Life Travel Travel Products The 10 Best Umbrellas of 2023 Stay dry in any storm with our top picks, including clear, bubble, and inverted styles. There's nothing worse than an unreliable umbrella. Just when you need protection from the rain, it blows inside out or becomes bent out of shape, leaving you drenched and exposed to the elements. The best umbrellas will stand the test of time, storm after storm, so you can stop buying a new one every time a cloud appears overhead. “If you're spending less than $15, there's a chance the metal cage just isn't strong enough, especially if it's not a vented style to offset the wind,” says Cassie Kliesch, owner of CallMeCastle Travel. To find the best umbrellas, we compared countless designs while evaluating material, size, and durability. Our top picks include inverted styles that will hold up to wind, travel-sized options that you can take on the go, and extra large umbrellas for extra protection (and room for two). Our Top Picks Best Overall Umbrella: Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Umbrella: Siepasa Windproof Travel Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large Umbrella: Blunt Executive Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Compact Umbrella: Amy's Umbrellas Lightweight Compact Travel Umbrella at Amysumbrellas.com Jump to Review Best Clear Umbrella: Totes Reverse Close Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cane Umbrella: Davek Elite Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Inverted Umbrella: Bodyguard Inverted Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Umbrella for Wind: Weatherman The Collapsible Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bubble Umbrella: Totes Clear Bubble Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stylish Umbrella: Baodini Travel Umbrella at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Umbrella Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Repelumbrella.com Who it’s for: People who want a packable umbrella with an auto-open and close mechanism. Who it isn’t for: People looking for an umbrella for two people. You only need one hand to operate this hassle-free umbrella since it has an automatic open and close feature. The durable fiberglass ribs can withstand wind, rain, and snow, leaving you protected and dry in any storm. The double-vented top allows winds to pass through instead of straining against the canopy, so you don't need to worry about your umbrella flipping inside out. When fully closed, it's only 11.5 inches long, making it packable and great on the go. The canopy has a water-repellant Teflon coating and the handle is rubberized and slip-proof for a comfortable, solid grip. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto-open and close button Materials: Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopyCanopy Size: 42 inches Best Budget Umbrella Siepasa Windproof Travel Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a wallet-friendly, travel-friendly umbrella. Who it isn’t for: People who want to invest in a long-lasting umbrella. If you don't want to spend a lot on your umbrella, opt for the Siepasa Travel Umbrella, which has a lifetime warranty that guarantees a replacement if your umbrella breaks for any reason. It has an automatic open and close mechanism and a handy wrist strap for additional holding support. The ribs are flexible and can bend up to 180 degrees without breaking, making it durable against gusts and storms. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto-open and close button Materials: Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopy Canopy Size: 42 inches Best Large Umbrella Blunt Executive Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an umbrella that can fit more than one person underneath. Who it isn’t for: People who want an automatic open and close mechanism. This umbrella from Blunt has an impressive canopy span of over 54 inches, so two people can fit underneath—perhaps even a third. When completely closed, the umbrella is over 37 inches long, so it may not be the easiest to pack, nor will it fit comfortably inside a purse. While this umbrella has an above-average price point, the manufacturer says it was tested in a wind tunnel with conditions equivalent to a category one hurricane and withstood the storm—so you can splurge knowing this is a quality pick that lasts. Unfortunately, this pick does not have an automatic open or close mechanism, so you have to manually open it. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual open and close Materials: Polycarbonate fiberglass and aluminum frame, polyester canopyCanopy Size: 54.33 inches Best Compact Umbrella Amy's Umbrellas UV Resistant Lightweight Compact Travel Umbrella Amy's Umbrellas View On Amysumbrellas.com Who it’s for: People who want a small umbrella to take on the go. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella in solid colors. If you want a compact umbrella to stand up against rain, wind, and harmful UV rays, opt for the Amy’s Lightweight Travel Umbrella. The canopy is 100 percent waterproof, UPF50+ certified, and offers 99 percent UV protection. It’s sleek, available in five stylish patterns, and includes a carrying case. The canopy has eight ribs for holding up against the wind and has a five-year warranty. Its canopy is smaller than average though, so it definitely can only provide coverage for one person. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual open and closeMaterials: Stainless steel frame, polyester canopyCanopy Size: 37.80 inches Best Clear Umbrella Totes InBrella Reverse Close Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want protection from the rain without obstructing their vision. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella with a straight handle. If you find yourself maneuvering through busy streets in the rain, the clear Totes InBrella Reverse Close Umbrella keeps you shielded from water without obstructing your line of sight—no need to worry about colliding head-on with someone in a storm. This pick also reverse-closes so that any water on the canopy gets pushed away from you, rather than dispersed in droplets on your clothing. When the umbrella is closed it can sit upright, making it easy to store in dry seasons. The only downside to this pick is that it has a manual open and mechanism, not an automatic button. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual open and automatic close buttonMaterials: Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy Canopy Size: 47 inches Best Cane Umbrella Davek Elite Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a luxury umbrella with a large canopy. Who it isn’t for: People who want a compact umbrella that travels well. You can’t go wrong with this classic, high-quality cane umbrella from Davek. Its generously sized canopy is 50 inches when open, making it large enough for two people to share, and it has a durable wind-tension frame system for durability. The cane handle is made of genuine top-grain leather, and it comes with a forever guarantee and a loss prevention policy, so if you happen to lose it, you can get a replacement for 50 percent off. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close buttonMaterials: Fiberglass, top-grain leather frame and handle, and micro-weave fabric canopyCanopy Size: 50 inches Best Inverted Umbrella Bodyguard Inverted Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a durable umbrella that doesn't fling water when it's closed. Who it isn’t for: People who want a patterned or vibrant umbrella. This umbrella from Bodyguard stands out for its inverted design, ensuring it holds up to wind, won't flip inside out, and won't fling water droplets over you when you close it. Packed up, the smaller size of this inverted umbrella is only 12 inches, making it a great travel companion to toss in your purse or backpack. It weighs under one pound and is easy to operate with its automatic open and close button. This umbrella also has a reflective strip around the canopy perimeter for safety if you use it at night. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close buttonMaterials: Aluminum and fiberglass frame and Teflon canopyCanopy Size: 46 or 54 inches Best Umbrella for Wind Weatherman The Collapsible Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an umbrella that can withstand intense winds. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella offered in patterns, not just solid colors. If you get caught in a rainstorm mixed with heavy winds, this umbrella is the one you want when heading out the door. It can withstand winds up to 55 miles per hour, according to the brand, so you won't be caught in a storm wrestling with a flipped or broken umbrella. It comes in a handful of beautiful colors with reflective trim around the canopy for visibility. Price at time of publish: $74 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto open and manual close Materials: Aluminum, a fiberglass frame, and a waterproof canopy Canopy Size: 40 inches Best Bubble Umbrella Totes Signature Clear Bubble Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Jcpenney.com Who it’s for: People who want protection from sideways rain and wind. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella that can fit in a handbag. A bubble umbrella offers added protection from sideways rain and wind, which can evade the protection from your typical umbrella. This clear bubble umbrella shields your hair, shoulders, and face from inclement weather and is a great way to see where you’re going without sacrificing coverage. Due to its unique shape, it is also impervious to flipping in the wind. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual Materials: Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy Canopy Size: 51 inches Best Stylish Umbrella Baodini Small Travel Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a chic umbrella that offers UV protection. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer cane-shaped handles. This may just be one of the cutest umbrellas we’ve seen—it even makes weathering storms feel a little more fun. It's available in a handful of stunning pastel hues and packs up to an adorably small size that can fit comfortably in a backpack. This small but mighty umbrella has a canopy of 42 inches that’s waterproof and windproof, and it blocks 98 percent of UV rays, making it great for sunny and rainy days alike. It also has a lifetime replacement warranty. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close buttonMaterials: Fiberglass frame and polyester canopy Canopy Size: 42 inches Final Verdict Our top pick is the Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella for its compact and travel-friendly size, auto-open functionality, and resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that resist even the strongest winds. It also features a Teflon canopy that sheds water and dries quickly. How to Shop for Umbrellas Like A Pro Style Umbrellas come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—some are more compact and great for traveling, while others have a canopy large enough for two people, like the Blunt Executive Umbrella. They can also have different ventilation based on the style. The Repel Umbrella, for example, has a double-vented canopy that allows for wind to pass through the top while keeping water out—which helps prevent the umbrella from flipping inside out. Opening Mechanism Umbrellas have one of two opening mechanisms—automatic or manual. Some umbrellas are both auto-open and auto-close with a button on the handle, while others are manual, meaning you push the shaft open and closed using a slider connected to the canopy. Some umbrellas have a combination of both, such as the Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella with an auto-open mechanism but a manual close. Size When selecting a new umbrella, you’ll want a canopy of at least 40 inches to start. This size is large enough to completely protect you, but compact enough that it can fit into a purse, bag, or backpack. Some travel umbrellas have an even smaller canopy for portability, like Amy’s Compact Travel Umbrella, which is ideal for those who want an umbrella on hand at all times. If you plan to share the umbrella with another person, opt for a larger canopy. Materials Before purchasing, check whether the canopy material is 100 percent waterproof. Nylon and polyester are common materials for umbrella canopies because they are completely waterproof. You can also look for umbrellas with Teflon coatings, which add a waterproofing barrier to any fabric. Also consider the durability and design of the frame, such as the number of ribs it has. Umbrella ribs extend from the center pole to the outer edge of the umbrella canopy, creating shape and structure to resist wind and rain. In general, the more ribs your umbrella has, the sturdier the canopy will be and thus less likely to flip inside out. Questions You Might Ask Why are some umbrellas vented? Vented umbrellas allow wind to pass through the top to help reduce strain and potential flipping in high winds. “A vented umbrella would be good if traveling somewhere with consistent wind/rain showers,” says travel expert Cassie Kliesch. What type of umbrella won’t flip inside out? Lower-priced umbrellas may be less sturdy than higher-priced ones, making them more likely to flip. Also, consider the number of ribs on the canopy, whether it has ventilation, and the wind speeds it can withstand. A bubble umbrella is a solid choice since its curved shape will keep more of your body dry and is less likely to flip inside out. Is a dark or light umbrella better? If you want to use your umbrella for sun protection in lieu of a stationary patio umbrella, a darker color is a better choice since it absorbs more UV rays and heat. If you live in a city setting, a clear umbrella is ideal, as this will help you avoid bumping into others while out and about. This article was written by Allison Faccenda, a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. To write this article, she spent hours researching the best umbrellas and spoke with travel consultant Cassie Kliesch for expert tips.