To find the best travel jewelry cases to suit every type of trip and traveler, we tested 25 options ranging in price and size and filled them with jewelry. We evaluated how easy they were to pack, how well they kept pieces in place, any notable organizational features, and their capacity. Whether you need to stash a few dainty necklaces or protect larger statement pieces, these cases will keep your jewelry in prime condition.

When it comes to buying a jewelry case for travel, look for well-constructed pieces that “have several compartments to keep the pieces from touching each other,” says Bennett Beutel, the product lead at Tiffany & Co. He adds that by separating the pieces, you can limit any damage that may occur from them bumping into each other.

Stop tossing your favorite jewelry into a bag when you embark on a trip—it can quickly become tangled and scratched, damaging your most delicate pieces. A travel jewelry case solves this problem, offering a secure and stylish way to store your necklaces, earrings, and rings on the go.

While we wish the stud holes were farther apart (you can only fit dainty studs or one pair of chunkier earrings), we could store larger hoops in the pouch. It comes in five colorful styles, and we found the leather exterior soft and scratch-resistant, while the suede interior helped protect our pieces.

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, this ultra-lightweight and dainty case is ideal for anyone looking to keep a few favorite pieces from tangling or scratching without adding any bulk to their compact carry-on . Perfect for short trips or minimalists, this mini organizer has two hooks and a catchall pouch for necklaces, a small zippered pouch for bracelets or large earrings, a tiny removable ring bar, and a detachable earring bar that can fit two pairs of smaller earrings.

This compact pick has necklace hooks, an earring and ring bar, and a zippered pouch—making it perfect for just the essentials.

This large case has enough room to hold several rings on the snap-off ring bar and four necklaces on the detachable hooks—there's even a sturdy earring card ideal for studs and small hoops. Those who don't want to leave their favorite eye-catching pieces at home will appreciate carrying jewelry in this durable, faux-leather case.

Famous for its reliable, attractive luggage and travel accessories, Calpak is a go-to brand for frequent flyers—and this jewelry case is no exception. Jewelry lovers will rejoice at the sight of the drawstring pouch, which features ample space for statement bracelets, necklaces, chunky earrings, or watches. We love that it also has small pockets folded in, which helps to reduce any possible scratching and to maximize the space.

It’s bulky and may be better suited to longer trips than weekend getaways.

The generously-sized drawstring offers enough space to store larger pieces—plus, it has mini pockets on the inside.

The main compartment is ideal for ring lovers, with space to hold seven rings in the center. We wish the surrounding small compartments had adjustable dividers to fit more of our favorite pieces. The case is sturdy and maintained its shape when we jostled it around, so we feel confident that it would protect our pieces even if it got squished in our suitcase.

This small square case is available in a range of classic and vibrant shades, which you can monogram to add a personal touch (whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift for a jewelry-loving jet setter). It has a zip-around opening to glimpse all your pieces at once. Behind the handy built-in mirror, there are three hooks for necklaces or larger pieces—just note that it doesn’t keep them very secure.

We wish the dividers in the main compartment were removable to allow for larger pieces.

This jewelry case can be personalized and has a built-in mirror to use on the go.

While we could fit a generous amount of jewelry in the zippered pouches, we preferred packing flatter pieces to prevent the case from looking bulky. Overall, this is a great investment piece if you want to protect your pieces in style. The hardware is exceptionally durable, and each pouch and hook kept our pieces secure when we tossed them around during testing.

Designed to look like a stylish wallet, this zip-around pouch doubles as a fashionable accessory. It boasts two zippered pockets, holes for six pairs of earrings, and four hooks with a bottom catchall pouch. It also has a padded bar for rings, which we found to be a bit thick for smaller rings.

This slim and sleek case looks like a wallet and has two zippered pockets for discrete storage.

While there are only a few compartments—two small pouches, plus a detachable bar to store your favorite earrings and another for rings or necklaces—we found we could fit several pairs of earrings, a few necklaces, and nine (yes, nine!) rings, among other small pieces of jewelry. Light packers will love that this space-saving pick weighs less than half a pound and allows you to customize the design, as you can remove the earring and ring bar to free up space for larger pieces.

Toss this pretty, petite pouch into your bag or jacket pocket for your next adventure, whether you're road-tripping or hopping on an international flight. It’s palm-sized and convenient to carry thanks to its ergonomic design, and the soft suede interior will keep your pieces protected on the go.

There aren’t any individual hoops for necklaces, and storing them on the detachable bar provided can lead to tangles.

Travelers will love this case for its extensive organizational compartments, which give every piece its place to minimize scratching and tangling. We like the six plush ring pillows, three necklace hooks, and a built-in earring panel that borders the included mirror, but our favorite feature is the two removable dividers that you can adjust to accommodate delicate or chunky jewelry. The mirror is another convenient addition to this compact case, allowing you to try on different pieces or do your makeup—however, it seems less durable than the rest of the case.

Despite its compact size, this case has a section to store every type of jewelry.

The clutch-like rectangular shape makes this a bit bulky for a carry-on or weekender bag, but it’s a perfect companion for checked luggage. Since it’s easy to see your pieces on display once you open them, we like this for at-home storage, too. Our only gripe is that there isn’t dedicated necklace storage, but the compartments are large enough to store necklaces in individual pouches.

Crafted from high-quality PU leather, this elegant case features a removable zippered pouch and several sturdy and cushioned compartments to separate your jewelry, including a central section where you can safely secure rings and earrings. It’s simple and satisfying to pack—just drop your pieces into one of the compartments.

It’s spacious and easy to see all of your pieces at a glance.

For all of its convenient features, the handle was our favorite—we loved that we could carry it like a purse or toss it into our carry-on luggage . This case is lightweight and compact even when filled beyond the recommended capacity. While we struggled a bit with the earring panel, as the holes are very close together and can only accommodate hoops at the edges, the hardware was overall durable.

At almost 10 inches long, this jewelry case is impressively roomy, with plenty of space for your go-to pieces. It features five compartments: a ring band that snaps on and off, a panel for earrings, five straps to secure necklaces, a zippered pouch for storage, and a side zippered pocket.

The panel for earrings is flimsy and can only accommodate hoops along the edges.

When we shook the case during testing, we were incredibly impressed by how secure it was—nothing budged, and our necklaces stayed in place without tangling. While this pick is more expensive than other options, its long-lasting construction and ample organizational features make it a quality investment.

We particularly loved the ring rod, as it was easy to take pieces on and off and see all our rings at once. The simple button closures are well-made and easy to maneuver; they also attach the central panel, which features four pockets. One downside is that we wish the pockets were larger to accommodate all our favorite pieces.

This stylish and sturdy organizer is similar to a wallet in size and design, making it easy to toss into your purse or personal item on the next trip. It earned top marks in every category we tested, thanks to its roomy pouches, durable leather exterior, and soft suede lining. Bennett Beutel , the expert we spoke to from Tiffany’s Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop , also recommends suede for jewelry travel cases, as it can protect your valuables from potential scratches in transit.

It only has one removable panel with two pockets for jewelry storage.

Durable and stylish, this protective organizer boasts a convenient ring rod and a variety of compartments that keep everything secure even when jostled about.

The Pottery Barn Mckenna Personalized Jewelry Binder is our top pick thanks to its stylish and sturdy construction, a bevy of organizational features, and how well it kept our jewelry secure when we jostled it around during testing. If you're shopping on a budget, opt for the Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer Bag, which has five compartments for all your favorite pieces.

Our Testing Process

We tested 25 portable jewelry cases for this article, packing up each piece with the same array of jewelry—three necklaces, four earrings, three rings, two bracelets, and one watch—noting if it all fit or if we could comfortably add in even more pieces.

Next, we tested for durability and protective features by vigorously shaking the cases and throwing them up in the air and onto the ground, checking to see how securely they kept our pieces in place and whether anything became broken or tangled in the process.

Finally, we evaluated how easy it was to load pieces into the case or remove them, particularly regarding detachable ring rods and earring posters. The jewelry cases that scored the highest across our categories—ease of use, capacity, design, performance, and overall value—earned a spot on this list.

How to Shop for a Travel Jewelry Case Like a Pro

Type

Depending on the type of jewelry you wear and the trips you expect to take, compare different case types to find the best pick for you. For short weekend trips, a small palm-sized piece should suffice. But if you're spending weeks abroad, you may need a large-capacity jewelry travel case with more organizational features.

If you have a lot of jewelry or prefer bigger pieces, opt for a case with plenty of compartments. For instance, those who frequently wear hoops might find that a small earring placard designed for studs won’t suffice—you’ll want ample pouches or zippered pockets that could hold your go-to earrings.

Size

If you tend to travel with just the essentials—maybe a few dainty rings, thin necklaces, and small stud or hoop earrings—then a smaller case like the Levenger Carrie Mini Jewelry Organizer will do the trick. For statement jewelry lovers, a larger case like the Kendra Scott Medium Travel Jewelry Case can properly store your hefty pieces.

Storage Compartments

The best jewelry travel cases “have several compartments to keep the pieces from touching each other and to limit as much scratching as possible,” says Bennett Beutel, a product lead at Tiffany’s Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop. There are several compartment types too, including pockets, pouches, necklace hooks, ring pillows, and more. If you wear a lot of rings, consider a ring pillow or ring bar—the former allows you to remove them individually, while the latter requires you to remove the bar and the rings on it to select the one you want.

Material

Beutel recommends cases with a hearty, protective exterior—think leather or PU leather—which will keep your jewelry safe in your bag even if it gets tossed around at baggage claim. For the interior, he prefers suede lining, as it’s non-abrasive and prevents scratching or dulling.

More Jewelry Cases for Travel to Consider

Mejuri Travel Case: Mejuri is best known for its dainty, everyday jewelry—and that’s what this tiny, trendy case is designed for. It’s great for minimalists and we love the streamlined design, but the price tag seemed too high for how little space it offers (there’s only room for four necklaces, three pairs of studs, and a few slim rings).

Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer Roll: This budget-friendly soft-sided case boasts a range of compartments to keep jewelry organized and can accommodate quite a range of pieces, but inherently offers less protection than a sturdy leather case. The inner material is also far less soft than the suede lining.

Is it OK to store all your jewelry together when traveling?

“From an organizational perspective, it’s definitely a good idea to have all your jewelry in the same place,” says Beutel, however, “every piece should be separated to a certain degree to avoid any potential scratching.”

Look for cases with hooks for necklaces, pillows or rods for rings, and small compartments or pouches for other large pieces to ensure everything has a designated place.

Can you use a jewelry travel case for everyday storage?

At home, keeping your pieces in their original packaging is preferred. “In an ideal world, one would pack their pieces in the original cases, but of course, that’s normally tough to do traveling,” Beutel says.

However, many travel cases can store your essential pieces at home and on the go, reducing the need to pack and unpack between trips. For extensive jewelry collections or statement pieces, consider a larger storage option designed for everyday use, which can typically accommodate and display more jewelry.

What are some alternatives to travel jewelry cases?

If you can't get your hands on a travel jewelry case before your trip, Beutel suggests rolling your jewelry in a soft cloth. “Nothing abrasive like wool or canvas," he says. "A hand towel or a shirt works wonders.” While these won’t provide as much protection for your pieces as a proper case, they can help prevent your pieces from getting damaged while in transit.

This article was written by Sophie Dodd, a contributing writer for Real Simple who covers travel, lifestyle, and home goods. To write this article, she evaluated our test results, which reflected our experiences with the jewelry cases after packing them with a range of pieces, tossing them around, and exploring how easy or tedious it was to put in and take out different pieces. She also spoke with Bennett Beutel, a product lead at Tiffany’s Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop, about what to look for when shopping for travel jewelry cases and how to protect your pieces on the go.

