The 12 Best Tinted Sunscreens of 2023

To determine the best tinted sunscreens, we researched a variety of popular options to determine the best across a variety of categories, considering ingredients, SPF protection, and shade range to help you find your perfect match. Our top pick is the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen for its lightweight texture and natural matte finish. It features UVA and UVB filters for broad-spectrum protection and works on all skin types.

Additionally, many tinted sunscreens contain iron oxides to help reduce whiteness and offers the added benefit of blue light protection, “which has been associated with persistent hyperpigmentation, especially in skin of color,” says Dr. Adeline Kikam , a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Brown Skin Derm .

Incorporating an SPF into your daily beauty routine is a must, and one of the best ways to do so is by opting for a tinted sunscreen. Not only does a tinted sunscreen offer the benefits of SPF protection, but since it's tinted, it can also be worn on its own or under makeup to achieve a more even and blended complexion.

Best Overall Tinted Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen for Face SPF 50 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a non-greasy tinted sunscreen that won’t clog pores. Who it isn’t for: People who want more than one shade option. It’s hard to go wrong with this tinted sunscreen from La-Roche Posay—it’s a cult favorite of many, and for good reason. This oil-free option is lightweight, fragrance-free, and features substantial broad-spectrum protection with an SPF of 50. A huge selling point of this tinted sunscreen is that it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores), a true game-changer if you plan on layering additional makeup products on top. Anyone engaging in physical activities won’t have to worry about this product wearing off since it’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes. This is a major plus if you’ll be sweating or doing anything that involves water. It comes in a universal tint that suits various skin types and is fast-absorbing, so your skin won’t feel tacky or sticky—something that happens with many SPFs. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, vitamin E, Cell-Ox shield, dimethicone, thermal spring water, silica, iron oxides

Best Drugstore Tinted Sunscreen CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sheer Tint Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for an affordable tinted sunscreen with hydrating properties. Who it isn’t for: People with oily skin. CeraVe’s hydrating sheer tint packs the hydration punch with hyaluronic acid, ensuring your skin gets the SPF it needs in addition to necessary moisturization. If your skin tends to lean on the drier side, this is a great option to try out. If your skin is more oily, the hydrating properties could potentially be overwhelming for your skin. Although it’s thoroughly hydrating, it isn’t thick or heavy on the skin. It’s lightweight and non-comedogenic, so you can breathe a sigh of relief that you won’t have to deal with loads of breakouts post-wear. This is a mineral sunscreen, which means it’ll be extremely effective at providing physical barrier protection between your skin and the sun’s harmful rays. For an even, healthy-looking glow that won’t leave a white cast, give this sunscreen a go. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium oxide, ceramides, iron oxides

Best Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Supergoop! CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who it’s for: People looking for a tinted sunscreen that color corrects. Who it isn’t for: People who want something extremely sheer. This CC cream can be worn alone or as a base underneath other makeup products to color correct redness and hyperpigmentation. While some tinted sunscreens offer a “breath” of color, this one from Supergoop! provides a smidge more in the coverage department. The formula consists of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, both extremely hydrating ingredients that’ll keep your skin from feeling painfully dry, especially if you’re spending a decent amount of time in the sun. It’s also reef-friendly (meaning it doesn’t contain specific elements that can cause coral bleaching). It comes in 15 different shades, and if you’re unsure which shade will be your perfect match, Supergoop! offers a shade finder quiz to help you out. Price at time of publish: From $38 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, apple extract, irish moss/red seaweed extract, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, iron oxides

Best Reef-Safe Tinted Sunscreen Think Everyday Naturally Tinted Face Sunscreen Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On IHerb Who it’s for: People who want a fast-absorbing tinted sunscreen. Who it isn’t for: People who want more coverage. If you’ve ever wondered what makes a sunscreen reef-safe, here’s the lowdown—reef-safe sunscreens are made without coral reef-harming ingredients that are on the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory (HEL) list (most commonly oxybenzone and octinoxate), but “reef-safe” isn’t a regulated term; therefore, even if a product is marketed as such, still check the ingredients list. This sunscreen from Thinksport has a mineral formula that’s vegan, cruelty-free, and water-resistant; just make sure you reapply every 80 minutes if you plan on taking a dip. It’s also a bio-degradable formula! This is an exceptionally hydrating sunscreen with ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and jojoba oil, all of which cater to folks with dry or sensitive skin. It’s gentle, fast-absorbing, and won’t feel oily or sticky. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, jojoba oil, vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, iron oxides

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Oily Skin Coola Mineral Face Organic Sunscreen Lotion Sheer Matte Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People who want something to keep their skin mattified. Who it isn’t for: People who deal with overly dry skin and are looking for something glowy. If you have oily skin, using a super hydrating and glowy sunscreen is probably at the bottom of your to-do list. This option from Coola can be worn solo or under makeup for a smooth matte finish that won’t feel greasy. We also want to note that even though this sunscreen is mattifying, it’s made with hydrating oils and an antioxidant-rich Plant Protection complex (matte doesn’t have to mean dry). It is quite sheer, making it a great primer for additional steps in your makeup routine. If you’re planning to wear it lounging out by the pool and not underneath makeup, it’ll still do an impeccable job at keeping your skin cool, calm, and collected (...and matte). Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Plant Protection complex, iron oxides

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Dry Skin ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint With SPF 40 4.5 ILIA View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Iliabeauty.com Who it’s for: People who want a sunscreen that applies like a serum and offers great SPF protection Who it isn’t for: People who want a tinted sunscreen that feels less like makeup and more like sunscreen. The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint operates like a buildable, lightweight foundation, with the necessary SPF (40 to be exact) needed to protect your skin from harmful rays. This natural-looking tint is free from parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. This product is the sweet spot between a sheer tinted sunscreen and a full-fledged foundation, lying somewhere in the middle. It has more coverage than most tinted sunscreens but is far from full. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, hyaluronic acid, squalane, niacinamide, iron oxides

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight tinted sunscreen that helps to prevent future breakouts. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more expansive shade range. A tried and true favorite, the EltaMD tinted sunscreen is like the cooler big sister to its popular non-tinted version but with a touch of color to smooth the skin. The consistency is lightweight because it is water-based, which plumps the skin with loads of hydration. The cherry on top of this highly loved product—the slight tint that makes skin look dewy and glowy in the best way possible. In addition to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, it contains an antioxidant called tocopheryl acetate—a form of vitamin E that helps reduce physical aging (like fine lines and wrinkles) and gently exfoliates to prevent future breakouts. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron oxides

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Dark Skin Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen 4.5 Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Goop.com View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People with darker skin who want an expansive shade range and protection from hyperpigmentation. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more sheer tinted sunscreen. If you’re on the hunt for a light to medium-coverage tinted sunscreen, this is your answer. It evens skin tone while providing a natural finish that looks like your skin but better. Plus, it’s available in over a dozen different shades, including those for darker skin tones. And the prickly pear extract and iron oxides provide protection from blue light exposure, which Dr. Kikam says is associated with persistent hyperpigmentation, especially in skin of color. Tower 28’s tinted sunscreen was formulated with sensitive skin in mind and doesn’t include any irritating skin ingredients like essential oils, fragrances, or silicones. It’s also reef-safe and entirely mineral-based sunscreen and even has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, meaning it’s undergone rigorous scientific testing that deems it safe for those living with eczema Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, prickly pear extract, white sage extract, iron oxides

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 5 Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com View On Skinstore.com Who it’s for: People who are leery of trying out a new sunscreen from fear of potential skin flareups Who it isn’t for: People looking for a thicker, more hydrating sunscreen. This sheer, lightweight tinted sunscreen from Skinceuticals may be just the thing to change the minds of those with sensitive skin. If you’ve been let down before by SPFs that have caused painful skin flare-ups, this may be your solution. The sunscreen contains a plankton extract called artemia salina (you may know them as sea monkeys)—an antioxidant that protects the skin from UV and heat-induced stress. It’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t cause acne or clog your pores, and if you do break out easily, always do a patch test with a new product to see how your skin reacts to it before putting it directly onto your face. If you have sensitive skin in addition to a combination or oily skin type, this dries down to a matte finish, so no need to fear looking greasy. Just keep in mind that this is a fairly liquidy formula, so those who prefer a thicker cream should look elsewhere. Price at time of publish: From $42 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, artemia salina, iron oxides

Best Full-Coverage Tinted Sunscreen IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want an all-in-one sunscreen, foundation, and anti-aging serum. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a tinted sunscreen that’s practically invisible. This multi-tasking product serves as both a full-coverage foundation and an SPF, and it’s enhanced with anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin E. It features full spectrum SPF 50+ protection, and the six deepest shades are formulated with a clear SPF, so there’s zero chance of white cast on the skin. If you’re looking to camouflage redness, uneven skin tone, dark spots, or breakouts, this hydrating CC cream is your best bet. After applying, you can continue your regularly scheduled makeup routine (but you can skip the foundation step). Price at time of publish: From $17 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E

Best Sheer Tinted Sunscreen Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer Mineral SPF 47 Protect and Perfect Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Sephora Who it’s for: People looking for a lightweight, antioxidant-rich sunscreen with anti-aging benefits. Who it isn’t for: People with oily skin types. Opting for this Josie Maran formula is a great start if you’re looking to dabble in the tinted sunscreen world. It offers the slightest of tints, meaning it won’t offer much coverage in the color-correcting department; however, it will supply the skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid and act as your knight in shining armor against skin-aging sun damage (thanks to vitamin E and fatty acids). This formula features Josie Maran’s proprietary SunBoost ATB blend—a unique blend of antioxidants and skin-soothing ingredients that mingle well with natural sunscreens for optimal sun protection that will simultaneously condition the skin. This blend also allows Josie Maran to use less natural sunscreens (like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide), which can be heavy on the skin and leave behind a white cast. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, argan oil, SunBoost ATB, iron oxides

