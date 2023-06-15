To find the best sunburn treatments, we researched dozens of after-sun products while considering size, product type, ingredients, and price. The treatment you need depends on the severity and location of your sunburn, so we selected a range of products for everything from immediate relief to intense hydration for peeling skin.

"Gels and lighter lotions are usually preferred initially for sunburns because they address the skin needs without preventing loss of heat from the outer skin layer,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, an associate professor of dermatology and the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “The sunburned skin does need to release heat and cool down, and a heavy cream or ointment may interfere with this process."

While sunscreen should always be your first line of defense against sunburn, we've all experienced the familiar sting of too much sun. Whether you missed a spot or forgot to reapply, sunburn treatments come in handy because they soothe inflammation and hydrate your skin for a speedy recovery.

Banana Boat Soothing Aloe After Sun Gel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It gives off a cooling sensation with aloe vera and glycerin. What Could Be Improved The formula has artificial colorants, which might cause irritation for sensitive skin. After a day at the beach, this Banana Boat Aloe Vera Gel is what your skin needs to feel cool, hydrated, and balanced. With a blend of aloe vera and glycerin, this lightweight gel quickly absorbs into the skin, so you can change out of your swimsuit and into clothes without worrying about it transferring. And because the formula won't sit atop the skin, you can easily layer it or apply more product as needed, depending on the severity of your sunburn. The formula is incredibly affordable, especially considering the generous 16 ounces of product in each bottle. Plus, it's made without oxybenzone or octinoxate, making it reef-safe. Price at time of publish: $12 for 2 Type: Gel | Key Ingredients: Aloe and glycerin | Size: 16 ounces

Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After-Sun Soother 4.6 Walgreens View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Burtsbees.com What Stands Out This treatment has antimicrobial ingredients to prevent infection. What Could Be Improved This sunburn treatment is too rich for immediate post-burn use. Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother is a quick-to-absorb formula with naturally-derived, hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, shea, and olive oil. And, like the rest of the brand's products, it includes beeswax, an anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial ingredient, two important properties to consider when treating sunburn. While the product is not vegan, it is certified cruelty-free, CarbonNeutral, and features recyclable packaging created in a landfill-free operation. Add this to your after-sun routine after one or two weeks post-burn, as it could be too rich for immediate use after exposure. Price at time of publish: $12 Type: Lotion | Key Ingredients: Aloe and coconut oil | Size: 6 ounces

Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Rehydrating Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Neutrogena.com What Stands Out The aerosol spray allows you to apply the product in hard-to-reach places. What Could Be Improved You may need to replace it more often than lotions and gels. If you want to skip rubbing in an after-sun lotion or gel, opt for the Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Rehydrating Spray. The spray bottle offers a fast and targeted application with each use. Full of hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid, this non-sticky and quick-absorbing formula delivers instant moisturization and soothes irritation for up to 48 hours. The formula features glycerin, a humectant that pulls moisture in from the air and brings it into the skin. This ingredient, in combination with hyaluronic acid, allows the skin to breathe while getting the hydration it needs after soaking in the sun. Price at time of publish: $13 Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Glycerin and hyaluronic acid | Size: 6.7 ounces

Pipette After Sun Gel Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out The formula is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. What Could Be Improved This product doesn’t create an immediate cooling effect on the skin. The Pipette After Sun Gel is an EWG Verified product, making it ideal for those with allergies or sensitive skin. It's even safe for babies and young children thanks to its lack of additives like fragrances, dyes, and parabens. The gel texture is incredibly lightweight and fast-absorbing, providing instant relief to sunburned skin. And a replenishing blend of plant-based botanicals—like aloe vera, sugar-derived squalane, and bisabolol—keeps skin hydrated, which can prevent peeling as sunburn heals. Price at time of publish: $11 Type: Gel | Key Ingredients: Squalane, aloe, and bisabolol | Size: 6 ounces

Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out The colloidal oatmeal soothes itchy or dry skin. What Could Be Improved The pre-portioned sachets are not environmentally friendly. This bath treatment soothes dry and itchy skin with 10 percent natural colloidal oatmeal, which decreases inflammation and repairs the skin's moisture barrier. Using this milky bath is straightforward—draw water into your tub, add in a packet, and mix well. For best results, sit in the treatment for 15 to 30 minutes. Because the formula calms dry, tight, and itchy skin, this cleanser makes a great addition to your after-sun skincare routine. Plus, Aveeno products are dermatologist-approved, making them ideal for consistent use—not just when you forget to reapply SPF. Price at time of publish: $8 Type: Bath Powder | Key Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal | Size: 1.5 ounces

Coola Radical Recovery Eco-Cert Organic After Sun Lotion Coola View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out This product contains organic ingredients and plant extracts. What Could Be Improved The essential oils in this formula might not be ideal for sensitive skin. The Coola Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion is a vegan and gluten-free formula with 70 percent organic ingredients, making it ideal for those who want an after-sun treatment that's free from chemicals and additives. Aloe vera delivers a cooling sensation and moisture without feeling heavy or greasy on the skin, while lavender and rosemary extracts provide antioxidants and vitamin enrichment. While the price is on the higher end, the quality of ingredients and efficacy of this formula justify the price. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: Lotion | Key Ingredients: Aloe, agave, and glycerin | Size: 6 ounces

Vacation After Sun Gel Vacation View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Ulta What Stands Out This after-sun gel is alcohol-free and formulated with nourishing skincare ingredients. What Could Be Improved This formula has added fragrance. The Vacation Inc After Sun Gel is a non-sticky and alcohol-free formula with an aloe vera, cucumber, and bisabolol base, which gives it an immediate cooling effect to reduce inflammation from sunburn. Unlike similar gels, this formula includes skincare ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, which rehydrate and replenish the skin. The gel also has tremella mushroom, an ingredient that penetrates the skin for plumpness and improved elasticity over time. Plus, this after-sun treatment is free from dyes and parabens and is dermatologist-tested. While it does include fragrance, the light scent evokes summer resorts and citrusy spritzers. Price at time of publish: $12 Type: Gel | Key Ingredients: Aloe, allantoin, and niacinamide | Size: 6 ounces

Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun Lotion Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out The formula is dermatologist-recommended. What Could Be Improved It can be too heavy for same-day sunburn treatment usage. If you want an after-sun lotion free from parabens, pore-clogging ingredients, and common allergens, the Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun Lotion is a standout choice. Packed with powerhouse ingredients like glycyrrhetinic acid and vitamin E, this lightweight and hydrating formula quickly soothes stinging and burning commonly associated with sun exposure. The convenient squeeze tube packaging is easy to handle, and with over 6 ounces of product, this moisturizer can serve you throughout the warm seasons. Price at time of publish: $11 Type: Lotion | Key Ingredients: Licochalcone A, glycyrrhetinic acid and vitamin E | Size: 6.8 ounces

Sun Bum After Sun Cool Down Lotion Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out The lotion sinks into the skin quickly, allowing you to apply and go about your day. What Could Be Improved It contains added fragrance. Affordable, easy to apply, and dermatologist-tested, the Sun Bum After Sun Cool Down Lotion is a delicious-smelling lotion to rejuvenate your skin after a day in the sun. The formula has aloe vera, cocoa butter, and nourishing jojoba oil for a lightweight formula with plenty of hydration. For an invigorating, refreshing post-sun treatment, toss the bottle in the refrigerator. Price at time of publish: $14 Type: Lotion | Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter, jojoba oil, aloe | Size: 8 ounces

Tower 28 SOS Intensive Rescue Serum Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Kohls.com View On Sephora What Stands Out The serum won’t leave behind a greasy or heavy residue on the face. What Could Be Improved The pump may get stuck occasionally. If your face has sunburn, it's critical to skip intensive skincare products like exfoliating acids and astringents to prevent further aggravation. The Tower28 SOS Intensive Rescue Serum is safe to use even after sun exposure, as it reduces redness and irritation thanks to hypochlorous acid. Unlike other acids, this ingredient does not exfoliate, instead, it defends against bacteria. For those with a pesky sunburn, this pH-balanced serum can restore the skin barrier with soothing discomfort. Use it with a lightweight moisturizer and continue your skincare routine without causing more damage or irritation. Price at time of publish: $34 Type: Serum | Key Ingredients: Hypochlorous acid | Size: 2 ounces

Osea Atmosphere Protection Cream Bluemercury View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out This luxe option nourishes the skin without any harsh acids or astringents. What Could Be Improved This is a more expensive product. The Osea Malibu Atmosphere Protection Cream is a lightweight and hydrating facial moisturizer that can restore your skin barrier with nourishing ingredients like glycerin, niacinamide, shea, plus plant oils and extracts. Since it has no harsh acids or astringents, it won't irritate sunburnt skin and allows trapped heat to escape to prevent further damage. This formula is cruelty-free, vegan, and free from phthalates, making it a worthy cream to add to your summer skincare regimen. Price at time of publish: $56 Type: Cream | Key Ingredients: Undaria pinnatifida extract, niacinamide, shea | Size: 2 ounces

Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out This pick has a pleasant, tropical scent. What Could Be Improved The tub packaging isn’t the most hygienic for repeated use. With a rich texture and the scent of a tropical vacation, the Hawaiian Tropic Exotic Coconut After Sun Body Butter can treat your skin in the final stages of recovery from sunburn. This body butter has seriously hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil. While the heavier formula doesn’t offer cooling properties like a lightweight gel or lotion, this after-sun treatment is ideal for skin that has recovered from the immediate impacts of a burn but still has dryness or peeling. "A heavier cream can be beneficial at this time," says Dr. Zeichner. Price at time of publish: $12 Type: Body Butter | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, avocado oil | Size: 8 ounces

Alba Botanica After Sun Gel Amazon View On Target View On Carewell.com View On Ecosmetics.com What Stands Out It contains aloe vera for intense and immediate hydration. What Could Be Improved The gel formula may not be hydrating enough for peeling skin. While some aloe vera gels only contain small concentrations or are diluted with other ingredients, the Alba Botanica After Sun Gel contains 98 percent pure aloe vera. With plant botanicals and powerhouse ingredients like glycerin, this gel can swiftly and efficiently hydrate the skin to prevent post-sunburn peeling. The ingredients, in conjunction with aloe, instantly soothe and cool damaged skin for immediate relief. Price at time of publish: $7 Type: Gel | Key Ingredients: Aloe and glycerin | Size: 8 ounces

Susanne Kaufmann St. John’s Wort Bath Saks Fifth Avenue View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Revolve What Stands Out This luxurious formula can be added to a bath for an after-sun self care treatment. What Could Be Improved You need to follow up with a moisturizer to lock in moisture. Taking a bath after sun exposure might sound unusual, but a temperate soak with soothing and nourishing plant botanicals can help the skin recover. These bath crystals have St John's wort, olive oil, and cocoa seed butter to decrease inflammation and moisturize the skin. The formula also has milk proteins, which Dr. Zeichner recommends for after-sun care, as they can “coat and soothe the skin.” While the price of this sunburn treatment is higher than our other selections, this pick is a more luxurious option for those who like to indulge in self-care. Price at time of publish: $65 Type: Powdered bath milk | Key Ingredients: St. John’s wort, olive oil, and cocoa seed butter | Size: 14.1 ounces