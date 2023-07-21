“By considering a few factors, you can select a throw blanket that not only complements your decor but also meets your warmth and comfort needs,” says Lisanin. “Additionally, proper care and maintenance will help extend the lifespan of your throw blanket, ensuring that it remains a stylish and cozy addition to your living space for years to come.”

To determine the best throw blankets, we surveyed 47 members of our team on their favorite throw blankets and evaluated 31 different options based on the results. We considered factors such as texture, temperature regulation, ease of cleaning, and durability when coming up with our list. For expert insight on what to look for when buying a throw blanket, we consulted Mina Lisanin, award-winning product designer and founder of ML Interiors.

Whether you’re snoozing on the couch or snuggling up in bed, a throw blanket keeps you warm and cozy, but also gives your space a touch of personal style.

Best Overall Throw Blanket Goosebumps Adult Swaddles 5 Goosebumps View On Shopgoosebumps.com Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What Stands Out It’s super soft and lightweight, and it comes in many colors and patterns. What Could Be Improved Over time, it may need to be reshaped. If you want a throw blanket that feels like a comforting hug, we recommend a Goosebumps Adult Swaddle. This throw blanket is our top choice for its lightweight fabric, portability, and variety. We’ve had ours for six years, and it’s always great at warming us up without making us uncomfortably hot. The blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex results in a jersey-like fabric that’s extremely soft and cozy. It comes in multiple sizes and dozens of colors and patterns, so it’s easy to find one that matches your style and needs. While it can lose its shape over time, it only requires some gentle pulling to be reshaped and restored to its former glory. Despite this small flaw, we still love every aspect of this throw blanket. Plus, it rolls up into a compact size, so you can easily take it to the beach or park and use it as a picnic blanket. Price at time of publish: From $48 Material: Polyester, rayon, spandex | Size: Multiple sizes from 42 x 42 inches to 58 x 95 inches | Care: Wash separately on delicate, lay flat to dry

Best Budget Throw Blanket Better Homes & Gardens Embossed Velvet Plush Reverse Sherpa Throw 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What Stands Out One side has a velvety textured pattern, while the other is soft faux shearling. What Could Be Improved We found some loose threads after less than a year of use. Throw blankets, whether or not they’re comfortable enough to snuggle with, can be an expensive piece of decor. If you want a cozy blanket that is practical and stylish without breaking the bank, we recommend this reversible option from Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart. (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Real Simple’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith.) One side is textured velvet while the other is plush faux shearling—both feel soft to the touch, so it’s perfect to keep on the couch or bed for chilly mornings and evenings alike. While all blankets can show some wear and tear over time, it’s worth noting that we spotted a few loose threads after using this throw blanket for less than a year—but it’s very minimal and the blanket is still in good shape. Our only other complaint is that there aren’t enough color options—it’s available in just two solid colors and a handful of seasonal patterns. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Polyester | Size: 50 x 72 inches | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle, air dry only

Softest Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barefootdreams.com Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 3 /5

Durability 5 /5 What Stands Out It has an ultra-soft feel. What Could Be Improved Dog hair can get stuck on it. Barefoot Dreams is known for its iconic CozyChic fabric, which might be one of the most luxuriously soft materials you’ve ever touched. That’s exactly why the CozyChic Throw is one you’ll want to snuggle with during movie nights and on slow, chilly mornings. The polyester microfiber fabric is what gives the blanket its ultra-soft and fluffy feel. It’s available in various muted yet elegant colors (that vary depending on where you shop) so you can easily match it to your home’s style and aesthetic. We also appreciate its size, which is a little bigger than standard throws. While the care and maintenance aren’t complicated, we’ve noticed that dog hair is challenging to get out—something for those with shedding pets to keep in mind. Aside from that, this is by far the softest and coziest blanket on our list—and we think it makes a great accent on your couch or an extra warm layer for your bed. Price at time of publish: $147 Material: Polyester microfiber | Size: 54 x 72 inches | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle, tumble dry low

Best Oversized Throw Blanket The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw 5 Kohl's View On Amazon View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What Stands Out It’s oversized, so it’s almost big enough to cover the surface of a queen bed. What Could Be Improved It may shed a little bit after washing. Throw blankets are mostly found as accents on sofas and armchairs, so they’re not always big enough to cover your body. We love that The Big One’s Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw is almost large enough to cover the surface of a queen bed. It’s soft and cozy but very lightweight, so it might not be warm enough for those who are always freezing. While the fabric may result in some shedding or pilling after regular washing, we still think it’s a very practical and functional oversized throw blanket. Price at time of publish: $42 Material: Polyester | Size: 60 x 72 inches | Care: Machine wash

Best Lightweight Throw Blanket Brooklinen Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Brooklinen Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 3 /5

Durability 4 /5 What Stands Out It’s made of 100 percent cotton and is suitable for year-round use. What Could Be Improved It can only be dry cleaned and snags easily, especially if you have pets. If you’re in the market for a throw blanket but don’t want the bulkiness or warmth of traditional plush options, then the Brooklinen Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is the one for you. While the material and style are perfect for any time of year, we think it’s the ultimate cooling blanket for summer since it’s made of 100 percent cotton. Plus, the neutral color options and slightly textured design can also provide your living room or bedroom with a touch of dimension and personality. As much as we love this blanket, it’s important to note that dry cleaning is recommended and it can snag easily if you have pets. It’s also a bit on the pricier side, but it’s worth it for those who run hot, want a stylish throw blanket, and don’t mind a little extra care and maintenance. Price at time of publish: $170 Material: Cotton | Size: 70 x 50 inches | Care: Dry clean recommended

Best Plush Throw Blanket L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Sherpa Throw 4.7 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 4 /5 What Stands Out Both sides are fluffy and soft. What Could Be Improved It can take a while to dry after washing. Plush throw blankets are great for staying warm, but over time, they can lose their fluffiness and structure. We love this one from L.L. Bean because it stays intact through routine washings. One side features a plush fabric, while the other is a soft-brushed fleece. It’s available in five colors and two sizes—including an extra-large option for those who prefer to keep their throw blankets on the bed. If you’re looking to give this plush throw blanket as a gift, it can be monogrammed for a thoughtful and personalized touch. This throw blanket can go in the dryer, but it requires a no-heat setting, which means it can take a while to fully dry. Still, it’s bound to become a beloved blanket in your household. In fact, we found that every guest who used it immediately bought one for themselves! Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Polyester fleece | Size: 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 80 inches | Care: Machine wash, dry on no-heat setting

Best Knit Throw Blanket Parachute Oversized Rib Knit Throw 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Our Ratings Texture 3 /5

Temperature Regulation 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Durability 5 /5 What Stands Out It feels like a giant, comfortable sweater. What Could Be Improved The color can fade over time. Knit throw blankets are breathable and light but still soft and cozy, which is why we love the Parachute Oversized Rib Knit Throw. It’s one of the most decorative options on our list, thanks to a rib knit texture that looks almost like a big sweater for your bed or couch. We also love that it’s made from Turkish cotton, which means it’s extra soft. We think it’s comfortable enough to nap with pretty much any time of year. Because this throw blanket is yarn-dyed, each one will have subtle color variation and be susceptible to fading over time. With proper care and maintenance, though, you can keep this stylish knit throw blanket in good shape for years to come. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: Cotton and polyester | Size: 60 x 80 inches | Care: Machine wash

Best Wool Throw Blanket Pendleton Agate Beach Throw Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Pendleton-usa.com View On Urban Outfitters Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Durability 5 /5 What Stands Out It’s versatile and thick enough to be used indoors or outdoors. What Could Be Improved It’s dry clean only. Wool blankets are often more expensive due to their high-quality materials, handmade process, and limited supply, but if there’s one we think is well worth the high price tag, it’s the Pendleton Agate Beach Throw. Made of a wool and cotton blend, the blanket’s fabric is combed for a distinctive thick and soft feel. It also has a detailed whipstitch binding for a vintage touch. Each side of the blanket has the same geometric pattern in different colors, which was inspired by the agate stones on the coast of central Oregon. Despite its steep price and care instructions (it’s dry clean only), we think this throw blanket is best for those who want to splurge a bit on an exceptionally made wool blanket. We also appreciate that it’s made in the USA and available in twin and queen sizes. Plus, it can be used both indoors and outdoors. Price at time of publish: From $299 Material: Wool and cotton | Size: 64 x 80 inches, 90 x 90 inches | Care: Dry clean

Best Faux Fur Throw Blanket Pottery Barn Faux Fur Ruched Throw 4.7 Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 4.6 /5 What Stands Out Its heaviness feels like a weighted blanket. What Could Be Improved Only one side of the blanket is faux fur. A faux fur blanket can give your space a luxurious and glamorous upgrade. Our pick for the best faux fur throw blanket is this one from Pottery Barn, which features a ruched, ripple effect and a velvet binding that gives it a soft yet luxe appeal. We especially liked how the heaviness of this throw blanket made it feel almost like a weighted blanket, making it extra comforting and calming. We also think it’s appropriately priced for the quality and craftsmanship. This throw blanket is machine washable, but the manufacturer recommends dry cleaning to extend its lifespan and keep it in great condition. While this may not be the best throw blanket for hot sleepers, it’s still a chic option that will be the envy of all your guests once winter comes around. Take note that only one side is faux fur, while the other is smooth polyester. Price at time of publish: From $179 Material: Acrylic, polyester, spandex | Size: 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 80 inches | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle and air dry; dry clean recommended

Best Cashmere Throw Blanket Cozy Earth Cashmere Tassel Throw 4.3 Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 3 /5

Durability 4 /5 What Stands Out It has a delicately soft feel. What Could Be Improved There aren’t many color options, and it’s very expensive. Cashmere is certainly an investment, whether it’s a pair of gloves or a throw blanket, so it makes sense that Cozy Earth’s Cashmere Tassel Throw is the most expensive throw blanket on our list. Despite its high price, we love how soft and plush this blanket is—it feels like you’re snuggling with a cloud. We also like that it keeps us warm and covered without overheating, which makes it perfect for any time of year. The cashmere throw is only available in two neutral colors, which can be a con for those who prefer bold hues and households with messy kids or pets. It’s important to note that the cashmere tassel throw blanket can be machine washed, while the cashmere fringe throw blanket requires more delicate care by hand washing or dry cleaning. Price at time of publish: From $600 Material: Cashmere | Size: 60 x 50 inches, 91 x 74 inches | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle, tumble dry low

Best Patterned Throw Blanket Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Verabradley.com Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 4 /5 What Stands Out It’s soft, lightweight, and available in a range of patterns. What Could Be Improved It only comes in one size. If you prefer fun patterns that make a statement, opt for the Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket. With so many different patterns to choose from, this soft yet lightweight fleece throw blanket can give your couch or bed a pop of color and style. Whether you prefer romantic florals or classic plaid, this patterned throw blanket stands out without compromising on comfort. Even though it only comes in one size, we like that it’s slightly oversized and easy to snuggle up with. We also appreciate that it’s easy to care for: We’ve had ours for over a year, and we haven’t noticed any wear or tear with once-a-month washes. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Polyester | Size: 50 x 80 inches | Care: Machine wash cold separately on gentle cycle, tumble dry low

Best Organic Throw Blanket Coyuchi Topanga Organic Matelasse Throw 5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair View On Anthropologie Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What Stands Out It’s made of 100 percent organic cotton and is GOTS certified. What Could Be Improved It’s only available in a few colors. Made of 100 percent organic cotton, this throw blanket from Coyuchi is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which means that it meets the organization's environmental and social criteria. We love this throw’s airy and gauzy design, which helps us stay cool and comfortable—especially in hot climates. It’s only available in a few colors, but we love the pink chambray version that has a natural two-tone effect by combining colored and undyed yarns. We’ve noticed that the price of this blanket has increased a considerable amount in the last couple of years, but if you’re looking to splurge on an organic cotton throw blanket, we think this one is still worth the price. Price at time of publish: $148 Material: Organic cotton | Size: 50 x 70 inches | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle, tumble dry low or air dry

Best Electric Throw Blanket CureCure Heated Throw Blanket 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 3.5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Effectiveness 4 /5

Heat 5 /5

Durability 4 /5 What Stands Out It’s easy to use and distributes heat evenly. What Could Be Improved The care instructions require extra time and effort. If you constantly run cold and find yourself turning up the thermostat often, an electric throw blanket may be exactly what you need to stay warm. We love the CureCure Heated Throw Blanket because it has a soft velour topside and cozy faux-shearling underside. There’s an easy-to-use control that thoroughly and evenly distributes heat to keep you warm, and it’s also pretty affordable for a heated blanket. In our testing, we noticed how quickly the blanket warmed up while hardly noticing the wires. We also like that it has an automatic shut-off feature for safety and peace of mind. There’s even a snap-on button that allows you to wear this throw blanket as a shawl for extra coziness. To wash this electric throw blanket, you have to remove the controller first. The brand also recommends pre-soaking the blanket before washing it, either by hand or in the washing machine. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Polyester and cotton | Size: 50 x 60 inches, 62 x 84 inches, 72 x 84 inches | Care: Machine wash or hand wash cold (remove controller before washing)