The 10 Best Storage Beds of 2023 for Every Space and Style

Our pick for the best overall storage bed is the Pottery Barn Jake Upholstered Storage Platform Bed for its array of upholstery options and easy-to-access storage drawers.

“Storage beds can be a great idea for someone whose bedroom does not have ample space, or if their closet space needs to be used for additional storage,” says Povey. “When shopping for a storage bed, look at interior stores that specialize in smaller space living, or form and function furniture. Stores that offer beds that don't necessarily lose the design elements, but still provide the ability to use the bed as storage.”

To determine the best storage beds, we scoured dozens of retailers looking at qualities like upholstery options, type of storage, price points, and assembly. We also sought out the advice of Janelle Cohen , professional organizer and author of The Folding Book , as well as Layne Povey , principal designer at Lynden Lane Co.

Given the fact that the average person spends about one-third of their life in bed , it’s important that you choose the right one. And if you have limited storage space or small living quarters, you may also want a bed that doubles as storage. The best storage beds combine functionality, style, and comfort.

Best Overall Storage Bed Pottery Barn Jake Upholstered Storage Platform Bed Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want a customizable storage bed made from high-quality materials. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like modern design and people who prefer the look of wood. Available in four bed sizes and over 30 upholstery options, the Pottery Barn Jake Upholstered Storage Platform Bed is our choice for the best overall storage bed. Not only is this piece versatile and sleek enough to suit any existing decor style, but it also comes at a reasonable price point for the quality. A solid wood frame ensures this bed is durable and supportive, while the metal legs give it a modern feel. We love that the frame is compatible with adjustable mattresses, and you don’t need a boxspring. The drawers, two on each side, are easy to open and don’t require you to mess up your perfectly made linens to access. Should you want help with assembly, Pottery Barn offers a “White Glove Service,” in which items are delivered and assembled by appointment for an additional fee. Price at time of publish: From $2,299 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Side drawers

Side drawers Materials: Solid pine wood frame, fabric upholstery, metal legs

Solid pine wood frame, fabric upholstery, metal legs Sizes: Full, queen, king, California queen

Best Budget Storage Bed Meritline Upholstered Platform Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want an inexpensive bed available in a number of different configurations. Who it isn’t for: People who are willing to spend more for higher-quality materials, such as real wood. Priced well below the other beds on our list, but with the look of a high-end piece of storage furniture, the Meritline Upholstered Platform Bed is our favorite budget-friendly storage bed. This bed comes in a number of different configurations based on your storage needs, including a trundle bed with two side drawers, a bed with a storage ottoman at the footboard, a bed with four side drawers, and more. Each comes with a hassle-free (albeit somewhat tedious) assembly. We love the tufted head and footboard details, as well as the linen upholstery that’s available in a number of neutral hues. The drawers are on wheels and not attached to the actual frame, which allows for seamless opening without pesky tracks or construction. It’s important to note that, despite being on Amazon, this bed frame is not Prime eligible, and shipping is quite expensive (but the bed still totals for less than than the other beds on this list). Price at time of publish: $294 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Drawers or storage ottoman

Drawers or storage ottoman Materials: Plywood and fibreboard frame, linen upholstery

Plywood and fibreboard frame, linen upholstery Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king

Best Splurge Storage Bed Design Within Reach Matera Bed Design Within Reach View On Design Within Reach Who it’s for: People who are willing to splurge on a made-to-last bed with many storage drawers. Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t in a position to spend a lot on a bed and people who prefer the look and feel of an upholstered bed. For some, the best bed is the one at the best price, and for others, the best bed is the one that will give you years of use, no matter the price. The Matera Bed definitely falls in the latter camp, as it’s made with a solid walnut or oak base (the headboard is made from fibreboard with a wood veneer). It comes with six full-extension storage drawers—three on each side—the most of any on our list. Each drawer is designed with soft-closing guides that allow you to easily access clothes, shoes, linens, or other items straight from your bed without disturbing your partner. The clean lines and beveled edges of this bed add to its luxe, contemporary feel. Both the headboard and the base come with a slotted design, a subtle design choice that makes it stand out from the norm. In-home delivery and assembly is available for an additional fee (starting at $349) and Design Within Reach offers a one-year warranty on all products. Price at time of publish: $5,795 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Side drawers

Side drawers Materials: Solid walnut or oak base, fibreboard headboard with walnut or oak veneer

Solid walnut or oak base, fibreboard headboard with walnut or oak veneer Sizes: Full, queen, king, California King

Best Lift-Up Storage Bed IKEA Malm Storage Bed IKEA View On Ikea Who it’s for: People who want an affordable bed that offers the maximum amount of storage space. Who it isn’t for: People who want to be able to access their storage while in bed. A classic for good reason, the IKEA Malm storage bed is our favorite lift-up bed. While you can’t sit in bed and access the storage at the same time, we love that you get the entire bed size worth of extra space when you lift the mattress—as opposed to just a few drawers. It’s made with a solid wood veneer that gives the look of real wood without the price, while the high headboard gives the illusion of luxury. The bed frame is only available in full and queen sizes and two colors (black-brown or white). Assembly is no more difficult than other IKEA pieces, but having a helping hand is recommended. The lift-up frame is easy to maneuver and surprisingly lightweight to open, even with a fully made bed. Price at time of publish: $699 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Lift-up

Lift-up Material: Wood veneer

Wood veneer Sizes: Full, queen

Best Storage Bed With Drawers Novogratz Kelly Upholstered Bed with Storage Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for an affordable storage bed with four pull-out drawers. Who it isn’t for: People who have difficulty assembling furniture. Complete with four spacious drawers, the Kelly Storage Bed by Novogratz is an ideal budget pick for those who want spacious storage. While the frame requires substantial assembly, the hassle is worth it for the soft linen upholstery and durable frame. Available in nearly every mattress size and number of different colors, this frame is great for kids' rooms or guest spaces. This bed frame also ships quickly with an Amazon Prime membership. The four drawers are large and not attached to the bed frame itself, so you can pull them out completely if needed. Price at time of publish: $561 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Side drawers

Side drawers Materials: Solid and manufactured hardwood frame, linen upholstery

Solid and manufactured hardwood frame, linen upholstery Sizes: Twin, full, queen, and king

Best Bed With Headboard Storage West Elm x PBT Mid-Century Headboard Storage Platform Bed West Elm View On PBteen View On West Elm Who it’s for: People who want to keep their stored items within arm’s reach. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer to keep their stored items out of sight. Although this West Elm bed was designed in collaboration with Pottery Barn Teen, it makes a great storage bed for teens and adults alike. The headboard features two closed cabinets and two open shelves to keep all of your bedtime essentials within arms reach—great for smaller bedrooms where nightstands aren’t an option. Available in white, acorn, pebble, or white oak, the bed is inspired by mid-century modern design but can still blend with a number of decor styles. The bed frame sits low to the ground, so cannot fit most standard under-bed storage bins. This frame is also Greenguard Gold Certified which means it has met strict standards for low chemical emissions. Price at time of publish: $1,899 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Headboard storage

Headboard storage Materials: Solid and engineered wood with real wood veneer

Solid and engineered wood with real wood veneer Sizes: Full, queen

Best Bed With Footboard Storage Joybird Alvin Storage Bed Joybird View On Joybird.com Who it’s for: People who want a bed with one large drawer and people who want endless upholstery options. Who it isn’t for: People who want a bed with multiple drawers. We like the Alvin storage bed for its clean, modern lines and large footboard drawer. While there is only one drawer, it’s deep enough to store extra linens and even holiday decor. And because of its easily accessible nature, it also works for everyday items such as shoes. Available in over 50 upholstery options, the Alvin bed is designed to complement all of your existing decor, no matter your design style. The frame has a durable feel and high-quality fabric, but it’s important to note that assembly is a bit complicated and the drawer is prone to catching if not installed correctly. Price at time of publish: From $2,713 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Footboard drawer

Footboard drawer Materials: Wood frame, fabric upholstery

Wood frame, fabric upholstery Sizes: Queen, California king, Eastern king

Best Storage Bed With Shelves Apt2B Meadowmere Platform Storage Bed Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Who it’s for: People who are looking for open and easily accessible storage. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer closed storage or an upholstered frame. If you have items you'd like to simultaneously store and display, such as books, opt for a storage bed frame that relies on shelves and open cubbies for storage. We like the Meadowmere Platform Storage Bed from Apt2B; not only are the cubbies built into the platform base super easy to access and fill, they also are surprisingly deep. Fit anything from shoes to bins filled with craft supplies or out-of-season accessories. The mattress sinks into the platform frame a bit for a seamless look.The bed frame is crafted from solid softwood, and though it’s currently only available in one wood stain, the dark tone gives off a sophisticated feel. This bed also ships fast, within 5-10 days from ordering, and comes with free delivery. Price at time of publish: $1,998 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Open shelves

Open shelves Material: Solid softwood

Solid softwood Sizes: Queen, king, California king

Best Upholstered Storage Bed Crate & Barrel Arden Upholstered Headboard with Storage Base Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want a luxe upholstered bed with an extra-high headboard. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to splurge on made-to-order furniture. Crate & Barrel’s Arden bed has an oversized headboard that, along with the storage base, comes cushioned with a thick polyfoam and fully upholstered in a fabric of your choosing. For those with lower or slanted ceilings, the headboard is available in either a 60-inch or 52-inch height. Because the bed is made-to-order, it takes nearly three months to ship. It also cannot be returned or exchanged. However, we love the Arden’s ability to create a unique look without the typical custom furniture price tag. Plus, with three drawers (one on each side and one in the footboard), there’s ample storage for extra linens or out-of-season clothing. Price at time of publish: From $2,498 for queen Product Details: Storage Type: Footboard and side drawers

Footboard and side drawers Materials: Pine and engineered hardwood frame, polyfoam and fiber cushioning, fabric upholstery

Pine and engineered hardwood frame, polyfoam and fiber cushioning, fabric upholstery Sizes: Queen, king