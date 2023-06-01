In researching the best tinted moisturizers, we looked into formulas and ingredients, coverage levels, finishes, and price points to select a vast range of products that work with different skin types and beauty needs. In addition to Dempsey, we also received tips from beauty expert Brittany Lo on what shoppers should look for in a tinted moisturizer.

"If you’re looking for a multitasking product, tinted moisturizers are a great option to get skincare and makeup all in one," says makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. "They typically have ingredients that are beneficial to your skin like hydration and SPF, while also giving you a little bit of coverage and the look of great skin."

Not a fan of multi-step beauty routines? Tinted moisturizer might just be your new best friend. This lightweight facial product both moisturizes and evens out skin tone with a one-and-done application.

Best Overall Tinted Moisturizer bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30 4.9 Amazon View On Target View On Bareminerals.com View On Ecosmetics.com What Stands Out It's ultra-hydrating, more so than most competitors, and includes SPF. What Could Be Improved Coverage is minimal, even for a tinted moisturizer. If you want a tinted moisturizer that enhances your skin rather than covers it up, this is the pick for you. It's a lightweight gel cream with a silky consistency that spreads easily and evenly over the skin, penetrating it with deeply moisturizing hyaluronic acid and squalane. Its finish is dewy, but natural with a touch of radiance for that perfect no-makeup look. It works well on all skin types—as an oil-free product, you can use it on oily skin. The tinted moisturizer comes in 20 shades, which isn't too bad for a tinted moisturizer, but there's room for improvement on the darker side of the spectrum. Ultimately, coverage is pretty minimal, so there's room for play when it comes to choosing your shade. The moisturizer is buildable, though, allowing you to provide a little extra coverage to trouble areas as necessary. What's more, it has SPF 30 for sun protection. The bottom line: This is a nearly perfect one-step tinted moisturizer, particularly for those who just want a touch of coverage to even out their skin. Price at time of publish: $37 Shades: 20 | Finish: Dewy | Size: 1.2 ounces | SPF: 30

Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizer L'Oréal Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out This affordable product feels utterly weightless on the skin. What Could Be Improved It doesn't moisturize very deeply. Some moisturizers, tinted or not, can feel quite thick and greasy on the skin. That's not the case with this water-based formula. It immediately soaks into the skin upon application, soothing and reducing inflammation with aloe vera and witch hazel. Because it's so lightweight, it doesn't feel as hydrating as other products, but that could be a good thing for those with oily skin. People with dry skin might need something more deeply moisturizing. As for coverage, this is a pretty sheer moisturizer, which is ideal for those seeking a more natural finish—you'll still be able to see freckles through this product, though it does even out your skin tone. There are 14 shades in total, and each has an SPF rating of 19 for sun protection. Price at time of publish: $17 Shades: 14 | Finish: Dewy | Size: 1 ounce | SPF: 19

Best Splurge Tinted Moisturizer Revision Skincare Intellishade Truphysical Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautifiedyou.com What Stands Out It offers anti-aging ingredients and mineral-based sun protection. What Could Be Improved There's only one shade. Sun protection is the number one feature of this tinted moisturizer, as it's a mineral sunscreen with an SPF rating of 45. This product is tinted to avoid the white cast of mineral sunscreens—but only to one shade. So don't expect too much when it comes to coverage. Beyond sun protection, this product excels at anti-aging. Its ingredients list is incredibly robust, with some highlights including vitamin C for brightening; squalane, aloe, and glycerin for hydration and plumping; and white birch, yeast, and plankton extracts to nourish the skin. Blended together, those ingredients can minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $84 Shades: 1 | Finish: Natural | Size: 1.7 ounces | SPF: 45

Best Tinted Moisturizer With SPF ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint With SPF 40 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Iliabeauty.com What Stands Out It comes in 30 different shades, each with mineral SPF 40. What Could Be Improved The scent is not very pleasant, and the dropper applicator isn't for everyone. With 30 shades to choose from, it's easy to find your perfect match with this tinted moisturizer. And beyond its skin tone–evening benefits, it also has a mineral SPF 40 for sun protection and niacinamide, squalene, and hyaluronic acid for moisturizing and reducing fine lines. It has a dewy finish that leaves your skin radiant, though it might not be ideal for oily skin for that reason. Just note that this moisturizer is very liquid, and it's applied to the skin with a dropper—that application method might take some getting used to. The product also has a rather unpleasant scent, though it fades away once the moisturizer is rubbed in. Price at time of publish: $48 Shades: 30 | Finish: Dewy | Size: 1 ounces | SPF: 40

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Mature Skin NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out It has solid coverage for a tinted moisturizer, and it doesn’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles. What Could Be Improved It's pricey. For those seeking out some extra coverage, this tinted moisturizer has you covered, literally. Its 16 shades are a touch more pigmented than many competitors, so you can start with a thin application and build into much fuller (albeit not totally full) coverage. Even with this coverage, it doesn't sink into creases and fine lines throughout the day, keeping your skin even and smooth. The moisturizer has additional benefits: vitamin C brightens the complexion; French Polynesian Kopara has hydrating and refining properties; and SPF 30 protects against UVA and UVB rays. Plus, it applies very smoothly, leaving a radiant finish. Price at time of publish: $46 Shades: 16 | Finish: Natural | Size: 1.9 ounces | SPF: 30

Best Skin Tone Range Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora What Stands Out It has an inclusive shade range, particularly for darker skin tones. What Could Be Improved It is not super moisturizing nor does it have SPF. Fenty Beauty’s products are hailed for their inclusive shade range, and that holds true with this tinted moisturizer. There are 25 shades that provide light to medium coverage with a slightly matte effect. Though the product feels quite thick out of the bottle, it absorbs quickly into the skin and has a more lightweight finish. Though it doesn't have many bonus ingredients, it does a solid job smoothing out the skin to create an airbrushed look, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines. We do wish there were more moisturizing ingredients, though—this skews more towards a lightweight foundation than it does a true moisturizer. It also does not have SPF. Price at time of publish: $35 Shades: 25 | Finish: Natural | Size: 1 ounce | SPF: None

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 20 4.3 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out The mattifying formula contains ingredients that reduce redness and soothe irritation. What Could Be Improved It's a little tacky when first applied. With an oil-free formula, this tinted moisturizer is approved for oily skin. Though it feels a little tacky when you first apply it, it blends easily, allowing you to build up the coverage of its 20 shades. While the moisturizer doesn't feel greasy, it does feel deeply hydrating, thanks to squalane and glycerine. And yet somehow it still feels lightweight on the skin. While we love that the moisturizer has SPF 20 sun protection, you should keep in mind that this is a chemical sunscreen, not a mineral one. It also has oil-absorbing powders for an all-day mattifying effect, licorice root extract to soothe irritation, and vitamin E to reduce inflammation from sun exposure. Price at time of publish: $53 Shades: 20 | Finish: Demi-matte | Size: 1.7 ounces | SPF: 20

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Dry Skin Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Belk.com What Stands Out It’s hydrating without being heavy. What Could Be Improved The pigment is very sheer. Dry skin needs a heavy dose of hydration, which this tinted moisturizer certainly provides. Its ingredients include hyaluronic acid and aloe water, which keep your skin nice and dewy for up to 12 hours (though we wish it lasted longer!). That said, it is sweat- and humidity-resistant, so it does hold up better than some other tinted moisturizers. In terms of coverage, this is a very sheer product. While it only comes in seven shades, Clinique boasts its "Mimetic-Shade Technology" that purportedly allows each shade to match a range of skin tones. Given how sheer the pigmentation is, it works. The product also has SPF 25. Price at time of publish: $42 Shades: 7 | Finish: Natural | Size: 1.4 ounces | SPF: 25

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin Peach Slices Redness Relief Color Correcting Moisturizer Ulta View On Peachandlily.com View On Ulta What Stands Out It contains acne-fighting ingredients and helps neutralize redness. What Could Be Improved It doesn't have SPF. Whether you have rosacea, acne, or a sunburn, this color-correcting tinted moisturizer can help you neutralize the reds in your skin tone. There's only one shade, but that's because this isn't designed to be used like foundation—it's really targeting those reds. But it also excels at moisturizing with ingredients like panthenol, glycerin, and aloe extract, and it soothes with cica (centella asiatic), a common ingredient in Korean skincare that has anti-aging properties. It also has rhodomyrtus extract for fighting acne and green algae for purification. If we could add one more ingredient, it would be SPF. As it stands, you'll want to apply SPF before this tinted moisturizer. Price at time of publish: $20 Shades: 1 | Finish: Natural | Size: 1.6 ounces | SPF: None

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin Tower 28 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Goop.com View On Kohls.com What Stands Out It’s free of irritating ingredients and approved by the National Eczema Association. What Could Be Improved It can feel a little heavy on the skin. This non-comedogenic tinted moisturizer excels at not irritating your skin—in fact, it's approved by the National Eczema Association. Its sun protection is entirely mineral, and it's free of fragrance and alcohol. But it does have prickly pear extract to help protect from blue light pollution and white sage extract to neutralize free radicals. The tinted moisturizer comes in 17 shades, and you will want to match them to your skin tone closely, as it can be built up to medium coverage. As such, it can feel a tinge heavy on the skin until it's absorbed. At that point, your skin is left soft and a little dewy (which may not be best for those with oily skin.) Price at time of publish: $32 Shades: 17 | Finish: Natural | Size: 1 ounce | SPF: 30

Best Full-Coverage Tinted Moisturizer IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream With SPF 50+ 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target What Stands Out It's lightweight despite being nearly full coverage. What Could Be Improved It's not as long-lasting as we’d like. Sometimes you want more coverage, even with a tinted moisturizer, and this product gets the job done and much more. Its 22 shades all have a blurring, airbrush-like effect on the skin, evening out dark spots, reducing redness, and smoothing out tone. Best of all, it does it with an extremely lightweight formula that doesn't feel greasy or get cakey. It also has SPF 50+ (the highest on our list) for plenty of sun protection, as well as hydrating and anti-aging properties. Hyaluronic acid both moisturizes and plumps the skin to minimize fine lines, niacinamide creates a healthy glow, and colloidal oatmeal reduces inflammation. The formula also works as a primer, allowing you to effortlessly lay down makeup atop it. Price at time of publish: $47 Shades: 22 | Finish: Natural | Size: 1 ounce | SPF: 50+