The 12 Best Toilet Brushes of 2023 Cleaning your toilet is always a chore, but these tools can help make it easier. By Lesley Chen Real Simple / Alli Waataja Scrubbing your toilet is an unglamorous but absolutely necessary chore—and keeping it clean and bacteria-free can be far easier with one tool: a toilet brush. “We don’t think about them often, but toilet brushes are an essential tool in cleaning your toilet," says Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi. "Combined with a disinfecting toilet bowl cleaner, toilet brushes scrub away germs and bacteria inside the toilet and can reduce hard water stains.” To find the best toilet brushes, we researched various options and considered factors like material, shape, features, and holders while coming up with our list. In addition to Micetich, we also spoke with cleaning expert Angela Lee for tips on what to look for in toilet brushes. Our Top Picks Best Overall Toilet Brush: OXO Compact Toilet Brush and Canister at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Toilet Brush: Made By Design Toilet Brush With Holster at Target Jump to Review Best Splurge Toilet Brush: Tushy The Conscious Toilet Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best-Designed Toilet Brush: simplehuman Toilet Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Silicone Toilet Brush: Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Disposable Toilet Brush: Clorox Toilet Wand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Toilet Brush With Rim Cleaner: Joseph Joseph Flex Lite Toilet Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small Toilet Brush: mDesign Plastic Toilet Bowl Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Toilet Brush With Long Handle: Elypro Drip Free Toilet Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Eco-Friendly Toilet Brush: Grove Co. Toilet Brush at Grove.co Jump to Review Best Overall Toilet Brush OXO Good Grips Compact Toilet Brush and Canister 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Home Depot What Stands Out This compact toilet brush is simple but effective and has a hands-free canister. What Could Be Improved The canister can be hard to clean. Simple and compact, the OXO Good Grips Toilet Brush can live in your bathroom without being an eyesore. The brush has an ergonomic handle and a tapered head to thoroughly clean the nooks of your toilet bowl. Plus, you can swap out the conveniently replaceable brush head as needed to keep your brush sanitary. When you’re finished cleaning, the canister hides the brush away with an automated lid that opens whenever you lift the handle, allowing you to avoid touching the lid itself. The holder also has a drip tray with ventilation to let the bristles dry. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 5.25 x 4.65 x 17 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Budget Toilet Brush Made By Design Toilet Brush With Holster Set Target View On Target What Stands Out This affordable toilet brush comes with a stand. What Could Be Improved The black color of the brush may be lighter than pictured. If you want an affordable, no-frills toilet brush, opt for the Made by Design Toilet Brush With Holster Set. With a long handle, soft grip, and sturdy brush head, it has everything you need to give your toilet bowl a good scrub, all at an exceedingly low cost. And it comes with a cylindrical stand to hold the brush when you finish cleaning. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 16 x 4.33 x 4.33 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Splurge Toilet Brush Tushy The Conscious Toilet Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Hellotushy.com What Stands Out This brush has single-use biodegradable scrubbing pads that attach and detach with a button. What Could Be Improved It's pricier, and you have to repurchase the scrubbing pads, which tend to be smaller than most traditional brush heads. This elegant (yes, elegant) toilet brush has a thin bamboo handle that’s about as attractive as a toilet accessory can get. Unlike any other selections on our list, this one has single-use, biodegradable coconut husk scrubbing pads infused with lemon and tea tree oil for a fresh, invigorating clean each time. A button on the handle quickly detaches and attaches new scrubbing pads so you never have dirty scrubbing pads sitting around. The included stand holds the handle and a stack of single-use pads (you get a set of eight with a brush purchase and can sign up for a subscription for refills). While you will need to replace the scrubbing pads when you run out, this pick is a luxurious option for those who don’t want the hassle of cleaning their brush but still want a sparkling clean toilet. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: Bamboo, steel, coconut husk (scrubbing pads) | Dimensions: 5 x 4 x 16 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best-Designed Toilet Brush simplehuman Toilet Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out The unique, crescent-shaped brush head can target small spaces and nooks. What Could Be Improved The shape of the brush may not clean oval drain holes as efficiently. This Simplehuman toilet brush has a sleek design you don’t need to hide away. We love the crescent-shaped brush head, which cleans all the hard-to-reach places under the toilet rim without twisting your arm. Plus, the slim holder has a magnet that lets you snap the handle securely in place, so you can move it around your bathroom or rotate it to hide the brush head from view. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 7.3 x 3.7 x 18.6 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Silicone Toilet Brush Sellemer Bathroom Toilet Brush and Holder Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out The flat, silicone head is flexible, easy to clean, and space-efficient. What Could Be Improved Since silicone is less rigid than traditional brush heads, it may take a little more scrubbing effort. Silicone toilet brushes are more flexible and sanitary than their plastic or nylon counterparts, and this Sellemer pick is no exception. You can press and bend the flat brush head to clean different angles and areas of the toilet bowl before it returns to its original shape. The holder has a slim profile, making it easy to store in small spaces or mount on the wall, and ventilation slots in the base prevents the brush from sitting in still water. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: Silicone | Dimensions: 4 x 2 x 16 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Disposable Toilet Brush Clorox Toilet Wand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out This kit includes six disposable toilet wand refills preloaded with Clorox cleaner, eliminating the need for an additional cleaning product. What Could Be Improved Refills take up more space and create more waste. While regular toilet brushes can harbor bacteria, disposable brushes like the Clorox ToiletWand ensure that no germs are allowed to linger, giving you a sparkling, sanitary clean every time. This Clorox cleaning kit includes a toilet wand, a storage caddy, and six hexagon-shaped disposable sponges that get into hard-to-reach spots. The refills are loaded with Clorox, which means you don’t have to use a separate toilet bowl cleaner solution, and they kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. The sponges conveniently click on and off into the handle with a button. While we love how sanitary this option is, the refills will require repurchasing, create more waste, and take up space in your bathroom that a regular brush wouldn’t. That said, if you get easily grossed out by the thought of using the same toilet brush repeatedly, a disposable pick is perfect for you. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 15.31 x 4.41 x 4.75 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Toilet Brush With Rim Cleaner Joseph Joseph Flex Lite Toilet Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Josephjoseph.com What Stands Out This slim silicone brush has a D-shaped head with bristles on top, perfect for scrubbing under the toilet rim. What Could Be Improved The silicone head may be harder to use on the curved surfaces of the toilet bowl. The rim of your toilet bowl is undoubtedly the hardest area to hit while cleaning, which is why we chose the Joseph Joseph Flex Brush. It reaches under the seat with its D-shaped head and durable bristles. The silicone head is flexible so you can bend it as you need, and when you’re done, you can store it in its slim holder. The brush head is also water-resistant and dries quickly. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 3.43 x 16.81 x 4.84 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Small Toilet Brush mDesign Plastic Toilet Bowl Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out This small toilet brush has a slim, modern holder that seamlessly fits into small bathrooms. What Could Be Improved The holder could have ventilation. If you want a low-profile toilet brush that takes as little space as possible, you’ll like this stylish option from mDesign. The cylindrical holder has a clean silhouette, and the brush head has sturdy bristles to scrub away stains and messes. The sleek bamboo lid of the holder is attached to the brush to keep it out of sight when it’s not in use. While we like the elegant design, the holder has no ventilation, so your brush might sit in still water or take longer to dry. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Wood, plastic, bamboo | Dimensions: 3.58 x 3.58 x 14.65 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Toilet Brush With Long Handle Elypro Drip Free Toilet Brush Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out This toilet brush has a long handle and a caddy attached, allowing for more reach and drip-free cleaning. What Could Be Improved It is slightly more cumbersome to clean a toilet brush with the holder attached. No one wants to touch the toilet bowl when cleaning it, so a toilet brush with a long handle will keep the chore at arm’s length. This toilet brush has an ergonomic 22-inch handle to reach around the toilet bowl for a thorough clean. Unlike our other selections, the caddy is attached to this brush—just push the button to extend and retract it as needed. This intelligent design also reduces drips when moving the brush as they land inside the caddy rather than on the floor. Price at time of publish: $26 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 5 x 4.5 x 22 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Eco-Friendly Toilet Brush Grove Co. Toilet Brush with Replaceable Head Grove Collaborative View On Grove.co What Stands Out This pick is made from recycled materials and has a convenient replaceable head. What Could Be Improved The brush might be too large to clean small toilet rims. Replacing your entire toilet brush every six months isn’t very eco-friendly, so if you want to prevent as much waste as possible, opt for the Grove Co. Toilet Brush. It’s made with recycled materials, including the recycled aluminum handle and recycled plastic brush head. Plus, the brush heads are replaceable, so you don’t have to toss out the entire thing when it gets grimy. The holder has a drop stone made from diatomaceous earth, a naturally absorbent material that will help soak up excess water and odor from your brush. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Recycled aluminum and recycled plastic | Dimensions: Not listed | Holder Included: Yes Best Toilet Brush and Plunger Set Mr.Siga Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out This toilet plunger and brush combo lets you have a two-in-one product for all your cleaning needs. What Could Be Improved The brush doesn’t have a replaceable head. Every home should have a toilet plunger on-hand in case of an emergency, so rather than purchasing two separate products, opt for this set from Mr.Siga. The set includes a plunger with an extendable, commercial-grade rubber cup, a plastic toilet brush, and a handy holder to store both. Considering that you get two products, this pick is also pretty cost-effective. Price at time of publish: $27 Material: Rubber, plastic | Dimensions: 8.2 x 6.3 x 18.1 inches | Holder Included: Yes Best Electric Toilet Brush Goodpapa Electric UV Toilet Brush Amazon View On Goodpapa.net What Stands Out This electric toilet brush cleans and disinfects your toilet at high speed with the press of a button. What Could Be Improved You have to pay more attention to an electric brush as it can spin water around (and out of the toilet bowl). The Goodpapa Electric toilet brush takes some of the manual work out of scrubbing with its high-speed rotating brush and UV-C sterilization that cleans and disinfects your toilet simultaneously. The brush takes a few hours to charge, and then you can use it two to three times a month before recharging it. Once you finish cleaning your toilet, store the brush in its ventilated base and use the self-clean feature to keep it fresh and ready for the next clean. The toilet brush includes a silicone and bristle brush head for added versatility. Price at time of publish: $42 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: Not listed | Holder Included: Yes Final Verdict Our top pick is the OXO Good Grips Sanitary Toilet Brush & Canister, which has a convenient holder with ventilation and automatic opening and a replaceable brush head for hard-to-reach places. If you want to automate your cleaning routine, the Goodpapa Electric UV Toilet Brush will scrub at high speeds and use UV light to disinfect your toilet with a press of a button. How to Shop for a Toilet Brush Like a Pro Material “The bristles of the toilet brush should be durable, stiff enough to effectively scrub the toilet bowl, and resistant to wear and tear,” says Angela Lee from Hellamaid. “Common bristle materials include nylon, silicone, or a combination of both.” Nylon brushes are best for tough scrubbing and messes but may be more challenging to keep clean. Meanwhile, non-porous silicone is easier to sanitize and more flexible but may sacrifice some scrubbing power. The material you choose is ultimately a matter of preference, but Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, recommends making “sure the bristles are easy to clean.” Shape When considering the shape of your toilet brush, “you’ll want something that has an ergonomic design and can access hard-to-reach areas especially right under the rim,” says Micetech. Curved toilet bowl brushes and long bristles can help you clean every nook and cranny of your toilet. While a large brush might seem like the best option, medium to small brushes can fit better under the rim for a thorough cleaning. Features While toilet brushes are simple tools, some have bonus features to make scrubbing your toilet more efficient and sanitary. A comfortable, ergonomic handle can improve your grip, while anti-drip features prevent toilet water from leaving a trail across your floor. Toilet brushes with removable brush heads allow you to swap out the bristles rather than replace the entire brush. If you want even more of an upgrade, look for a self-cleaning mechanism to keep the brush clean and ready for the next scrubbing session. Holder “Not all toilet brushes come with a caddy, but I highly recommend purchasing one that comes with it or buying it separately,” says Micetech. “Even with proper care, toilet brushes can harbor bacteria and a caddy keeps them safely stored away.” Look for a holder with ventilation or drainage so the brush doesn’t sit in water and has time to dry between uses. A holder also keeps the brush contained, so it’s not rolling around in a cabinet or on the floor. Questions You Might Ask Are silicone toilet brushes more hygienic? Silicone brushes are easier to clean and maintain, according to Micetich. That’s because silicone is a non-porous material, meaning it doesn’t absorb water or bacteria, says Lee, who adds that silicone “makes it less likely for bacteria, germs, and residue to accumulate on the brush surface.” Silicone brushes are also easier to clean than traditional bristles. “You can rinse them thoroughly or even toss them in the dishwasher,” says Lee. “The non-porous nature of silicone prevents the bristles from trapping residue or holding onto bacteria, making it easier to maintain cleanliness.” How often should you replace your toilet brush? Toilet brushes will get worn out or accumulate bacteria over time, regardless of what material and style of brush you choose. “All toilet brushes should be cleaned after each use and ideally replaced every six months,” says Micetich. Toilet brushes with replaceable heads can cut costs and prevent unnecessary waste. How big should a toilet brush be? We recommend a small- to medium-sized toilet brush, which allows you to effectively and efficiently clean inside your toilet bowl. “Bigger brush heads are great at getting the job done quickly, while smaller brush heads can get into hard-to-reach places,” says Micetich. Also consider the handle length while shopping. “The handle of the toilet brush should be long enough to provide sufficient reach into the toilet bowl without your hand coming into close contact with the water,” says Micetech. “A longer handle allows you to maintain a comfortable distance while cleaning. However, it should still be practical for handling and maneuvering the brush effectively.” Take Our Word for It This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple with experience writing commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To compile this list, she researched toilet brushes and rounded up the best options based on material, shape, features, and holders. For expert advice, Lesley spoke to Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, and Angela Lee from Hellamaid, a top-rated cleaning company in Ontario, Canada.