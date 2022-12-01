The 11 Best Tea Kettles of 2022

Keep reading to find the best tea kettles, what to consider when shopping for one, and how to clean and prevent limescale so it lasts for the long run.

Our top pick is the OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle , which is mid-range in price, has a simple stovetop design, and has all the features you need for daily use. With a 1.7-quart capacity, it will make enough water so you’re not constantly refilling the kettle, and the foldable handle makes it easy to store when not in use.

To find the best tea kettles, we researched a variety of stovetop and electric options and factored in considerations like material, capacity, and features. We also spoke to Rishi Deb, a Twinings Master Blender. Whether you choose a stovetop or electric kettle comes down to personal preference, he said, “as the whole process of making a cup of tea is a personal experience to be enjoyed.”

There is something satisfyingly comforting when you see a tea kettle on a stove, whether making a cup of tea or coffee. The best tea kettle is a kitchen essential you will reach for daily—and while tea kettles might seem like a straightforward household item, not all are created equal.

Best Overall Tea Kettle: OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People looking for a reliable, no frills, easy-to-use tea kettle with a modern touch. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a kettle that’s very easy to open. Sometimes simplicity is best. The OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle has a brushed stainless steel design that looks sleek and sophisticated, as well as silicone touchpoints on the handle and spout to keep your fingers safe from hot surfaces. It has a large opening so you can fill it without adjusting it at odd angles, although the lid can be a bit tricky to open. One of the best parts of this kettle is the handle, which flips down and out of the way when you need to fill or stow away the kettle. It’s also very easy to hold, which is good news since the 1.7-quart capacity means that it can get heavy if filled all the way. It heats quickly compared to other stovetop kettles, and the loud whistle will let you know when your water is ready. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Best Budget Tea Kettle: Cuisinart CTK-SS17 Aura 2-Quart Tea Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Cuisinart.com Who it’s for: People looking for a simple, lightweight tea kettle. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a more stylish tea kettle with extra features. With a generous 2-quart capacity, the Cuisinart Aura Tea Kettle ensures you have enough hot water for a second cup of your hot beverage—and then some. The handle has a rubber coating so you won’t have to worry about burning your fingers, and a lever on the handle lets you conveniently open and close the spout. The kettle whistles when it’s ready and is available in silver, copper, and bright red colorways. Available at a super affordable price, this kettle is a great deal, and is durable enough to last for many years. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Best Splurge Tea Kettle: Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who are willing to spend more on an aesthetically-pleasing tea kettle. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget tea kettle. You may have spotted Caraway’s cookware in your Instagram feed, but you might not have known that the DTC brand also has a tea kettle made with the same colorful, ceramic-coated stainless steel as the rest of their collection. The Whistling Tea Kettle has a modern design, is compatible with all stove types, and is finished with a ​​PTFE-free ceramic coating for a unique (and colorful) look. It also comes with a pot holder you can use to grab the handle or place it on the table for all to admire. Price at time of publish: $245 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel body with ceramic coating

2 quarts Weight: 3.1 pounds

Best Modern Tea Kettle: Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel View On Fellowproducts.com View On Sur La Table Who it’s for: People looking for a design-forward tea kettle. Who it isn’t for: People who need a tea kettle for induction stovetops. This modern take on a stovetop tea kettle has a 1.8-quart capacity and stainless steel body, as well as other modern touches you didn’t know you needed. It has a sleek, matte black finish and a silicone-wrapped handle that stays cool even when the kettle is hot. It has no spout cover, but the wide-mouthed spout will stay sealed until you tilt and pour. It also has a two-tone harmonic whistle that is more pleasant to listen to than most whistling tea kettles. Just note that it’s not compatible with induction stovetops. Price at time of publish: $105 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel body with silicone handle

Best Copper Tea Kettle: Chantal Copper Classic Tea Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People looking for a classic stovetop tea kettle with a shiny copper exterior. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a kettle with a heat-resistant handle. Chantal has been making tea kettles for 40 years, with little change to their classic design. This copper kettle has a flat, wide base for quick heating and an attractive wire loop handle. It also has a harmonica whistle to let you know when your water is ready, and a hinged flip for pouring. This tea kettle stands out for its shiny copper finish, which will develop a patina over time. (But you can always polish it to restore it to its original color with a salt and vinegar solution.) Even though the handle is stainless steel, the kettle comes with a stay-cool handle sleeve for safe handling. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Material: Copper exterior with stainless steel interior

Best Glass Tea Kettle: Medelco Café Brew Glass Stovetop Whistling Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it’s for: People who like to see their water boiling. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to be too careful when using their kettle. Glass kettles are not only an attractive addition to your stovetop, but they’re functional, too. You can see exactly how much water is in the pot and when your water is boiling, and you won’t get any after taste as you might with other materials (or with an old kettle). This glass kettle will hold up to 12 cups of water, and it’s a cinch to clean—you can easily wipe it down or just put it on the top rack of the dishwasher. In terms of safety, you’ll have to take extra care when handling this kettle. The plastic handle will get hot to the touch and potentially melt if the flame is too high, so be sure to use oven mitts when handling and place it on a smaller burner to boil. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Material: Borosilicate glass

1.4 liters Weight: 1.37 pounds

Best Cast Iron Tea Kettle: Sukiya Japanese Tetsubin Cast Iron Kettle Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People looking for a kettle that retains heat. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lightweight kettle. Cast iron enthusiasts know the benefits of the material: It’s durable, heats evenly, and retains heat. The same goes for this Japanese-inspired kettle, which has a cast iron exterior and enamel interior, as well as a hemp-wrapped handle that’s safe to hold after boiling water. It even comes with a stainless steel infuser so you can brew your tea directly in the pot and enjoy it warm long after. As with all cast iron tools, you have to be careful about cleaning and drying to prevent damage. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: Cast iron with enamel interior

Best Colorful Tea Kettle: Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com Who it’s for: People looking to add a pop of color to their stovetop. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a quiet tea kettle. If you’re already a fan of Le Creuset, the brand’s Classic Tea Kettle will be a great addition to your collection. Tise steel kettle is made with lightweight carbon steel and glazed with rich colors like cerise, flame, and Caribbean, making it something you won't mind leaving on the stove to show off. There are markings inside the kettle to let you know the minimum and maximum water levels, so it’s super easy to use, and it’s compatible with all cooktops. When your water has reached a boil, the kettle will emit a single-tone whistle—just beware that it’s quite loud! Price at time of publish: $115 Product Details: Material: Steel with an enamel coating

Best Small Tea Kettle: Hario V60 Buono Drip Kettle 4.2 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bluebottlecoffee.com Who it’s for: People who love a precise pour and are looking for a small stovetop kettle. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a gooseneck kettle. If you’re looking for a small tea kettle, we recommend the Hario V60 Buono Drip Kettle. Available in three small sizes (ranging from 0.7 to 1.26 quarts), this stovetop kettle has a thin gooseneck spout for a more controlled pour. For this reason, pour-over aficionados will also appreciate this kettle because they can focus on the quality versus quantity of their coffee or tea. This small tea kettle has a classic stainless steel body and an ergonomic handle, and select sizes are available in black, too. Price at time of publish: From $45 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

0.7, 1, and 1.26 quarts Weight: 0.73 pounds

Best Large Tea Kettle: Demeyere Resto Stainless Steel Tea Kettle Williams Sonoma View On Amazon View On Target View On Food52 Who it’s for: Larger households and people who like to boil a lot of water at once. Who it isn’t for: People who want a whistling kettle. For anyone who needs to boil a lot of water, this large-capacity kettle will provide ample hot water for you and your whole family. It comes in two sizes, either 4.2 or 6.2 quarts (aka 17 or 25 cups), and has an extra wide lid to make filling and cleaning easy. It’s made of polished 18/10 stainless steel, so not only is it high quality but it’s nice to look at, too. Take note that the kettle doesn’t have a whistle, so you’ll have to keep an eye or ear on it to know when your water boils. Price at time of publish: From $65 Product Details: Material: 18/10 stainless steel

4.2 quarts or 6.3 quarts Weight: 3.86 lbs