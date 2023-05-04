To find the best strapless bras, we tested 15 options over the course of two weeks, and evaluated them on comfort, coverage, fit, quality, and adjustability. We also spoke with Caldwell for her professional advice on how to find a strapless bra that fits.

"Make sure you're getting something that works with your bust shape, and don't be afraid that even if you're in the right size to try it in different styles,” says Kimmay Caldwell, bra expert and undergarment educator. “You want to get the right size and the right shape for your body.”

You may be eager to don a flirty sundress or one-shoulder top, but the thought of wearing an ill-fitting strapless bra can quash that excitement. From poking to sliding, a strapless bra can be uncomfortable without the proper fit. That’s why we put a variety of strapless bras to the test, searching for styles that lift, support, and yes, stay in place.

We also liked that the band on this bra is wider than normal, which enhances the overall support, especially for larger chests. Additionally, it has a few nice touches, like rose gold hardware that sits in the center gore and adjustable straps that give you styling options to elevate it beyond a basic strapless bra.

The cups on this bra are lightly lined and provide full coverage, and the band has silicone grips to keep it firmly in place, though it did slip a little throughout the day. While you may have to get used to the underwire and side boning, which travels higher than you’d find on other bras, it feels like you're wearing nothing once you're adjusted.

Looking for a strapless bra that matches your skin tone? Try the Victoria’s Secret Sexy Illusions Lightly-Lined Strapless Bra. It comes in six shades that range from fair to deep for a more discrete look, and the smooth, lustrous fabric remains invisible under clothes.

What Could Be Improved: The side boning goes higher than you’d find in other strapless bras, which may be uncomfortable for some.

What Stands Out: This sleek strapless bra is available in various skin tones and a wide range of sizes.

This bra comes with removable, multi-way straps, making it a versatile option you can pair with different styles and silhouettes. Additionally, it comes in a great size range: 32A to 42G. While you may need to try different sizes to find the right fit, this bra provides amazing comfort and versatility that’s worth the effort.

We liked that this bra provides full coverage; even if you have a fuller chest, you won’t spill out of the cups, and the center gore will lay flat against your sternum. The band is slightly wider than a typical bra, which feels supportive and comfortable, and has body-hugging spandex instead of silicone. However, we found it a bit challenging to nail down the correct sizing, so if you’re in between sizes you may want to order a few options to try before committing to your purchase.

If you dislike underwire bras, this wireless strapless bra from Soma will give you the support and comfort you seek, sans-wire. In lieu of metal, it uses seamless contour cups covered in ultra-soft brushed fabric to shape and lift without digging into your skin. The fabric is also soft and smooth under clothes.

While this Wacoal bra has a lot of benefits, it may not be the best if you’re in between sizes, as the band and side boning can dig into your skin. When ordering this bra, you may want to try it in a couple of sizes to find the one that best fits.

The cups on this bra lift and shape your bust and have a containment panel for separation, while the padding provides lift and full coverage. This bra is best for larger busts, as the larger sizes feature an extra-wide band for added support. Regardless of your size, the band has silicone grips to keep it from sliding down, and we found that it didn’t get stretched out over time.

The Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra is a cult favorite for good reason. It’s made with sleek, seamless fabric that looks perfect under clothes, and has hidden stays along the back and side of the band to increase support and minimize bra bulge. Plus, it comes with removable and convertible straps to pair with all kinds of tops.

The cups on this bra are lightly lined and lay nicely against your body, but don’t provide a lot of lift—if you want a bra that gives you some extra oomph, you may want to consider an option with more padding. But if you want an everyday strapless bra to wear with casual outfits, this pick is a great wardrobe staple.

This bra has a silicone lining along the top and bottom of the band to keep it in place, along with mesh cutouts that make it more breathable. The band is on the thicker side, which can be a little uncomfortable if you're not used to it, but it definitely makes this bra more supportive. However, the thick band and full coverage make it difficult to style with keyhole and cut-out tops.

Pepper designs bras for cup sizes AA through B, so its strapless bra is cut with shallower cups for a better fit. “It comes in a little bit so it avoids gaping altogether, which is really nice,” says Kimmay Caldwell , bra expert and undergarment educator. Plus, the soft and smooth fabric lays flat against your skin and doesn’t bunch under clothes.

The cups are lined with memory foam and have vertical seams for extra lift, though they may show through a lightweight top. That said, this bra provides more coverage than other strapless bras we tested, providing top to bottom support for larger busts without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions.

In addition to being sturdy, this bra impressively stayed in place throughout our testing. It has silicone grips along the bottom of the band and fits extra-snug for a supportive fit. While the band is thicker, this width prevents it from bunching up or rolling, and increases overall support. Though the ultra-supportive boning and underwire will help the bra stay put, it’s not as comfortable for long-term wear.

The Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra was designed for larger chests with its flexible side boning, silicone lining, and seamed cups, which ensure this underwire bra stays secure on your body and lifts your bust. The structure of this bra is quite solid, almost like a corset.

The cups on this bra have a light lining, so while they don’t provide a lot of lift, they are overall breathable and comfortable to wear. They also have some boning on the side, which adds more structure. We do wish this bra came in more shades to match more skin tones, but overall, it’s a sleek choice to accompany a plunging neckline.

The band has a silicone strip at the top for added grip, though we felt it could have benefited from another strip on the bottom to prevent it from slipping. That said, it provides impressive coverage, even for larger chests, so you can wear it with a low-cut top without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.

The Natori Feathers Strapless Bra camouflages under clothing and remains unseen, even when it's under a V-neck or low-cut top. The band has a feathered lace pattern for an elegant touch, and the cups have a smooth mesh overlay. It laid perfectly flat against our chests while testing, and didn’t bunch or gape at the cups.

While supportive, this bra is best worn for special occasions or under a dressier outfit. While it was more comfortable than similar options, we still had to adjust to prevent the underwire from digging into our bust. However, based on its durability, support, and style, we still recommend this bra for when you want an elegant upgrade to your standard strapless bra.

The cups are unlined but still offer decent coverage, though they lend to a pointier silhouette. With silicone lining along the edges, the band fits pretty snug to keep things in place, though it may be too tight if you’re in between sizes.

While you may think lace bras can’t provide much support, this gorgeous pick from Cosabella proves otherwise. Intricate French-made lace adds an extra luxurious feel and look, and we like that it comes in several bold color options. During our testing, we were impressed with how secure this bra felt despite its lightweight material, and it stayed in great condition after being washed.

This bra has memory foam molded cups, which contour to your body for the perfect fit. However, the material adds extra depth to your bust for a fuller look, which may or may not be something you’re looking for. If you don’t mind padded cups, opt for this incredibly comfortable bra.

In addition to being supportive, this bra is incredibly comfortable with a mix of super-soft nylon and elastane, which won't show through your shirt or create unsightly lines. This bra also comes with removable and convertible straps to pair with different styles of tops.

Spanx ditches the traditional elastic in favor of a silicone lining on the band to keep this bra securely in place. Plus, Spanx’s patent-pending fabric lays flat against your body and stays put all day, which impressed us during testing. We were shocked at how secure it was and loved that we didn’t have to tug or adjust it while wearing it.

This bra is made from a blend of polyamide and elastane, which makes it soft and stretchy. The band has a lace overlay which adds a pretty touch, and the fabric over the cups is sleek and smooth, so it can remain discreet under most tops. However, the lace began to fray after washing, so it’s best to hand wash it. That said, its versatility and comfort still make it worth the price if you want a supportive, pretty, and low-cut bra.

During our testing, we found that this bra had a perfect fit—it was just right, not too tight or too loose, and was comfortable to wear on a daily basis. While the band is slightly wider than most strapless bras, it stays in place without adjusting. The cups have underwire and side boning, which didn’t cause any poking or protruding, and there’s padding for an extra lift.

With top-tier support and comfort, this bra is worth every penny. The plunge neckline and removable straps can pair with basically every top in your wardrobe, so you get lots of use out of it, and it has silicone grips at the top of the cups to ensure a secure fit.

Unfortunately, this bra may not be comfortable for people with larger chests. While the bra is supportive, the underwire could dig into your bust and back—during our testing, we felt like we could only wear it for an event under a strapless dress. Plus, the padding in the cups might have too much material for fuller chests. On the flip side, if you have a smaller chest, you will probably like the extra material and find it more comfortable to wear.

We found that this bra had great coverage, and while it doesn’t go low enough to wear with a plunging neckline, it provides enough coverage to prevent wardrobe malfunctions. During testing, it remained discreet under clothes—the cups didn’t poke through the top, but the side boning was visible under thin shirts.

Bras can be pricey, but if you want support and coverage on a budget, this option from Maidenform checks all the boxes. It’s made from nylon and spandex, which feels soft and smooth against the skin, and has a ComfortGrip band that ensures no sliding. For those who want a versatile strapless bra, it also comes with removable straps so you can wear it criss-cross or halter style.

We found the band to be slightly too tight on some sizes, so it’s important to check Aerie’s sizing guide before purchasing and order a couple of options to try. However, it wasn’t uncomfortable to wear, and if anything, the snug band ensures this bra will keep you supported no matter where the day takes you.

This bra is made from recycled nylon and spandex, and feels remarkably soft and pleasant to wear. It’s also slightly stretchy, so it hugs your body and keeps your chest lifted. We also noted the material’s moisture-wicking properties and felt we could wear it in warmer months without feeling stuffy. Plus, this bra comes with removable and convertible straps, so you can pair it with all kinds of tops.

The Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra proves that strapless bras can support your bust and stay in place. We could comfortably wear this strapless bra for over five hours while feeling supported, lifted, and covered without pulling it up or adjusting it. The lightly lined cups provide full coverage while the underwire adds extra lift and remains invisible under clothes.

Final Verdict

During our testing process, the Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra delivered the best lift and support. It didn’t bunch, gape, or require adjusting, and it fits snuggly without being uncomfortable. For a budget option, we recommend the Maidenform Ultimate Stay Put Strapless Underwire Bra, which has great coverage and stays in place all day.

Our Testing Process

To find the best strapless bras, we tested 15 options from different brands. We had two people try out each bra: one person with a cup size in the A-D range and another in the DD+ range. Each tester had to wear the bra extensively over two weeks.

After wearing the bra, we evaluated its comfort, fit, support, quality, and adjustability. We shared notes on the experience of wearing the bra and ranked it out of five points in each category to score its performance.

Comfort and fit were measured by how pleasant the bra was to wear throughout our daily routine, including working in an office, going out with friends, and dancing. We noted irritation caused by tags, discomfort caused by the band or side boning, sliding that occurred with movement, and whether it ran true to size, among other details.

To test quality, we followed our usual bra-washing routine, recording any wear and tear, like stretched-out bands or damaged fabric. We also assessed the material, evaluating whether it felt pleasant to wear or if it caused irritation.

Lastly, for adjustability, we observed any aspects of the bra that would increase its usage, such as removable straps, a plunging neckline, or extra rows of hooks. We also described the process of taking on and off the bra to determine its ease of use. We took all of these insights, plus the scores we gave in each category, to discern the top strapless bras.

How to Shop for Strapless Bras Like a Pro

Size and Fit

Finding the right size and fit is key to purchasing a good strapless bra. “Most people are wearing a cup size too small in a band size too big. In a strapless bra, it’s a recipe for disaster, and that strapless bra will fall down,” says Kimmay Caldwell, bra expert and undergarment educator.

Strapless bras use the same sizing system as regular bras, so evaluate how your current bra fits before shopping for a strapless option. If the band rides up, you may want to increase it by a size or two. If you’re unsure of your bra size, follow our bra measuring guide or visit your local bra boutique for an expert fitting. Additionally, sizing varies across brands, so it’s important to measure yourself against the online size guide and try on your bra before wearing it out.

No two busts are the same, so consider any additional features that will best fit your needs. For small-chested people, “a high center gore might dig right into your chest, so a lower center gore might make sure that your bust fully fills up that cup,” says Caldwell. For fuller busts, Caldwell recommends the opposite. “Go with a really high center gore, directly across from a nice wide back. That’s what's really going to anchor your strapless bra in place.”

When trying on a strapless bra, make sure that the center gore of the bra lays flat against your sternum and that your breast tissue is inside the side boning. The band should be like a tight hug—you should only be able to fit a finger or two behind it—but not overly restrictive or uncomfortable. If any of those elements are off, you should adjust your size by trying a different band size, cup size, or style altogether.

Type

As with traditional bras, there are various styles of strapless bra types, so finding one that works will depend on your needs. The most common type is a basic underwire strapless bra you can wear under any strapless or off-the-shoulder top. Nowadays, it’s common for strapless bras to have a silicone banding, which creates more friction so it won’t slide down.

“Wire-free strapless bras are kind of a new rage right now," Caldwell says. “New technology has come out where they're using a firm molded cup that acts like an underwire and secures your bra to your body." While these bras can create great shape, Caldwell concedes they're not for everyone. “In most cases, a fuller-busted person will do better with an underwire simply because of the height and depth of their bust," she says. "It's kind of hard to fit a full bust into that cup while keeping it flat against the body.” So, a wireless strapless bra may not be the best option if you have a larger chest. If you have a smaller chest, “wire-free bras tend to have push-up in them, which helps the base of the bra stay snug against your body.”

Another popular type of strapless bra is full coverage. “Full coverage typically gives you a smoother look underneath your clothes,” Caldwell says. To ensure a full coverage bra is seamless, you may have to try a few to find one that works for your bust shape. “If it's just not the right shape for you, your bra will dig into you," which can create an unwanted outline under your top.

If you want added shape and support beneath a low neckline, opt for a plunge bra, like the Natori Feathers Strapless Bra. These bras have a low front to support your bust without peeking through. “A great plunge will give you a nice sweetheart shape, and it should still encompass your whole bust,” Caldwell says. “Even with a plunge bra with a shorter center gore, it still needs to sit and kiss the front of your body. That is what will keep your bra in place and keep you from spilling out or down."

Support

With strapless bras, most of the support comes from the band, which is why it’s so important to get the right bra size. The band on a strapless bra may be tighter and wider than a normal bra to compensate for the missing support from straps. It should feel snug without riding up, gaping, or digging into your skin, and it should have multiple rows of hook closures so you can adjust the fit as needed. “I love a wide band with some power mesh or some kind of side support to stay up,” says Caldwell. “You'll find silicone grips across the top and bottom of the back band, which is an extra supportive way for that band to stay in place.”

For those with a fuller bust, look for additional supportive features like “several hooks and clasps, side supports on the back band, and grips on the top and bottom that will keep that back band nice and wide, because that will give you a surface area of support,” says Caldwell. Additionally, take note of the center gore because “that’s what’s going to keep that bra in place directly across the band in the back.”

The underwire on your strapless bra is also key for support. The wire helps “to create a frame on the front of the bra, which is great for maintaining shape, and tack the bra onto your body,” says Caldwell. The underwire “goes all the way around the bust on the front of the torso and in between the bust to create that tacking against the body just like the band is doing in the back, which is what really creates that security.”

More Strapless Bras to Consider

Intimissimi Giada Microfiber Bandeau Bra: This bra vanishes under clothes and offers great support and structure, even after washing it twice a week. However, we found that the band was too tight and felt constructive.

Third Love 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra: We loved the full coverage and sleek look of this bra, but found that the side boning dug in which made it uncomfortable to wear. Additionally, it fell down during the day despite the band being snug.

Questions You Might Ask

Should you go down a size when buying a strapless bra?

Most people should go down a size when shopping for a strapless bra, but not because it makes your bra more secure. According to Caldwell, “most people are wearing a band size too big,” so the right size may be smaller than what you typically wear. “Usually, you can start nice and snug on the loosest hook. Then, as that strapless bra stretches, you can move it in to keep it really nice and tight,” says Caldwell. “Strapless bras tend to start a little snug, and they do stretch.”

How do you keep a strapless bra from falling down?

Preventing your strapless bra from falling down comes down to finding the right size so that it “actually fits on your body,” says Caldwell. “It's not just about going tighter around the band. It's actually about the cup size because you want it to really be able to fit all of your breast tissue inside the cup, so that way the underwire and the band can really keep flat against your body.” Caldwell also recommends strapless bras with “a wide band, a higher centric gore, side support in the band or on the side of the cup, and some silicone grippies.”

Can people with large busts wear strapless bras?

People with large busts can absolutely wear strapless bras, though “there are some limitations to support without a strap,” says Caldwell. “It’s the straps’ job to keep the cup flush with the body, so it can be tricky if someone has a narrower torso and a much fuller bust to keep that cup against the body and not fall out or fall forward.” If you aren’t sure you’ll find your size in stores, Caldwell suggests you “shop online where you can find many more options and try those instead.” In particular, we recommend the Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra for bigger busts.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Jen Woo, a freelance design, lifestyle, and culture writer and content strategist with over 10 years of experience. To write this article, we tested 15 strapless bra styles and brands and evaluated them based on comfort, fit, support, quality, and adjustability. For top-tier insight on shopping for bras, Jen spoke to Kimmay Caldwell, bra expert and undergarment educator.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn’t an option. All products go through the same rigorous process, whether they are purchased or sent by the company.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.

