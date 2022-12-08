15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28

If you’re deep into refreshing your winter wardrobe, you’re not alone. When it comes to finding closet must-haves for the colder months, we’re all about stocking up on classic staples that can be worn for years to come—and will still be your go-tos despite changing fashion trends.

But before we enter below-freezing temperatures that call for bulky winter coats and bundling up, we scoured Amazon to find versatile sweaters and jackets that are more lightweight and made for layering.You’ll find affordable yet chic styles hiding in these sweater and jacket sections or even within Amazon's Fashion hub with picks starting at $28.

Best Sweaters and Jackets From Amazon

While we love sweater dresses for an easy winter outfit, we’ve rounded up some of the most comfortable, warm, and stylish jacket and sweater options that are easy to mix and match this holiday season. Plus, many options are loved by Real Simple shopping editors who put Amazon sweaters to the test.

Whether you’re shopping for a basic to complete a dressier look, a sweater to run errands in, or a jacket for more formal occasions, you’re sure to find it below. Check out our list of the top 15 sweaters and jackets on Amazon that happen to all be under-$50.

Amazon

Anrabess Casual Pullover Sweater

Upgrade your turtleneck selection for winter with this extra-soft option that comes in more than 10 colors. With 17,800 five-star ratings, it’s a customer-favorite thanks to its versatile style. And with an asymmetric hem, it can be worn with skirts, your favorite jeans, and more.

To buy: $33 (was $61), amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket

When it comes to winter wardrobe staples, a puffer jacket is always a good idea. This simple option is an Amazon’s Choice product with more than 10,100 five-star customer ratings. While shoppers say it’s on the lighter side, it’s warm enough to wear all day, and is even water-resistant.

To buy: $23 (was $42); amazon.com.

Amazon

Prettygarden Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket

If you haven’t yet jumped on the teddy coat bandwagon, now is your chance. Not only does this jacket feel like you’re wearing a cozy blanket, it also has more than 16,200 five-star ratings from some shoppers who say it’s “perfection” and claim it’s one of the most comfortable jackets they’ve ever owned. “It’s like being hugged by a llama before being sheared,” one reviewer said. “Like that warm, loving hug you would get from your mom right when you needed it.”

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.

Amazon

Zesica Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater

If you’re going for an oversized, cozy look, this sweater is one of our favorites. While a majority of shoppers say it is true-to-size, if you’re looking for a slouchier feel, people say it’s best to size up.

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Trench Coat

For days that don’t require a heavy winter coat, we love this simple trench jacket by Amazon Essentials. Available in five colors, this is a classic style you can wear for years. Because it has a more tailored look, it also pairs well with work attire. “This coat is ideal in length and weight for crisp fall weather,” one shopper said. “The color (black) goes well with any outfit and the suede-like-look finish and tailored style gives it a smart and classy look.”

To buy: $28 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

Anrabess Crewneck Pullover Sweater

Similar to a popular tunic from Free People, this sweater is the ultimate oversized option that you’re going to wear constantly. While the ribbed knit material gives the sweater a more casual look that goes great with leggings, you can dress it up with leather pants, a maxi skirt, and more.

To buy: $34 (was $64); amazon.com.

Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket

There’s nothing better than having a statement piece in your closet that goes with just about everything, which is why we love this denim jacket. While it’s on the more lightweight side (which makes it great for all seasons), shoppers say they love the stretchy cotton fabric that allows you to roll up the sleeves for a different look.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

Amazon

Zesica Oversized Knitted Sweater

If you’re searching for chunky sweaters, this option is a must-buy, especially since it has more than 13,100 five-star ratings. Shoppers confirm the sweater’s material isn’t itchy, will keep its shape, and is very flattering despite the oversized look.

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $52); amazon.com.

Amazon

Yeokou Fleece Sweatshirt

When your sweatshirt collection needs an update, consider adding this comfortable jacket into the mix. Not only does the fleece lining provide an extra layer of warmth, but you can also reverse the jacket if you prefer the teddy-coat style.

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

Merokeety Oversized Pullover Sweater

If you love sporting bright colors all year long, this Amazon sweater is one that comes in the most color options with 24 hues to choose from. Not only is it relaxed to be worn casually or dressed up, shoppers also love it for its cozy material. “It’s beyond soft and the most comfortable thing I own,” one shopper said. "This is seriously my favorite sweater ever."

To buy: $42 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon

Dokotoo Open Front Cardigan

For days when you feel like you can’t get warm, go with this option that’s basically a blanket in jacket form. This large fleece jacket has a hood and side pockets, but because it is open-front style, it wears more like a cardigan.

To buy: $40 (was $54); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Sweater

For an everyday winter essential, consider this classic cable knit sweater that’s available in sizes ranging up to 6X. Not only is it super soft thanks to its 100 percent cotton material, but more than 3,800 Amazon shoppers have also given it a five-star rating because it can be worn with almost anything in colder weather.

To buy: $17 (was $31); amazon.com.

Amazon

Andy & Natalie Bomber Jacket

If you’re looking for a shorter jacket style, we love the look of bomber jackets, especially ones with this quilted pattern. This shopper-favorite comes in plenty of color options too—say hello to your new favorite jacket in a bold red or a classic black. With elastic cuffs and a zippered closure, this jacket is on the more fitted side but can still be layered over a light sweater or blouse.

To buy: $45 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket

Because of its lightweight fleece material that provides comfort and warmth, this quarter-zip jacket is a popular style that can be worn daily. Pair it with leggings or jeans in your favorite color or pattern—there’s 37 to choose from.

To buy: $33; amazon.com.

Amazon

Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket

If you’ve been wanting to try the “shacket” (part shirt, part jacket) trend, this is one of our favorite options on Amazon. While the distressed look makes it more casual, some shoppers love it so much that they would buy it in every color.

To buy: $47 (was $52); amazon.com.

