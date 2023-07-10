The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products

Rather than hunting through thousands of deals and reviews on Amazon Prime Day, rely on our extensive selection of tested products to ensure you buy the best. From rigorous Lab tests to long-term testing in real-world conditions, we’re serious about finding quality products that make your life easier.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially runs from July 11 to July 12, but there are already tons of impressive deals you can take advantage of now. Though you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop, members can score exclusive sales and two-day shipping. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to make the most of Prime Day perks.

We rounded up some of the best Prime Day discounts on our favorite tested products to streamline your shopping, with everything from tools that upgrade your outdoor space to handy home tech. We carefully chose each selection on this list after hands-on testing, so you don't waste any time or money on less-than-stellar products.

To find our esteemed Real Simple selects, we collect a wide range of products—from trendy picks beloved on social media to established options from namesake brands. Our tests are tailored to each product and based on what we think shoppers should know before they buy. We also send some top-performing products out for long-term testing in real-world conditions, evaluating how they hold up to wear and tear over weeks, months, and even years.

Best Tested Home Prime Day Deals

If your home desperately needs upgrades, there’s no better time to shop than Amazon Prime Day. You can find a range of steep discounts on everything from home tech to stylish decor. We tested all of these products first-hand, and some even earned our illustrious best overall slot in their categories, including the Levoit Core 400S Smart Air Purifier and HomeHacks Large Laundry Baskets.

The Levoit Core 400S Smart Air Purifier is $25 off for Prime Day, making this an ideal time to improve your home’s air quality. During our testing, it filtered particles from smoke, pet hair, and mothballs—musty smells were no match for this impressive triple-filter system. This air filter also boasts advanced features like Wi-Fi and smart home compatibility, so you can queue it up using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

We also loved the HomeHacks Large Laundry Baskets, which were our favorite among all the laundry hampers and baskets we tested. We were able to easily transport the basket to the laundry room with the help of its long, double-reinforced handles. And despite its impressive 75-liter capacity and metal frame, it was still lightweight enough to carry. For Prime Day, you can score a two-pack of the hefty laundry baskets for 46 percent off when you click the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart.

Best Tested Outdoor Prime Day Deals

Summer is officially in full swing, which means it's about time you outfitted your outdoor space with all the tools and products you need to make the most of the season. Whether you’re hosting a backyard gathering around the Solo Stove Tabletop Firepit or lounging seaside in the GCI Outdoor Waterside Beach Chair, we collected a range of quality tested picks to revamp your time spent outside.

With steep discounts on outdoor tools like the Aiper Seagull Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner, you can spend more time enjoying the warm weather and less on backyard maintenance. The Aiper cordless pool cleaner ran completely on its own during our testing, covering everything from the walls to the waterline in one fell swoop. Of the 18 robotic pool cleaners we tested, it was a standout pick that we recommend for those who want to cut down on their manual pool cleaning. With a $212 discount for Prime Day, you can save time and money with this pick.

And for those who want to level up their outdoor lounging, we rounded up some of our favorite products to do just that. The Oileus XL Beach Tent earned perfect scores across all our tests, and is super portable, so you can haul it from the beach to the backyard without breaking a sweat. Plus, for Prime Day it’s 45 percent off. We also love the Wekapo Inflatable Lounger, which weighs under 3 pounds and is super comfortable for reading or napping.

Best Tested Cleaning Prime Day Deals

Skip the search for cleaning tools that actually work, and opt for one of our tried-and-true Real Simple Selects instead—all with impressive discounts, no less. With picks like the Kenmore Pet Friendly Canister Vacuum, which collected dander and fluff with ease, to robotic vacuum mop combos like the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Vacuum & Mop Robot, we rounded up the best Prime Day deals on all our favorite tested cleaning products.

While vacuums can be notoriously pricey, Prime Day brings a host of scorching deals on some of our favorite tested products. The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is already an affordable pick but is even more discounted at $98 off. Of the 50 robot vacuums we tested, it was one of our top picks for its impressive cleaning capabilities on carpeted floors. During testing, it avoided obstacles, didn’t get stuck, and easily picked up hair. Plus, it only took us two minutes to set it up.

If you’re in search of the lowest prices on cleaning tools, you may want to add the Nicebay Handheld Vacuum to your arsenal—for Prime Day it’s 72 percent off for a savings of $145 thanks to an on-page coupon. This versatile, HEPA-equipped handheld vacuum performed well on carpet and hardwood floors and had ample suction power to collect small debris from nooks and crannies.

Best Tested Kitchen Prime Day Deals

Whether you’re a seasoned home chef or a novice cook, you need high-quality kitchenware to master any recipe or meal. Because there are so many options to sift through, we tested hundreds of products to select only those worthy of a place in your kitchen cabinets. Thanks to Prime Day, you can score incredible deals on some of our favorite cookware, coffee machines, and stand mixers.

We rounded up deals on some of our warm-weather favorites, including the Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker and the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream, & Sorbet Maker. We tested 15 ice makers and 20 ice cream makers to make our final selections, and these picks are some of our top contenders to keep you cool all summer.

The Luma earned our best overall award—it made more ice in one hour than all other ice makers we tested. It was also quiet and looked sleek on a countertop, so we think it's a stellar addition to your kitchen for summertime cocktails and iced coffee. This pick is $98 off for Prime Day—a deal we certainly wouldn’t want to miss out on.

If you want to take your desserts to the next level, opt for the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream, & Sorbet Maker, which earned our award for the best ice cream maker for beginners and is 12 percent off for Prime Day. We loved how easy it was to use—we just turned it on and whipped up homemade ice cream in just 20 minutes from start to finish.

Best Tested Bedding Prime Day Deals

Quality bedding can make all the difference in getting sumptuous sleep, and with a range of sales on some of our favorite tested products, Prime Day is an ideal time to transform your nighttime routine. Whether you’re in search of breathable sheets, like the Bampure Organic Bamboo Sheets, or want to swap out your defunct pillow with a quality pick from Coop Sleep Goods, we put this bedding through rigorous testing to find products that live up to our high standards.

We’ve tested 22 bamboo sheets in our Lab, so when we say the Bampure Organic Bamboo Sheets are our top pick, we mean it. After six months of real-world testing, they were still just as silky and smooth as when we first used them—they were also less prone to wrinkling, so your bedding can look crisp and fresh day after day. And at 10 percent off their already affordable price, it’s a no-brainer to upgrade your sheets this Prime Day.

For those who want to swap their stuffy bedding into cooling, summer-appropriate selections, we love Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow, which earned the best cooling memory foam pillow award from 28 tested cooling pillows. We found that it molded to the neck and head during testing, providing ample support no matter how we tossed and turned. It’s also luxuriously soft, and at 34 percent off for Prime Day, it’s the perfect time to score what will become your trusted sleeping companion.

For those who want to refresh their closet and makeup bag on a budget, Prime Day is the best time to score deals on some of our favorite fashion and beauty products.

We tested 32 liquid foundations in our Lab and recommended only the best products, which included our drugstore favorite, the L'oreal Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation. While affordable, this pick performed like some of our high-end favorites—it was buildable, streak-free, and has 40 shades to choose from. For Prime Day it’s 25 percent off, so you can save while leveling up your makeup routine.

Another one of our tested favorites is the True & Co. Adjustable Strap Bra, which earned our award for the most comfortable wireless bra and is 14 percent off on Prime Day. We tested 19 bras in real-world conditions to see if they offered support and coverage without discomfort—this pick has a soft knit fabric and lightly lined cups that were comfy enough to sleep in.