The 8 Best Teeth Whitening Strips of 2022

Our best overall pick is the Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips . Crest is the #1 dentist-recommended teeth whitening brand, so you can expect these whitening strips to have the same whitening ingredients that dentists would use in their offices.

“Look for strips that are a good size for your teeth,” Dr. Klein says, noting that teeth whitening by a dental professional is ideal for a more customized application. “If you choose strips that are too small, you will get uneven whitening. If you choose strips that are too large, they can irritate your gums. Some strips are manufactured so that you can cut them to the exact size of your teeth.”

To help determine the best teeth whitening strips, we consulted Diane Klein, DDS , co-owner of Dynamic Dental P.L.L.C. in Staten Island, NY, for advice on what to look for when choosing from the many teeth whitening strips and kits on the market. She recommends looking for products with the American Dental Association (ADA) seal . She also advises carefully following the instructions on how to apply the strips and how long to leave them on to reduce sensitivity and avoid irritation.

If your current brushing and flossing routine isn’t enough to remove stains and discoloration, it might be time to consider teeth whitening strips that return your smile to its former luster . But when all teeth whitening strips promise a brighter smile and pearlier whites, how do you choose?

Apply the strips to the upper and lower teeth, then insert the LED whitening device and press the power button. The device automatically shuts off after five minutes. Your strips will dissolve 10 minutes later and no rinsing is required, so you can go about the rest of your day. The kit comes with peppermint-flavored dissolving strips, an LED whitening device, a small USB charger, and a sleek travel case. The manufacturer recommends using it daily for two weeks to brighten your smile.

We get it—sometimes 30 minutes is too much to ask for, even if it does mean a dazzling white smile. That’s why the Moon Teeth Whitening Kit is our recommendation for the best teeth whitening kit. Not only does it have everything you need in one box, including an LED whitening device, but you only need five minutes to use it.

Who it’s for: People who want to turbocharge their teeth whitening regimen.

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips come in various flavors to take your oral hygiene to the next level, including mint, peppermint, spearmint, wintergreen, peach, blue raspberry, and strawberry, if you want something a bit different. In just 30 minutes, the enamel-safe formula will lighten stains and brighten your smile. You might even see results after one use, but the manufacturer recommends 14 days of use. An advanced adhesion design keeps the strips in place so you don't have to adjust them after applying.

Who it’s for: People who want inexpensive teeth whitening strips that come in a variety of flavors.

Dr. Dent’s enamel-safe formula nixes the hydrogen peroxide that many other strips use in favor of ingredients like sea salt, sage oil, coconut oil, and lemon fruit oil. Apply the strips for a half hour every day for a week for best results (the package comes with a mouth opener for easy application), and your smile should be eight times brighter after stripping away tough food, drink, and nicotine stains. And if you have been hesitant to whiten your teeth due to sensitivity, don’t worry—these strips are designed to result in zero tooth pain.

Need a whiter smile in a flash? Try the Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional 1-Hour Express, our pick for the best fast-acting teeth whitening strips. The brand says you will see whiter teeth after the first hour, so these strips come in handy if you’re prepping for a big event. And if you apply these strips for one hour a day for seven days, you’ll get the full results that can last up to nine months. These Crest 3D Whitestrips have advanced no-slip technology, so they stay in place while removing stains.

Who it’s for: People who want whiter teeth within the hour.

These dissolvable strips won't leave a bad taste in your mouth, either—they are flavored with lavender and mint to leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Even better? You only have to use The Magic Strips twice a week to see results, according to the manufacturer.

Though teeth whitening strips are convenient for at-home use, some can feel uncomfortable toward the end of the application time frame. Not with The Magic Strips by Snow, which dissolve in your mouth. Since you don’t have to worry about pulling them off your teeth, you can whiten your teeth on the go, like during your morning commute, while running errands, or even during a workout. These teeth whitening strips will be in place for 15 minutes before they dissolve. While they whiten faster than other dissolvable strips, they won't harm sensitive teeth.

Lumineux uses no bleaches, artificial dyes, alcohol, or sodium lauryl sulfate. They’re also certified as microbiome safe, which means they’re formulated to get rid of bad bacteria while maintaining the good bacteria your mouth needs to stay healthy.

These strips are formulated without hydrogen peroxide, a popular ingredient in teeth whitening kits that can cause sensitivity. Instead, Lumineux uses coconut oil, lemon peel oil, sage oil, and Dead Sea salts to strip away stains without stripping your enamel.

These strips are dentist-formulated, so they’re safe for enamel. When applied correctly, you can expect your teeth to look up to 10 shades whiter, with results lasting up to 12 months. Plus, they have non-slip technology, so you can talk and drink water while whitening, and have a nice minty flavor so your mouth can feel as fresh as it looks.

Want a brighter smile without busting your budget on high-priced teeth whitening products? The Lovely Smile Bright White Teeth Whitening Strips can remove stains from your teeth in 30-60 minutes, with the best results after 14 days of treatment, according to the manufacturer.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an unflavored teeth whitening system.

The manufacturer recommends using the Crest 3DWhitestrips for 30 minutes every day for seven days for whiter, brighter teeth. If you're in a rush to get a sparkling smile for a special event, use the bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatment included in the package, and you’ll see a smile transformation in no time.

If you’re worried about your enamel, know that the Crest strips contain the same whitening ingredients that dentists use. Plus, they have advanced seal technology with a no-slip grip to keep the strips in place so you can go about your day as you get those teeth pearly white once more.

Crest is the top dentist-recommended teeth whitening brand, and Crest 3DWhitestrips are currently the only ADA-approved teeth whitening product on the market. With that in mind, we determined that the Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips are our best overall pick.

Final Verdict

Overall, we recommend the Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips as our top pick because they offer the best of both worlds: They use the same whitening ingredients that dentists use, but are packaged in easy-to-apply strips that make it convenient to whiten on your own time. Plus, the no-slip technology keeps them in place so you can talk, drink water, and go about your day until it’s time to pull the whitening strips off.

How to Shop for Teeth Whitening Strips Like a Pro

Type

There are various types of teeth whitening strips on the market, from dissolvable options to those that leave your mouth minty or fruity fresh. Some options, like the Moon Teeth Whitening Kit, have accessories to supercharge the whitening process, but if you want to keep it simple, there are plenty of teeth whitening strips to combat stains simply and effectively.

Ingredients

The typical ingredients in teeth whitening—including the ones used in a dental office—are either hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. Both cut through stains; however, they can also cause teeth sensitivity. If you have sensitive teeth, opt for a natural product or one with low levels of peroxide, like the Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips. For those less concerned with sensitivity, hydrogen peroxide whitening strips are a tried-and-true option for your pearly whites.

Ease of Use

“Whitening strips can be applied with ease in general but not all materials are made the same,” says Dr. Klein. She recommends finding strips that are a good size for your teeth. “We all have different shapes and sizes of teeth; that is why custom trays from your dentist are preferred,” she explains.

Questions You Might Ask

Can teeth whitening strips damage your teeth?

“Whitening strips, like any whitening product, need to be used consistently to be effective but must also be used in moderation,” says Dr. Klein. “Teeth can become sensitive and gums can get irritated and inflamed if [whitening strips are] overused.”

Dr. Klein also says you risk harming the protective enamel on your teeth if you overdo it with whitening strips. “Most are safe and effective, but not all products follow the same safety protocols,” she says. “Be informed, read about the products that you are looking into, and note some of the side effects. Not all people can tolerate the same chemicals, and allergies can be product specific.”

How often should you use teeth whitening strips?

More is not necessarily better when it comes to teeth whitening strips. “Do not exceed the number of days recommended by the manufacturer,” says Dr. Klein. “You can get great results if you follow the instructions on the product.”

Should you brush your teeth after using teeth whitening strips?

“It is best not to brush your teeth immediately after removing the strips,” says Dr. Klein. “Wait a few hours to do so. Rinsing with water right after is recommended.”

Instead, it’s a better idea to grab your toothbrush before using whitening strips. “Brushing your teeth before you place the strips is recommended so that plaque will not interfere with a close fit for the strips,” says Dr. Klein.

Take Our Word for It

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance lifestyle writer in Staten Island, NY. To compile this list of best teeth whitening strips, she researched teeth whitening strips from the top brands with a focus on active ingredients, effectiveness, and ease of use. For expert advice on how to safely whiten teeth at home, she consulted Diane Klein, DDS, co-owner of Dynamic Dental P.L.L.C. in Staten Island, NY.

