To find the best umbrellas, we compared countless designs while evaluating material, size, and durability. Our top picks include inverted styles that will hold up to wind, travel-sized options that you can take on the go, and extra large umbrellas for extra protection (and room for two).

“If you're spending less than $15, there's a chance the metal cage just isn't strong enough, especially if it's not a vented style to offset the wind,” says Cassie Kliesch, owner of CallMeCastle Travel.

There’s nothing worse than an unreliable umbrella. Just when you need protection from the rain, it blows inside out or becomes bent out of shape, leaving you drenched and exposed to the elements. The best umbrellas will stand the test of time, storm after storm, so you can stop buying a new one every time a cloud appears overhead.

Best Overall Umbrella Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Repelumbrella.com Who it’s for: People who want a packable umbrella with an auto-open and close mechanism. Who it isn’t for: People looking for an umbrella for two people. You only need one hand to operate this hassle-free umbrella since it has an automatic open and close feature. The durable fiberglass ribs can withstand wind, rain, and snow, leaving you protected and dry in any storm. The double-vented top allows winds to pass through instead of straining against the canopy, so you don't need to worry about your umbrella flipping inside out. When fully closed, it's only 11.5 inches long, making it packable and great on the go. The canopy has a water-repellant Teflon coating and the handle is rubberized and slip-proof for a comfortable, solid grip. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto-open and close button

Auto-open and close button Materials: Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopy

Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopy Canopy Size: 42 inches

Best Budget Umbrella Siepasa Windproof Travel Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a wallet-friendly, travel-friendly umbrella. Who it isn’t for: People who want to invest in a long-lasting umbrella. If you don't want to spend a lot on your umbrella, opt for the Siepasa Travel Umbrella, which has a lifetime warranty that guarantees a replacement if your umbrella breaks for any reason. It has an automatic open and close mechanism and a handy wrist strap for additional holding support. The ribs are flexible and can bend up to 180 degrees without breaking, making it durable against gusts and storms. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto-open and close button

Auto-open and close button Materials: Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopy

Fiberglass frame, Teflon canopy Canopy Size: 42 inches

Best Large Umbrella Blunt Executive Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an umbrella that can fit more than one person underneath. Who it isn’t for: People who want an automatic open and close mechanism. This umbrella from Blunt has an impressive canopy span of over 54 inches, so two people can fit underneath—perhaps even a third. When completely closed, the umbrella is over 37 inches long, so it may not be the easiest to pack, nor will it fit comfortably inside a purse. While this umbrella has an above-average price point, the manufacturer says it was tested in a wind tunnel with conditions equivalent to a category one hurricane and withstood the storm—so you can splurge knowing this is a quality pick that lasts. Unfortunately, this pick does not have an automatic open or close mechanism, so you have to manually open it. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual open and close

Manual open and close Materials: Polycarbonate fiberglass and aluminum frame, polyester canopy

Polycarbonate fiberglass and aluminum frame, polyester canopy Canopy Size: 54.33 inches

Best Compact Umbrella Amy's Umbrellas UV Resistant Lightweight Compact Travel Umbrella Amy's Umbrellas View On Amysumbrellas.com Who it’s for: People who want a small umbrella to take on the go. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella in solid colors. If you want a compact umbrella to stand up against rain, wind, and harmful UV rays, opt for the Amy’s Lightweight Travel Umbrella. The canopy is 100 percent waterproof, UPF50+ certified, and offers 99 percent UV protection. It’s sleek, available in five stylish patterns, and includes a carrying case. The canopy has eight ribs for holding up against the wind and has a five-year warranty. Its canopy is smaller than average though, so it definitely can only provide coverage for one person. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual open and close

Manual open and close Materials: Stainless steel frame, polyester canopy

Stainless steel frame, polyester canopy Canopy Size: 37.80 inches

Best Clear Umbrella Totes InBrella Reverse Close Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want protection from the rain without obstructing their vision. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella with a straight handle. If you find yourself maneuvering through busy streets in the rain, the clear Totes InBrella Reverse Close Umbrella keeps you shielded from water without obstructing your line of sight—no need to worry about colliding head-on with someone in a storm. This pick also reverse-closes so that any water on the canopy gets pushed away from you, rather than dispersed in droplets on your clothing. When the umbrella is closed it can sit upright, making it easy to store in dry seasons. The only downside to this pick is that it has a manual open and mechanism, not an automatic button. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual open and automatic close button

Manual open and automatic close button Materials: Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy

Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy Canopy Size: 47 inches

Best Cane Umbrella Davek Elite Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a luxury umbrella with a large canopy. Who it isn’t for: People who want a compact umbrella that travels well. You can’t go wrong with this classic, high-quality cane umbrella from Davek. Its generously sized canopy is 50 inches when open, making it large enough for two people to share, and it has a durable wind-tension frame system for durability. The cane handle is made of genuine top-grain leather, and it comes with a forever guarantee and a loss prevention policy, so if you happen to lose it, you can get a replacement for 50 percent off. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close button

Auto open and close button Materials: Fiberglass, top-grain leather frame and handle, and micro-weave fabric canopy

Fiberglass, top-grain leather frame and handle, and micro-weave fabric canopy Canopy Size: 50 inches

Best Inverted Umbrella Bodyguard Inverted Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a durable umbrella that doesn't fling water when it's closed. Who it isn’t for: People who want a patterned or vibrant umbrella. This umbrella from Bodyguard stands out for its inverted design, ensuring it holds up to wind, won't flip inside out, and won't fling water droplets over you when you close it. Packed up, the smaller size of this inverted umbrella is only 12 inches, making it a great travel companion to toss in your purse or backpack. It weighs under one pound and is easy to operate with its automatic open and close button. This umbrella also has a reflective strip around the canopy perimeter for safety if you use it at night. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto open and close button

Auto open and close button Materials: Aluminum and fiberglass frame and Teflon canopy

Aluminum and fiberglass frame and Teflon canopy Canopy Size: 46 or 54 inches

Best Umbrella for Wind Weatherman The Collapsible Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an umbrella that can withstand intense winds. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella offered in patterns, not just solid colors. If you get caught in a rainstorm mixed with heavy winds, this umbrella is the one you want when heading out the door. It can withstand winds up to 55 miles per hour, according to the brand, so you won't be caught in a storm wrestling with a flipped or broken umbrella. It comes in a handful of beautiful colors with reflective trim around the canopy for visibility. Price at time of publish: $74 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Auto open and manual close

Auto open and manual close Materials: Aluminum, a fiberglass frame, and a waterproof canopy

Aluminum, a fiberglass frame, and a waterproof canopy Canopy Size: 40 inches

Best Bubble Umbrella Totes Signature Clear Bubble Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Jcpenney.com Who it’s for: People who want protection from sideways rain and wind. Who it isn’t for: People who want an umbrella that can fit in a handbag. A bubble umbrella offers added protection from sideways rain and wind, which can evade the protection from your typical umbrella. This clear bubble umbrella shields your hair, shoulders, and face from inclement weather and is a great way to see where you’re going without sacrificing coverage. Due to its unique shape, it is also impervious to flipping in the wind. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Opening Mechanism: Manual

Manual Materials: Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy

Steel and fiberglass frame, PVC canopy Canopy Size: 51 inches