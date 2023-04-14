To determine the best toasters on the market, we researched dozens of models, looking at important features like capacity, slot size, number of settings, and price. We also consulted Hales for expert insight on buying and using toasters.

What was once a simple choice between a two-slice capacity and four-slice capacity has become an overwhelming market of smart screens and memory settings. But the best toasters combine those technological innovations with easy-to-use features and precise cooking. “I prefer models with exact time control and a quick-peek function for getting the toasting exactly right,” says Kieron Hales, executive chef and owner of Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, an event venue. “The best toasters are simple and incredibly effective.”

We love that there is a built-in cord wrap and removable crumb tray to keep everything neat. This toaster features six variable toasting settings as well as designated settings for bagels, defrosting, and reheating. Inside, the racks are self-centering, which keeps toast upright for even browning on both sides. We also love that the two toasting slots are extra wide.

Smeg is known for its modern technology wrapped in a 1950s-style exterior. Crafted from steel with a powder-coated enamel finish, this toaster is scratch-, stain-, and corrosion-resistant. Plus, anti-slip feet ensure that the toaster is safe and secure, wherever you choose to place it.

Who it isn’t for: People who aren't willing to splurge on a toaster largely for aesthetic reasons.

Who it’s for: People who want a chic and powerful toaster available in a variety of colors.

A removable crumb tray allows for easy cleaning, and a lift lever ensures safe bread removal. We especially love the quick-check lever, which allows you to check the status of your toast mid-cycle without interrupting the toasting process.

Despite its tiny stature, the toaster features extra-wide slots that are able to fit everything from waffles to bagels and even artisanal breads. The included bagel and frozen settings automatically adjust the toasting time and temperature for precise results. For regular bread, there are seven toasting shades to choose from on the main dial.

With included cord storage, this toaster is great for those who prefer to keep their small appliances off of the countertop. The lightweight, plastic frame is easy to move. For extra safety, the toaster has a cool-touch exterior and an automatic-off feature.

With four extra-wide slots and a specific bagel setting, the Black+Decker 4-Slice Toaster is the ideal choice for bagels. There are six variable browning levels you can choose between in order to achieve your perfect toast. We love that there is dual control, so two people can use the toaster in their own way, at one time. There is even a separate crumb tray for each side.

Who it’s for: People who want a toaster with wide slots for bagels and people who want a toaster that can be used by two people at the same time.

The lightweight frame and hidden cord storage makes this toaster easy to move and neatly store. Seven settings, including specific buttons for bagels, defrosting, reheating, and keeping warm, allow for ultimate precision. The high-lift level even allows you to check the progress of your toast without disrupting the cycle.

Available in both red and black, this toaster features two extra-long slots, which can fit either four standard slices of bread or two extra-long slices. For smaller slices, the slots have a self-centering feature to ensure the bread remains upright and heats evenly.

Who it’s for: People who want slots that can accommodate all types of bread.

While this toaster only holds two slices, the slots are extra wide, making it ideal for bagels, artisanal breads, pastries, and more. We also like that there is a “A Bit More” button for when your bread is not quite done, as well as a “Lift and Look” button that allows you to check your food’s progress without interrupting the toasting cycle. There are also designated settings for crumpets and frozen breads, too.

The Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart toaster allows you to check your browning process with the touch of a button. With five variable settings, you can achieve ultimate control and ensure that your toast is perfectly done, every time. We love the chic stainless steel exterior and the removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. This toaster also lowers your bread or bagel into the toasting slots automatically, and lifts them again when it’s done.

Who it’s for: People who want a toaster that allows for maximum control and precision.

With a high-lift lever, singed fingers and hard-to-reach toast become things of the past. We also love that there is built-in cord storage to keep countertops neat. A large LED screen allows for easy countdown viewing, and seven settings lets you choose from light toast to dark, rather than minutes spent in the toaster. We also like that there is a defrost and single-slice setting for frozen waffles and small batches.

For the best 4-slice toaster, we like the Cuisinart 4-Slice Digital Toaster because of its memory set functions. Once you’ve determined the settings for your ideal toast, bagel, or English muffin, this model will remember it. The toaster can store up to eight memory settings—ideal for roommates or families who share the appliance. This four-slice toaster also has dual control panels, so two people can toast on separate settings simultaneously.

Who it’s for: People who want a toaster that will remember the preferred settings of multiple people.

We love that the toasting slots are wide enough to accommodate bagels and English muffins as well. Plus, it's the most affordable toaster on our list and comes with a three-year warranty to troubleshoot any problems you may have at the beginning of the toaster’s lifecycle.

The toaster is made of BPA-free plastic, and while plastic may not be as durable as metal, it is easy to clean, sanitize, and maneuver. Plus, it comes in both white and black for a chic and timeless look. Once your toast is done, there is a high-lift lever for easy bread removal without burning your fingers.

The Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Plaster Toaster features a durable and lightweight frame, as well as seven shade settings. There are also designated buttons for bagels, reheating, and defrosting. We love the removable crumb tray that’s easy to access and clean.

Final Verdict

Our pick for the best overall toaster is the Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Plaster Toaster thanks to its precise toasting, durable make, and affordable price point. We love that the toasting slots are wide enough to accommodate bagels and English muffins. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty to troubleshoot any problems you may have at the beginning of this toaster’s lifecycle.

For those looking for a four-slot toaster, we recommend the Cuisinart 4-Slice Digital Toaster With MemorySet. Not only does it feature a dual control that lets two people use the toaster simultaneously, but it also remembers up to eight settings to achieve your ideal toast every time.

How to Shop for Toasters Like a Pro

Slots

“As a family of four, four-slots is our minimum,” says Kieron Hales, executive chef and owner of Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, an event venue. It helps to speed up Hales' hectic mornings when more than one person can prepare their breakfast at once. However, if you live alone, or only use a toaster occasionally, a two-slice toaster will be smaller and easier to store.

If you regularly use a toaster to prepare bagels, gluten-free bread, pastries, or artisanal breads like sourdough, we recommend a wide-slot or long-slot toaster. Toasters with longer or wider openings can more evenly toast untraditional breads, and can also accommodate more slices of regular bread. For precise toasting, look for a model that features a self-centering slot. Plus, for those using a toaster for bagels or thicker breads, an ultra high-lift level will ensure that nothing gets stuck when trying to be removed.

Power

Overall, a lower wattage will mean less power. In terms of toasters, this means that a toaster with less power will take longer to heat up and cook, as well as less done toast and inconsistent browning. Lower wattage can also result in soggy or less crisp toast. Most two-slice toasters use between 800 and 1,500 watts. Four-slice or larger toasters will range between 1,000 and 1,800 watts.

Settings

It’s important to first determine whether or not the toaster’s settings are displayed in minutes or levels of brownness. Once that is figured out, you can then decide what suits your preference. For those who prefer light toast, a toaster with minimal settings (around five or six) is probably suitable. For those who like things extra done, a toaster with seven settings or even a “just a little more” button is best.

Toasters with defrost, reheat, and bagel buttons are ideal for those who want their toaster to do more than simply toast regular bread. Hales prefers toasters that use time as opposed to levels for precision and control. This makes for easier comprehension of exactly what “6” on the dial means.

Extra Features

When it comes to extra features, Hales prefers to keep it simple. “All I want is a precise cook time and easy to clean surface for those sticky jam fingers,” he says. “I prefer ones with crumb trays and stainless steel exteriors.” But for those who like more pizazz in their small appliances, opt for one with a digital screen or smart capabilities. We especially love toasters with memory settings for a really streamlined morning routine. Plus, you’ll never have to remember just how far you turned the knob the last time you got your perfect slice of toast.

Questions You Might Ask

Which toasters are the safest to use?

According to Hales, metal toasters and those with high-lift levers are the safest to use. Metal toasters will also be cooler to the touch while in use than plastic ones (although plastic tends to be easier to clean). And those with high-lift levers ensure that fingers and hands stay safe and won’t burn when removing the bread. We also consider toasters with built-in cord storage to be safer, because, when used properly, there is a lower possibility of the cord tearing or getting damaged which can lead to unsafe exposed wires.

Are expensive toasters worth it?

Deciding whether or not to splurge on a toaster is dependent on the features that you deem to be the most valuable. If you want a smart toaster with memory settings or a digital screen, or prioritize higher quality materials like stainless steel, it will be worth the higher price point. However, if you’re looking for a simple model that gets the job done morning after morning, a budget-friendly toaster will satisfy those needs.

How long should a toaster last?

Even with daily use, Hales believes that the best toasters should last you around ten years. This expectancy assumes that regular maintenance like removing bread crumbs and an occasional deep clean is being performed. To maximize your toaster’s lifespan, avoid metal polishes as they can damage the exterior and unplug the device after each use. It’s also important to allow the appliance to cool completely after each use before storing.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kate McGregor, a design and market editor who has written about the best in home goods and kitchen appliances for publications such as ELLE Decor, Architectural Digest, Better Homes & Gardens, and Domino. To write this article, she researched a wide range of toasters, keeping in mind materials, number of settings, durability, and price point. She also consulted Kieron Hales, executive chef and owner of Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, an event venue.