool temperature colors are best for most kitchen styles and trends today, but the color you choose should really depend on the backsplash,” Marie says. “Too bright, light, or dark can change the aesthetic of your kitchen. Select a product that offers choices like a color-changing LED light strip.”

If your existing kitchen lights are a warmer tone, Sutton says that the temperature color of your under-cabinet lights should match the rest of the lighting for a more streamlined look. “Some LED tape light even gives you the ability to adjust the color temperature within a reasonable range,” he adds.

How long do under-cabinet lights last?

Most under-cabinet lights have LED bulbs, which boast a long life span lasting up to five years. “LED tape lasts a very long time, and you don't even have to change out a lightbulb,” Sutton says. “LED tape duration is based on the specific product and usage but can last for years, making it a great low-maintenance option.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce-writing experience. Kat is also the Commerce Editor-at-Large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed multiple under-cabinet lighting products and researched and considered factors such as each product’s type, color temperature, power source, features, and value for money. She also spoke to Blake Sutton, the president of Est Est Interior Design, and Eric Marie of Get an Eric, a handyman/contractor company in Chicago.