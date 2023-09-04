23 Must-Shop Labor Day Storage and Organization to Deals to Tidy Up Your Entire Home

September 4, 2023
Admittedly, we may have let things slide over the summer, throwing clothes, towels, and more wherever they may fit in the moment (the pile of shame at the back of the closet.) But with the advent of fresh school supplies or those beginning, crisp days of fall, you might be feeling that twinge of inspiration. Anyone else get that rush in August to just get your entire life in order? No? Just me?

Considering the cozy months ahead when you want to hunker down and snuggle in the household, we want to make sure you can find everything you need. This Labor Day, multiple retailers have a plethora of deals across storage and organization tools. You’ve also just missed the fresh rush and hiked prices of new dorms and apartments, so it’s a prime time to take advantage of newly marked down discounts.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best price cuts you can shop this weekend for Labor Day across Amazon, Target, and other major retailers.

Best Labor Day Storage Deals

Amazon Budding Joy 35L Storage Bags Clothes Storage Bins Foldable Closet Organizers

Amazon

As a gal who just moved out of a storage unit today—and had some plastic bins completely disintegrate on me after only two months of use—I’m generally sensitive to the quality and build of so-called storage solutions. I’m a professional shopping writer who previously worked for a professional home organizer, so let’s just say I have thoughts. The right storage products can multiply your space and improve your habits by giving you immediate access to what you need at a given time, because we all know the frustration of digging for that one item you need when you need it and wasting fifteen minutes. Clearing away clutter literally improves the clarity of your brain, according to neurological studies.

Now is an excellent time to flip your closet and store some of your summer-exclusive goods if you know you won’t be touching them until May. You should also take a good, hard look at what goods occupy your floor space and closet. Adding a few choice furniture pieces—such as this cube organizer at its lowest price in 30 days, which fits fabric cubes aka “junk drawers”—can be an excellent way to reduce the overwhelm. Or how about these fabric (and therefore flexible) under-bed storage bins, ideal for soft goods, and now at their lowest price in 30 days? Or, just knock out all your storage needs at once with this 10-pack of 6-quart plastic bins, now 67 percent off.

  • ClosetMade Cube Organizer, $50 (was $98); amazon.com
  • CubesLand Cube Shelf Closet Storage Bins Set of 3, $33 (was $44); amazon.com
  • Budding Joy 35L Clothes Storage Bags, $9 (was $20); amazon.com
  • Mainstays Collapsible Cube Fabric Storage Bins Set of 6, $18 (was $20); amazon.com
  • La Jolie Muse Havre Gray Paper Rope Storage Baskets Set of 4, $22 (was $34); verishop.com
  • Oceanstar Metal Wire Organizer Bin Basket With Card Holder Set of 3, $70 (was $100); verishop.com
  • Sterilite Home 3 Drawer Wide Storage Cart Portable Container, $50 (was $98); target.com
  • Homz 6 Quart Plastic Multipurpose Stackable Storage Container Bins Set of 10, $35 (was $106); target.com
  • 34-Inch Loring 4-Cube Bookcase, $104 (was $130); target.com
  • Brightroom Steel File Utility Cart White, $75 (was $100); target.com

Best Labor Day Organization Deals

Open Spaces Entryway Rack

Verishop

Now that you have your stuff oriented where it needs to be, let’s put the items you want easy access to (or use frequently) where they need to go. This is where organization gets fun and aesthetic; plop that skincare on a 35-percent-off Lazy Susan and actually stick to that full regimen for once. Stack your shoes by the door or in the closet on a lightweight three-tier shelf so you’re not tripping over those shiny, fall-ready boots on your way out the door—oh, and this one’s 38 percent off

And hear me out. I live in the smallest possible room nowadays, and the only way I’ve been able to make my room functional is by stacking my bed onto these exact adjustable bed risers for bonus under-bed space; they’re now on sale for a limited time. Just be sure that if your bed frame has a middle leg that you double up on your order. I’ve also ordered this on-sale set of 12 drawer organizers multiple times, for both myself and members of my household, and it’s entirely transformed my ability to keep my closet clean and neat.

  • Household Essentials Set of 6 Foldable Fabric Storage Bins, $23 (was $36); amazon.com
  • Wowbox 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set, $18 (was $36); amazon.com
  • Utopia Adjustable Bed Risers, $16 (was $19); amazon.com
  • Yamazaki Home Black X-Shaped Dish Rack, $32 (was $45); verishop.com
  • Neaterize Drawer Organizer for Clothing Set of 12, $25 (was $30); amazon.com
  • Volnamal 2-Pack Legging Organizer for Closet, $15 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com
  • 10-Inch Acacia Wood Lazy Susan Organizer Kitchen Turntable, $14 (was $25); amazon.com
  • Z&L House 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack, $23 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com
  • Open Spaces Entryway Rack, $148 (was $184); verishop.com
  • 2-Piece Acrylic Magnetic Dry Erase Board for Fridge, $23 (was $27); amazon.com
  • Vaehold 2 Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack Organizer, $17 (was $26); amazon.com
  • FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch, $10 (was $16); amazon.com
  • Ohill Adhesive Cable Clips, $8 with coupon (was $12); amazon.com
