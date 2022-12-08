15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28

You’ll want to wear these all winter long.

By
Madison Alcedo
Madison Alcedo
Madison Alcedo
Madison Alcedo is a freelance contributor who specializes in home, lifestyle, travel, and fashion — all in the ecommerce space. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re deep into refreshing your winter wardrobe, you’re not alone. When it comes to finding closet must-haves for the colder months, we’re all about stocking up on classic staples that can be worn for years to come—and will still be your go-tos despite changing fashion trends. 

But before we enter below-freezing temperatures that call for bulky winter coats and bundling up, we scoured Amazon to find versatile sweaters and jackets that are more lightweight and made for layering.You’ll find affordable yet chic styles hiding in these sweater and jacket sections or even within Amazon's Fashion hub with picks starting at $28. 

Best Sweaters and Jackets From Amazon 

While we love sweater dresses for an easy winter outfit, we’ve rounded up some of the most comfortable, warm, and stylish jacket and sweater options that are easy to mix and match this holiday season. Plus, many options are loved by Real Simple shopping editors who put Amazon sweaters to the test

Whether you’re shopping for a basic to complete a dressier look, a sweater to run errands in, or a jacket for more formal occasions, you’re sure to find it below. Check out our list of the top 15 sweaters and jackets on Amazon that happen to all be under-$50. 

ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Casual Pullover Sweater Knit Tops

Amazon

Anrabess Casual Pullover Sweater 

Upgrade your turtleneck selection for winter with this extra-soft option that comes in more than 10 colors. With 17,800 five-star ratings, it’s a customer-favorite thanks to its versatile style. And with an asymmetric hem, it can be worn with skirts, your favorite jeans, and more. 

To buy: $33 (was $61), amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket 

When it comes to winter wardrobe staples, a puffer jacket is always a good idea. This simple option is an Amazon’s Choice product with more than 10,100 five-star customer ratings. While shoppers say it’s on the lighter side, it’s warm enough to wear all day, and is even water-resistant. 

To buy: $23 (was $42); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2022 Fashion Winter Coat Long Sleeve Lapel Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Shacket Jacket

Amazon

Prettygarden Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket 

If you haven’t yet jumped on the teddy coat bandwagon, now is your chance. Not only does this jacket feel like you’re wearing a cozy blanket, it also has more than 16,200 five-star ratings from some shoppers who say it’s “perfection” and claim it’s one of the most comfortable jackets they’ve ever owned. “It’s like being hugged by a llama before being sheared,” one reviewer said. “Like that warm, loving hug you would get from your mom right when you needed it.” 

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Color Block Comfy Loose Oversized Knitted Pullover Sweater

Amazon

Zesica Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater 

If you’re going for an oversized, cozy look, this sweater is one of our favorites. While a majority of shoppers say it is true-to-size, if you’re looking for a slouchier feel, people say it’s best to size up. 

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Trench Coat 

For days that don’t require a heavy winter coat, we love this simple trench jacket by Amazon Essentials. Available in five colors, this is a classic style you can wear for years. Because it has a more tailored look, it also pairs well with work attire. “This coat is ideal in length and weight for crisp fall weather,” one shopper said. “The color (black) goes well with any outfit and the suede-like-look finish and tailored style gives it a smart and classy look.” 

To buy: $28 (was $51); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

Anrabess Crewneck Pullover Sweater

Similar to a popular tunic from Free People, this sweater is the ultimate oversized option that you’re going to wear constantly. While the ribbed knit material gives the sweater a more casual look that goes great with leggings, you can dress it up with leather pants, a maxi skirt, and more. 

To buy: $34 (was $64); amazon.com.

Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket

Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket

There’s nothing better than having a statement piece in your closet that goes with just about everything, which is why we love this denim jacket. While it’s on the more lightweight side (which makes it great for all seasons), shoppers say they love the stretchy cotton fabric that allows you to roll up the sleeves for a different look. 

To buy: $40; amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater Jumper Tops

Amazon

Zesica Oversized Knitted Sweater 

If you’re searching for chunky sweaters, this option is a must-buy, especially since it has more than 13,100 five-star ratings. Shoppers confirm the sweater’s material isn’t itchy, will keep its shape, and is very flattering despite the oversized look. 

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $52); amazon.com

Yeokou Women's Winter Hoodies Pullover Sherpa Fleece Warm Heavyweight Sweatshirt

Amazon

Yeokou Fleece Sweatshirt

When your sweatshirt collection needs an update, consider adding this comfortable jacket into the mix. Not only does the fleece lining provide an extra layer of warmth, but you can also reverse the jacket if you prefer the teddy-coat style. 

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Solid Color Knit Pullover Sweater Tops

Amazon

Merokeety Oversized Pullover Sweater 

If you love sporting bright colors all year long, this Amazon sweater is one that comes in the most color options with 24 hues to choose from. Not only is it relaxed to be worn casually or dressed up, shoppers also love it for its cozy material. “It’s beyond soft and the most comfortable thing I own,” one shopper said. "This is seriously my favorite sweater ever."

To buy: $42 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens 2022 Winter Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigans Jacket Coats Outerwear with Pocket

Amazon

Dokotoo Open Front Cardigan

For days when you feel like you can’t get warm, go with this option that’s basically a blanket in jacket form. This large fleece jacket has a hood and side pockets, but because it is open-front style, it wears more like a cardigan. 

To buy: $40 (was $54); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Sweater

For an everyday winter essential, consider this classic cable knit sweater that’s available in sizes ranging up to 6X. Not only is it super soft thanks to its 100 percent cotton material, but more than 3,800 Amazon shoppers have also given it a five-star rating because it can be worn with almost anything in colder weather. 

To buy: $17 (was $31); amazon.com

andy & natalie Women's Quilted Jacket Long Sleeve Zip up Raglan Bomber Jacket with Pockets

Amazon

Andy & Natalie Bomber Jacket

If you’re looking for a shorter jacket style, we love the look of bomber jackets, especially ones with this quilted pattern. This shopper-favorite comes in plenty of color options too—say hello to your new favorite jacket in a bold red or a classic black. With elastic cuffs and a zippered closure, this jacket is on the more fitted side but can still be layered over a light sweater or blouse. 

To buy: $45 (was $55); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Jacket (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket

Because of its lightweight fleece material that provides comfort and warmth, this quarter-zip jacket is a popular style that can be worn daily. Pair it with leggings or jeans in your favorite color or pattern—there’s 37 to choose from. 

To buy: $33; amazon.com

Dokotoo Women's Oversized Denim Jacket Casual Long Boyfriend Distresse Jean Jacket Autumn Spring

Amazon

Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket

If you’ve been wanting to try the “shacket” (part shirt, part jacket) trend, this is one of our favorite options on Amazon. While the distressed look makes it more casual, some shoppers love it so much that they would buy it in every color. 

To buy: $47 (was $52); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80
Abercrombie Black Friday Tout
Everything Is 30% Off at Abercrombie’s Black Friday Sale, and You Need to Shop These Deals
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker CM305
Psst! We Found the Best Target Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now—All Under $50
Pantone roundup tout
Match Pantone’s Magentaverse With These 14 Fashion and Beauty Products
Nordstrom Rack Winter Coats Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Rack’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has Winter Coats for Up to 80% Off
KIRUNDO 2022 Fall Winter Turtleneck Sweater
This Darling Striped Turtleneck Sweater Has a Unique Detail—and It’s on Sale for Cyber Week
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Everlane sale tout
Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30
Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Hereâs Everything (Under $55) That Iâm Buying This Cyber Monday tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything (Under $50) That I’m Buying This Cyber Monday