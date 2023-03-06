The 10 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023

To come up with this list, we researched the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin based on formula, ingredients, and level of protection. Our top picks are non-comedogenic and designed specifically with acne-prone skin in mind, so they shouldn't clog pores.

If you have acne-prone skin, you might (rightfully!) be concerned about the products you layer onto your skin to avoid triggering a breakout. Fortunately, there are many sunscreen formulas that are designed specifically for acne-prone skin. The key is to look for non-comedogenic, oil-free sunscreens, as these will be less likely to clog your pores. You should also look for products that contain zinc oxide. "Zinc oxide may help acne since it is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial," says dermatologist Dr. Elaine F. Kung of Future Bright Dermatology in New York City.

Sunscreen is a crucial part of any skincare routine, as it protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. "I always suggest using sunscreen every day, whether with a separate sunscreen and moisturizer or with a combo product that offers sunscreen infused into moisturizers," says Jennifer Hurtikant, chief science officer for Prime Matter Labs, a contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products.

Best Overall Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a mineral sunscreen that neutralizes redness and combats acne. Who it’s not for: People who want an oil-free or waterproof sunscreen. Mineral sunscreen is a better option than chemical sunscreen for those with sensitive skin, and this particular formula is designed with acne-prone skin in mind, too. Its active ingredient is zinc oxide, which not only serves as a barrier between your skin and UVA and UVB rays, but also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help treat your acne. And while mineral sunscreens often leave a white chalkiness behind, this sunscreen is formulated to be super sheer, with a subtle green tint to help neutralize redness. The one downside to this sunscreen is that it's not oil-free. It is, however, non-comedogenic and formulated without fragrance, mineral oil, petrolatum, parabens, and sulfates, among other potentially irritating ingredients. And we love that this sunscreen applies easily with a non-greasy feel. It absorbs quickly into the skin and even moisturizes and smooths, which makes it ideal as a primer under makeup. It isn't waterproof, though, so you should reapply after swimming (although you should reapply every two hours anyway). Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, antioxidant botanicals

Zinc oxide, antioxidant botanicals SPF: 30

30 Size: 1.7 ounces

Best Drugstore Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin Eucerin Oil Control Face Sunscreen Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s great for oil control. Who it’s not for: People who prefer mineral sunscreen. If excess oil production is the cause of your acne, this sunscreen might be able to help out. Sun protection might be its primary focus—it's a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 50 rating—but it also doubles as a mattifying, oil-control lotion. The key is the five antioxidants in its formula: glycyrrhetinic acid, licochalcone A, vitamin E, vitamin C, and Oxynex ST. These ingredients, along with several oil-absorbing minerals, help to remove oil from your skin and leave a long-lasting matte finish, which makes this sunscreen ideal for use under makeup. The antioxidants also protect your skin against free radicals. While this sunscreen is oil-free and non-comedogenic, it is a chemical sunscreen, which can be harsh for some people with sensitive skin. Some research suggests this sunscreen's key ingredients may be endocrine-disrupting, but there isn't enough research yet—and for now, all these ingredients are FDA-approved. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene, 5 AOX Shield

Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene, 5 AOX Shield SPF: 50

50 Size: 2.5 ounces

Best Mineral Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Zinc Oxide Sunscreen SPF 50 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight mineral sunscreen formulated with antioxidants. Who it’s not for: People who want a more budget-friendly sunscreen. La Roche-Posay is well regarded for its skincare products, including its Anthelios sunscreens, all of which are formulated with antioxidant-rich water from the La Roche-Posay thermal spring in France. This particular product is an extremely lightweight mineral sunscreen that uses both titanium dioxide and zinc oxide for protection—both of which have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It's well formulated to avoid the chalky white residue typical of mineral sunscreens, absorbing quickly into the skin and leaving an almost powdery-soft (but not white!) matte finish. Buyers should note that while La Roche-Posay is technically a drugstore brand, this sunscreen is on the pricier side. But with its broad-spectrum, SPF 50 coverage and lightweight feel, we think it's worth the extra spend. Plus, it's water-resistant for up to 40 minutes. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, vitamin E, dimethicone, silica, thermal spring water

Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, vitamin E, dimethicone, silica, thermal spring water SPF: 50

50 Size: 1.7 ounces

Best Reef-Friendly Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin make p:rem UV Defense Me. Daily Sun Fluid Courtesy of Yesstyle View On Amazon View On Yesstyle.com Who it’s for: People who want a non-greasy sunscreen that contains no oxybenzone and octinoxate. Who it’s not for: People who want an inexpensive sunscreen. If you plan on swimming in any natural body of water, a reef-friendly sunscreen is a must. This non-greasy sunscreen from Korean brand make p:rem is not only reef-friendly, but is also made with acne-prone skin in mind. It contains moisturizing ingredients that prevent any stickiness with application, as well as natural acne-fighters like rosemary leaf extract, black currant seed oil, and sunflower seed oil. As far as sun protection goes, this product is a standout. It combines chemical and mineral protection and has an SPF 50 rating, so you can feel good about using this sunscreen whether you're spending the day at the beach or running errands. The only downside is that it's expensive, but for those with oily, acne-prone skin it can replace a regular moisturizer, so it's really two products in one. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide

Titanium dioxide SPF: 50

50 Size: 5 ounces

Best Sunscreen for Sensitive and Acne-Prone Skin Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ Sephora View On Drjart.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want a mineral sunscreen with a barely-there feel. Who it’s not for: People with darker skin who want to avoid any white cast. Mineral sunscreens are better for people with sensitive skin because they avoid the sometimes harsh chemical reactions created by chemical sunscreens. They simply create a barrier between the skin and the sun's damaging rays. For high SPF coverage in a lightweight formula, this titanium dioxide and zinc oxide sunscreen hits the mark with a fast-absorbing, lightweight formula. The only downside to this sunscreen is that it succumbs to the mineral sunscreen plague—its finish leaves a subtle chalky white tint on your face, which isn't great for people with darker skin. It's not as egregious as other mineral sunscreens, but it's definitely something to be aware of. It also has fragrance—Dr. Jart+ mentions that the product contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance, but there are natural fragrances that come from ingredients like mandarin orange peel oil. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide

Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide SPF: 50+

50+ Size: 1.7 ounces

Best Mattifying Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin Proactiv Clear Skin SPF 30 Sunscreen Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an oil-free, mattifying sunscreen that won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. Who it’s not for: People who want a water-resistant sunscreen. You might know Proactiv for its cleanser-toner-moisturizer combo of old, but its expanded product line is worth knowing too. Case in point: this oil-free sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection for your skin. Because Proactiv specializes in acne treatments, this sunscreen is designed to not cause breakouts. Yes, it's oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, and it helps control shine with its matte finish. Unfortunately it's not a water-resistant sunscreen, so it won't provide you protection while swimming, and it could be easy to sweat off. For that reason, we think it's best to use this as a daily sunscreen bolstered by water-resistant sunscreen if you're going to be particularly active. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene

Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene SPF: 30

30 Size: 1.5 ounces

Best Moisturizing Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin Paula's Choice Ultra-Light Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 30+ Paula's Choice View On Amazon View On Paulaschoice.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want a hydrating sunscreen that calms the skin and targets breakouts. Who it’s not for: People who want a sunscreen with a higher SPF. Part of Paula's Choice "Clear" line, which is designed to target acne, this oil-free sunscreen is filled with plant-based antioxidants, including one derived from chamomile, to calm the skin and reduce inflammation. At the same time, it protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays with a rating of SPF 30—and locks in moisture with glycerin and dimethicone, two powerful and popular ingredients in moisturizers. The result is an effective "featherweight" sunscreen that applies smoothly and evenly, treating acne and moisturizing the skin, too. It works well for all skin types, but the mattifying effect is particularly good for those with oily skin. It can be worn alone, added to your normal skincare routine, and even used as a primer beneath makeup. It's a pricier sunscreen, but the benefits are immense, particularly for those with acne-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $37 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Octinoxate⁠, glycerin, octisalate⁠, octocrylene⁠, dimethicone, grape seed extract

Octinoxate⁠, glycerin, octisalate⁠, octocrylene⁠, dimethicone, grape seed extract SPF: 30

30 Size: 2 ounces

Best Sunscreen for Dark Acne-Prone Skin Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Hybrid SPF 50 Sunscreen Target View On Target View On Blackgirlsunscreen.com View On CVS Who it’s for: People who want the protection of a mineral sunscreen without the white residue. Who it’s not for: People who want a true mineral sunscreen and people with very oily skin. While no one wants white residue on their face from their sunscreen, people with darker skin are particularly affected by this issue common in many sunscreens—notably mineral sunscreens. Because zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are white, sunscreens made with these ingredients typically leave a white cast on the face. But this sunscreen is specifically formulated for people with darker skin, despite the fact that it has zinc oxide as one of the ingredients. It's a hybrid sunscreen that combines mineral and synthetic ingredients to provide all-around sun protection. It's also a moisturizer, thanks to the inclusion of aloe and shea butter. Jojoba soothes skin and prevents acne, while lavender oil reduces redness and helps heal breakouts. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene

Zinc oxide, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene SPF: 50

50 Size: 3 ounces

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bluemercury.com Who it’s for: People who want a moisturizing sunscreen that will even out their skin tone and provide blue light protection. Who it’s not for: People with very fair skin might find this tint too dark. If you want all the benefits of a multi-step skincare routine in a single product, EltaMD UV Clear is both a moisturizer and a tinted sunscreen in one. Not only does tinted sunscreen help to even out your skin tone, but it’s also formulated with iron oxides, which help reduce whiteness and provide blue light protection. This is a hybrid product that uses both mineral and chemical elements—zinc oxide and octinoxate, respectively. It's rated to the very specific SPF of 46 and provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays. On the moisturizer front, it contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and the antioxidant vitamin E. And did we mention that it's specially formulated for those with acne-prone and sensitive skin? For a one-and-done addition to your morning skin routine, this sunscreen is the holy grail. As such, it commands a high price, but remember, this is a three-in-one product. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, octinoxate, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E

Zinc oxide, octinoxate, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E SPF: 46

46 Size: 1.7 ounces