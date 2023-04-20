With the help of Danielson and James, we scoured the market to find the very best toilet models in every shape and size, for every style, budget, and need.

According to Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, the right fit is also vital. “Toilets come in one- or two-piece variations and also vary in height” he says. “Most toilets will fit the space you are looking to put it in, especially if you are replacing an older one, but it never hurts to measure the new toilet to ensure it is manageable. You don't want the toilet to block access to cabinets located near or above the toilet.” Since toilets generally have a long life span, James suggests shopping around and choosing the one you’re most comfortable with.

“The toilet is no longer a fixture to take for granted,” says Caroline Danielson, director of showrooms at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery. “Consider design elements when looking for the best toilet. Many models now come with sleek designs that can add a touch of luxury or modernity to a bathroom space.” She also advises that the type, size, and shape are important considerations, as they can affect both comfort and space issues. “Flush performance is another important aspect because it ensures wastewater is removed quickly and efficiently so that the bathroom stays clean,” she says.

A good toilet might not be the most glamorous of home purchases, but it sure is a very necessary one. Sure, toilets are a very basic feature found in every home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have style options. When it comes to shopping for the perfect toilet, homeowners have a wide range of choices—including bowl shape, flush mechanism, and efficiency—to consider.

The unit must be plugged into an outlet, so if you don’t already have one in your bathroom and have your heart set on this high-tech toilet, you’ll have to bring in an electrician to install one for you. The toilet also has to be plugged in because there is a water heater in the toilet for a comfortable washing temperature. If you’re looking for the best toilet with a built-in bidet, this is it.

This two-piece toilet has an elongated shape for extra comfort, and is provided with everything needed for installation. The Washlet water supply and its power cord are completely concealed within the design for a more seamless bathroom look. The toilet flushes itself a few seconds after you’re done using it, but there’s also a manual flush in case of a power outage.

Apart from its slightly larger-than-your-average toilet seat, you can’t really tell that this TOTO Drake Washlet+ Two-Piece Toilet incorporates a bidet as well. While it is rather on the pricey side, it is a two-in-one device that comes in handy for day-to-day cleanliness, and is excellent for those with kids.

Who it isn’t for : People who don’t have an electrical outlet in reach.

Who it’s for : People who want the functionality of both a toilet and a bidet.

There is adjustable water pressure with several different wash functions, including posterior wash, feminine wash, and pulsating wash. The flush is powerful yet quiet, and offers water efficiency at 1.28 GPF. At 17.1 inches from floor to seat, this toilet is ADA compliant, with a comfortable height for strainless seating. Though this is an excellent option for gadget geeks and those in tune with modern technology, it might be a little overkill for less tech-savvy folk.

The included remote control can operate the flush, open and close the toilet lid, provide bidet services, and adjust the water’s temperature, pressure, and nozzle direction. However, there is a manual flush at the side if you ever want to flush it yourself. What’s more, the seat is contoured and heated, and after it’s done washing you, it will also dry you off with warm heat, too. The bowl is even illuminated in case you don’t want to switch on the bathroom light in the middle of the night.

With wireless remote control, a self-activating bidet spray wand, and an automatic powerful flush that activates when you leave, the Woodbridge One-Piece Smart Bidet Toilet is a high-tech model that offers completely hands-free and sanitary operation. The toilet seat will even detect when you are approaching and automatically open up, and there’s a deodorizer that intuitively purifies the air around the toilet via its ionized carbon filter to get rid of any odors.

Who it isn’t for : People who are not particularly tech-savvy.

It comes with everything you need to set it up, including the bowl, tank, gaskets, hardware, bolt caps, and a soft closing seat. If you fancy an upgrade, this toilet is also compatible with the Washlet+ Ready seat that can turn your loo into a bidet , too.

The flush is also designed to be extra powerful, swirling in a strong tornado-like manner, so that you won’t have to slave away cleaning the toilet as often. This is also helped by the large water spot in the bowl that can prevent waste from clinging to it. The water gets around the entire bowl so there’s no spot left uncleaned. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it also has a rimless design for even easier cleaning, with no sneaky crevices to get into.

Though it only has a single flush option, the TOTO Drake Two-Piece Toilet is WaterSense labeled at 1.28 GPF. It’s a well-made product constructed from a durable ceramic and is finished with a smooth Cefiontect glazing that prevents waste from sticking to it, making it easy to keep clean.

This elongated bowl is incredibly easy to clean, space-saving, and secures excellently to the wall with the included hardware for comfort and stability. Its dual flush is gravity fed and consumes just 0.8 GPF on a half flush, and 1.28 GPF on a full one. If you’re swapping out an old one- or two-piece toilet, you’ll have to call a decorator in to sort out the wall behind the toilet in order to have the tank concealed. It’s also worth noting that the concealed in-wall toilet tank carrier system and wall actuator will have to be purchased separately​​​​ .

By far the most stylish toilets on the market are the wall-mounted types that only have the toilet bowl exposed, with the tank and all the internal components hidden in the wall behind it. When it comes to style, the Swiss Madison Ivy Wall-Hung Elongated Toilet Bowl is one of the best toilets you can buy. It’s sleek, comes with a soft-close and quick-release toilet seat, and is available in either glossy or matte white, or black.

Who it isn’t for : People who are replacing a one- or two-piece toilet and don’t want to have to renovate their bathroom.

This toilet comes with a limited five-year manufacturer’s warranty, and is compatible with the American Standard Cadet Round Front Toilet Seat , but this isn’t included, and you’d have to purchase it separately for an extra $30. It’s a worthy addition, however, as the lid is slow closing and has EverClean technology that prevents the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew.

This toilet features siphon jet bowl technology that powerfully pulls waste from the bowl, and a “PowerWash” rim—a pressurized rim chamber that distributes the water evenly all around the bowl, washing it with every flush and helping to keep it cleaner for longer . It’s made from a hardy vitreous china that’s long-lasting and easy to clean. Though it has a minimal and basic look, it’s not old-fashioned.

For those with smaller bathrooms, this option from American Standard has a round front for efficient space saving. It has a rectangular and chrome plated dual-button flush situated on the top of the tank, and it has superior water conserving abilities as it uses just 0.92 GPF on a half flush, and 1.28 GPF on a full flush.

Who it’s for : People who are after the excellent water efficiency that a dual-flush toilet can provide.

This floor-mounted toilet has a 16.5-inch seat height and an elongated seat for comfortable seating. It is also ADA compliant with the proper installation. A quiet-close seat is included, and it’s available in white, biscuit, and black. It’s also backed by a one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

It sports a gravity-fed single flush that is water efficient and WaterSense certified at just 1.28 GPF, saving you up to 16,500 gallons of water per year. It features the Kohler “AquaPiston” that releases water into the bowl from all sides for a more powerful and effective flush. It’s also specially designed to eliminate common leak causes.

One-piece toilets offer easy cleaning, as there are no small gaps between the tank and the bowl, as well as providing a neater and seamless aesthetic. The Kohler 3810-0 Santa Rosa Comfort Height toilet comes in just one piece that’s ready for installation straight out of the box. Though the tank and bowl on these toilets are integrated, they don’t take up any more space than the average two-piece toilet.

Who it isn’t for : People who don’t want to spend more for a one-piece toilet.

Who it’s for : People who want the easy cleaning and style advantages of a one-piece toilet.

Despite its low price tag, the toilet is made from vitreous china, which is resistant to stains, acid, and abrasion. It also comes with the EPA WaterSense label for efficiency. Finally, the toilet is compliant with the applicable sections of the ADA standard, and also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

As the best toilet for those on a budget, it comes with the tank and bowl, a plastic toilet seat, a wax ring, and a floor mounting bolt and cap set. It has a QuickConnect system for easy installation, and the company also offers 3D interactive instructions to make it as effortless as possible for you to get it all set up and ready for action.

Not only is this Glacier Bay toilet impressively affordable, it also comes in either an elongated or a round shape, and is available in multiple color options to suit your bathroom style. In addition, it features a dual-flush that offers a powerful and water-saving half-flush of 1.1 GPF, with 1.6 GPF on a full flush.

Who it isn’t for : People who want something a little more modern and stylish.

It has an easy three-bolt installation that connects the tank to the bowl, and the kit includes everything you need (apart from the supply line) to get it up and running straight out of the box. It features a gravity-fed single-flush with a strong siphon and, at 1.28 gallons per flush (20 percent less water than the current federal standard of 1.6 GPF), it’s incredibly efficient. It even comes with the EPA WaterSense label , meaning it’s met rigorous criteria for both performance and efficiency.

It offers a comfort height, which is about two inches taller than a standard toilet and around the height of an average chair. Plus, it’s compliant with the ADA (American with Disabilities Act). And this complete toilet set includes a plastic slow-closing lid to avoid those annoying accidental slams.

As our pick for the best toilet, Kohler’s Highline Arc is a reasonably-priced option that’s quite stylish, too. It features a slightly tapered tank that gives it a unique yet attractive look, and is available in both elongated and round versions, depending on your preference. You can also choose from either white or biscuit (off-white) to suit your bathroom’s decor.

Who it isn’t for : People who would rather have the more streamlined look of a wall-mounted or one-piece toilet.

Final Verdict

The Kohler Highline Arc Two-Piece Toilet is our top pick for its stylish and minimal look, comfort height, and 1.28 GPF water efficiency that earned it the WaterSense label. It’s also easy to install with just three included bolts, and it comes with a slow-closing lid. You can get it in either a round or elongated bowl shape and in two different colors.

How to Shop for Toilets Like a Pro

Type

The first place to start when shopping for the best toilet, is to consider the type of toilet that will best suit your needs, suggests Caroline Danielson, the director of showrooms at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery. “Some popular options include one-piece toilets, two-piece toilets, wall-mounted toilets, corner toilets, and toilet-bidet combos,” she says. While two-piece toilets come with separate tanks and bowls that are connected during installation, one-piece toilets have it all incorporated in one unit, making installation easier, too.

With a wall mounted, or wall-hung toilet, only the toilet bowl is exposed and hung directly on the wall. The tank and working parts are all hidden inside the wall, providing a neat and streamlined look and taking up less space. In addition to offering a high-end and modern aesthetic, sweeping and mopping the floor under wall-mounted toilets is also a breeze since they don’t rest on the floor.

Flush Mechanism

A toilet’s flush mechanism is a critical factor to consider when choosing a toilet. There are two flush options: single flush and dual flush. “Dual flush toilets have two flush options; one for liquids and one for solids,” says Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing. “Each type of flush uses the appropriate amount of water needed for each job.” Danielson adds that toilets with dual-flush systems are preferable as they allow you to conserve water whenever possible.

Flush type is another key factor to look for when shopping for a toilet based on your preferences and needs. There are two primary types of flushing systems: gravity-fed and pressure-assisted.

“Gravity-fed toilets use the force of gravity to move waste through the drain line while pressure-assisted toilets use compressed air to push water into the bowl with more force, resulting in more powerful flushes that can clear waste quickly and efficiently,” Danielson explains. “Dual-flush toilets allow homeowners to choose between two different levels of water usage depending on whether they need a full or partial flush.”

Efficiency

A toilet’s efficiency is measured in gallons per flush (GPF) which is the amount of water used by the toilet with each flush. Generally speaking, toilets with higher GPF ratings tend to be less efficient and more expensive than those with lower GPF ratings. “Homeowners should aim for a toilet with a low GPF rating to save money on their water bills in the long run,” Danielson says.

GPF can vary between toilet types and brands. “Many toilets today are manufactured to have water-saving options at 1.28 gallons per flush,” James tells us. “They consume less water, helping to save on utility bills. The current federal standard for toilets is 1.6 gallons per flush, found in traditional non-low-flow toilets.”

Bowl Shape

Considering a toilet’s bowl shape is vital in order to get the right fit for your needs. There are two main types of bowl shapes: round and elongated. Round bowls are typically smaller and take up less space, making them a good choice for smaller bathrooms or powder rooms. However, elongated bowls offer more comfort as they provide more seating surface area.

“Round bowls have been around for decades,” says James. “They are a good choice for smaller bathrooms because they occupy less space. Elongated bowls tend to be more comfortable because of the extra length on the front of the bowl. They take up more space and would suit a larger bathroom.”

Material

In addition to the above-mentioned factors, Danielson says that a toilet’s material is also worthy of consideration, as this can impact its durability, cleanliness, and overall appearance. “Popular materials include porcelain, ceramic, and vitreous china,” she explains. “Porcelain is a popular material for toilets because it is affordable and durable. It has been used for many years in the production of bathroom fixtures and is known for its smooth surface that resists stains and scratches.”

Ceramic and china toilets are also common options because they have similar properties to porcelain but can come at a slightly lower price point. “These materials provide a classic look that fits well with traditional bathroom designs,” says Danielson. “For those who want something more unique, some toilets are made of glazed cast iron, steel or stainless steel.”

Questions You Might Ask

Is a one-piece or two-piece toilet better?

While both one-piece and two-piece toilet options have their pros and cons, ultimately, the best choice depends on a homeowner's personal preferences and needs. While one-piece toilets have a sleek look and are easier to clean, they can be more expensive than their two-piece counterparts.

“One-piece toilets are made from a single piece of porcelain or ceramic, which gives them a sleek and modern look,” says Danielson. “They're also easier to clean compared to two-piece toilets since there aren't any crevices where dirt and grime can accumulate. However, one-piece models can be more expensive than their two-piece counterparts, which may not be ideal if you're on a tight budget.”

On the other hand, two-piece toilets consist of two separate parts, and, while they may not look as streamlined as one-piece models, they do offer some advantages. “They tend to be less expensive and offer more flexibility when a repair or replacement is required,” says Danielson.

According to James, a one-piece toilet is by far the best option as they are sleek and stylish and easier to clean. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that if any part of the toilet breaks, the whole toilet will need replacing.

What is the comfort height vs. standard height of a toilet?

Toilets come in different heights, but two of the most common are comfort height and standard height. James says that “comfort height” is a term only used by Kohler and refers to toilets that are 17 inches or taller. The standard height toilets measure 15 to 16 inches from the floor to the seat.

“The difference between them may seem negligible, but it can make a big impact on the overall bathroom experience,” says Danielson. “Comfort height toilets are typically two to three inches higher than standard height ones, making them easier to use for people with mobility issues or disabilities.”

Aside from being more accessible for those who need assistance, comfort height toilets also provide a more comfortable seating position for many people. They require less bending and straining to sit or stand up from, which can be especially beneficial for older individuals or those with knee or back problems. On the other hand, standard height toilets might be a better fit if you have young children in the house as they'll find it easier to reach the seat and maintain balance while using it.

“Toilets measuring 17 to 19 inches from the floor to the toilet bowl seat are called chair-height toilets and are ideal for taller people,” James explains. “You also have the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant toilet heights that are popular and sometimes required depending on where they are installed.”

What is the lifespan of a toilet?

While there is no one single answer to this question, Danielson explains that it's important to understand that a toilet's lifespan can vary depending on several factors including usage patterns and proper maintenance. “Some of these factors include the quality of the materials used in its construction, how well it has been maintained over time, and even the location of use,” she says.

James adds that the lifespan of a toilet can be up to 20 years, and will last for many years with proper maintenance, explaining that homeowners are more likely to replace toilets due to home upgrades rather than the toilet not functioning properly.

When purchasing a new toilet, it's important to pay attention to the manufacturer's warranty. “Most manufacturers offer warranties ranging from five years up to lifetime warranties,” says Danielson. “These warranties can be an indication of how long a manufacturer expects their product to last under normal use conditions. However, it's important to note that many warranties are only effective when valid by a licensed plumber.”



Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce-writing experience. Kat is also the Commerce Editor-at-Large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading US online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed multiple toilets, and researched and considered factors such as each toilet’s height, material, bowl shape, flush mechanism, and efficiency. She also spoke to Caroline Danielson, the director of showrooms at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, and Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly Company.