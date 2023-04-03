The 10 Best Umbrellas of 2023

Stay dry in any storm with our top picks, including clear, bubble, and inverted styles.

By
Allison Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Published on April 3, 2023

Best Umbrellas

Real Simple / Kristin Kempa

There’s nothing worse than an unreliable umbrella. Just when you need protection from the rain, it blows inside out or becomes bent out of shape, leaving you drenched and exposed to the elements. The best umbrellas will stand the test of time, storm after storm, so you can stop buying a new one every time a cloud appears overhead. 

“If you're spending less than $15, there's a chance the metal cage just isn't strong enough, especially if it's not a vented style to offset the wind,” says Cassie Kliesch, owner of CallMeCastle Travel.

To find the best umbrellas, we compared countless designs while evaluating material, size, and durability. Our top picks include inverted styles that will hold up to wind, travel-sized options that you can take on the go, and extra large umbrellas for extra protection (and room for two).

Best Overall Umbrella

Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella

4.9
Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Repelumbrella.com

Who it’s for: People who want a packable umbrella with an auto-open and close mechanism.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for an umbrella for two people. 

You only need one hand to operate this hassle-free umbrella since it has an automatic open and close feature. The durable fiberglass ribs can withstand wind, rain, and snow, leaving you protected and dry in any storm. The double-vented top allows winds to pass through instead of straining against the canopy, so you don't need to worry about your umbrella flipping inside out. When fully closed, it's only 11.5 inches long, making it packable and great on the go. The canopy has a water-repellant Teflon coating and the handle is rubberized and slip-proof for a comfortable, solid grip. 

Price at time of publish: $30 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Auto-open and close button 
  • Materials: Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopy
  • Canopy Size: 42 inches 

Best Budget Umbrella

Siepasa Windproof Travel Umbrella

Siepasa Windproof Travel Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon

Who it’s for: People who want a wallet-friendly, travel-friendly umbrella. 

Who it isn’t for: People who want to invest in a long-lasting umbrella. 

If you don't want to spend a lot on your umbrella, opt for the Siepasa Travel Umbrella, which has a lifetime warranty that guarantees a replacement if your umbrella breaks for any reason. It has an automatic open and close mechanism and a handy wrist strap for additional holding support. The ribs are flexible and can bend up to 180 degrees without breaking, making it durable against gusts and storms. 

Price at time of publish: $10 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Auto-open and close button 
  • Materials: Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopy 
  • Canopy Size: 42 inches

Best Large Umbrella

Blunt Executive Umbrella

Blunt Executive Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon

Who it’s for: People who want an umbrella that can fit more than one person underneath. 

Who it isn’t for: People who want an automatic open and close mechanism.

This umbrella from Blunt has an impressive canopy span of over 54 inches, so two people can fit underneath—perhaps even a third. When completely closed, the umbrella is over 37 inches long, so it may not be the easiest to pack, nor will it fit comfortably inside a purse. While this umbrella has an above-average price point, the manufacturer says it was tested in a wind tunnel with conditions equivalent to a category one hurricane and withstood the storm—so you can splurge knowing this is a quality pick that lasts. Unfortunately, this pick does not have an automatic open or close mechanism, so you have to manually open it.

Price at time of publish: $129 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Manual open and close 
  • Materials: Polycarbonate fiberglass and aluminum frame, polyester canopy
  • Canopy Size: 54.33 inches

Best Compact Umbrella

Amy's Umbrellas UV Resistant Lightweight Compact Travel Umbrella

Amy's Umbrellas UV Resistant Lightweight Compact Travel Umbrella

Amy's Umbrellas
View On Amysumbrellas.com

Who it’s for: People who want a small umbrella to take on the go. 

Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella in solid colors. 

If you want a compact umbrella to stand up against rain, wind, and harmful UV rays, opt for the Amy’s Lightweight Travel Umbrella. The canopy is 100 percent waterproof, UPF50+ certified, and offers 99 percent UV protection. It’s sleek, available in five stylish patterns, and includes a carrying case. The canopy has eight ribs for holding up against the wind and has a five-year warranty. Its canopy is smaller than average though, so it definitely can only provide coverage for one person.

Price at time of publish: $70 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Manual open and close
  • Materials: Stainless steel frame, polyester canopy
  • Canopy Size: 37.80 inches

Best Clear Umbrella

Totes InBrella Reverse Close Umbrella

Totes InBrella Reverse Close Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon

Who it’s for: People who want protection from the rain without obstructing their vision. 

Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella with a straight handle. 

If you find yourself maneuvering through busy streets in the rain, the clear Totes InBrella Reverse Close Umbrella keeps you shielded from water without obstructing your line of sight—no need to worry about colliding head-on with someone in a storm. This pick also reverse-closes so that any water on the canopy gets pushed away from you, rather than dispersed in droplets on your clothing. When the umbrella is closed it can sit upright, making it easy to store in dry seasons. The only downside to this pick is that it has a manual open and mechanism, not an automatic button. 

Price at time of publish: $29 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Manual open and automatic close button
  • Materials: Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy 
  • Canopy Size: 47 inches

Best Cane Umbrella

Davek Elite Umbrella

Davek Elite Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon

Who it’s for: People who want a luxury umbrella with a large canopy. 

Who it isn’t for: People who want a compact umbrella that travels well. 

You can’t go wrong with this classic, high-quality cane umbrella from Davek. Its generously sized canopy is 50 inches when open, making it large enough for two people to share, and it has a durable wind-tension frame system for durability. The cane handle is made of genuine top-grain leather, and it comes with a forever guarantee and a loss prevention policy, so if you happen to lose it, you can get a replacement for 50 percent off. 

Price at time of publish: $159 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close button
  • Materials: Fiberglass, top-grain leather frame and handle, and micro-weave fabric canopy
  • Canopy Size: 50 inches

Best Inverted Umbrella

Bodyguard Inverted Umbrella

Bodyguard Inverted Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon

Who it’s for: People who want a durable umbrella that doesn't fling water when it's closed. 

Who it isn’t for: People who want a patterned or vibrant umbrella. 

This umbrella from Bodyguard stands out for its inverted design, ensuring it holds up to wind, won't flip inside out, and won't fling water droplets over you when you close it. Packed up, the smaller size of this inverted umbrella is only 12 inches, making it a great travel companion to toss in your purse or backpack. It weighs under one pound and is easy to operate with its automatic open and close button. This umbrella also has a reflective strip around the canopy perimeter for safety if you use it at night. 

Price at time of publish: $30 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close button
  • Materials: Aluminum and fiberglass frame and Teflon canopy
  • Canopy Size: 46 or 54 inches

Best Umbrella for Wind

Weatherman The Collapsible Umbrella

Weatherman The Collapsible Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon

Who it’s for: People who want an umbrella that can withstand intense winds.  

Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella offered in patterns, not just solid colors.

If you get caught in a rainstorm mixed with heavy winds, this umbrella is the one you want when heading out the door. It can withstand winds up to 55 miles per hour, according to the brand, so you won't be caught in a storm wrestling with a flipped or broken umbrella. It comes in a handful of beautiful colors with reflective trim around the canopy for visibility. 

Price at time of publish: $74 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Auto open and manual close 
  • Materials: Aluminum, a fiberglass frame, and a waterproof canopy 
  • Canopy Size: 40 inches

Best Bubble Umbrella

Totes Signature Clear Bubble Umbrella

Totes Signature Clear Bubble Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Jcpenney.com

Who it’s for: People who want protection from sideways rain and wind. 

Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella that can fit in a handbag. 

A bubble umbrella offers added protection from sideways rain and wind, which can evade the protection from your typical umbrella. This clear bubble umbrella shields your hair, shoulders, and face from inclement weather and is a great way to see where you’re going without sacrificing coverage. Due to its unique shape, it is also impervious to flipping in the wind. 

Price at time of publish: $29 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Manual 
  • Materials: Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy 
  • Canopy Size: 51 inches 

Best Stylish Umbrella

Baodini Small Travel Umbrella

Baodini Small Travel Umbrella

Amazon
View On Amazon

Who it’s for: People who want a chic umbrella that offers UV protection.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer cane-shaped handles. 

This may just be one of the cutest umbrellas we’ve seen—it even makes weathering storms feel a little more fun. It's available in a handful of stunning pastel hues and packs up to an adorably small size that can fit comfortably in a backpack. This small but mighty umbrella has a canopy of 42 inches that’s waterproof and windproof, and it blocks 98 percent of UV rays, making it great for sunny and rainy days alike. It also has a lifetime replacement warranty.  

Price at time of publish: $16 

Product Details:

  • Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close button
  • Materials: Fiberglass frame and polyester canopy 
  • Canopy Size: 42 inches

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella for its compact and travel-friendly size, auto-open functionality, and resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that resist even the strongest winds. It also features a Teflon canopy that sheds water and dries quickly.

How to Shop for Umbrellas Like A Pro  

Style

Umbrellas come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—some are more compact and great for traveling, while others have a canopy large enough for two people, like the Blunt Executive Umbrella. They can also have different ventilation based on the style. The Repel Umbrella, for example, has a double-vented canopy that allows for wind to pass through the top while keeping water out—which helps prevent the umbrella from flipping inside out. 

Opening Mechanism 

Umbrellas have one of two opening mechanisms—automatic or manual. Some umbrellas are both auto-open and auto-close with a button on the handle, while others are manual, meaning you push the shaft open and closed using a slider connected to the canopy. Some umbrellas have a combination of both, such as the Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella with an auto-open mechanism but a manual close. 

Size

When selecting a new umbrella, you’ll want a canopy of at least 40 inches to start. This size is large enough to completely protect you, but compact enough that it can fit into a purse, bag, or backpack. Some travel umbrellas have an even smaller canopy for portability, like Amy’s Compact Travel Umbrella, which is ideal for those who want an umbrella on hand at all times. If you plan to share the umbrella with another person, opt for a larger canopy. 

Materials

Before purchasing, check whether the canopy material is 100 percent waterproof. Nylon and polyester are common materials for umbrella canopies because they are completely waterproof. You can also look for umbrellas with Teflon coatings, which add a waterproofing barrier to any fabric. 

Also consider the durability and design of the frame, such as the number of ribs it has. Umbrella ribs extend from the center pole to the outer edge of the umbrella canopy, creating shape and structure to resist wind and rain. In general, the more ribs your umbrella has, the sturdier the canopy will be and thus less likely to flip inside out. 

Questions You Might Ask 

Why are some umbrellas vented?

Vented umbrellas allow wind to pass through the top to help reduce strain and potential flipping in high winds. “A vented umbrella would be good if traveling somewhere with consistent wind/rain showers,” says travel expert Cassie Kliesch

What type of umbrella won’t flip inside out? 

Lower-priced umbrellas may be less sturdy than higher-priced ones, making them more likely to flip. Also, consider the number of ribs on the canopy, whether it has ventilation, and the wind speeds it can withstand. A bubble umbrella is a solid choice since its curved shape will keep more of your body dry and is less likely to flip inside out.

Is a dark or light umbrella better?

If you want to use your umbrella for sun protection in lieu of a stationary patio umbrella, a darker color is a better choice since it absorbs more UV rays and heat. If you live in a city setting, a clear umbrella is ideal, as this will help you avoid bumping into others while out and about. Kliesch notes that darker colors show fewer stains, which may ensure your umbrella stays pristine for longer.  

Take Our Word for It 

This article was written by Allison Faccenda, a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. To write this article, she spent hours researching the best umbrellas and spoke with travel consultant Cassie Kliesch for expert tips. 
